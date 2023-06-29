Restaurant header imageView gallery

NefeVee

5609 Hess Avenue

Baltimore, MD 21212

Cold Pressed Juices

Pineapple GIN

$8.00

Watermelon Mint

$8.00

Caution

$8.00

Strawberry Min

$5.00

lemon Lime

$5.00

Cinnamon Apple

$6.00

Entree'

"Livin' my Life its Golden"

$25.10

Think of Grandma's favorite chicken recipe for Sunday dinner but make it vegan. Sit it on top of a savory sweet potato waffle to start your day! Add V's sauce for a little sweet spice to your chick'n!

BECki w/ the Good hair

$15.00

BK Bowl

$15.00

The O.G.

$18.00

Sir Mix ALOT

$15.00
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 1:30 pm
Monday8:00 am - 1:30 pm
Tuesday8:00 am - 1:30 pm
Wednesday8:00 am - 1:30 pm
Thursday8:00 am - 1:30 pm
Friday8:00 am - 1:30 pm
Saturday8:00 am - 1:30 pm
Vegan Brunch! Cold pressed Juices. Decadent Vegan Desserts. Dedicated to serving her community amazing flavorful vegan meals. Black owned. Woman owned.

5609 Hess Avenue, Baltimore, MD 21212

