Nectar 1091 Lancaster Avenue
No reviews yet
1091 Lancaster Avenue
Berwyn, PA 19312
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
Order Again
Popular Items
Appetizer
Chester County Artisan Cheese Plate
Chef’s Selection of Five Local Handcrafted Cheeses, Poached North Star Orchard’s Peach
Chicken Curry Dumplings
Red Curry Peanut Sauce
Pork Dumplings
Thai Chilies, Shiitake Sauce
Vegetable Spring Roll
Mango Papaya Sauce, Avocado Green Tomato Sauce
Edamame Dumplings
Mushrooms, Asparagus, Herb Sauce
Branch Creek Baby Green Salad
Crispy Goat Cheese, Nectar Vinaigrette, Greek Yogurt, Basil Oil Drizzle
Fresh Burrata
Fresh Figs, Fig Balsamic Pistachio Vinaigrette.
Cinderella Pumpkin Soup
Crispy Goat Cheese
Dim Sum Bento
Vegetable Spring Roll, Edamame Dumplings, Chicken Curry Dumpling, Pork Dumpling
Vietnamese Beef Tenderloin Petite Sandwiches
Herbed Aioli, Rosemary Potato Bread
Tuna Tartar
Avocado, Organic Baby Greens, Wasabi Aioli, Soy Glaze
Lobster Sliders
Fresh Nova Scotia Lobster, House-Smoked Applewood Bacon, Spicy Mayo, Lola Rosa
Roasted Foie Gras
French Black Truffles, Sushi Rice, North Star Orchard Peach
Steamed Pork Buns
Thornhill Farm Pork, Iceberg Lettuce, Hoisin, Spicy Mayo
Crispy Calamari and Edamame
Crispy Shallots & Chilies, Mango Papaya Sauce, Tamarind Hoisin Sauce
Shrimp Miso Soup
| Bok Choy, Scallions, Tofu, **Served with a Maki Roll**
Side Calamari
Side Edamame
Seaweed Salad
Side Bread
Extra Sauce
Extra Mango/Papya Sauce
1/2 DZ Oyster
1 DZ Oyster
Main Course
Grilled Filet Mignon, Whole Canadian Lobster *
Birchrun Hills Blue Cheese Potato Croquettes, Asparagus, Herb Butter Sauce
Grilled Rack of Lamb*
Roasted Kennett Square Mushrooms, Fresh Summer Truffle, House Made Orecchiette Pasta
Grilled Tea Smoked Salmon
Parsnip Puree, Leek Fondue, Dill Beurre Blanc, Horseradish
Special Halibut
Whipped Patato, Mix Urban Roots, Herb Beurre Blanc
Grilled Pineland Farm Rib Eye 18oz*
Herb Bistro Butter, Crispy Brussels Sprouts Vietnamese Vinaigrette
Pineland Farms Natural Braised Short Ribs
Yukon Gold Potatoes, Parsley, Maldon Sea Salt Thai Chili Hollandaise
Wok Amish Chicken and Gulf Shrimp
Vietnamese Lime Basil Sauce
Sea Salt Crusted Shrimp & Beef Tenderloin
Zucchini, Asparagus, Windy Acres’ Chilies
Wok Lobster
Local Corn Fried Rice, Bok Choy, Thai Basil
Crispy Chicken
Serrano Chilies, Black Beans, Thai Basil, Baby Chinese Broccoli Tips
Thornhill Farm Moo Shu Pork
Leeks, Shiitake, Bean Sprouts, Sweet Peppers, Serrano Chilies, Pancakes
Wok Chili Tenderloin of Beef*
Thai Basil, Baby Chinese Broccoli Tips, Scallions, Chili Peppers
Grilled Filet Mignon 9oz *
Birchrun Hills Blue Cheese Potato Croquettes, Spinach Blue Cheese Dumplings
MooShu Chicken
Grilled Yellowfin
Rice Noodle Veg
Nectar Vegetable Fried Rice
Fried Ginger Egg
Saffron Infused Basmati Fried Rice
Lightly Curried Breaded Chicken
Lobster Fried Rice
Fresh Yellow Corn, Red Peppers
Pork and Chinese Sausage Fried Rice
Nectar Boar Lo Mein
Smoked Wild Boar, Chinese Sausage, Baby Greens
Chicken Pad Thai
Tofu, Peanuts, Egg
Shrimp Pad Thai
Tofu, Peanuts, Egg
Vegetarian Wild Mushroom Pad Thai
Tofu, Peanuts, Egg
Butter Poached Lobster Pad Thai
Tofu, Peanuts, Egg
Wok Windy Acres’ Baby Vegetables
Garlic Sauce
Vegetarian Wok Tofu
“Kung Pao” Style Tofu, Chilies, Baby Sweet Peppers, Peanuts
Chinese Eggplant
Tofu, Baby Chinese Broccoli Tips, Black Bean Sauce
Side Grilled Asparagus
Side Croquettes
Side Brussell Sprout
Side Pancake
Extra Ginger Egg
White Rice
Sushi Rice
Chicken Lo Mein
Veggie Lo Mein
Shrimp LoMein
Kid Butter Noodle
Side BokChoy
Shrimp Fried Rice
Sushi Roll
Tuna Roll
Spicy Tuna Roll
Spicy Salmon Roll
Yellowtail Scallion Roll
Tuna, Avocado, Cucumber,Flying Fish Roe Roll
Salmon-Avocado Roll
Shrimp Tempura, Cucumber, Eel Sauce Roll
Toro, Flying Fish Roe Soy Wrap
Cucumber Roll
Avocado Roll
Cucumber Avocado Roll
Crunchy Vegetable Tempura Soy Wrap
Nectar Soy Wrap Roll
Tuna, Branzino, Salmon, Avocado, Flying Fish, Spicy Mayo
Side Ginger
Side Sushi Rice
Eel Avc Roll
Salm Roll
Specialty Rolls
Maine Roll
Banana Roll
Tempura Outside, Roasted Pumpkin and Avocado Inside, Rosemary Vinaigrette
Eel Crab Roll
Outside: Eel, Avocado, Inside: Peekytoe Crab, Cucumber
Seared Tuna Roll
Inside: Spicy Salmon; Outside: Sesame Crusted Seared Tuna, Crunch, Eel Sauce
Mango Roll
Inside: Shrimp Tempura; Outside: Sesame Crusted Seared Salmon, Mango, Eel Sauce, Spicy Mayo
Chilled No Rice Sushi Roll
Tuna, Salmon, Stripe Bass, Avocado, Cucumber Wrap, Flying Fish Roe, Ponzu Sauce
King Kong Roll
Grilled Filet Mignon, Nova Scotia Lobster Crusted with Sea Salt, Shiso, Cucumber, Flying Fish Roe
Nectar Soy Wrap Roll
Tuna, Branzino, Salmon, Avocado, Flying Fish, Spicy Mayo
Sushi Bento for Two
Spicy Tuna Roll, Maine Roll, Shrimp Tempura Roll , Yellow Fin Tuna Sushi, Wild Salmon Sushi
Sushi Deluxe Entrée
Sea Urchin, Salmon Roe, Tuna, Salmon, Yellowtail, Shrimp, House Tea Smoked Salmon
Sashimi Deluxe Entrée
Tuna, Salmon, Yellowtail, Stripe Bass, Eel, Salmon Roe
Sushi Appetizer
Tuna, Salmon, Stripe Bass, Eel, Shrimp, House Tea Smoked Salmon
Sashimi Appetizer
Sushi and Sashimi Combo
Sushi : Sea Urchin, Salmon Roe, Shrimp, , House Tea Smoked Salmon, Eel / Sashimi : Tuna, Salmon, Yellowtail, Eel
Yellowtail Two Ways
Inside: Spicy Yellowtail, Avocado, Outside: Yellowtail
Canapé Spicy Yellowtail, Spicy Toro
Inside: Avocado, Cucumber; Outside: Flying Fish Roe
Yellowtail Ponzu
Sashimi Yellowtail in Jalapeno Scallion Ponzu
Tea Smoked Salmon
Spicy Peekytoe Crabmeat, Asparagus, Crunch
Canapé Spicy Tuna, Spicy Salmon
Inside: Avocado, Cucumber
Inside Outside
Inside: Peekytoe Crab; Outside: Salmon, Tuna, Stripe Bass, Avocado
Pumpkin Roll
Sushi
Sushi Tuna
Sushi Spicy Tuna
Sushi Stripe Bass
Sushi Salmon
Sushi Flying Fish Roe
Sushi Salmon Caviar
Sushi Shrimp
Sushi Yellowtail
Sushi Sea Urchin
Sushi Salmon Caviar , Quail Egg
Sushi Flying Fish Roe, Quail Egg
Sushi Eel
Side Ginger
Side Sushi Rice
Sushi Toro
Sashimi
Sashimi Tuna
Sashimi Spicy Tuna
Sashimi Stripe Bass
Sashimi Salmon
Sashimi Flying Fish Roe
Sashimi Salmon Caviar
Sashimi Shrimp
Sashimi Yellowtail
Sashimi Sea Urchin
Sashimi Salmon Caviar , Quail Egg
Sashimi Flying Fish Roe, Quail Egg
Sashimi Eel
Side Ginger
Side Sushi Rice
Sasimi Toro
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 11:30 pm
|Monday
|11:00 am - 11:30 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 11:30 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 11:30 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 11:30 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 11:30 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 11:30 pm
Come in and enjoy!
1091 Lancaster Avenue, Berwyn, PA 19312