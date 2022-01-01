Restaurant header imageView gallery
Cafes, Coffee & Tea
Dessert & Ice Cream

Nector Cafe

23 Reviews

216 Kamehameha Ave

Hilo, HI 96720

Order Again

Popular Items

Greenwich
Elffle
Latte

Bagels

Plain Bagel

Plain Bagel

$4.44

Plain Bagel

Everything

Everything

$4.88
Morning Fae

Morning Fae

$7.77

Coconut Oil, Sea Salt & Avocado on Bagel

Grootor

Grootor

$8.88

Bacon, Egg & Cheddar

Lox

$11.11

Plain Bagel with Salmon, Cream Cheese, Tomato and Capers

Pizza Bagels

$8.88

Bubble Waffles

Bubble Waffle

Bubble Waffle

$7.77

Fresh Made Bubble Waffles

Create Your Own

Create Your Own

$9.99

Bubble Waffle Cone with Scoop of Ice Cream

Munkie Luv

Munkie Luv

$9.99

Banana & Nutella

BubbieLuv

BubbieLuv

$9.99

Bubble Waffle topped with Nutella and Ice Cream

PB & Juicy

PB & Juicy

$11.11

Bubble Waffle with Peanut Butter and Smashed Strawberries

S'mores

S'mores

$11.11

Housemade Marshmallow Fluff with Melted Chocolate on a Made from Scratch Bubble Waffle

CocoLoco

CocoLoco

$11.11

Coconut Waffle with Ice Cream, Chocolate Sauce and Whipped Cream

Pixle

Pixle

$11.11

Strawberries & Whipped Cream

Mid Day Fae

Mid Day Fae

$11.11

Pig in a Bubble

$11.11

Savory and Sweet! Traditional bubble waffle with bacon bits in the batter and served with maple syrup.

Griffle

Griffle

$11.11

Cheddar & Chive Waffles Stuffed with Mozarella

Lilikoi Cheesecake

Lilikoi Cheesecake

$13.13
Boo-Bae

Boo-Bae

$13.13

Ube Bubble Waffle with Marshmallow Fluff, Oreos and Ube Ice Cream

Elffle

Elffle

$13.13

Bacon, Lettuce, Tomato & Mayo

Lotz & Motts of Bubbles

$13.13

Cheddar & Chive Bubble Waffle with Marinara, Mozzarella Sticks and Parmesan Cheese

Chicken & Waffles

Chicken & Waffles

$15.15

Bubble Waffle with Chicken Tenders, Maple Syrup and Furikake

UniBliss

UniBliss

$15.15

Bubble Waffle with Strawberries, Banana, Blueberries, Ube Cold Foam, Strawberry Cold Foam, Edible Flowers and Shimmer

Pumpkin Pie

$11.11

Pumpkin Bubble Waffle with Cinnamon Honey Butter

Pastries

House Baked Pastries & Bread
Savory Scone

Savory Scone

$4.88

Gouda, Bacon & Chives

Triple Berry Scone

Triple Berry Scone

$4.88

Fresh Made Scone of the Day- Blueberry, Raspberry & White Chocolate

Chocolate Chip Pan Cookie

Chocolate Chip Pan Cookie

$3.88

Oversized chocolate chip cookie thats soft and gooey in the center and chewy on the outside

Chocolate Cupcake

Chocolate Cupcake

$3.88

Chocolate Cupcake with Vanilla Buttercream and Sprinkles

Life by Chocolate Cake

Life by Chocolate Cake

$5.88

Rich Chocolate Cake with Chocolate Ganache Frosting

Cookie Butter Tiramisu

Cookie Butter Tiramisu

$5.88
Funfetti Cookies

Funfetti Cookies

$2.88
Maple Pumpkin Cookie

Maple Pumpkin Cookie

$3.33

Peanut Butter Stuffed Double Chocolate Cookies

$3.88
Pumpkin Scone

Pumpkin Scone

$4.88

Magic Whoopie Pies

$6.88

Sandwiches

Greenwich

Greenwich

$9.99

Garlic Buttered Sourdough with Pesto, Spinach, Avocado and Provolone

PBBBJ

$9.99

Grilled Sourdough with Peanut Butter, Bacon, Banana and Jam

Thrilled Cheese

Thrilled Cheese

$9.99

Garlic Buttered Sourdough Bread with Three Cheese Blend of Muenster, Cheddar and Gruyere

Caprese

Caprese

$11.11

Toasted Sourdough with Fresh Mozzarella, Tomato, Basil, Spinach and Balsamic Vinegar Glaze

Toast

French Toast

$8.88

Grilled Sourdough French Toast with Butter and Maple Syrup

Nutella Toast

Nutella Toast

$8.88

Grilled Sourdough with Nutella, Bananas, Strawberries and Honey

Avocado Toast

Avocado Toast

$9.99

Grilled Sourdough with Avocado Smash, Goat Cheese, Strawberries, Balsamic and Almonds

Sides

Kimchee

$4.44Out of stock

Mozzarella Sticks

$7.77

Espresso

Espresso

Espresso

$3.88+

Double Shot of 100% Local Espresso

Shaken Espresso

$4.88+

Quad Shot Shaken over Ice with Milk Can add on flavors

Shakarato

$4.44+

Double or Quad Shot Espresso with Mac Nut Orgeat Shaken Over Ice

Cremina

Cremina

$3.88

Double shot of Espresso with Perfectly Blended Cane Sugar

Macchiato

Macchiato

$4.44+

Espresso Marked with a Spot of Foamed Milk

American Macchiato

$6.88

American Style Macchiato, sweet with heavy cream

Con Panna

Con Panna

$4.44

Espresso with Fresh Whipped Cream

Bombon

$4.88

Espresso with House Made Blend of Sweetened Condensed Milk

Cortado

Cortado

$4.44

One Part Espresso and One Part Steamed Milk

Americano

Americano

$4.44+

One Part Espresso Two Parts Water

Cappuccino

Cappuccino

$4.44+

Espresso, Steamed Milk and Foamed Milk

Flat White

$4.88

Espresso with Microfoam

Latte

Latte

$5.55+

One Part Espresso and Four Parts Steamed Milk. Flavoring Optional 2 Pumps recommended for Reg and 3 Pumps for Large

Cookie Butter Latte

Cookie Butter Latte

$6.88

Latte made with Biscoff Cookie Butter and Cookies

Sweater Weather Latte

Sweater Weather Latte

$6.54

Latte with Oat Milk, White Chocolate, Caramel, Vanilla, Maple Syrup and Cinnamon

French Toast Latte

$6.54

Pumpkin Spice Latte

$6.54

Latte made with Real Pumpkin, Maple Syrup and Spices

Mocha

Mocha

$5.88+

Espresso with Chocolate, Steamed Milk and Foam

White Mocha

White Mocha

$5.88+

Espresso with White Chocolate, Steamed Milk and Foam

Sacred Mocha

Sacred Mocha

$9.99

Ceremonial Cacao with Espresso, Coconut Oil and Milk

Affogato

Affogato

$6.88

Espresso Shot Over Ice Cream

Frappe

Frappe

$7.77

Blended Drink with Milk, Flavoring and Topped with Whipped Cream

Brown Sugar Shaken Espresso

$6.54

Quad Shot Shaken over Ice with House Made Brown Sugar Syrup and Milk

Espresso Bites

$1.00

Add a locally made espresso bite to your drink!

Frappenstein

Frappenstein

$8.88

Matcha Ice Cream Frappe with White Chocolate Dragonfruit

Coffee

Coffee

Coffee

$3.33+

100% Local Drip Coffee Decaf House: Richly Aromatic, Chocolate, Floral and Citrus Finish Specialty: Pecan, Orange, Vanilla & Cinnamon

Iced Coffee

Iced Coffee

$3.88+

100% Local Coffee on Ice

Cold Brew

Cold Brew

$5.55+

Local Coffee Slow Cold Brewed

Nitro Cold Brew

Nitro Cold Brew

$6.88+
Nitro Nector

Nitro Nector

$7.77+

Nitro Oat Milk & MacNut Latte

Shot in the Dark

Shot in the Dark

$5.88

Two Part Espresso, Eight Parts Coffee

Bee Brew

Bee Brew

$6.33

Cold Brew, Milk, Honey, Lavender

Upliftor

Upliftor

$6.33

Cold Brew, Coconut Cream and Vanilla

Boho Brew

Boho Brew

$6.88

Cold Brew, Orange Juice, Lemon Juice, Mint, Soda, Ginger, Clove and Almond on Ice

Coco Brew

Coco Brew

$6.33

Cold Brew, Coconut Water and Coconut Syrup on Ice

Mollinator

Mollinator

$7.77

Cold brew with oat milk and salted caramel

Supah Brew

Supah Brew

$9.99

Cold Brew, Coconut Milk, Banana, Almond, Coconut Oil, Cacao, Vanilla and Sea Salt Blended.

Brew Flight

Brew Flight

$9.99

No Need to Settle! Try our Cold Brew, Nitro, Nitro Nector and the Bee Brew

Pumpkin Spice Cold Foam Cold Brew

Pumpkin Spice Cold Foam Cold Brew

$6.78

Cold Brew with Pumpkin, Maple Syrup and Pumpkin Pie Spice Cold Foam

French Toast Cold Foam Cold Brew

French Toast Cold Foam Cold Brew

$6.78

Cold Brew with Maple Syrup, Vanilla and Sea Salt Cold Foam

Witches Brew

Witches Brew

$6.78

Cold Brew with Ube Cold Foam, Green Shimmer and a Cat Peep *If you choose a non-dairy milk, cold foam will be made with coconut cream

Tea

Green

Green

$3.33+

Jasmine Dragon Pearls, Goddess Green, Symbeeosis, Quintessence Throat, Salutation Solar Plexus, Happy Heart Jasmine Dragon Pearls: Organic Young Green Tea Scented with Jasmine Flowers Goddess Green: Organic, Fair Trade Green Tea, Organic Lemongrass, Organic-Compliant Apricot & Lychee Flavor Essences Symbeeosis: All Organic Echinacea Purpurea Herb, Butterfly Pea Flower, Jasmine Green Tea, Chamomile, Lavender, Elderberry, Hibiscus, Cinnamon, Natural Strawberry Flavor Quintessence Throat: Cinnamon, Green Tea, Ginger, Marshmallow Root, Honey Crystals, Bourbon Vanilla Salutation Solar Plexus: Organic Ginger, Organic Dried Pineapple, Organic Green Tea, Organic Lemongrass, Organic Orange Peel, Organic Turmeric Root and Natural Pineapple Flavor Extract Happy Heart: Organic Moringa, Organic Green Tea, Organic Almond Slices, Organic Matcha, natural almond & vanilla extract.

White

White

$3.33+

Lotus Mind Crown, Silver Moon Lotus Mind Crown: Silver Moon White Tea, Organic French Lavender, Organic Gotu Kola, Butterfly Peaflower, Jasmine Essence & Asian Pear Extract Silver Moon: Organic Silver Needle White Tea from Fujian Province

Herbal

Herbal

$3.33+

Ruby Moon, Moringa Moon, Audacious Root Ruby Moon: Organic Hibiscus, Organic Elderberry, Organic Black Currant, Organic Rosehips, Organic Cranberry, Rooibos, and Natural Berry Flavor Extracts Moringa Moon: Organic Moringa, Organic Ginger, Organic Turmeric, Organic Black Peppercorn, Organic Cinnamon, Organic Clove and Organic Nutmeg. Audacious: Roasted Chicory Root, Organic Saigon Cinnamon, Organic Eleuthero Root, Organic Maca, Organic Roasted Carob, Organic Dandelion Root, Organic Burdock Root, Natural Flavor Extract.

Oolong Ti Quan Yin

Oolong Ti Quan Yin

$3.33+

Organic Ti Quan Yin Oolong Tea Boosts energy levels, heighten mental alertness, aid in releasing weight and reducing the risks of heart disease, diabetes and tooth decay.

Chakra Tea

Chakra Tea

$3.33+
Matcha

Matcha

$3.33+

Traditional Matcha *Regular, Mango or Haupia

Matcha Latte

Matcha Latte

$6.33+

Traditional Matcha with Milk *Regular, Mango or Haupia

Muddy Matcha

Muddy Matcha

$7.77

Matcha Latte with a Floated Double Shot Espresso

Black

Black

$3.33+

Masala Chai, Bohemian Breakfast, Epiphany, Joyous Sacral, Rise & Shine, Earl Greater Grey Masala Chai: Ceylon black tea, cinnamon, ginger, and cardamon Bohemian Breakfast: Organic Fair Trade Puerh Black Tea, Biodynamic Sri Lankan Black Tea, Organic Rwandan Black Tea, Organic Black Currant Fruit, Natural Pomegranate extract, Bourbon Vanilla Extract Epiphany: Organic Black Tea, Organic Puerh Tea, Organic Elderberry Fruit, Organic Black Currant Fruit, Blackberry Leaves, Blue Cornflower Petals, Natural Berry Extracts Joyous Sacral: Organic Black Tea, Organic Orange Peel, Organic Hibiscus, Organic Rosehips, Marigold Flowers, and Natural Essential Oil of Orange, Bergamot, and Vanilla Rise & Shine: Organic South African Rooibos, Organic Orange Peel, Organic Ginger Root, Organic Chaga Mushroom, Organic Stevia Leaf Earl Greater Grey: Organic Rwandan Black Tea, Organic Puerh, Organic Idulgashinna Black Tea, Organic Yin Zhen Silver Needle White

Chai Latte

Chai Latte

$5.55

Chai Tea with Steamed Milk

Dirty Chai

Dirty Chai

$6.88

Chai Tea, Espresso, Steamed Milk and Caramel

London Fog

London Fog

$6.88

Earl Grey, Lavender with Milk and Vanilla

Heart ChakraLatte

Heart ChakraLatte

$6.88

Iced Rose & Matcha Latte

Wild HeArtist

Wild HeArtist

$7.77

Hibiscus Tea, Ginger, Lemon, Tonic Water, Edible Hibiscus Flower, Shimmer, Hibiscus Rose Ice

Aloha Lush

Aloha Lush

$5.55+

Hibiscus Tea, Lilikoi Lemonade and Coconut

Pucker Up

Pucker Up

$5.55+

Hibiscus Tea, Pineapple Juice and Coconut

Brown Sugar Boba

Brown Sugar Boba

$7.77

Brown Sugar Milk Boba

Strawberry Feels

Strawberry Feels

$7.77

Strawberry Milk with Lilikoi Popping Boba

Ube Boba Tea

Ube Boba Tea

$7.77

Brown Sugar Boba and Ube Coconut Cream Tea

Lemonade

Quartz

Quartz

$4.44+

Freshly squeezed local quartz infused lemonade Sweetness- Made with real lemon juice and oils our lemonade is naturally tart. Sweet & Tart : no additional sweetener needed Sweet : 2 additional Extra Sweet : 4 additional

Amethyst

Amethyst

$4.88+

Freshly Squeezed Local Amethyst Infused Lavender Lemonade

Citrine

Citrine

$4.88+

Freshly Squeezed Local Citrine Infused Lilikoi Lemonade

Rose Quartz

Rose Quartz

$4.88+

Freshly Squeezed Local Rose Quartz Infused Rose Lemonade

Poglicious

Poglicious

$4.88+

Freshly Squeezed Local Citrine Infused Pineapple, Orange and Guava Lemonade

Lime in Da Coco

Lime in Da Coco

$4.88+

Freshly Squeezed Local Quartz Infused Lemonade with Lime and Coconut

Cotton Candy

Cotton Candy

$4.88+

Freshly Squeezed Local Quartz Infused Lemonade with Cotton Candy

Dragonfly

Dragonfly

$5.55+

Freshly Squeezed Local Quartz Infused Lemonade with Dragonfruit and Coconut

Ube

Ube

$6.33+

Freshly Squeezed Local Quartz Infused Lemonade with Local Premium Craft Ube Syrup

Thunderbolt

Thunderbolt

$5.55+

Freshly Squeezed Local Quartz Infused Lemonade with Cold Brew

Liquid Sunshine

Liquid Sunshine

$6.88+

Creamy Lilikoi Lemonade

Dreamsickle

$6.88+

Creamy Mango Lemonade

HeArt Nector

$6.88+

Pomegranate, Cranberry, Pineapple, Ginger, Lemonade and Soda

Unicorn Kiss

Unicorn Kiss

$6.88+

Freshly Squeezed Local Quartz and Glitter Infused Butterfly Pea Flower Lemonade

Glass-O-Berry Tor

$6.88+

Freshly Squeezed Lemonade with Muddled Berries, Superfoods & Honey

Mishtopia

Mishtopia

$6.88+

Freshly Squeezed Lemonade with muddled Strawberries, Pineapple Juice, Coconut & a Sweet & Sour Rim

Light Flight

Light Flight

$11.11

A flight of our four crystal lemonades; Quartz (traditional, Citrine (Lilikoi), Rose Quartz (Rose) and Amethyst (Lavendar) and comes with Quartz crystal to keep!

Create Your Own

Create Your Own

$4.44+
Summer Slush

Summer Slush

$6.88

Lemonade Slushy with Optional Milky Snowcap, in Lilikoi, Mango or Strawberry

Mermaid Kiss

Mermaid Kiss

$6.88+

Lemonade, Coconut Water, Strawberry, Lilikoi, Mango and Coconut

Bad Apple

Bad Apple

$6.88+

Granny Smith Lemonade with Charcoal, Shimmer and Gummy Worms

Candy Corn

$6.88+

Elixirs

Hot Cocoa

$4.88

Chocolate Sauce, Milk and Vanilla

HeArt Chocolate

HeArt Chocolate

$5.88

Chocolate Sauce, Milk, Vanilla, Rose and Cardamom

Ceremonial Cacao

Ceremonial Cacao

$8.88

Ceremonial Cacao with Coconut Oil is Like a Warm Hug From Within

Cacao Latte

Cacao Latte

$9.99

Medicinal Cacao Blend with Raw Cacao, Hemp, Chlorella, Spirulina, Ashwagandha, Maca, Chaga and Macuna with Coconut Milk

Golden Milk

Golden Milk

$6.88

Turmeric, Pepper, Ginger, Honey, Milk and Coconut Oil

Kava

Kava

$4.88Out of stock

Ceremonial Kava to Calm and Clear the Heart & Mind

Kava Latte

Kava Latte

$5.88Out of stock

Ceremonial Kava, Honey and Coconut Milk

ImmortalAhhTea

$8.88

Rose Infused Honey, 8 Immortal Drops, Hibiscus Tea, Milk Cordyceps fruiting body, Wild Reishi fruiting body, Goji berries, Prepared He Shou Wu root, Schizandra fruit, Snow Lotus flower, Tibetan Rhodiola root, Wild American Ginseng root.

Unicorn Latte

Unicorn Latte

$6.88

Warm Latte with Milk and Superfood blend of Acai Berry, Blueberry, Black Goji Extract, Macqui Berry and Blackberry

Mermaid Latte

Mermaid Latte

$6.88

Warm Latte with Milk and Superfood blend of Butterfly Pea, Blue Spirulina, Cinnamon, Cardamom, Vanilla, Ginger and Kelp

Cacaova

$9.99Out of stock

A Heart & Mind Expanding Combo of Ceremonial Cacao and Kava with Coconut Oil

Love Potion

Love Potion

$11.11

Ceremonial Cacao, Coconut Oil, Coconut Cream, Cistanche and Rose create an alluring aphrodisiac

Manafestor

$6.88

Smoothies

Banana, Dragonfruit, Coconut Cream, Berry Superfood Blend, Vanilla
HeArt Throb

HeArt Throb

$9.99

Strawberries, Pineapple, Banana, Coconut Milk, Pineapple Juice, Antioxidant Superfoods

Orange Lush

Orange Lush

$9.99

Strawberries, Mango, Peach, Pineapple, Coconut Milk, Orange Juice, Immunity Superfood

Sun Kissed

Sun Kissed

$9.99

Banana, Mango, Pineapple, Orange Juice, Apple Juice, Tropical Superfoods

Green Goddess

Green Goddess

$9.99

Banana, Mango, Spinach, Coconut Milk, Agave, Lime Juice, Alkalizing Superfood

Sea'n Mermaid

Sea'n Mermaid

$9.99

Banana, Mango, Blueberries, Orange Juice, Coconut Milk, Ocean Superfoods

Purple Aura

Purple Aura

$9.99

Banana, Blueberries, Pitaya, Lilikoi, Coconut Milk, Berry Superfood Blend

Fairy Berry

Fairy Berry

$9.99

Banana, Pitaya, Strawberries, Coconut Milk, Orange Juice, Berry Superfood Blend, Lilikoi Walls

Power Potion

Power Potion

$9.99

Banana, Coconut Milk, Plant Protein (Vanilla Cake, Caramel Slice or Chocolate Fudge) ***Smoothie Bowl comes with house made granola and fruit. ***Magic Smoothie bowl comes with house made granola, fruit, coconut, sauce, edible flowers. edible glitter and white chocolate.

MerMaid Me Hungry

MerMaid Me Hungry

$15.55

Sea'n'Mermaid Smoothie Bowl Muggle: house made granola and fruit. Magic: house made granola, fruit, coconut, sauce, edible flowers. edible glitter and white chocolate.

Unicorn Aura

Unicorn Aura

$15.55

Purple Aura Smoothie Bowl Muggle: house made granola and fruit. Magic: house made granola, fruit, coconut, sauce, edible flowers. edible glitter and white chocolate.

Gotta Have Fae

Gotta Have Fae

$15.55

Fairy Berry Smoothie Bowl Muggle: house made granola and fruit. Magic: house made granola, fruit, coconut, sauce, edible flowers. edible glitter and white chocolate.

Smoothie Bowl

Smoothie Bowl

$15.55

Muggle: house made granola and fruit. Magic: house made granola, fruit, coconut, sauce, edible flowers. edible glitter and white chocolate. ***Pictured is a Magic Sun Kissed Bowl

Bottled

Coca Cola

Coca Cola

$1.88
Root Beer

Root Beer

$2.22
Ginger Beer

Ginger Beer

$2.22
Vanilla Cream Soda

Vanilla Cream Soda

$2.22
Coconut Water

Coconut Water

$3.33
Waiakea Water

Waiakea Water

$3.88
Waiakea Sparkling Water

Waiakea Sparkling Water

$3.88

Ice Cream

Scoops

$4.44

One, Two or Three Scoops of Local Made Ice Cream

Vegan Scoops

$5.55

One, Two or Three Scoops Local Made Nicoco Ice Cream

Banana Split

Banana Split

$13.13

Bananas, Ice Cream, Syrup, Whipped Cream and Sprinkles

Brown Sugar Boba Sundae

Brown Sugar Boba Sundae

$6.78

Vanilla Ice Cream, Brown Sugar Boba and Brown Sugar Sauce

Milkshakes

Milkshake

Milkshake

$8.88

Ice Cream, Milk and Whipped Cream

BrewShake

BrewShake

$9.99

Cold Brew, Kona Coffee Ice Cream, Salted Caramel and Whipped Cream Optional: Add a floated affogato double shot

Shake Your Ube

Shake Your Ube

$9.99
Maui Muggle

Maui Muggle

$9.99

Our Version of Butterbeer with Butterscotch, Ice Cream, Vanilla

Vegan Milkshake

Vegan Milkshake

$11.11
Pineapple Milkshake

Pineapple Milkshake

$9.99

Hand dipped And local Tahitian Vanilla Ice Cream with Fresh Pineapple

Pina CoLotta Love

$11.11Out of stock

Lava Flow

$11.11Out of stock

Pina CoLotta and Strawberry Milkshake

Floats

Brew Float

Brew Float

$6.88

Cold Brew over Tahitian Vanilla Ice Cream

Floating Ginger

$6.88

Maui Brewing Company Ginger Beer over Tahitian Vanilla Ice Cream

Cola Float

Cola Float

$6.88

Maui Brewing Company Cola over Tahitian Vanilla Ice Cream

Roots Float

Roots Float

$6.88

Maui Brewing Company Root Beer over Tahitian Vanilla Ice Cream

Sunset Slush

Sunset Slush

$8.88

Champagne Passion Sorbet with Orange Juice, Hibiscus and Soda

Restaurant info

Exquisitely prepared coffees, teas, shakes and elixirs, along with snacks and deserts that are rooted in exceptional quality ingredients and prepared with care and precision.

Location

216 Kamehameha Ave, Hilo, HI 96720

