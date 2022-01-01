Restaurant header imageView gallery
Juice & Smoothies
Vegan

Nectar Cafe 948A Lincoln Way

review star

No reviews yet

948A Lincoln Way

Auburn, CA 95603

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Popular Items

Tempeh Reuben (v)
Mushroom Cheeseburger
Coconut Bacon Lettuce Tomato Avocado (v)

Appetizers

Chips & Salsa (v)

Chips & Salsa (v)

$4.25

Fresh tomatoes, onion, Serrano peppers, lime juice, vinegar and spices with corn chips

Guacamole & Chips (v)

Guacamole & Chips (v)

$5.95

Avocado, lime, garlic and salt.

Cauliflower Buffalo Wings (v)

Cauliflower Buffalo Wings (v)

$7.95

Grilled florets in a spicy pepper sauce served with Vegan Ranch dressing.

Southwest Stuffed Avocado (v)

$8.95

Vegan chorizo, beans, over rice, topped with spicy Chipotle Sauce.

Hipchick Stuffed Avocado

$8.95Out of stock

Burgers

American Burger

American Burger

$12.50

Nectar Patty, lettuce, tomato & Thousand Island. Red onion on request.

Californian Burger

$13.75

Nectar Patty, spicy Chili Verde sauce, Chipotle sauce, lettuce, tomato, & avocado.

Mushroom Cheeseburger

$14.25

Nectar Patty, marinated and grilled portobello mushrooms & onions with Thousand Island and dairy OR cashew cheese.

Sandwiches

Tempeh Reuben (v)

$12.50

Marinated and grilled tempeh with sauerkraut, grilled onions, Thousand Island dressing, & cashew cheese on rye

Coconut Bacon Lettuce Tomato Avocado (v)

Coconut Bacon Lettuce Tomato Avocado (v)

$12.50

Coconut Bacon, lettuce, tomato, and avocado with Goddess Dressing on Sourdough bread.

Grilled Cheese

Grilled Cheese

$8.95

Cheddar cheese, butter on sourdough

Grilled Chez & Soup

$12.95

+ Bowl

$2.50

Wraps & Bowls

Southwestern (v)

$10.95

Black beans, brown rice, tomato, salsa, red onion, Chipotle Sauce, and a choice of jack/cheddar or cashew cheese & a cilantro garnish.

Thai (v)

Thai (v)

$10.95

Crunchy cabbage, carrot, celery, red onion, green apple tossed in Spicy Asian Almond sauce, topped with avocado & cilantro.

Jerk (v)

Jerk (v)

$12.95

Black beans, brown rice, jerk spiced tempeh, sweet potatoes, red onion, pickled carrots, mango lime drizzle & cilantro garnish

Buddha Bowl (v)

$8.95Out of stock

Layer of brown rice, ladle of soup, topped with a small salad

Soups & Salads

Taco Salad

$14.95

Greens, avocado, tomato, black beans, vegan chorizo, salsa, choice of jack/cheddar or cashew cheese tossed in our tangy Cilantro Lime Vinaigrette, a Chipotle Sauce drizzle & served with corn chips.

Buffalo Salad (v)

$14.95

Greens, spicy roasted cauliflower, avocado, tomato, carrot, celery, red onion, cilantro, dressed with our creamy Vegan Ranch dressing.

Soup (v)

Soup (v)

$5.25
House Salad (v)

House Salad (v)

$6.95

Greens, tomato, carrot & celery.

Soup and Salad (v)

$8.95

Chopped Wedge

$12.95

Entrees

Taco Plate (V)

Taco Plate (V)

$13.25

Two tacos with guacamole, cabbage, & Cilantro Lime Crema on corn tortillas with your choice of fillings (see options below). Served with a side of black beans, brown rice & salsa with a Chipotle sauce drizzle.

Cauliflower Taco Plate (V)

Cauliflower Taco Plate (V)

$10.95

One Spicy grilled cauliflower taco served with lettuce, tomato, carrot, avocado, Ranch dressing on a large flour tortilla. Served with a side of black beans, brown rice & salsa with a Chipotle sauce drizzle.

Nacho Supreme

Nacho Supreme

$14.50

Choice of jack/cheddar or cashew cheese on corn tortilla chips with vegan chorizo, black beans, black olives, jalapeños, guacamole & garnished with cilantro and a side of salsa.

Shepherd's Pie

$14.95Out of stock

Ground Beyond meat, carrots, peas, mushrooms, onion, garlic red wine, rosemary & thyme topped with creamy vegan mashed potatoes and baked to order. Served with a dinner salad.

Desserts

Cookie

$3.25

Always Organic, Vegan and Gluten Free. Chef's Choice

Mousse Cup

$4.25

4oz cup of chocolate mousse with cacao, coconut cream, sugar and topped whipped coconut.

Gelato Bar

$6.00

Gelato Taco

$7.75

Brownie

$3.25

Cupcake

$3.49Out of stock

Blueberry Cobbler Bar

$3.25

Kid's Menu

Kids Quesadilla

$5.25

Cheese filled flour tortilla or two corn tortillas and grilled.

Bean & Cheese Burrito

$5.25

Black beans with cheese in a flour tortilla.

Almond Butter & Jelly Sandwich (v)

Almond Butter & Jelly Sandwich (v)

$5.25

Organic Almond butter or peanut butter with a berry jam on sourdough toast.

Kids Grilled Cheese (Half)

$5.25

One slice of sourdough toast filled with jack and cheddar cheese and grilled with butter.

Sides

Sauce Side

Choose any of our Organic House Made Vegan cheese sauces, dressings or toppings.

Beans and Rice

$5.25

Black Beans over Brown Rice with salsa and a cashew based Chipotle Sauce (V)

Beans Side

$3.75

Organic black beans.

Rice Side

$1.50

Organic Brown Rice

Chips side

$1.25

Organic Corn Chips

Salsa Side

$2.00

4oz side of Fresh Salsa with tomato, onion, Serrano pepper, cilantro, garlic, vinegar, lemon & spices.

Guacamole Side

$3.95

House made with organic avocados with lime, garlic, salt & pepper.

Avocado Side

$1.50

1/4 of an organic avocado.

Toast

$1.00

One slice of Sourdough Toast

Sour Cream

$0.50

Dairy

Burger Patty

$4.00

Beer

Turbodog ALE

$4.75

ABITA Amber

$4.75

Strawberry Lager

$4.75

Puprle Haze

$4.75

Sour Monkey

$4.75

Portland Cider

$4.75

Societe Blonde Ale

$4.75

Black Plague Small12oz

$4.75

Societe India Ale

$4.75

Local Roots Strawberry Mojito

$4.75

Local Roots Island Vibes

$4.75

East Brothers

$5.95

Black Plague Large16oz

$5.95

Sherman IPA

$5.95

99 Golden ALE

$5.95

Half Dome

$5.95

Raspberry Delicious Money

$5.95

Feeling My Stout

$5.95

Almanac PLUM

$5.95

BMB Seltzer

$5.95

Cali-licious Ale

$5.95

Goses Are Red Ale

$5.95

Off Shoot Relax IPA

$5.95

Roadhoouse Highwayman Pilsner

$5.95

OffShoot Relax IPA

$5.95

Wine

Prosecco

$9.00

Split

J Lohr, Pinot Noir, GLASS

$9.00

William Hill Chardonnay, GLASS

$9.00

Bottle and Can (NA)

Coconut Water

$3.95

Vita Coco

Rose Lemonade

$3.50

Izze

$2.95

Kombucha - Synergy

$4.25

Small Pellegrino Sparkling Water

$1.95

Large Pellegrino Sparkling Water 750ml

$4.95

San Pellegrino Sparkling Juice

$2.95

Olipop

$3.95

Reeds Ginger Ale

$2.95

Tazo Tea

$2.95

WATER

$0.50

Waterloo

$1.75

Yerba Mate Bottle

$3.95

Yerba Mate Cans

$3.95

Juice Box

$1.25

Elixart Jun

$6.50

ABITA Rootbeer

$3.95

Coffee & Tea

Black Iced Tea

$3.25

Hibiscus Tea

$3.25

Caffeine Free Flower tea.

French Press Coffee

$3.50+

Fresh ground Chocolate Fish Coffee steeped in a French Press.

Latte

$4.50+

Espresso Shot

$2.75

Matcha

$5.25

Creamy and enlivening with 15 times the antioxidants of regular green tea. Choose your milk, sweetened or unsweetened, iced or hot.

Chai Latte

$4.25

Oregon Chai (sweetened) served hot or cold with your choice of milk.

Mocha

$4.95+

Organic raw cacao with coconut sugar combined with espresso and your favorite milk choice.

Americano

$3.50+

Macchiato

$3.50+

Numi Hot Teas

$3.50
Cozy Steamers

Cozy Steamers

Out of stock

Cappuccino

$4.50

Lemonade, Steamer, & Hot Chocolate

Lemonade

$3.50

Lavender Lemonade

$3.75

Arnold Palmer

$3.50

Hot Chocolate

$3.75
Cozy Steamers

Cozy Steamers

Out of stock

Rosemary Lemonade

$3.75

Shakes & Smoothies

Chocolate Shake (v)

$7.95

Raw Peruvian Cacao, banana, maca, lucama, cashews, sweetened with monk fruit.

Vanilla Shake (v)

$7.95

Banana, maca, flax, vanilla, cashews, sweetened with monk fruit.

Strawberry Banana Smoothie (v)

$7.95

Strawberries, banana, cashews, lemon, vanilla, sweetened with monk fruit.

Nectar Smoothie (v)

Nectar Smoothie (v)

$7.95

Pineapple or Mango with banana, spinach, lemon.

Blueberry Bliss

$7.95

Cookies N Cream

$9.45
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

948A Lincoln Way, Auburn, CA 95603

Directions

Gallery
Nectar Cafe image
Nectar Cafe image
Nectar Cafe image

Similar restaurants in your area

Wow Wow Hawaiian Lemonade - El Dorado Hills
orange starNo Reviews
3373 Bass Lake Road El Dorado Hills, CA 95762
View restaurantnext
Jamba - 000363 - Roseville II
orange star4.6 • 432
1228 Galleria Blvd Roseville, CA 95678
View restaurantnext
Jamba - 000632 - Roseville V - Pleasant Grove
orange star4.6 • 432
10305 Fairway Dr. Roseville, CA 95678
View restaurantnext
Jamba - 000631 - Roseville Galleria
orange star4.6 • 432
1151 Galleria Blvd Roseville, CA 95678
View restaurantnext
Jamba - 001551 - Sacramento
orange starNo Reviews
3008 Green Valley Rd Cameron Park, CA 95682
View restaurantnext
Jamba - 103741 - Campus Oaks
orange star4.7 • 164
140 Roseville Pkwy Roseville, CA 95661
View restaurantnext
Search similar restaurants

Popular restaurants in Auburn

Garden of Eat'n - Auburn
orange star4.7 • 1,023
1850 Grass Valley Hwy Auburn, CA 95603
View restaurantnext
38 Beach Hut Deli - 38 Auburn (Bowman @ I-80)
orange star4.4 • 747
13471 Bowman RD Auburn, CA 95603
View restaurantnext
Tap & Vine @ The White House - 130 Maple St
orange star4.2 • 422
130 Maple St Auburn, CA 95603
View restaurantnext
02 Beach Hut Deli - 02 Auburn (@ Hwy 49)
orange star4.2 • 374
4035 Grass Valley Hwy Auburn, CA 95602
View restaurantnext
Jamba - 001022 - Bel Air Village
orange star4.5 • 126
2154 Grass Valley Hwy. Auburn, CA 95603
View restaurantnext
Diggin's Irish Pub - Auburn, CA
orange star4.8 • 80
3021 Grass Valley Hwy Auburn, CA 95602
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Auburn
Lincoln
review star
Avg 4.8 (8 restaurants)
Loomis
review star
Avg 4.3 (11 restaurants)
Colfax
review star
No reviews yet
Granite Bay
review star
Avg 4.4 (3 restaurants)
Rocklin
review star
Avg 4.4 (17 restaurants)
Grass Valley
review star
Avg 4.1 (7 restaurants)
Roseville
review star
Avg 4.4 (63 restaurants)
El Dorado Hills
review star
Avg 4.5 (17 restaurants)
Folsom
review star
Avg 4.3 (33 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston