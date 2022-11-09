Neaz Bar & Restaurant
60 North Main St
Norwalk, CT 06854
Appetizer
Onion Rings
Served with Thousand island
Chilaquiles
Fresh Guacamole
Tri-colored chips, Pico de gallo, Sour cream & lime wedge
Fried Dill Pickles
Fried Pickles served with Thousand island
Mac & Cheese
Heavy cream, pecorino, cheddar cheese and Breadcrumbs
Nachos
Choice of beef, chicken or steak. Cheddar cheese, refried beans, pico de gallo & jalapeno topped with sour cream
Philly Egg Rolls
Shaved steak, peppers & onion. served with chipotle mayo
Popcorn Chicken
Neaz Quesadilla
Queso Fundido
Pepper jack & Mozzarella cheese topped with mexican sausage, pico de gallo & sour cream
Shrimp Cocktail
Housemade tomato sauce , onion, cilantro & avocado
Sliders
3 mini American Burgers with American cheese & LTO
Wings
Choice of Buffalo, dry rub, ghost pepper or Thai chili
Dessert
Bread Pudding
Campfire s'mores
Cinnamon Lover
Toasted Monkey Bread, Cinnamon Glaze, Vanilla ice cream & Caramel drizzle
Classic Tiramisu
Flan Napolitan
Ice Cream 1 Scoop
Vanilla, Chocolate, Moose Trax, Strawberry, Cookies & Cream, Coffee, Caramel Caribou, Red Raspberry (Non dairy), Campfire S'mores.
Ice Cream 2 Scoop
Vanilla, Chocolate, Moose Trax, Strawberry, Cookies & Cream, Coffee, Caramel Caribou, Red Raspberry (Non dairy), Campfire S'mores.
Sopupilla
Flour Tortilla, Cinnamon sugar topped with ice cream & chocolate sauce
Strawberry Cheesecake
Tres Leches
Dog Menu
Entrees
Angry Julia Vegetarian Burger
Pepper Jack cheese, roasted jalapeno, lettuce, tomato, avocado & chipotle mayo
B.E.C. Burger
Applewood bacon, Runny Egg, Double American cheese, French Fries & Spicy Ketchup
Build your own
Grilled Ribeye Steak
Chicken Marsala
Sauteed Chicken & Mushrooms in a Rich Wine Sauce served with Mashed Potatoes
Chimi Burger
Applewood Bacon Jam, Gorgonzola cheese & Frizzled onion
Orange Glazed Salmon
Served with Mashed Potatoes & Sauteed Spinach
Pollo Loco
Grilled chicken Breast, Applewood Bacon, Pepper Jack Cheese, Jalapeno, Avocado, Jalapeno Mayo & LTO
Steak & Cheese
Shaved Ribeye steak, cheddar cheese,
Steak NEAZ
Seared Skirt Steak, Mashed potatoes & Grilled Asparagus. Served with Chimichurri sauce
The Cowboy Burger
Pepper Jack cheese, Applewood Bacon, Frizzled Onion & BBQ Sauce
Hookah
Kids Menu
Lunch Specials
Mexican Entrees
Chimichangas
Flour tortilla deep fried filled with rice, beans, cheese and a choice of beef or shredded chicken topped with sour cream, pico de gallo & red sauce. Served with rice & beans
Enchiladas
3 Rolled corn tortillas stuffed with shredded chicken. Choice of Mole sauce with Muenster cheese, red onion, avocado, and sesame seeds on top. Choice of Suizas sauce with Muenster cheese and sour cream on top. Or choice of red sauce with Muenster cheese, lettuce and avocado. All choices served with rice & refried beans
Fajitas
Grilled chicken fijitas served with sauteed onions & peppers, guacamole, pico de gallo, sour cream & tortillas. Comes with rice and refried beans
NEAZ Burrito
Flour tortilla stuffed with pico de gallo, cheese, guacamole covered with homemade green tomatillo sauce, sour cream & melted cheese. Choice of chicken or steak. Served with rice & beans