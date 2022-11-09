Restaurant header imageView gallery

Neaz Bar & Restaurant

60 North Main St

Norwalk, CT 06854

Order Again

Appetizer

Onion Rings

$11.00

Served with Thousand island

Chilaquiles

Chilaquiles

$13.00
Fresh Guacamole

Fresh Guacamole

$10.00

Tri-colored chips, Pico de gallo, Sour cream & lime wedge

Fried Dill Pickles

Fried Dill Pickles

$9.00

Fried Pickles served with Thousand island

Mac & Cheese

Mac & Cheese

$12.00

Heavy cream, pecorino, cheddar cheese and Breadcrumbs

Nachos

Nachos

$13.00

Choice of beef, chicken or steak. Cheddar cheese, refried beans, pico de gallo & jalapeno topped with sour cream

Philly Egg Rolls

Philly Egg Rolls

$11.00

Shaved steak, peppers & onion. served with chipotle mayo

Popcorn Chicken

$11.00

Neaz Quesadilla

$14.00
Queso Fundido

Queso Fundido

$11.00

Pepper jack & Mozzarella cheese topped with mexican sausage, pico de gallo & sour cream

Shrimp Cocktail

Shrimp Cocktail

$13.00

Housemade tomato sauce , onion, cilantro & avocado

Sliders

Sliders

$13.00

3 mini American Burgers with American cheese & LTO

Wings

Wings

$13.00

Choice of Buffalo, dry rub, ghost pepper or Thai chili

Dessert

Bread Pudding

Bread Pudding

$9.00

Campfire s'mores

$13.00

Cinnamon Lover

$10.00

Toasted Monkey Bread, Cinnamon Glaze, Vanilla ice cream & Caramel drizzle

Classic Tiramisu

Classic Tiramisu

$9.00
Flan Napolitan

Flan Napolitan

$8.00
Ice Cream 1 Scoop

Ice Cream 1 Scoop

$4.00

Vanilla, Chocolate, Moose Trax, Strawberry, Cookies & Cream, Coffee, Caramel Caribou, Red Raspberry (Non dairy), Campfire S'mores.

Ice Cream 2 Scoop

$7.00

Vanilla, Chocolate, Moose Trax, Strawberry, Cookies & Cream, Coffee, Caramel Caribou, Red Raspberry (Non dairy), Campfire S'mores.

Sopupilla

Sopupilla

$8.00

Flour Tortilla, Cinnamon sugar topped with ice cream & chocolate sauce

Strawberry Cheesecake

Strawberry Cheesecake

$8.00
Tres Leches

Tres Leches

$9.00

Dog Menu

Doggie Hot Dog

$7.00

Doggie Cheese Burger

$11.50

Doggie Sweet Fries

$5.00

Doggie Chicken

$11.50

Doggie Ice Cream

$4.00

Entrees

Angry Julia Vegetarian Burger

Angry Julia Vegetarian Burger

$16.00

Pepper Jack cheese, roasted jalapeno, lettuce, tomato, avocado & chipotle mayo

B.E.C. Burger

B.E.C. Burger

$17.00

Applewood bacon, Runny Egg, Double American cheese, French Fries & Spicy Ketchup

Build your own

$11.50
Grilled Ribeye Steak

Grilled Ribeye Steak

$32.00
Chicken Marsala

Chicken Marsala

$20.00

Sauteed Chicken & Mushrooms in a Rich Wine Sauce served with Mashed Potatoes

Chimi Burger

Chimi Burger

$16.00

Applewood Bacon Jam, Gorgonzola cheese & Frizzled onion

Orange Glazed Salmon

Orange Glazed Salmon

$24.00

Served with Mashed Potatoes & Sauteed Spinach

Pollo Loco

Pollo Loco

$15.00

Grilled chicken Breast, Applewood Bacon, Pepper Jack Cheese, Jalapeno, Avocado, Jalapeno Mayo & LTO

Steak & Cheese

Steak & Cheese

$16.00

Shaved Ribeye steak, cheddar cheese,

Steak NEAZ

Steak NEAZ

$25.00

Seared Skirt Steak, Mashed potatoes & Grilled Asparagus. Served with Chimichurri sauce

The Cowboy Burger

The Cowboy Burger

$16.00

Pepper Jack cheese, Applewood Bacon, Frizzled Onion & BBQ Sauce

Hookah

Hookah

$30.00

Refill

$15.00

Kids Menu

Kids Grilled Cheese

$8.75

Kids Hot Dog

$8.75

Kids Mac & Butter

$8.75

Kids Mozz Sticks

$8.75

Kids Popcorn Chicken

$8.75

Kids Shake

$4.00

Kids Side

$8.75

Kids Slider

$8.75

Kids Mac & Cheese

$8.75

Kids Ice Cream

$4.00

Lunch Specials

LS B.E.C. Burrito

$11.99

LS Chicken Caesar Salad

$11.99

LS Chicken Sandwich

$11.99

LS Chilaquiles

$11.99

LS Classic Grilled Cheese

$11.99

LS Junior Hamburger

$11.99

LS Neaz Burrito

$11.99

LS Soup and Salad

$11.99

LS Street Tacos

$11.99

LS Wings

$11.99

Mexican Entrees

Chimichangas

Chimichangas

$16.00

Flour tortilla deep fried filled with rice, beans, cheese and a choice of beef or shredded chicken topped with sour cream, pico de gallo & red sauce. Served with rice & beans

Enchiladas

Enchiladas

$17.00

3 Rolled corn tortillas stuffed with shredded chicken. Choice of Mole sauce with Muenster cheese, red onion, avocado, and sesame seeds on top. Choice of Suizas sauce with Muenster cheese and sour cream on top. Or choice of red sauce with Muenster cheese, lettuce and avocado. All choices served with rice & refried beans

Fajitas

Fajitas

$19.00

Grilled chicken fijitas served with sauteed onions & peppers, guacamole, pico de gallo, sour cream & tortillas. Comes with rice and refried beans

NEAZ Burrito

NEAZ Burrito

$16.00

Flour tortilla stuffed with pico de gallo, cheese, guacamole covered with homemade green tomatillo sauce, sour cream & melted cheese. Choice of chicken or steak. Served with rice & beans