Neat-O's Bake Shoppe
270 Reviews
$
420 Oak Street
Baraboo, WI 53913
Donut day 2021
Dozen assortment with filled
This assortment will include 2 bismarks, 2 fritters, 4 rings, and 4 long johns.
Donut assortment no filled
This assortment will include 2 fritters, 5 rings and 5 long johns
Strawberry shortcake donut
Hamburger donut
Churro cake donut
Blueberry pie donut
Lemon meringue pie donut
Cookies
Chocolate Chip Cookies
A dozen of our yummy cookies
M&M Cookies
A dozen of our yummy cookies
Oatmeal Raisin Cookies
A dozen of our yummy cookies
Sugar Cookies
A dozen of our yummy cookies
Peanut Butter Cookies
A dozen of our yummy cookies
Molasses Cookies Dozen
A dozen of our yummy cookies
Double Chocolate Chip Cookies
A dozen of our yummy cookies
Decorated Cutout Cookies
A dozen of our signature cutout cookies
Jumbo Cookie
Bigger version of our yummy cookies
Banana Oatmeal Chocolate Chip
Individually wrapped Cookies
A dozen of very own made from scratch cookies individually wrapped and ready for school, the office or the workplace!
Breakfast
Bienenstich
A brioche roll covered with a honey almond glaze and filled with our very own pastry cream!
Ring
Fried, yeast raised, variety of toppings
Long John
Fried, yeast raised, variety of toppings
Bismark
Yeast Raised, variety of fillings
Fritter
Yeast Raised, chopped apple, cinnamon
Twist
Yeast raised, glazed or sugared
Persian
Fried cinnamon roll
St. Germain
Old fashioned style, hand cut cake donut. Available Fridays & Saturdays only
Cruller
Old fashioned style, hand cut cake donut. Available Fridays & Saturdays only
Cake Donut
Traditional fried cake donut
Chocolate Cake Donut
Traditional fried cake donut, but chocolate! Available Tuesdays only
Sour Cream Old Fashioned Cake Donut
A timeless classic. Available Fridays only
Texas Ring
A supersized version of our yeast raised ring
Churro cake donut
Our award winning cake donut
Muffin
A breakfast favorite!
Turnover
House made puff pastry & fillings
Danish
House made laminated dough & fillings
Scones
A sweet biscuit-like pastry. Great with coffee!
Bagels
Made from scratch!
Elephant Ears
House made puff pastry rolled in cinnamon & sugar. Light & flaky!
Almond Biscotti
Traditional twice baked biscuit. Great with coffee!
Chocolate Biscotti
Traditional twice baked chocolate biscuit. Great with coffee!
Mini Bundt Cakes
A sweet, mini coffee cake you don't have to share!
Coffee Cakes
Variety of fillings, topped with streusel and glaze
Kringle
House made laminated Danish dough & fillings. A Wisconsin favorite!
Pies
Blueberry Pie
Made from scratch! Award winning!
Cherry Pie
Made from scratch!
Apple Pie
Made from scratch! Award winning!
Banana Cream Pie
House made custard filling with real bananas & whipped topping!
Coconut Cream Pie
House made custard filling with toasted coconut & whipped topping!
French Silk Pie
House made chocolate custard filling with whipped topping!
Peanut Butter Cream Pie
Peanut butter cream cheese filling with whipped topping & chocolate cookie crust
Pecan Pie
Traditional, made from scratch, southern style pecan pie
Churro Chocolate Pie
Our cinnamon chocolate custard pie topped with whipped cream and topped with our cinnamon crumb
Sour cream and raisin
Caramel Apple
Yum yum!!
Pumpkin Pie
House made filling, in our yummy crust. Available with or without a whipped topping border
Bread
Grandpa's
Soft & delicious. Great for sandwiches! A Neat-O's Specialty!
House
A mix between English Muffin & Sourdough. Excellent sandwich bread!
9 Grain
Grany & delicious! Wheat, millet, sunflower seeds, flax, cracked rye, oat, poppy seeds, cornmeal & sunflower seeds
Sourdough
Traditional San Francisco style sourdough
French
Crusty, chewy & delicious!
Italian
Made with olive oil. Crusty, chewy & delicious!
Giant Soft Pretzel
An old world favorite!
English Muffins
6 count package of our yummy English Muffins
Desserts
Take & Bake
Turkey Pot Pie
House made filling with peas, carrots, onions, turkey & gravy in our award winning pie crust
Chicken Pot Pie
Our house made pie filling has chicken, carrots, peas, corn, broccoli and onions. Made with our award winning pie crust
Tater Tot Pot Pie
Our house made filling has sausage, green beans, corn, mushrooms and topped tater tots. Made with our award winning pie crust.
Shepherd's Pie
House made filling with peas, carrots, ground beef & tomato gravy in our award winning pie crust, topped off with seasoned mashed potatoes
Beef Pot Pie
House made filling with peas, carrots, onions, broccoli, mushrooms, beef & gravy in our award winning pie crust
Grandma’s pot pie
Cheese Pizza
Asiago, mozzarella, parmesan & cheddar cheese, with house made tomato sauce and our own signature crust
DIY Kits
DIY Cookie Kit
6 cookies with frosting & sprinkles
DIY Donut Kit
6 donuts, with frostings & sprinkles
DIY Texas Donut Kit
a giant donut with frostings & sprinkles
DIY Cheesecake kit
Includes 2# Cheesecake batter and 8 oz of graham cracker crust. Makes either 1-2# cheesecake or 2-1# cheesecakes!!
Keto
K Chocolate Chip Cookies
6 count package, made with almond flour & Lakanto sweetener
K Sugar Cookies
6 count package, made with almond flour & Lakanto sweetener
K Snickerdoodle Cookies
6 count package, made with almond flour & Lakanto sweetener
K Peanut Butter Cookies
6 count package, made with almond flour & Lakanto sweetener
K Peanut Butter Chocolate Chip Cookies
6 count package, made with almond flour & Lakanto sweetener
K Brownie Cookies
6 count package, made with almond flour & Lakanto sweetener
K Mint Brownie Cookies
6 count package, made with almond flour & Lakanto sweetener
K Brownies
Fudgy & delicious! Made with almond flour & Lakanto sweetener
K Lemon Bar
Made with freshly squeezed & zested lemons, almond flour & Lakanto sweetener
K Chocolate Donuts
6 count package, made with coconut flour & Lakanto sweetener
K Blueberry Donuts
6 count package, made with coconut flour & Lakanto sweetener
Home baking
420 Oak Street, Baraboo, WI 53913