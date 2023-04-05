Restaurant header imageView gallery

Negril Restaurant ATL Atlanta

review star

No reviews yet

30 N Ave NE

Atlanta, GA 30308

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards


STARTERS

STARTERS
Jerk Wings

Jerk Wings

$12.00

Spicy Grilled Wings Topped with Tropical Salsa.

Warm Cornbread

Warm Cornbread

$6.00

Guava Butter

Ackee & Saltfish Spring Rolls

Ackee & Saltfish Spring Rolls

$16.00

Deep Fried Spring Rolls Filled with Ackee & Saltfish. Served with Sweet chili Dipping Sauce.

Collard Green Spring Rolls

Collard Green Spring Rolls

$14.00

Deep Fried Spring Rolls Filled with Seasoned Collard Greens. Served with Sweet chili Dipping Sauce.

Codfish Fritters

Codfish Fritters

$10.00

Hush Puppies made with Salted Codfish and Served with Avocado Cream.

Jerk Shrimp

Jerk Shrimp

$14.00

Jerk Shrimp.

Corn Soup

Corn Soup

$8.00

Fresh Corn, Split Peas, Carrots, Pumpkin (Gluten Free)

SALAD & SANDWICHES

SALAD & SANDWICHES
Ceasar Salad

Ceasar Salad

$10.00

Heart of Romaine, Baby Spinach, Shaved Parmesan, Signature Caesar Dressing.

Jamaican Patties

Jamaican Patties

$5.00

Beef Patty or Veggie Patty.

Craft Jerk Burger

Craft Jerk Burger

$15.00

House-Made Angus Burger, Butter Lettuce, Tomatoes, Caramelized Onions, Cheddar, Brioche Bun, Fries

BOWLS

BOWLS
Jerk Chicken Bowl

Jerk Chicken Bowl

$22.00

Spicy Grilled Chicken, Rice & Peas, Plantain,  Steamed Cabbage

Curry Chicken Bowl

Curry Chicken Bowl

$22.00

Spicy Grilled Chicken, Jasmine Rice, Sautéed Cabbage, Fried Sweet Plantains

Brown Stew Chicken Bowl

Brown Stew Chicken Bowl

$19.00

Rice & Peas, Sautéed Cabbage, Fried Sweet Plantains

Coco Curry Salmon Bowl

Coco Curry Salmon Bowl

$31.00

Pan-seared Filet, Glazed with Coco Curry, Jasmine Rice

Jerk Salmon Bowl

Jerk Salmon Bowl

$31.00

Pan-seared Filet, Glazed with Jerk Sauce, Rice & Peas

Snapper Filet Bowl

Snapper Filet Bowl

$23.00

Jasmine Rice, Sautéed Cabbage, Fried Sweet Plantains

Oxtail Bowl

Oxtail Bowl

$24.00

Slow-Braised Oxtail, Rice & Peas, Sautéed Cabbage, Fried Sweet Plantains

Oxtail Pasta Bowl

Oxtail Pasta Bowl

$27.00

Shredded Oxtail on Mafaldine Pasta with Alfredo, Pickled Tomatoes.

Shrimp & Grits Bowl

Shrimp & Grits Bowl

$25.00

Jumbo Shrimp in Creole Sauce served with Island Grits.

Ackee & Saltfish Bowl

Ackee & Saltfish Bowl

$26.00

Served with Brown Green Bananas, Yellow Yam & Sweet Plantain

ROTI

ROTI
Curry Chicken Roti

Curry Chicken Roti

$16.00

Trinidadian wrap filled with Curry Chicken.

Curry Goat Roti

Curry Goat Roti

$17.00

Trinidadian wrap filled with Curry Goat.

Calabash Stew Roti

Calabash Stew Roti

$14.00

Vegetarian. Trinidadian wrap filled with Curry Lentils, Split Peas, Collard Greens and Seasonal Vegetables.

SIDES

SIDES
Mac & Cheese

Mac & Cheese

$8.00

Mac & Cheese

White Rice

White Rice

$8.00

Steamed White Rice

Cabbage

Cabbage

$8.00

Steamed Cabbage

Market Vegetables

Market Vegetables

$8.00

Market Vegetables

French Fries

French Fries

$8.00

French Fries

Rice & Peas

Rice & Peas

$4.00

Rice & Peas

Sweet Plantains

Sweet Plantains

$4.00

Fried Sweet Plantains

Island Grits

Island Grits

$5.00

Island Grits

Roasted Sweet Potatoes

Roasted Sweet Potatoes

$4.00

Whipped Sweet Potatoes

DRINKS

DRINKS
Homemade Ginger Pineapple

Homemade Ginger Pineapple

$8.00

Pineapple, Fresh Ginger, Cane Sugar

Homemade Sorrel

Homemade Sorrel

$7.00

Brewed Hibiscus Tea

Fuji Bottle Water

Fuji Bottle Water

$4.00
Jamaican Kola Champagne

Jamaican Kola Champagne

$6.00
Jamaican Orange Soda

Jamaican Orange Soda

$6.00
Organic Coconut Water

Organic Coconut Water

$5.00
Soda

Soda

$2.00
Ting

Ting

$6.00
All hours
Sunday4:00 am - 9:00 pm, 11:00 pm - 3:59 am
Monday4:00 am - 9:00 pm, 11:00 pm - 3:59 am
Tuesday4:00 am - 9:00 pm, 11:00 pm - 3:59 am
Wednesday4:00 am - 9:00 pm, 11:00 pm - 3:59 am
Thursday4:00 am - 9:00 pm, 11:00 pm - 3:59 am
Friday4:00 am - 9:00 pm, 11:00 pm - 3:59 am
Saturday4:00 am - 9:00 pm, 11:00 pm - 3:59 am
Restaurant info

Innovative Caribbean Cusine

Website

Location

30 N Ave NE, Atlanta, GA 30308

Directions

Gallery
Negril Restaurant ATL image
Negril Restaurant ATL image
Negril Restaurant ATL image

Similar restaurants in your area

El Viñedo Local
orange starNo Reviews
730 Peachtree St Suite 100 Atlanta, GA 30308
View restaurantnext
Land of a Thousand Hills Coffee
orange starNo Reviews
715 Peachtree S. NE, Suite 101 Atlanta, GA 30308
View restaurantnext
Knuckies Pizza & Hoagies of Midtown
orange starNo Reviews
708 Spring Street Atlanta, GA 30308
View restaurantnext
El Burro Pollo - The Collective @ CODA
orange star4.6 • 53
756 West Peachtree NW Suite D Atlanta, GA 30308
View restaurantnext
Costa Coffee
orange starNo Reviews
756 W Peachtree Street Atlanta, GA 30308
View restaurantnext
Humble Mumble - Collective at Coda
orange starNo Reviews
756 West Peachtree Street Northwest Atlanta, GA 30308
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in Atlanta

Fresh to Order
orange star4.6 • 9,016
860 Peachtree St Atlanta, GA 30308
View restaurantnext
The Nook on Piedmont Park
orange star4.0 • 2,678
1144 Piedmont Ave NE Atlanta, GA 30309
View restaurantnext
The Melting Pot - Atlanta-Midtown GA
orange star4.4 • 2,249
754 Peachtree Street NE Atlanta, GA 30308
View restaurantnext
Rreal Tacos - Midtown
orange star4.4 • 1,444
100 6th st Unit 110 Atlanta, GA 30308
View restaurantnext
Triple Jays Pizza
orange star4.6 • 1,397
1020 Piedmont Ave NE Atlanta, GA 30309
View restaurantnext
Cypress Street Pint & Plate
orange star4.0 • 1,350
817 West Peachtree St. E125 Atlanta, GA 30308
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Atlanta
Atlantic Station
review star
No reviews yet
Buckhead
review star
Avg 4.5 (36 restaurants)
Morningside / Lenox Park
review star
Avg 4.5 (3 restaurants)
Downtown
review star
Avg 4.1 (9 restaurants)
Lindbergh
review star
No reviews yet
Old Fourth Ward
review star
Avg 4.4 (20 restaurants)
Grant Park
review star
Avg 4.6 (8 restaurants)
Westside / Home Park
review star
Avg 3.9 (14 restaurants)
Kirkwood
review star
Avg 4.3 (3 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston