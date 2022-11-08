Neat Kitchen + Bar 246 N Cass Ave

Restaurant header imageView gallery


Popular Items

Short Rib Grilled Cheese
Neat Cobb Salad
Chicken Fingers

Beginnings

Ahi Nachos

$15.00

corn tortilla, soy ginger sauce, avocado, wasabi peas, toasted sesame, wasabi lime crema

Chicken Wings

$14.00

mild, hot, whiskey bbq, gochujang

Edamame

$8.00

togarashi, lime, sea salt

Loaded Poutine

$18.00

poutine, short rib, pickled red onion, charred jalapeno

Neat Nacho

$13.00

corn tortilla, mojo chicken, queso blanco, house pico, fresh jalapeno

Poutine

$13.00

french fries, cheese curds, brown gravy, scallions

$5 PC Nacho

$5.00

$5 PC Poutine

$5.00

$5 PC Loaded Tots

$5.00

Handhelds

Carne Asada Sliders

$13.00

smoked gouda, pickled red onion, charred jalapeños, chipotle aioli

Crispy Chicken Bao Buns

$12.00

crispy chicken thigh, gochujang, red onion, carrot, cilantro, sesame

Filet Sliders

$18.00

herb cheese, roasted mushrooms, crispy shallots

Pork Belly Bao Buns

$13.00

pork belly, green onion, pickled cucumber, hoisin

Prosciutto Mozzarella Sliders

$14.00

roasted red pepper, arugula, balsamic, crispy shallot, garlic aioli

Shrimp Bao Buns

$14.00

sweet n spicy thai chili, carrots, red pepper, daikon, cilantro, jalapeño, peanuts

Salads

Berry + Blue Salad

$14.00

seasonal berries, blue, candied walnuts, raspberry vinaigrette

Caesar Salad

$13.00

parmesan, crouton, charred red pepper

House Salad

$7.00

mixed greens, cucumber, carrots, tomato, sesame ginger vinaigrette

Neat Cobb Salad

$15.50

blackened chicken, avocado, grilled corn, tomato, blue, bacon, charred red pepper, garlic ranch

Seared Ahi Salad

$16.00

red pepper, carrot, cucumber, avocado, toasted sesame, sesame ginger vinaigrette

Southwest Panko Chicken Salad

$15.50

black beans, grilled corn, pico de Gallo, crispy tortillas, cheddar, southwest buttermilk

Burgers

B.Y.O.B.

$13.00

build your own....lettuce, tomato, pickles, onion included

Black n' Blue Burger

$16.00

pepper crusted patty, caramelized onions, bacon, lettuce, tomato, garlic aioli

Neat Burger

$16.50

cheddar, crispy shallots, fried duck egg, house mayo

Neatless "is meatless" Burger

$16.00

lettuce, tomato, pickles, onions, American, NEAT sauce

Shrooms Burger

$15.50

roasted shrooms, grilled onions, applewood bacon, swiss, dijon-garlic aioli

Texican Burger

$16.00

chorizo, pepper jack, avocado, onion, jalapeno, tomato, chipotle aioli

Whiskey BBQ Burger

$16.00

bacon, cheddar, house-made O ring, lettuce, tomato, whiskey bbq

Salmon Burger

$15.00

seared salmon patty, lettuce, tomato, onion, dill-caper aioli

Tacos (individually priced)

Mojo Chicken Tacos

$5.00

tomatillo and avocado salsa, pickled red onion

Mojo Shrimp Tacos

$5.50

cilantro slaw, edamame and cilantro puree

Vegetarian Tacos

$4.33

cauliflower, grilled corn, pico de gallo, salsa verde, cotija

Baja Tacos

$5.17

blackened mahi, smokey remoulade, slaw

Carne Asada Tacos

$5.16

morita salsa, rojo slaw

Sandwiches

Blackened Chicken Sandwich

$15.50

smoked gouda, prosciutto, grilled onion, roasted garlic aioli

Buttermilk Chicken n' Jack Sandwich

$15.00

applewood bacon, pepper jack, lettuce, tomato, garlic aioli

Grilled Portobello Sandwich

$14.00

arugula, tomato, roasted red pepper, grilled onion, herb cheese

Prime Rib Philly

$16.00

shaved prime rib, grilled onion, American, spicy sambal

Short Rib Grilled Cheese

$15.50

onion marmalade, white cheddar

Entrees

Panko Chicken

$21.00

yukon mashed, tomato, shallots, arugula

Rigatoni

$20.00

broccoli, blistered cherry tomatoes, peppers, parmesan leek cream

Salmon

$22.00

sticky rice, yuzu glaze, broccoli

Short Rib

$25.00

yukon mashed, roasted mushroom demi

Seared Ahi Entree

$25.00

sticky rice, seaweed salad, pickled ginger

Grilled Mahi Mahi Entree

$22.00

poblano rice, grilled pineapple, chipotle pico

Blackened Ribeye Entree

$26.00

yukon smashed potatoes, fried leeks, horseradish cream

Sides

Cauliflower

$8.00

thai vinaigrette, mint, pepitas

Brussels Sprouts

$9.00

bacon, soy ginger

Loaded Mashed potatoes

$7.00

bacon, cheddar, scallions

Full Truffle Fries

$7.00

white truffle, parmesan

Broccoli

$8.00

garlic butter

House made O Rings

$8.00

aioli to dip

Full Sweet Potato Fries

$7.00

Full French Fries

$5.00

Desserts

Bread Pudding

$8.00

seasonal berries, brioche, vanilla ice cream

Chocolate Lava Cake

$7.00

raspberry coulis, whipped cream

4 Layer Carrot Cake

$13.00

candied walnuts, caramel

Kids

Mini Cheeseburgers

$7.00

served with fries or grapes

Chicken Fingers

$7.00

served with fries or grapes

Kraft Mac n Cheese

$7.00

served with fries or grapes

Buttered Noodles

$7.00

served with fries or grapes

Grilled Cheese

$7.00

served with fries or grapes

All hours
SundayClosed
Monday4:00 pm - 8:30 pm
Tuesday4:00 pm - 8:30 pm
Wednesday11:30 am - 3:59 pm, 4:00 pm - 8:45 pm
Thursday11:30 am - 3:59 pm, 4:00 pm - 8:45 pm
Friday11:30 am - 3:59 pm, 4:00 pm - 8:45 pm
Saturday11:30 am - 3:59 pm, 4:00 pm - 8:45 pm
Restaurant info

neatkitchenandbar.com

Location

246 N Cass Ave, Westmont, IL 60559

Directions

Gallery
Neat Kitchen + Bar image
Neat Kitchen + Bar image

