- Home
- /
- Hilo
- /
- Cafes, Coffee & Tea
- /
- Nector Cafe
Nector Cafe
23 Reviews
216 Kamehameha Ave
Hilo, HI 96720
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
Order Again
Bagels
Bubble Waffles
Bubble Waffle
Fresh Made Bubble Waffles
Create Your Own
Bubble Waffle Cone with Scoop of Ice Cream
Munkie Luv
Banana & Nutella
BubbieLuv
Bubble Waffle topped with Nutella and Ice Cream
PB & Juicy
Bubble Waffle with Peanut Butter and Smashed Strawberries
S'mores
Housemade Marshmallow Fluff with Melted Chocolate on a Made from Scratch Bubble Waffle
CocoLoco
Coconut Waffle with Ice Cream, Chocolate Sauce and Whipped Cream
Pixle
Strawberries & Whipped Cream
Mid Day Fae
Pig in a Bubble
Savory and Sweet! Traditional bubble waffle with bacon bits in the batter and served with maple syrup.
Griffle
Cheddar & Chive Waffles Stuffed with Mozarella
Lilikoi Cheesecake
Boo-Bae
Ube Bubble Waffle with Marshmallow Fluff, Oreos and Ube Ice Cream
Elffle
Bacon, Lettuce, Tomato & Mayo
Lotz & Motts of Bubbles
Cheddar & Chive Bubble Waffle with Marinara, Mozzarella Sticks and Parmesan Cheese
Chicken & Waffles
Bubble Waffle with Chicken Tenders, Maple Syrup and Furikake
UniBliss
Bubble Waffle with Strawberries, Banana, Blueberries, Ube Cold Foam, Strawberry Cold Foam, Edible Flowers and Shimmer
Pumpkin Pie
Pumpkin Bubble Waffle with Cinnamon Honey Butter
Pastries
Savory Scone
Gouda, Bacon & Chives
Triple Berry Scone
Fresh Made Scone of the Day- Blueberry, Raspberry & White Chocolate
Chocolate Chip Pan Cookie
Oversized chocolate chip cookie thats soft and gooey in the center and chewy on the outside
Chocolate Cupcake
Chocolate Cupcake with Vanilla Buttercream and Sprinkles
Life by Chocolate Cake
Rich Chocolate Cake with Chocolate Ganache Frosting
Cookie Butter Tiramisu
Funfetti Cookies
Maple Pumpkin Cookie
Peanut Butter Stuffed Double Chocolate Cookies
Pumpkin Scone
Magic Whoopie Pies
Sandwiches
Greenwich
Garlic Buttered Sourdough with Pesto, Spinach, Avocado and Provolone
PBBBJ
Grilled Sourdough with Peanut Butter, Bacon, Banana and Jam
Thrilled Cheese
Garlic Buttered Sourdough Bread with Three Cheese Blend of Muenster, Cheddar and Gruyere
Caprese
Toasted Sourdough with Fresh Mozzarella, Tomato, Basil, Spinach and Balsamic Vinegar Glaze
Toast
Espresso
Espresso
Double Shot of 100% Local Espresso
Shaken Espresso
Quad Shot Shaken over Ice with Milk Can add on flavors
Shakarato
Double or Quad Shot Espresso with Mac Nut Orgeat Shaken Over Ice
Cremina
Double shot of Espresso with Perfectly Blended Cane Sugar
Macchiato
Espresso Marked with a Spot of Foamed Milk
American Macchiato
American Style Macchiato, sweet with heavy cream
Con Panna
Espresso with Fresh Whipped Cream
Bombon
Espresso with House Made Blend of Sweetened Condensed Milk
Cortado
One Part Espresso and One Part Steamed Milk
Americano
One Part Espresso Two Parts Water
Cappuccino
Espresso, Steamed Milk and Foamed Milk
Flat White
Espresso with Microfoam
Latte
One Part Espresso and Four Parts Steamed Milk. Flavoring Optional 2 Pumps recommended for Reg and 3 Pumps for Large
Cookie Butter Latte
Latte made with Biscoff Cookie Butter and Cookies
Sweater Weather Latte
Latte with Oat Milk, White Chocolate, Caramel, Vanilla, Maple Syrup and Cinnamon
French Toast Latte
Pumpkin Spice Latte
Latte made with Real Pumpkin, Maple Syrup and Spices
Mocha
Espresso with Chocolate, Steamed Milk and Foam
White Mocha
Espresso with White Chocolate, Steamed Milk and Foam
Sacred Mocha
Ceremonial Cacao with Espresso, Coconut Oil and Milk
Affogato
Espresso Shot Over Ice Cream
Frappe
Blended Drink with Milk, Flavoring and Topped with Whipped Cream
Brown Sugar Shaken Espresso
Quad Shot Shaken over Ice with House Made Brown Sugar Syrup and Milk
Espresso Bites
Add a locally made espresso bite to your drink!
Frappenstein
Matcha Ice Cream Frappe with White Chocolate Dragonfruit
Coffee
Coffee
100% Local Drip Coffee Decaf House: Richly Aromatic, Chocolate, Floral and Citrus Finish Specialty: Pecan, Orange, Vanilla & Cinnamon
Iced Coffee
100% Local Coffee on Ice
Cold Brew
Local Coffee Slow Cold Brewed
Nitro Cold Brew
Nitro Nector
Nitro Oat Milk & MacNut Latte
Shot in the Dark
Two Part Espresso, Eight Parts Coffee
Bee Brew
Cold Brew, Milk, Honey, Lavender
Upliftor
Cold Brew, Coconut Cream and Vanilla
Boho Brew
Cold Brew, Orange Juice, Lemon Juice, Mint, Soda, Ginger, Clove and Almond on Ice
Coco Brew
Cold Brew, Coconut Water and Coconut Syrup on Ice
Mollinator
Cold brew with oat milk and salted caramel
Supah Brew
Cold Brew, Coconut Milk, Banana, Almond, Coconut Oil, Cacao, Vanilla and Sea Salt Blended.
Brew Flight
No Need to Settle! Try our Cold Brew, Nitro, Nitro Nector and the Bee Brew
Pumpkin Spice Cold Foam Cold Brew
Cold Brew with Pumpkin, Maple Syrup and Pumpkin Pie Spice Cold Foam
French Toast Cold Foam Cold Brew
Cold Brew with Maple Syrup, Vanilla and Sea Salt Cold Foam
Witches Brew
Cold Brew with Ube Cold Foam, Green Shimmer and a Cat Peep *If you choose a non-dairy milk, cold foam will be made with coconut cream
Tea
Green
Jasmine Dragon Pearls, Goddess Green, Symbeeosis, Quintessence Throat, Salutation Solar Plexus, Happy Heart Jasmine Dragon Pearls: Organic Young Green Tea Scented with Jasmine Flowers Goddess Green: Organic, Fair Trade Green Tea, Organic Lemongrass, Organic-Compliant Apricot & Lychee Flavor Essences Symbeeosis: All Organic Echinacea Purpurea Herb, Butterfly Pea Flower, Jasmine Green Tea, Chamomile, Lavender, Elderberry, Hibiscus, Cinnamon, Natural Strawberry Flavor Quintessence Throat: Cinnamon, Green Tea, Ginger, Marshmallow Root, Honey Crystals, Bourbon Vanilla Salutation Solar Plexus: Organic Ginger, Organic Dried Pineapple, Organic Green Tea, Organic Lemongrass, Organic Orange Peel, Organic Turmeric Root and Natural Pineapple Flavor Extract Happy Heart: Organic Moringa, Organic Green Tea, Organic Almond Slices, Organic Matcha, natural almond & vanilla extract.
White
Lotus Mind Crown, Silver Moon Lotus Mind Crown: Silver Moon White Tea, Organic French Lavender, Organic Gotu Kola, Butterfly Peaflower, Jasmine Essence & Asian Pear Extract Silver Moon: Organic Silver Needle White Tea from Fujian Province
Herbal
Ruby Moon, Moringa Moon, Audacious Root Ruby Moon: Organic Hibiscus, Organic Elderberry, Organic Black Currant, Organic Rosehips, Organic Cranberry, Rooibos, and Natural Berry Flavor Extracts Moringa Moon: Organic Moringa, Organic Ginger, Organic Turmeric, Organic Black Peppercorn, Organic Cinnamon, Organic Clove and Organic Nutmeg. Audacious: Roasted Chicory Root, Organic Saigon Cinnamon, Organic Eleuthero Root, Organic Maca, Organic Roasted Carob, Organic Dandelion Root, Organic Burdock Root, Natural Flavor Extract.
Oolong Ti Quan Yin
Organic Ti Quan Yin Oolong Tea Boosts energy levels, heighten mental alertness, aid in releasing weight and reducing the risks of heart disease, diabetes and tooth decay.
Chakra Tea
Matcha
Traditional Matcha *Regular, Mango or Haupia
Matcha Latte
Traditional Matcha with Milk *Regular, Mango or Haupia
Muddy Matcha
Matcha Latte with a Floated Double Shot Espresso
Black
Masala Chai, Bohemian Breakfast, Epiphany, Joyous Sacral, Rise & Shine, Earl Greater Grey Masala Chai: Ceylon black tea, cinnamon, ginger, and cardamon Bohemian Breakfast: Organic Fair Trade Puerh Black Tea, Biodynamic Sri Lankan Black Tea, Organic Rwandan Black Tea, Organic Black Currant Fruit, Natural Pomegranate extract, Bourbon Vanilla Extract Epiphany: Organic Black Tea, Organic Puerh Tea, Organic Elderberry Fruit, Organic Black Currant Fruit, Blackberry Leaves, Blue Cornflower Petals, Natural Berry Extracts Joyous Sacral: Organic Black Tea, Organic Orange Peel, Organic Hibiscus, Organic Rosehips, Marigold Flowers, and Natural Essential Oil of Orange, Bergamot, and Vanilla Rise & Shine: Organic South African Rooibos, Organic Orange Peel, Organic Ginger Root, Organic Chaga Mushroom, Organic Stevia Leaf Earl Greater Grey: Organic Rwandan Black Tea, Organic Puerh, Organic Idulgashinna Black Tea, Organic Yin Zhen Silver Needle White
Chai Latte
Chai Tea with Steamed Milk
Dirty Chai
Chai Tea, Espresso, Steamed Milk and Caramel
London Fog
Earl Grey, Lavender with Milk and Vanilla
Heart ChakraLatte
Iced Rose & Matcha Latte
Wild HeArtist
Hibiscus Tea, Ginger, Lemon, Tonic Water, Edible Hibiscus Flower, Shimmer, Hibiscus Rose Ice
Aloha Lush
Hibiscus Tea, Lilikoi Lemonade and Coconut
Pucker Up
Hibiscus Tea, Pineapple Juice and Coconut
Brown Sugar Boba
Brown Sugar Milk Boba
Strawberry Feels
Strawberry Milk with Lilikoi Popping Boba
Ube Boba Tea
Brown Sugar Boba and Ube Coconut Cream Tea
Lemonade
Quartz
Freshly squeezed local quartz infused lemonade Sweetness- Made with real lemon juice and oils our lemonade is naturally tart. Sweet & Tart : no additional sweetener needed Sweet : 2 additional Extra Sweet : 4 additional
Amethyst
Freshly Squeezed Local Amethyst Infused Lavender Lemonade
Citrine
Freshly Squeezed Local Citrine Infused Lilikoi Lemonade
Rose Quartz
Freshly Squeezed Local Rose Quartz Infused Rose Lemonade
Poglicious
Freshly Squeezed Local Citrine Infused Pineapple, Orange and Guava Lemonade
Lime in Da Coco
Freshly Squeezed Local Quartz Infused Lemonade with Lime and Coconut
Cotton Candy
Freshly Squeezed Local Quartz Infused Lemonade with Cotton Candy
Dragonfly
Freshly Squeezed Local Quartz Infused Lemonade with Dragonfruit and Coconut
Ube
Freshly Squeezed Local Quartz Infused Lemonade with Local Premium Craft Ube Syrup
Thunderbolt
Freshly Squeezed Local Quartz Infused Lemonade with Cold Brew
Liquid Sunshine
Creamy Lilikoi Lemonade
Dreamsickle
Creamy Mango Lemonade
HeArt Nector
Pomegranate, Cranberry, Pineapple, Ginger, Lemonade and Soda
Unicorn Kiss
Freshly Squeezed Local Quartz and Glitter Infused Butterfly Pea Flower Lemonade
Glass-O-Berry Tor
Freshly Squeezed Lemonade with Muddled Berries, Superfoods & Honey
Mishtopia
Freshly Squeezed Lemonade with muddled Strawberries, Pineapple Juice, Coconut & a Sweet & Sour Rim
Light Flight
A flight of our four crystal lemonades; Quartz (traditional, Citrine (Lilikoi), Rose Quartz (Rose) and Amethyst (Lavendar) and comes with Quartz crystal to keep!
Create Your Own
Summer Slush
Lemonade Slushy with Optional Milky Snowcap, in Lilikoi, Mango or Strawberry
Mermaid Kiss
Lemonade, Coconut Water, Strawberry, Lilikoi, Mango and Coconut
Bad Apple
Granny Smith Lemonade with Charcoal, Shimmer and Gummy Worms
Candy Corn
Elixirs
Hot Cocoa
Chocolate Sauce, Milk and Vanilla
HeArt Chocolate
Chocolate Sauce, Milk, Vanilla, Rose and Cardamom
Ceremonial Cacao
Ceremonial Cacao with Coconut Oil is Like a Warm Hug From Within
Cacao Latte
Medicinal Cacao Blend with Raw Cacao, Hemp, Chlorella, Spirulina, Ashwagandha, Maca, Chaga and Macuna with Coconut Milk
Golden Milk
Turmeric, Pepper, Ginger, Honey, Milk and Coconut Oil
Kava
Ceremonial Kava to Calm and Clear the Heart & Mind
Kava Latte
Ceremonial Kava, Honey and Coconut Milk
ImmortalAhhTea
Rose Infused Honey, 8 Immortal Drops, Hibiscus Tea, Milk Cordyceps fruiting body, Wild Reishi fruiting body, Goji berries, Prepared He Shou Wu root, Schizandra fruit, Snow Lotus flower, Tibetan Rhodiola root, Wild American Ginseng root.
Unicorn Latte
Warm Latte with Milk and Superfood blend of Acai Berry, Blueberry, Black Goji Extract, Macqui Berry and Blackberry
Mermaid Latte
Warm Latte with Milk and Superfood blend of Butterfly Pea, Blue Spirulina, Cinnamon, Cardamom, Vanilla, Ginger and Kelp
Cacaova
A Heart & Mind Expanding Combo of Ceremonial Cacao and Kava with Coconut Oil
Love Potion
Ceremonial Cacao, Coconut Oil, Coconut Cream, Cistanche and Rose create an alluring aphrodisiac
Manafestor
Smoothies
HeArt Throb
Strawberries, Pineapple, Banana, Coconut Milk, Pineapple Juice, Antioxidant Superfoods
Orange Lush
Strawberries, Mango, Peach, Pineapple, Coconut Milk, Orange Juice, Immunity Superfood
Sun Kissed
Banana, Mango, Pineapple, Orange Juice, Apple Juice, Tropical Superfoods
Green Goddess
Banana, Mango, Spinach, Coconut Milk, Agave, Lime Juice, Alkalizing Superfood
Sea'n Mermaid
Banana, Mango, Blueberries, Orange Juice, Coconut Milk, Ocean Superfoods
Purple Aura
Banana, Blueberries, Pitaya, Lilikoi, Coconut Milk, Berry Superfood Blend
Fairy Berry
Banana, Pitaya, Strawberries, Coconut Milk, Orange Juice, Berry Superfood Blend, Lilikoi Walls
Power Potion
Banana, Coconut Milk, Plant Protein (Vanilla Cake, Caramel Slice or Chocolate Fudge) ***Smoothie Bowl comes with house made granola and fruit. ***Magic Smoothie bowl comes with house made granola, fruit, coconut, sauce, edible flowers. edible glitter and white chocolate.
MerMaid Me Hungry
Sea'n'Mermaid Smoothie Bowl Muggle: house made granola and fruit. Magic: house made granola, fruit, coconut, sauce, edible flowers. edible glitter and white chocolate.
Unicorn Aura
Purple Aura Smoothie Bowl Muggle: house made granola and fruit. Magic: house made granola, fruit, coconut, sauce, edible flowers. edible glitter and white chocolate.
Gotta Have Fae
Fairy Berry Smoothie Bowl Muggle: house made granola and fruit. Magic: house made granola, fruit, coconut, sauce, edible flowers. edible glitter and white chocolate.
Smoothie Bowl
Muggle: house made granola and fruit. Magic: house made granola, fruit, coconut, sauce, edible flowers. edible glitter and white chocolate. ***Pictured is a Magic Sun Kissed Bowl
Bottled
Ice Cream
Milkshakes
Milkshake
Ice Cream, Milk and Whipped Cream
BrewShake
Cold Brew, Kona Coffee Ice Cream, Salted Caramel and Whipped Cream Optional: Add a floated affogato double shot
Shake Your Ube
Maui Muggle
Our Version of Butterbeer with Butterscotch, Ice Cream, Vanilla
Vegan Milkshake
Pineapple Milkshake
Hand dipped And local Tahitian Vanilla Ice Cream with Fresh Pineapple
Pina CoLotta Love
Lava Flow
Pina CoLotta and Strawberry Milkshake
Floats
Brew Float
Cold Brew over Tahitian Vanilla Ice Cream
Floating Ginger
Maui Brewing Company Ginger Beer over Tahitian Vanilla Ice Cream
Cola Float
Maui Brewing Company Cola over Tahitian Vanilla Ice Cream
Roots Float
Maui Brewing Company Root Beer over Tahitian Vanilla Ice Cream
Sunset Slush
Champagne Passion Sorbet with Orange Juice, Hibiscus and Soda
Call for Open Hours
Exquisitely prepared coffees, teas, shakes and elixirs, along with snacks and deserts that are rooted in exceptional quality ingredients and prepared with care and precision.
216 Kamehameha Ave, Hilo, HI 96720