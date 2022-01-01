Restaurant header imageView gallery
Bakeries

Neat-O's Bake Shoppe

270 Reviews

$

420 Oak Street

Baraboo, WI 53913

Popular Items

Peanut Butter Cookies
Dozen assortment with filled
M&M Cookies

Donut day 2021

Dozen assortment with filled

Dozen assortment with filled

$18.00

This assortment will include 2 bismarks, 2 fritters, 4 rings, and 4 long johns.

Donut assortment no filled

Donut assortment no filled

$18.00

This assortment will include 2 fritters, 5 rings and 5 long johns

Strawberry shortcake donut

Strawberry shortcake donut

$2.50Out of stock
Hamburger donut

Hamburger donut

$2.50Out of stock
Churro cake donut

Churro cake donut

$1.00
Blueberry pie donut

Blueberry pie donut

$2.50Out of stock
Lemon meringue pie donut

Lemon meringue pie donut

$2.50Out of stock

Cookies

Chocolate Chip Cookies

$8.00

A dozen of our yummy cookies

M&M Cookies

$8.00

A dozen of our yummy cookies

Oatmeal Raisin Cookies

$8.00

A dozen of our yummy cookies

Sugar Cookies

$8.00

A dozen of our yummy cookies

Peanut Butter Cookies

$8.00

A dozen of our yummy cookies

Molasses Cookies Dozen

$8.00

A dozen of our yummy cookies

Double Chocolate Chip Cookies

$8.00

A dozen of our yummy cookies

Decorated Cutout Cookies

$24.00

A dozen of our signature cutout cookies

Jumbo Cookie

$2.00

Bigger version of our yummy cookies

Banana Oatmeal Chocolate Chip

$8.00
Individually wrapped Cookies

Individually wrapped Cookies

$12.00

A dozen of very own made from scratch cookies individually wrapped and ready for school, the office or the workplace!

Breakfast

Bienenstich

Bienenstich

$6.00

A brioche roll covered with a honey almond glaze and filled with our very own pastry cream!

Ring

$1.50

Fried, yeast raised, variety of toppings

Long John

$1.50

Fried, yeast raised, variety of toppings

Bismark

$1.50

Yeast Raised, variety of fillings

Fritter

$1.50

Yeast Raised, chopped apple, cinnamon

Twist

$1.50

Yeast raised, glazed or sugared

Persian

$1.50

Fried cinnamon roll

St. Germain

$1.50

Old fashioned style, hand cut cake donut. Available Fridays & Saturdays only

Cruller

$1.50

Old fashioned style, hand cut cake donut. Available Fridays & Saturdays only

Cake Donut

$1.00

Traditional fried cake donut

Chocolate Cake Donut

$1.00

Traditional fried cake donut, but chocolate! Available Tuesdays only

Sour Cream Old Fashioned Cake Donut

$1.00

A timeless classic. Available Fridays only

Texas Ring

$5.00

A supersized version of our yeast raised ring

Churro cake donut

$1.00

Our award winning cake donut

Muffin

$1.50

A breakfast favorite!

Turnover

$2.00

House made puff pastry & fillings

Danish

$2.00

House made laminated dough & fillings

Scones

$2.00

A sweet biscuit-like pastry. Great with coffee!

Bagels

$1.00

Made from scratch!

Elephant Ears

$2.00

House made puff pastry rolled in cinnamon & sugar. Light & flaky!

Almond Biscotti

$2.00

Traditional twice baked biscuit. Great with coffee!

Chocolate Biscotti

$2.00

Traditional twice baked chocolate biscuit. Great with coffee!

Mini Bundt Cakes

$2.50

A sweet, mini coffee cake you don't have to share!

Coffee Cakes

$7.00

Variety of fillings, topped with streusel and glaze

Kringle

$10.00

House made laminated Danish dough & fillings. A Wisconsin favorite!

Pies

Blueberry Pie

Blueberry Pie

$14.00

Made from scratch! Award winning!

Cherry Pie

Cherry Pie

$14.00

Made from scratch!

Apple Pie

Apple Pie

$14.00

Made from scratch! Award winning!

Banana Cream Pie

Banana Cream Pie

$14.00

House made custard filling with real bananas & whipped topping!

Coconut Cream Pie

$14.00

House made custard filling with toasted coconut & whipped topping!

French Silk Pie

French Silk Pie

$14.00

House made chocolate custard filling with whipped topping!

Peanut Butter Cream Pie

Peanut Butter Cream Pie

$14.00

Peanut butter cream cheese filling with whipped topping & chocolate cookie crust

Pecan Pie

Pecan Pie

$14.00

Traditional, made from scratch, southern style pecan pie

Churro Chocolate Pie

$14.00

Our cinnamon chocolate custard pie topped with whipped cream and topped with our cinnamon crumb

Sour cream and raisin

$14.00
Caramel Apple

Caramel Apple

$14.00

Yum yum!!

Pumpkin Pie

Pumpkin Pie

$14.00

House made filling, in our yummy crust. Available with or without a whipped topping border

Bread

Grandpa's

$4.50

Soft & delicious. Great for sandwiches! A Neat-O's Specialty!

House

$4.50

A mix between English Muffin & Sourdough. Excellent sandwich bread!

9 Grain

$4.50

Grany & delicious! Wheat, millet, sunflower seeds, flax, cracked rye, oat, poppy seeds, cornmeal & sunflower seeds

Sourdough

$4.50

Traditional San Francisco style sourdough

French

$4.50

Crusty, chewy & delicious!

Italian

$4.50

Made with olive oil. Crusty, chewy & delicious!

Giant Soft Pretzel

$4.50

An old world favorite!

English Muffins

$10.00

6 count package of our yummy English Muffins

Desserts

Cheesecake 8”

$32.00

Gluten Friendly Cheesecake 8”

$48.00
Rectangle strudel also known as.....

Rectangle strudel also known as.....

$3.00

Take & Bake

Turkey Pot Pie

Turkey Pot Pie

$18.00Out of stock

House made filling with peas, carrots, onions, turkey & gravy in our award winning pie crust

Chicken Pot Pie

Chicken Pot Pie

$18.00Out of stock

Our house made pie filling has chicken, carrots, peas, corn, broccoli and onions. Made with our award winning pie crust

Tater Tot Pot Pie

Tater Tot Pot Pie

$18.00Out of stock

Our house made filling has sausage, green beans, corn, mushrooms and topped tater tots. Made with our award winning pie crust.

Shepherd's Pie

Shepherd's Pie

$18.00Out of stock

House made filling with peas, carrots, ground beef & tomato gravy in our award winning pie crust, topped off with seasoned mashed potatoes

Beef Pot Pie

Beef Pot Pie

$18.00Out of stock

House made filling with peas, carrots, onions, broccoli, mushrooms, beef & gravy in our award winning pie crust

Grandma’s pot pie

Out of stock

Cheese Pizza

$8.00Out of stock

Asiago, mozzarella, parmesan & cheddar cheese, with house made tomato sauce and our own signature crust

DIY Kits

DIY Cookie Kit

$12.00

6 cookies with frosting & sprinkles

DIY Donut Kit

$12.00

6 donuts, with frostings & sprinkles

DIY Texas Donut Kit

$12.00

a giant donut with frostings & sprinkles

DIY Cheesecake kit

DIY Cheesecake kit

$18.00

Includes 2# Cheesecake batter and 8 oz of graham cracker crust. Makes either 1-2# cheesecake or 2-1# cheesecakes!!

Keto

K Chocolate Chip Cookies

$6.50

6 count package, made with almond flour & Lakanto sweetener

K Sugar Cookies

$6.50

6 count package, made with almond flour & Lakanto sweetener

K Snickerdoodle Cookies

$6.50

6 count package, made with almond flour & Lakanto sweetener

K Peanut Butter Cookies

$6.50

6 count package, made with almond flour & Lakanto sweetener

K Peanut Butter Chocolate Chip Cookies

$6.50

6 count package, made with almond flour & Lakanto sweetener

K Brownie Cookies

$6.50

6 count package, made with almond flour & Lakanto sweetener

K Mint Brownie Cookies

$6.50

6 count package, made with almond flour & Lakanto sweetener

K Brownies

$5.00

Fudgy & delicious! Made with almond flour & Lakanto sweetener

K Lemon Bar

$5.00

Made with freshly squeezed & zested lemons, almond flour & Lakanto sweetener

K Chocolate Donuts

$12.00

6 count package, made with coconut flour & Lakanto sweetener

K Blueberry Donuts

$12.00

6 count package, made with coconut flour & Lakanto sweetener

Home baking

King Arthur Sir Galahad flour 5#

$3.50

King Arthur Sir Lancelot flour 5#

$3.50

Wheat flour 5#

$3.50

Rye flour 5#

$3.50

Pastry flour 5#

$3.50

Cake flour 5#

$3.50

SAF-Instant Yeast 1 oz

$0.50

C&H Cane sugar 5#

$5.50

Buttercream 1#

$5.00

May the fourth donuts!

Dozen Star Wars Donuts

Dozen Star Wars Donuts

$18.00Out of stock

All donuts are unfilled, each dozen comes with two of each design. Sorry but no substitutions.

Sunday10:30 am - 12:00 am
Monday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday10:30 am - 12:00 am
Come in and enjoy!

420 Oak Street, Baraboo, WI 53913

Neat-O's Bake Shoppe image
Neat-O's Bake Shoppe image

