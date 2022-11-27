Needham House of Pizza
914 Great Plain Ave
Needham, MA 02492
Popular Items
Pizza
Sides
SUBS & WRAPS
VEGGIE
The Veggie sub typically consists of grilled mushrooms, grilled onions, and grilled peppers with provolone cheese melted over it. Also has shredded lettuce, fresh sliced tomatoes, crinkle cut dill pickles, and spicy hot pepper relish. Topped with a little greek dressing.
ITALIAN
the Italian sub consists of Genoa salami, sweet capicola, mortadella, and provolone cheese. It also has shredded lettuce, fresh sliced tomatoes, fresh sliced white onions, crinkle cut dill pickles, and spicy hot pepper relish. topped with a little greek dressing.
HAM
We use thinly slices Virgina smoked Ham. with your choice of American, Provalone, or Swiss cheese. Mayo or mustard are also common options. It also has shredded lettuce, fresh sliced tomatoes, sliced white onions and crinkle cut dill pickles, and spicy hot pepper relish.
SALAMI (GENOA)
Delicious, Hard Genoa Salami. sliced to perfection Typically served with cheese and toppings such as shredded romaine lettuce, sliced fresh tomatoes, sliced onions, crinkle cut pickles, relish hot peppers, and dressing.
BLT
Our BLT subs consist of delicious, thick, smoked Bacon. choice of American, Swiss, or Provolone cheese. Mayonnaise is a common option. served with fresh shredded romaine lettuce and fresh sliced tomatoes.
TUNA
Our delicious Tuna fish is made of only Solid White Tuna. It comes with your choice of American, Swiss , or Provolone cheese. Also your choices of shredded lettuce, fresh sliced tomatoes, crinkle cut dill pickles, and spicy hot pepper relish.
TURKEY
Delicious oven roasted deli sliced turkey. sliced thin and often served with mayonnaise, cheese, sliced romaine lettuce, sliced tomatoes, sliced onions, crinkle cut pickles, and relish hot peppers
ROASTBEEF
PASTRAMI
Shaved red Patrami, grilled to perfection. Commonly served with your choice of melted Swiss, American, Provolone cheese. Mustard, shredded lettuce, fresh sliced tomatoes, crinkle cut dill pickles, and spicy hot pepper relish are also common options if you'd like.
CHICKEN SALAD
Our delicious homemade Chicken Salad is made with marinaded skinless, boneless chicken tenders that are baken to perfection, then chilled and diced and tossed with mayo. Cheese options are American, Swiss, or Provolone. Common topping choices would include shredded lettuce, fresh sliced tomatoes, crinkle cut dill pickles, and spicy hot pepper relish.
MEATBALL
Our HOMEMADE MEATBALLS aka "DADS MEATBALLS" are THE BEST!!!! They have been an all time favorite since the 1960's!! typically served with marinara sauce and melted provolone cheese and garnished with shredded romano cheese.
SAUSAGE
Made with Old Neighborhood Roasted Sweet Italian Sausage. Typical options are Marinara sauce, melted provolone cheese and garnished with Romano cheese.
MEATBALL & SAUSAGE COMBO
This is a combination of our Homemade "Dada Meatballs" and our Roasted Old Neighborhood Sweet Italian Sausages. typical options include Marinara sauce and melted Provolone cheese, garnished with shredded Romano cheese.
EGGPLANT
Delicious Breaded, crispy fryed eggplant rounds. typically served with Marinara sauce, melted Provolone cheese, then garnished with shredded Romano cheese.
VEAL CUTLET
Crispy fried Breaded Veal Cutlet patty. served typically with Marinara sauce, melted Provolone cheese, then garnished with shredded Romano cheese.
CHICKEN PARM
Fresh and Homemade Chicken cutlets parms. Pounded, seasoned and breaded in-house. typically serves with Marinara sauce, melted Provolone cheese, and shredded Romano cheese.
CHICKEN CUTLET
Fresh and Homemade Chicken cutlets. Pounded, seasoned and breaded in-house. crispy fried and commonly paired with your choice of American, Swiss, or Provolone cheese. mayonnaise, shredded lettuce, sliced fresh tomatoes, sliced onions, crinkle cut dill pickles, and relish hot peppers.
HAMBURGER
8 OUNCES OF BEEF!!!!!!! grilled to a sizzling perfection. Commonly served with melted cheese, Mayonnaise, Ketchup, Mustard. Other options include shredded Romaine lettuce, fresh sliced tomatoes, sliced onions, crinkle cut dill pickles, and relish hot peppers.
EASTERN
Grilled scramble egg, ham, and grilled onion omelet in a sub roll. Typically comes with your choice of American, Swiss, or Provolone chesse.
WESTERN
Grilled scramble egg, ham, grilled onions, grilled peppers omelet in a sub roll. Typically comes with your choice of American, Swiss, or Provolone chesse.
PEPPER & EGG
Grilled scramble pepper and egg omelet in a sub roll. Typically comes with your choice of American, Swiss, or Provolone chesse.
GYRO
Gyros come with your choice of Lamb or Chicken, or a combination of both. the meat is grilled and Lettuce, Tomato, onions, and Tzatziki (greek yogurt, garlic, cucumber sauce) wrapped in a gyro 6" grilled pita bread.
GRILLED CHICKEN
Our "Chicken Kabob" sub consists of our fresh skinless, boneless, marinaded chicken. Grilled to Perfection and typically served with your choice of American, Swiss, or Provolone cheese, shredded lettuce, sliced fresh tomato, sliced onions, crinkle cut pickles, and relish hot peppers. topped with creamy Greek dressing
GREEK WRAP
Our delicious Greek wraps are filled with shredded Romaine lettuce, sliced fresh tomatoes, cubed cucumbers, olives, sliced banana peppers, crumbled feta cheese, and creamy Greek dressing. Comes with or without grilled chicken. Other options include Grilled steak tips and grilled chicken.
BURRITO
Our Burritos are both delicious and extremely popular. Comes with your choice of grilled chicken. grilled steak tips, or veggie (grilled mushrooms onions and peppers) in a wrap filled with seasoned rice, black beans, pico de gallo salsa, sour cream, guacamole, sliced jalapenos, and hot sauce
FALAFEL WRAP
Falafel Wraps are "ta die for" steamed lavash pita wrap stuffed with fresh sliced tomato, diced cucumbers, and fresh chopped parsley, smothered with Hummus, and drizzled with Tahini (an eastern Mediterranean toasted sesame sauce)
KICKING MULE
The Kicking Mule is a serious sub you wont find anywhere else. Do you think you can handle it? Its a large sub with Buffalo chicken, blue cheese dressing, topped with curly fries and Banana peppers. You know you want it....
FIRE BOMB
The FireBomb! It Starts with grilling chicken and onions together and smothering them with hot sauce. Then we add melted cheese, shredded lettuce and ranch dressing.
BUFFALO CHICKEN
The Buffalo chicken sub is one of our top sellers and for good reason. They are Amazing. Fresh homemade chicken cutlet fried crispy and dunked in buffalo sauce. Blue cheese dressing is then added along with shredded Romaine Lettuce. Additional options are also available.
TURKEY GOBBLER
Remember those yummy sandwiches you made the day after Thanksgiving? Well this is pretty much it. Typically toasted, with fresh sliced deli turkey, warm stuffing, topped with cool cranberry sauce. Mayonnaise is a common option as well
JACK DANIELS BBQ RIB SUB
The jack Daniels BBQ Rib Sub is like a McRib on steroids!! sizzling, grilled rib patty doused with savory BBQ sauce. Typical options are Melted cheese and grilles onions.
CAESAR WRAP
Our delicious Caesar wrap comes with fresh chopped Romaine lettuce, shredded Romano cheese and creamy Caesar dressing. Commonly paired with grilled chicken. (aka the chicken Caesar wrap)
STEAK SUB
STEAK & ONION
STEAK & PEPPER
STEAK & MUSHROOM
STEAK BOMB
Artie's Special Wrap
If your not "in the know", the ARTIE SPECIAL is a wrap filled with Cheese, Steak tips, and Fries. however most of our customers like to add katchup, mayo, or both.
STEAK TIP
CORDON BLEU
Cordon Bleu sub consists of sliced Virginia ham, melted Swiss cheese, and fresh homemade chicken cutlet. Common options are Mayonnaise, Mustard, or both.
Salads
garden
Our Delicious Garden salads are made fresh daily using the freshest ingredients. They consist of fresh chopped Romaine lettuce, fresh sliced tomatoes and English cucumbers, shredded carrots, Kalamata black olives, and juicy, tangy Pepperoncini.
greek
Our Delicious Greek salads are made fresh daily using the freshest ingredients. They consist of fresh chopped Romaine lettuce, fresh sliced tomatoes and English cucumbers, shredded carrots, Kalamata black olives, and juicy, tangy Pepperoncini, and house crumbled Marathon Feta cheese.
ceasar
Our Delicious Caesar salads are made fresh per order. They consist of freshly chopped Romaine lettuce, tasty seasoned croutons, house shredded Romano cheese, and locally sourced Saratoga Caesar salad dressing from Canton ma.
Antipasto
Our Delicious Antipasto salads are made fresh daily using the freshest ingredients. They consist of fresh chopped Romaine lettuce, fresh sliced tomatoes and English cucumbers, shredded carrots, Kalamata black olives, and juicy, tangy Pepperoncini. Topped with sliced Genoa Salami, Sweet Capocollo, mortadella, and provolone cheese. Feta cheese is optional.
Full Tray Garden
Full Tray Greek
Full Tray Caesar
Half Tray Garden
Half Tray Greek
Half Tray Caesar
Add Chicken Full Tray
Add Chicken Half Tray
Full Tray Antipasto
Half Tray Antipasto
Dinners
Chicken Fingers Dinner (5pc)
Our Chicken finger dinners include five tasty chicken fingers, crispy fries, and salad.
Chicken Wings Dinner (8pc)
Our Chicken wing dinners include eight crispy chicken wings, crispy fries, and salad.
Steak Tips Dinner
Our delicious Steak Tip dinners include , crispy fries, and salad.
Buffalo Tenders Dinner
Our Buffalo Tender dinners are made with fresh homemade chicken cutlet that are cut into strips and dipped in our Buffalo sauce, served with crispy fries and salad.
Buffalo Wings Dinner (8pc)
Eight Crispy Chicken wings fried to perfection then dunked in our delicious buffalo sauce. Served with french fries and salad.
Gyro Dinner
Gyros come with your choice of Lamb or Chicken, or a combination of both. the meat is grilled and Lettuce, Tomato, onions, and Tzatziki (greek yogurt, garlic, cucumber sauce) wrapped in a gyro 6" grilled pita bread and served with french fries and salad.
Grilled Chicken Dinner
Three fresh marinaded, fresh skinless, Boneless chicken tenders cooked to perfection then sliced into peaces. Accompanied with french fries and salad.
Appetizers
Appetizer (8pc) Chicken Wings
Eight Crispy Chicken Wing Dingz fried to perfection ad served with a side of sweet and sour sauce.
Appetizer (5pc) Chicken Fingers
Five Crispy chicken fingers fried to perfection and served with a side of sweet and sour sauce.
Appetizer Buffalo Tenders
Appetizer (8pc) Buffalo Wings
Crispy Chicken wings fried to perfection then dunked in our delicious buffalo sauce. Served with Blue cheese on the side
Appetizer French Fries
Our french fries our Delicious and crispy and come with ketchup on the side
Curly Fries
Our curly fries are delicious and crispy and are coated in seasoning. served with ketchup on the side.
Onion Rings App
Our Onion rings are Breaded and fried to a crisp. A local favorite!
Jalapeño Poppers App (6pc)
Our delicious Jalapeno Poppers are breaded jalapeno peppers stuffed with cream cheese and fried to perfection. they come five per order and served with a side of hot marinara sauce.
Mozzarella Sticks App (6pc)
Our delicious "thick cut" Mozzarella Stix come six per order and are served with hot marinara sauce on the side.
Fried Dough App
Just like the Fried Dough you remember at the carnival when you were a kid. 9oz's of dough opened flat and fried crispy with powdered sugar and cinnamon on top.
Garlic Bread
Sub roll with melted butter, garlic and seasonings and toasted to perfection.
Soup
Tray 30 Fingers
Tray 50 Fingers
Tray 70 Fingers
Tray 100 Fingers
Full Tray Fries /9 Orders
Half Tray Fries/5 Orders
CALZONES
Drinks
2 L Pepsi
2 L Diet Pepsi
2 L Mt Dew
2 L Orange Crush
2 L Ginger Ale
2 L Mug Rootbeer
20 oz Pepsi
20 oz Diet Pepsi
20 oz caff Free Diet Pepsi
20 oz Mt Dew
20 oz Mug Root Beer
20 oz Orange Crush
20 oz Grape Crush
20 oz Sierra Mist
20 oz Hawaiian Punch
20 oz Ginger Ale
20 oz Water
20 oz Brisk Lemonade
BUBDABERG
20 oz Diet mtn dew
20 oz ice mtn dew
SCHWEPPES LEMON LIME SELTZER
SCHWEPPES BLACK CHERRY SELTZER
SCHWEPPES RASPBERRY LIME SELTZER
Ocean Spray Apple
Ocean Spray Cranberry
Ocean Spray Cran-Grape
Ocean Spray Kiwi Straw
Ocean Spray Orange Juice
Pureleaf Lemon
Pureleaf Diet Lemon
Pureleaf Green Tea
Pureleaf Peach
Pureleaf Raspberry
Pureleaf Sweet Tea
Sobe Pink
Sobe Orange Carrot
Pureleaf Unsweetened
Gatorade Yellow
Gatorade Orange
Gatorade Red
Gatorade Light blue
Gatorade Purple
Milk White
Milk Choco
Milk Strawberry
Milk Coffee
Can Gingerale
Can Pepsi
Can Mt Dew
Can Orange Crush
Can Grape Crush
Can Diet Pepsi
BANG
ROCK STAR ENERGIE
Chips
XL Utz Dark Russet
XL Utz Sour Cream & Onion
XL Original
Salsalito
Guacachip
Nacho
Dirty Sea Salt
Dirty Sour Cream & Onion
Dirty BBQ
Dirty Jalapeno
Dirty Reduced Fat
Dirty Funky Fusion
Dirty Buffalo Bleu
Dirty Salt Vinegar
Dirty Cracked Pepper
Dirty Sweet potato
Utz Regular
Utz Sour Cream
Utz BBQ
Utz Baked Regular
Utz Baked BBQ
Utz Wavy
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
|Monday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Tuesday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Wednesday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Thursday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Friday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
914 Great Plain Ave, Needham, MA 02492