Nectar 1091 Lancaster Avenue

1091 Lancaster Avenue

Berwyn, PA 19312

Edamame Dumplings
Spicy Tuna Roll
Pork Dumplings

Appetizer

Chester County Artisan Cheese Plate

$19.00

Chef’s Selection of Five Local Handcrafted Cheeses, Poached North Star Orchard’s Peach

Chicken Curry Dumplings

$10.00

Red Curry Peanut Sauce

Pork Dumplings

$12.00

Thai Chilies, Shiitake Sauce

Vegetable Spring Roll

$10.00

Mango Papaya Sauce, Avocado Green Tomato Sauce

Edamame Dumplings

$13.00

Mushrooms, Asparagus, Herb Sauce

Branch Creek Baby Green Salad

$14.00

Crispy Goat Cheese, Nectar Vinaigrette, Greek Yogurt, Basil Oil Drizzle

Fresh Burrata

$18.00

Fresh Figs, Fig Balsamic Pistachio Vinaigrette.

Cinderella Pumpkin Soup

$11.00

Crispy Goat Cheese

Dim Sum Bento

$24.00

Vegetable Spring Roll, Edamame Dumplings, Chicken Curry Dumpling, Pork Dumpling

Vietnamese Beef Tenderloin Petite Sandwiches

$18.00

Herbed Aioli, Rosemary Potato Bread

Tuna Tartar

$22.00

Avocado, Organic Baby Greens, Wasabi Aioli, Soy Glaze

Lobster Sliders

$23.00

Fresh Nova Scotia Lobster, House-Smoked Applewood Bacon, Spicy Mayo, Lola Rosa

Roasted Foie Gras

$39.00

French Black Truffles, Sushi Rice, North Star Orchard Peach

Steamed Pork Buns

$14.00

Thornhill Farm Pork, Iceberg Lettuce, Hoisin, Spicy Mayo

Crispy Calamari and Edamame

$17.00

Crispy Shallots & Chilies, Mango Papaya Sauce, Tamarind Hoisin Sauce

Shrimp Miso Soup

$11.00

| Bok Choy, Scallions, Tofu, **Served with a Maki Roll**

Side Calamari

$9.00

Side Edamame

$8.50

Seaweed Salad

$9.50

Side Bread

$2.00

Extra Sauce

$3.00

Extra Mango/Papya Sauce

$3.00

1/2 DZ Oyster

$24.00

1 DZ Oyster

$48.00

Main Course

Grilled Filet Mignon, Whole Canadian Lobster *

$83.00

Birchrun Hills Blue Cheese Potato Croquettes, Asparagus, Herb Butter Sauce

Grilled Rack of Lamb*

$42.00

Roasted Kennett Square Mushrooms, Fresh Summer Truffle, House Made Orecchiette Pasta

Grilled Tea Smoked Salmon

$34.00

Parsnip Puree, Leek Fondue, Dill Beurre Blanc, Horseradish

Special Halibut

$42.00

Whipped Patato, Mix Urban Roots, Herb Beurre Blanc

Grilled Pineland Farm Rib Eye 18oz*

$50.00

Herb Bistro Butter, Crispy Brussels Sprouts Vietnamese Vinaigrette

Pineland Farms Natural Braised Short Ribs

$42.00

Yukon Gold Potatoes, Parsley, Maldon Sea Salt Thai Chili Hollandaise

Wok Amish Chicken and Gulf Shrimp

$29.00

Vietnamese Lime Basil Sauce

Sea Salt Crusted Shrimp & Beef Tenderloin

$40.00

Zucchini, Asparagus, Windy Acres’ Chilies

Wok Lobster

$52.00

Local Corn Fried Rice, Bok Choy, Thai Basil

Crispy Chicken

$21.00

Serrano Chilies, Black Beans, Thai Basil, Baby Chinese Broccoli Tips

Thornhill Farm Moo Shu Pork

$24.00

Leeks, Shiitake, Bean Sprouts, Sweet Peppers, Serrano Chilies, Pancakes

Wok Chili Tenderloin of Beef*

$42.00

Thai Basil, Baby Chinese Broccoli Tips, Scallions, Chili Peppers

Grilled Filet Mignon 9oz *

$45.00

Birchrun Hills Blue Cheese Potato Croquettes, Spinach Blue Cheese Dumplings

MooShu Chicken

$25.00

Grilled Yellowfin

$44.00Out of stock

Rice Noodle Veg

Nectar Vegetable Fried Rice

$13.00

Fried Ginger Egg

Saffron Infused Basmati Fried Rice

$15.00

Lightly Curried Breaded Chicken

Lobster Fried Rice

$22.00

Fresh Yellow Corn, Red Peppers

Pork and Chinese Sausage Fried Rice

$14.00
Nectar Boar Lo Mein

$14.00

Smoked Wild Boar, Chinese Sausage, Baby Greens

Chicken Pad Thai

$21.00

Tofu, Peanuts, Egg

Shrimp Pad Thai

$27.00

Tofu, Peanuts, Egg

Vegetarian Wild Mushroom Pad Thai

$19.00

Tofu, Peanuts, Egg

Butter Poached Lobster Pad Thai

$42.00

Tofu, Peanuts, Egg

Wok Windy Acres’ Baby Vegetables

$17.00

Garlic Sauce

Vegetarian Wok Tofu

$17.00

“Kung Pao” Style Tofu, Chilies, Baby Sweet Peppers, Peanuts

Chinese Eggplant

$18.00

Tofu, Baby Chinese Broccoli Tips, Black Bean Sauce

Side Grilled Asparagus

$8.00

Side Croquettes

$8.00

Side Brussell Sprout

$9.00

Side Pancake

$0.50

Extra Ginger Egg

$3.00

White Rice

$2.00

Sushi Rice

$5.00

Chicken Lo Mein

$17.00

Veggie Lo Mein

$16.00

Shrimp LoMein

$27.00

Kid Butter Noodle

$14.00

Side BokChoy

$16.00

Shrimp Fried Rice

$22.00

Sushi Roll

Tuna Roll

$11.00

Spicy Tuna Roll

$11.50

Spicy Salmon Roll

$11.50

Yellowtail Scallion Roll

$13.00

Tuna, Avocado, Cucumber,Flying Fish Roe Roll

$13.50

Salmon-Avocado Roll

$13.50

Shrimp Tempura, Cucumber, Eel Sauce Roll

$14.50

Toro, Flying Fish Roe Soy Wrap

$20.00

Cucumber Roll

$8.00

Avocado Roll

$9.50

Cucumber Avocado Roll

$9.50

Crunchy Vegetable Tempura Soy Wrap

$10.50

$19.00

Tuna, Branzino, Salmon, Avocado, Flying Fish, Spicy Mayo

Side Ginger

$8.00

Side Sushi Rice

$5.00

Eel Avc Roll

$18.00

Salm Roll

$11.50

Specialty Rolls

Maine Roll

$18.00

Banana Roll

$19.00

Tempura Outside, Roasted Pumpkin and Avocado Inside, Rosemary Vinaigrette

Eel Crab Roll

$22.00

Outside: Eel, Avocado, Inside: Peekytoe Crab, Cucumber

Seared Tuna Roll

$20.50

Inside: Spicy Salmon; Outside: Sesame Crusted Seared Tuna, Crunch, Eel Sauce

Mango Roll

$20.00

Inside: Shrimp Tempura; Outside: Sesame Crusted Seared Salmon, Mango, Eel Sauce, Spicy Mayo

Chilled No Rice Sushi Roll

$18.00

Tuna, Salmon, Stripe Bass, Avocado, Cucumber Wrap, Flying Fish Roe, Ponzu Sauce

King Kong Roll

$31.00

Grilled Filet Mignon, Nova Scotia Lobster Crusted with Sea Salt, Shiso, Cucumber, Flying Fish Roe

$19.00

Tuna, Branzino, Salmon, Avocado, Flying Fish, Spicy Mayo

Sushi Bento for Two

$38.00

Spicy Tuna Roll, Maine Roll, Shrimp Tempura Roll , Yellow Fin Tuna Sushi, Wild Salmon Sushi

Sushi Deluxe Entrée

$42.00

Sea Urchin, Salmon Roe, Tuna, Salmon, Yellowtail, Shrimp, House Tea Smoked Salmon

Sashimi Deluxe Entrée

$42.00

Tuna, Salmon, Yellowtail, Stripe Bass, Eel, Salmon Roe

Sushi Appetizer

$30.00

Tuna, Salmon, Stripe Bass, Eel, Shrimp, House Tea Smoked Salmon

Sashimi Appetizer

$30.00

Sushi and Sashimi Combo

$43.00

Sushi : Sea Urchin, Salmon Roe, Shrimp, , House Tea Smoked Salmon, Eel / Sashimi : Tuna, Salmon, Yellowtail, Eel

Yellowtail Two Ways

$18.50

Inside: Spicy Yellowtail, Avocado, Outside: Yellowtail

Canapé Spicy Yellowtail, Spicy Toro

$23.00

Inside: Avocado, Cucumber; Outside: Flying Fish Roe

Yellowtail Ponzu

$33.00

Sashimi Yellowtail in Jalapeno Scallion Ponzu

Tea Smoked Salmon

$19.00

Spicy Peekytoe Crabmeat, Asparagus, Crunch

Canapé Spicy Tuna, Spicy Salmon

$14.00

Inside: Avocado, Cucumber

Inside Outside

$25.00

Inside: Peekytoe Crab; Outside: Salmon, Tuna, Stripe Bass, Avocado

Pumpkin Roll

$14.00

Sushi

Sushi Tuna

$7.00

Sushi Spicy Tuna

$7.00

Sushi Stripe Bass

$7.00

Sushi Salmon

$7.00

Sushi Flying Fish Roe

$7.00

Sushi Salmon Caviar

$10.00

Sushi Shrimp

$7.00

Sushi Yellowtail

$7.00

Sushi Sea Urchin

$9.00

Sushi Salmon Caviar , Quail Egg

$12.00

Sushi Flying Fish Roe, Quail Egg

$9.00

Sushi Eel

$8.50

Side Ginger

$8.00

Side Sushi Rice

$5.00

Sushi Toro

$17.00

Sashimi

Sashimi Tuna

$7.00

Sashimi Spicy Tuna

$7.00

Sashimi Stripe Bass

$7.00

Sashimi Salmon

$7.00

Sashimi Flying Fish Roe

$7.00

Sashimi Salmon Caviar

$10.00

Sashimi Shrimp

$7.00

Sashimi Yellowtail

$7.00

Sashimi Sea Urchin

$9.00

Sashimi Salmon Caviar , Quail Egg

$12.00

Sashimi Flying Fish Roe, Quail Egg

$9.00

Sashimi Eel

$8.50

Side Ginger

$8.00

Side Sushi Rice

$5.00

Sasimi Toro

$17.00

Dessert

Hot Fresh Mini Doughnuts

$12.00

Rolled in Cinnamon Sugar, accompanied by a Trio of Dipping Sauces: Spiced Chocolate, Raspberry Vanilla, Coffee Caramel

Nectar Valrhona Chocolate Torte

$12.00

Guanaja Chocolate Mousse, Cocoa Nib Candy, Dark Chocolate Cake, Raspberry Coulis

All hours
Sunday 11:00 am - 11:30 pm
Monday 11:00 am - 11:30 pm
Tuesday 11:00 am - 11:30 pm
Wednesday 11:00 am - 11:30 pm
Thursday 11:00 am - 11:30 pm
Friday 11:00 am - 11:30 pm
Saturday 11:00 am - 11:30 pm
