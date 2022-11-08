Sandwiches
Bars & Lounges
American
Neat Kitchen + Bar 246 N Cass Ave
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|Closed
|Monday
|4:00 pm - 8:30 pm
|Tuesday
|4:00 pm - 8:30 pm
|Wednesday
|11:30 am - 3:59 pm, 4:00 pm - 8:45 pm
|Thursday
|11:30 am - 3:59 pm, 4:00 pm - 8:45 pm
|Friday
|11:30 am - 3:59 pm, 4:00 pm - 8:45 pm
|Saturday
|11:30 am - 3:59 pm, 4:00 pm - 8:45 pm
Restaurant info
neatkitchenandbar.com
Location
246 N Cass Ave, Westmont, IL 60559
Gallery