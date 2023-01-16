Restaurant header imageView gallery

Needmore Coffee Roasters

review star

No reviews yet

104 North Pete Ellis Drive Suite E

Bloomington, IN 47408

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Popular Items

Latte
Cream Cornetto
Iced Hilltopper

Coffees & Tea

Drip Coffee

$3.09+

Pour Over Coffee

$3.86+

Cold Brew

$4.64+

French Press

$4.89

32 oz

Red Eye

$3.86+

Drip coffee with single espresso shot

Cafe Au Lait

$3.35+

Drip coffee with steamed milk

Tea

$3.35+

Iced Tea

$3.86+

Box of Coffee

$25.75

96 oz of our drip coffee Cowles Bog

Classic Espresso Drinks

Espresso Double Shot

$2.83

2oz

Espresso Double Shot Iced

$2.83

2oz

Macchiato

$3.09

2oz espresso with milk foam

Cortado

$3.35

4oz

Cappuccino

$3.61

8oz

Flat White

$3.61

8oz

Latte

$4.12+

Iced Latte

$4.64+

Americano

$3.35+

Americano Iced

$3.86+

Signature Lattes

Bobcat

$6.18+

black pepper, black walnut bitters, maple syrup, molasses

Iced Bobcat

$8.24+

Campfire

$6.18+

sweet liquid smoke, chocolate syrup & marshmallows

Iced Campfire

$8.24+

Hilltopper

$6.18+

maple, cinnamon & clove

Iced Hilltopper

$8.24+

Miel

$6.18+

honey & cinnamon

Iced Miel

$8.24+

Mocha

$6.18+

Ghirardelli dark chocolate syrup

Iced Mocha

$8.24+

Sparrow

$6.18+

vanilla & cardamom

Iced Sparrow

$8.24+

Oaken Ember

$6.18+

cinnamon, cayanne pepper, maple bourbon syrup

Iced Oaken Ember

$8.24+

Snickerdoodle

$6.18+

Brown sugar, butter vanilla, cinnamon & nutmeg

Iced Snickerdoodle

$8.24+

Snowcap

$6.18+Out of stock

Juniper berries, spruce tips & peppermint extract

Iced Snowcap

$8.24+

Salted Caramel

$6.18+

sea salt sprinkled with caramel

Iced Salted Caramel

$8.24+

Root

$6.18+

sweet ginger syrup

Iced Root

$8.24+

London Fog Tea Latte

$6.18+

Earl grey tea with honey and steamed milk

Iced London Fog Tea Latte

$8.24+

Orchard

$6.18+

house-made apple-cider syrup with cinnamon

Iced Orchard

$8.24+

Spiced Cranberry Orange

$5.67+

Tonic espresso with housemade cranberry-orange syrup

Honey Sea Salt Latte

$6.18+

Iced Honey Sea Salt Latte

$8.24+

Non-Coffee Beverages

Steamer

$3.35+

Hot Chocolate

$3.35+

Chai

$3.35+

Iced Chai

$5.41+

Matcha

$6.70+

Iced Matcha

$9.53+

Honey Lemonade

$3.35+

Arnold Palmer

$3.35+

Black Tea mixed with our Honey Lemonade!

Ginger Ale

$3.35+

Milk

$3.35+

Orange Juice

$3.35+

Little Eats

Turkey Panini

$8.76

Smoked turkey breast, roasted red pepper, colby-jack cheese on ciabatta bread

Caprese Panini

$8.76

Mozzarella, tomato, & pesto on ciabatta bread

Double Egg English Muffin with Cheese

$6.95

Two egg patties and American cheese on English muffin

Spinach Onion Quiche

$6.18

House made quiche with cheddar & parmesan cheeses

Tomato Ham Quiche

$6.18

House made quich with cheddar & parmesan cheeses - Gluten Free!

Pastries

Chocolate Croissant

$6.70

Almond Croissant

$6.18Out of stock

Cherry Yogurt Danish

$6.18

Spinach Feta Bistro

$7.73Out of stock

Maple Pecan Danish

$7.73Out of stock

Lemon Blueberry Scone

$4.12Out of stock

Cinnamon Roll

$6.18Out of stock

Assorted Muffins

$4.64

Assorted Danishes

$7.73

Cream Cornetto

$7.73

Made by Piccoli Dolci

Crostata

$4.64

Made by Piccoli Dolci

Bundt Cake

$5.15

Cookies

$3.09Out of stock

Vegan Raspbery-Elderberry Cornetto

$7.73

Dark Chocolate Pumpkin Bread

$6.18

Made in house! Vegan

Lemon Tart

$5.15Out of stock

Made by Piccoli Dolci

Bag of Coffee

Cowles Bog [bag]

$16.48

House Blend

Decaf [bag]

$18.54

Medium Roast

Honduras 18 Rabbit [bag]

$18.54Out of stock

Light Roast

Mexico [bag]

$16.48

Medium Roast

Nicaragua [bag]

$16.48

Dark Roast

Sumatra [bag]

$18.54

Vienna Roast

Green Beans Mexico

$7.21

$7.00/lb

Green Beans Nicaragua

$7.21

$7.00/lb

Green Beans Sumatra

$9.27

$9.00/lb

Bulk Coffee 5lb

$82.40

Loose Tea 1oz

$9.27

Merchandise

Gift Card

Scale

$24.21

T-Shirt Midnight

$15.45

T-Shirt Cardinal

$15.45

Burlap Sack

$5.15

Camp Mugs

$16.47

French Press

$41.20

Kettle

$30.90

Hario V60

$25.49

Hario Filter

$7.21

Sticker

$3.00
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 6:00 pm
Monday8:00 am - 6:00 pm
Tuesday8:00 am - 6:00 pm
Wednesday8:00 am - 6:00 pm
Thursday8:00 am - 6:00 pm
Friday8:00 am - 6:00 pm
Saturday8:00 am - 6:00 pm
Restaurant info

Needmore Coffee Roasters is a woman-owned small-batch coffee roastery in Bloomington, Indiana dedicated to roasting organic, ethically sourced coffee from the finest small-scale farmers around the world.

Website

Location

104 North Pete Ellis Drive Suite E, Bloomington, IN 47408

Directions

Gallery
Consumer pic
Banner pic
Main pic

Similar restaurants in your area

DeAngelo's Italian Creole Restaurant
orange star4.2 • 637
2620 E 3rd St Bloomington, IN 47401
View restaurantnext
BuffaLouie's
orange star4.0 • 460
114 S Indiana Ave Bloomington, IN 47408
View restaurantnext
Upland Brewing - Pfau Golf Course - 1492 Indiana 45 46 Bypass
orange starNo Reviews
1492 Indiana 45 46 Bypass Bloomington, IN 47408
View restaurantnext
Cafe Pizzaria
orange star4.5 • 655
405 E Kirkwood Ave Bloomington, IN 47408
View restaurantnext
Cafe Bali
orange star5.0 • 7
210 S Grant St #1 Bloomington, IN 47408
View restaurantnext
Da Vinci
orange star4.6 • 967
250 S Washington St Bloomington, IN 47404
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in Bloomington

Janko's Little Zagreb
orange star4.6 • 3,893
223 W 6th St Bloomington, IN 47404
View restaurantnext
Runcible Spoon Cafe & Restaurant - 412 E 6th St
orange star4.4 • 1,335
412 E 6th St Bloomington, IN 47408
View restaurantnext
Da Vinci
orange star4.6 • 967
250 S Washington St Bloomington, IN 47404
View restaurantnext
Scenic View Restaurant
orange star4.2 • 965
4600 Indiana Highway 446 Bloomington, IN 47401
View restaurantnext
C3 Bar - 1505 S Piazza Dr
orange star4.6 • 879
1505 S Piazza Dr Bloomington, IN 47401
View restaurantnext
Cafe Pizzaria
orange star4.5 • 655
405 E Kirkwood Ave Bloomington, IN 47408
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Bloomington
Greenwood
review star
Avg 4.1 (9 restaurants)
Plainfield
review star
Avg 4.3 (7 restaurants)
Avon
review star
No reviews yet
Salem
review star
No reviews yet
Indianapolis
review star
Avg 4.5 (216 restaurants)
Shelbyville
review star
Avg 4.2 (9 restaurants)
Sullivan
review star
No reviews yet
Brownsburg
review star
Avg 4.7 (8 restaurants)
Terre Haute
review star
Avg 4.6 (9 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston