Restaurant header imageView gallery

Needham House of Pizza

review star

No reviews yet

914 Great Plain Ave

Needham, MA 02492

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

Order Again

Popular Items

Large Cheese Pizza
Large Pizza Toppings
greek

Pizza

Large Cheese Pizza

$13.00

Large Pizza Toppings

$13.00

Small Cheese Pizza

$8.75

Small Pizza Toppings

$8.75

PIZZA KIT

$8.75

DETROIT STYLE CHEESE PIZZA

$16.50

Sides

1pc Grilled Chicken Tender

$2.90

New Jar Dressing

$10.00

Bread Roll (Sm)

$1.75

Meatball

$5.00

3.25oz cup sauces/dressings

$0.70

T-Shirt

$20.00

6oz bowl marinera

$2.90

PIZZA KIT

$8.75

FALAFAL BALL

$1.95

BASEBALL HAT

$20.00Out of stock

Bowl Of Tuna/chicken Salad

$6.00

Large Dough

$4.00

Side

$3.00

SUBS & WRAPS

VEGGIE

The Veggie sub typically consists of grilled mushrooms, grilled onions, and grilled peppers with provolone cheese melted over it. Also has shredded lettuce, fresh sliced tomatoes, crinkle cut dill pickles, and spicy hot pepper relish. Topped with a little greek dressing.

ITALIAN

the Italian sub consists of Genoa salami, sweet capicola, mortadella, and provolone cheese. It also has shredded lettuce, fresh sliced tomatoes, fresh sliced white onions, crinkle cut dill pickles, and spicy hot pepper relish. topped with a little greek dressing.

HAM

We use thinly slices Virgina smoked Ham. with your choice of American, Provalone, or Swiss cheese. Mayo or mustard are also common options. It also has shredded lettuce, fresh sliced tomatoes, sliced white onions and crinkle cut dill pickles, and spicy hot pepper relish.

SALAMI (GENOA)

Delicious, Hard Genoa Salami. sliced to perfection Typically served with cheese and toppings such as shredded romaine lettuce, sliced fresh tomatoes, sliced onions, crinkle cut pickles, relish hot peppers, and dressing.

BLT

Our BLT subs consist of delicious, thick, smoked Bacon. choice of American, Swiss, or Provolone cheese. Mayonnaise is a common option. served with fresh shredded romaine lettuce and fresh sliced tomatoes.

TUNA

Our delicious Tuna fish is made of only Solid White Tuna. It comes with your choice of American, Swiss , or Provolone cheese. Also your choices of shredded lettuce, fresh sliced tomatoes, crinkle cut dill pickles, and spicy hot pepper relish.

TURKEY

Delicious oven roasted deli sliced turkey. sliced thin and often served with mayonnaise, cheese, sliced romaine lettuce, sliced tomatoes, sliced onions, crinkle cut pickles, and relish hot peppers

ROASTBEEF

PASTRAMI

Shaved red Patrami, grilled to perfection. Commonly served with your choice of melted Swiss, American, Provolone cheese. Mustard, shredded lettuce, fresh sliced tomatoes, crinkle cut dill pickles, and spicy hot pepper relish are also common options if you'd like.

CHICKEN SALAD

Our delicious homemade Chicken Salad is made with marinaded skinless, boneless chicken tenders that are baken to perfection, then chilled and diced and tossed with mayo. Cheese options are American, Swiss, or Provolone. Common topping choices would include shredded lettuce, fresh sliced tomatoes, crinkle cut dill pickles, and spicy hot pepper relish.

MEATBALL

Our HOMEMADE MEATBALLS aka "DADS MEATBALLS" are THE BEST!!!! They have been an all time favorite since the 1960's!! typically served with marinara sauce and melted provolone cheese and garnished with shredded romano cheese.

SAUSAGE

Made with Old Neighborhood Roasted Sweet Italian Sausage. Typical options are Marinara sauce, melted provolone cheese and garnished with Romano cheese.

MEATBALL & SAUSAGE COMBO

This is a combination of our Homemade "Dada Meatballs" and our Roasted Old Neighborhood Sweet Italian Sausages. typical options include Marinara sauce and melted Provolone cheese, garnished with shredded Romano cheese.

EGGPLANT

Delicious Breaded, crispy fryed eggplant rounds. typically served with Marinara sauce, melted Provolone cheese, then garnished with shredded Romano cheese.

VEAL CUTLET

Out of stock

Crispy fried Breaded Veal Cutlet patty. served typically with Marinara sauce, melted Provolone cheese, then garnished with shredded Romano cheese.

CHICKEN PARM

Fresh and Homemade Chicken cutlets parms. Pounded, seasoned and breaded in-house. typically serves with Marinara sauce, melted Provolone cheese, and shredded Romano cheese.

CHICKEN CUTLET

Fresh and Homemade Chicken cutlets. Pounded, seasoned and breaded in-house. crispy fried and commonly paired with your choice of American, Swiss, or Provolone cheese. mayonnaise, shredded lettuce, sliced fresh tomatoes, sliced onions, crinkle cut dill pickles, and relish hot peppers.

HAMBURGER

8 OUNCES OF BEEF!!!!!!! grilled to a sizzling perfection. Commonly served with melted cheese, Mayonnaise, Ketchup, Mustard. Other options include shredded Romaine lettuce, fresh sliced tomatoes, sliced onions, crinkle cut dill pickles, and relish hot peppers.

EASTERN

Grilled scramble egg, ham, and grilled onion omelet in a sub roll. Typically comes with your choice of American, Swiss, or Provolone chesse.

WESTERN

Grilled scramble egg, ham, grilled onions, grilled peppers omelet in a sub roll. Typically comes with your choice of American, Swiss, or Provolone chesse.

PEPPER & EGG

Grilled scramble pepper and egg omelet in a sub roll. Typically comes with your choice of American, Swiss, or Provolone chesse.

GYRO

$8.00

Gyros come with your choice of Lamb or Chicken, or a combination of both. the meat is grilled and Lettuce, Tomato, onions, and Tzatziki (greek yogurt, garlic, cucumber sauce) wrapped in a gyro 6" grilled pita bread.

GRILLED CHICKEN

Our "Chicken Kabob" sub consists of our fresh skinless, boneless, marinaded chicken. Grilled to Perfection and typically served with your choice of American, Swiss, or Provolone cheese, shredded lettuce, sliced fresh tomato, sliced onions, crinkle cut pickles, and relish hot peppers. topped with creamy Greek dressing

GREEK WRAP

$8.00

Our delicious Greek wraps are filled with shredded Romaine lettuce, sliced fresh tomatoes, cubed cucumbers, olives, sliced banana peppers, crumbled feta cheese, and creamy Greek dressing. Comes with or without grilled chicken. Other options include Grilled steak tips and grilled chicken.

BURRITO

$9.00

Our Burritos are both delicious and extremely popular. Comes with your choice of grilled chicken. grilled steak tips, or veggie (grilled mushrooms onions and peppers) in a wrap filled with seasoned rice, black beans, pico de gallo salsa, sour cream, guacamole, sliced jalapenos, and hot sauce

FALAFEL WRAP

$9.00

Falafel Wraps are "ta die for" steamed lavash pita wrap stuffed with fresh sliced tomato, diced cucumbers, and fresh chopped parsley, smothered with Hummus, and drizzled with Tahini (an eastern Mediterranean toasted sesame sauce)

KICKING MULE

$10.50

The Kicking Mule is a serious sub you wont find anywhere else. Do you think you can handle it? Its a large sub with Buffalo chicken, blue cheese dressing, topped with curly fries and Banana peppers. You know you want it....

FIRE BOMB

The FireBomb! It Starts with grilling chicken and onions together and smothering them with hot sauce. Then we add melted cheese, shredded lettuce and ranch dressing.

BUFFALO CHICKEN

The Buffalo chicken sub is one of our top sellers and for good reason. They are Amazing. Fresh homemade chicken cutlet fried crispy and dunked in buffalo sauce. Blue cheese dressing is then added along with shredded Romaine Lettuce. Additional options are also available.

TURKEY GOBBLER

Remember those yummy sandwiches you made the day after Thanksgiving? Well this is pretty much it. Typically toasted, with fresh sliced deli turkey, warm stuffing, topped with cool cranberry sauce. Mayonnaise is a common option as well

JACK DANIELS BBQ RIB SUB

The jack Daniels BBQ Rib Sub is like a McRib on steroids!! sizzling, grilled rib patty doused with savory BBQ sauce. Typical options are Melted cheese and grilles onions.

CAESAR WRAP

$8.00

Our delicious Caesar wrap comes with fresh chopped Romaine lettuce, shredded Romano cheese and creamy Caesar dressing. Commonly paired with grilled chicken. (aka the chicken Caesar wrap)

STEAK SUB

STEAK & ONION

STEAK & PEPPER

STEAK & MUSHROOM

STEAK BOMB

Artie's Special Wrap

$10.50

If your not "in the know", the ARTIE SPECIAL is a wrap filled with Cheese, Steak tips, and Fries. however most of our customers like to add katchup, mayo, or both.

STEAK TIP

CORDON BLEU

Cordon Bleu sub consists of sliced Virginia ham, melted Swiss cheese, and fresh homemade chicken cutlet. Common options are Mayonnaise, Mustard, or both.

Salads

garden

$9.00+

Our Delicious Garden salads are made fresh daily using the freshest ingredients. They consist of fresh chopped Romaine lettuce, fresh sliced tomatoes and English cucumbers, shredded carrots, Kalamata black olives, and juicy, tangy Pepperoncini.

greek

$10.00+

Our Delicious Greek salads are made fresh daily using the freshest ingredients. They consist of fresh chopped Romaine lettuce, fresh sliced tomatoes and English cucumbers, shredded carrots, Kalamata black olives, and juicy, tangy Pepperoncini, and house crumbled Marathon Feta cheese.

ceasar

$10.00+

Our Delicious Caesar salads are made fresh per order. They consist of freshly chopped Romaine lettuce, tasty seasoned croutons, house shredded Romano cheese, and locally sourced Saratoga Caesar salad dressing from Canton ma.

Antipasto

$9.00+

Our Delicious Antipasto salads are made fresh daily using the freshest ingredients. They consist of fresh chopped Romaine lettuce, fresh sliced tomatoes and English cucumbers, shredded carrots, Kalamata black olives, and juicy, tangy Pepperoncini. Topped with sliced Genoa Salami, Sweet Capocollo, mortadella, and provolone cheese. Feta cheese is optional.

Full Tray Garden

$75.00

Full Tray Greek

$85.00

Full Tray Caesar

$85.00

Half Tray Garden

$40.00

Half Tray Greek

$45.00

Half Tray Caesar

$45.00

Add Chicken Full Tray

$50.00

Add Chicken Half Tray

$30.00

Full Tray Antipasto

$125.00

Half Tray Antipasto

$75.00

Dinners

Chicken Fingers Dinner (5pc)

$12.50

Our Chicken finger dinners include five tasty chicken fingers, crispy fries, and salad.

Chicken Wings Dinner (8pc)

$13.50

Our Chicken wing dinners include eight crispy chicken wings, crispy fries, and salad.

Steak Tips Dinner

$15.50

Our delicious Steak Tip dinners include , crispy fries, and salad.

Buffalo Tenders Dinner

$13.00

Our Buffalo Tender dinners are made with fresh homemade chicken cutlet that are cut into strips and dipped in our Buffalo sauce, served with crispy fries and salad.

Buffalo Wings Dinner (8pc)

$13.50

Eight Crispy Chicken wings fried to perfection then dunked in our delicious buffalo sauce. Served with french fries and salad.

Gyro Dinner

$12.85

Gyros come with your choice of Lamb or Chicken, or a combination of both. the meat is grilled and Lettuce, Tomato, onions, and Tzatziki (greek yogurt, garlic, cucumber sauce) wrapped in a gyro 6" grilled pita bread and served with french fries and salad.

Grilled Chicken Dinner

$12.85

Three fresh marinaded, fresh skinless, Boneless chicken tenders cooked to perfection then sliced into peaces. Accompanied with french fries and salad.

Appetizers

Appetizer (8pc) Chicken Wings

$9.50

Eight Crispy Chicken Wing Dingz fried to perfection ad served with a side of sweet and sour sauce.

Appetizer (5pc) Chicken Fingers

$8.85

Five Crispy chicken fingers fried to perfection and served with a side of sweet and sour sauce.

Appetizer Buffalo Tenders

$10.85

Appetizer (8pc) Buffalo Wings

$11.50

Crispy Chicken wings fried to perfection then dunked in our delicious buffalo sauce. Served with Blue cheese on the side

Appetizer French Fries

$5.00

Our french fries our Delicious and crispy and come with ketchup on the side

Curly Fries

$5.50

Our curly fries are delicious and crispy and are coated in seasoning. served with ketchup on the side.

Onion Rings App

$5.50

Our Onion rings are Breaded and fried to a crisp. A local favorite!

Jalapeño Poppers App (6pc)

$7.90

Our delicious Jalapeno Poppers are breaded jalapeno peppers stuffed with cream cheese and fried to perfection. they come five per order and served with a side of hot marinara sauce.

Mozzarella Sticks App (6pc)

$7.90

Our delicious "thick cut" Mozzarella Stix come six per order and are served with hot marinara sauce on the side.

Fried Dough App

$6.50

Just like the Fried Dough you remember at the carnival when you were a kid. 9oz's of dough opened flat and fried crispy with powdered sugar and cinnamon on top.

Garlic Bread

$3.00

Sub roll with melted butter, garlic and seasonings and toasted to perfection.

Soup

$3.85Out of stock

Tray 30 Fingers

$55.00

Tray 50 Fingers

$90.00

Tray 70 Fingers

$125.00

Tray 100 Fingers

$180.00

Full Tray Fries /9 Orders

$44.00

Half Tray Fries/5 Orders

$25.00

Pasta

SPAGHETTI

$8.50

ZITI

$8.50

RAVIOLI

$8.50

CALZONES

LARGE 1 WAY CALZONE

$17.50

LARGE 2 WAY CALZONE

$19.50

LARGE 3 WAY CALZONE

$21.50

SMALL 1 WAY CALZONE

$12.50

SMALL 2 WAY CALZONE

$13.50

SMALL 3 WAY CALZONE

$14.50

Drinks

2 L Pepsi

$3.70

2 L Diet Pepsi

$3.70

2 L Mt Dew

$3.70

2 L Orange Crush

$3.70

2 L Ginger Ale

$3.70

2 L Mug Rootbeer

$3.70Out of stock

20 oz Pepsi

$2.40

20 oz Diet Pepsi

$2.40

20 oz caff Free Diet Pepsi

$2.40Out of stock

20 oz Mt Dew

$2.40

20 oz Mug Root Beer

$2.40

20 oz Orange Crush

$2.40

20 oz Grape Crush

$2.40

20 oz Sierra Mist

$2.40

20 oz Hawaiian Punch

$2.40Out of stock

20 oz Ginger Ale

$2.40

20 oz Water

$2.40

20 oz Brisk Lemonade

$2.40

BUBDABERG

$3.60

20 oz Diet mtn dew

$2.40

20 oz ice mtn dew

$2.40Out of stock

SCHWEPPES LEMON LIME SELTZER

$2.40

SCHWEPPES BLACK CHERRY SELTZER

$2.40

SCHWEPPES RASPBERRY LIME SELTZER

$2.40Out of stock

Ocean Spray Apple

$2.80Out of stock

Ocean Spray Cranberry

$2.80Out of stock

Ocean Spray Cran-Grape

$2.80Out of stock

Ocean Spray Kiwi Straw

$2.80Out of stock

Ocean Spray Orange Juice

$2.80Out of stock

Pureleaf Lemon

$2.80

Pureleaf Diet Lemon

$2.80

Pureleaf Green Tea

$2.80

Pureleaf Peach

$2.80

Pureleaf Raspberry

$2.80

Pureleaf Sweet Tea

$2.80

Sobe Pink

$2.80

Sobe Orange Carrot

$2.80

Pureleaf Unsweetened

$2.80

Gatorade Yellow

$2.85

Gatorade Orange

$2.85

Gatorade Red

$2.85

Gatorade Light blue

$2.85

Gatorade Purple

$2.85

Milk White

$2.70

Milk Choco

$2.70

Milk Strawberry

$2.70Out of stock

Milk Coffee

$2.70

Can Gingerale

$1.60

Can Pepsi

$1.60

Can Mt Dew

$1.60

Can Orange Crush

$1.60

Can Grape Crush

$1.60Out of stock

Can Diet Pepsi

$1.60

BANG

$4.10

ROCK STAR ENERGIE

$4.10

Chips

XL Utz Dark Russet

$4.70

XL Utz Sour Cream & Onion

$4.70

XL Original

$4.70

Salsalito

$2.80

Guacachip

$2.80

Nacho

$2.80

Dirty Sea Salt

$1.85

Dirty Sour Cream & Onion

$1.85

Dirty BBQ

$1.85

Dirty Jalapeno

$1.85

Dirty Reduced Fat

$1.85

Dirty Funky Fusion

$1.85

Dirty Buffalo Bleu

$1.85

Dirty Salt Vinegar

$1.85

Dirty Cracked Pepper

$1.85

Dirty Sweet potato

$1.85

Utz Regular

$1.85

Utz Sour Cream

$1.85

Utz BBQ

$1.85

Utz Baked Regular

$1.85

Utz Baked BBQ

$1.85

Utz Wavy

$1.85
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Monday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

914 Great Plain Ave, Needham, MA 02492

Directions

Gallery
Needham House of Pizza image
Needham House of Pizza image

Similar restaurants in your area

A New Leaf - Needham
orange starNo Reviews
920 Great Plain Ave Needham, MA 02492
View restaurantnext
Capella Restaurant
orange star4.3 • 237
45 Chapel St Needham, MA 02492
View restaurantnext
Hearth Pizzeria - Needham
orange star4.5 • 346
974 Great Plain Ave Needham, MA 02492
View restaurantnext
Cook
orange star4.5 • 121
109 Chapel St Needham, MA 02492
View restaurantnext
Latina Kitchen and Bar
orange star4.9 • 413
30 Dedham Ave Needham, MA 02492
View restaurantnext
The James
orange star5.0 • 1,937
1027 Great Plain Ave Needham, MA 02492
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in Needham

The James
orange star5.0 • 1,937
1027 Great Plain Ave Needham, MA 02492
View restaurantnext
Sweet Basil - Needham - 942 Great Plain Ave
orange star4.6 • 717
942 Great Plain Ave Needham, MA 02492
View restaurantnext
The Farmhouse
orange star4.4 • 557
970 Great Plain Ave Needham, MA 02492
View restaurantnext
Ray's New Garden
orange star4.3 • 474
40 Chestnut Place Needham, MA 02492
View restaurantnext
Latina Kitchen and Bar
orange star4.9 • 413
30 Dedham Ave Needham, MA 02492
View restaurantnext
Hearth Pizzeria - Needham
orange star4.5 • 346
974 Great Plain Ave Needham, MA 02492
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Needham
Needham Heights
review star
Avg 4.2 (8 restaurants)
Newton Upper Falls
review star
No reviews yet
Wellesley
review star
Avg 4.4 (14 restaurants)
Wellesley Hills
review star
No reviews yet
Newton Highlands
review star
Avg 4.4 (7 restaurants)
Newton Center
review star
Avg 4 (18 restaurants)
Newton
review star
Avg 4.7 (8 restaurants)
West Roxbury
review star
Avg 4.7 (10 restaurants)
Dedham
review star
Avg 4.4 (19 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston