Negril Jamaican Restaurant Silver Star Road
6301 Silver Star Rd
Orlando, FL 32818
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
Breakfast
Breakfast Plates
Porridge
Monday - Cornmeal | Tuesday - Cornmeal | Wednesday - Banana | Thursday - Cornmeal | Friday - Hominy | Saturday & Sunday - Peanut$5.54
Cabbage & Saltfish$13.86
Salt Mackerel$13.86
Cabbage & Corn Beef$13.86
Callaloo
Freshly sauteed with Jamaican herbs and spices, wake up your taste buds with this green island delicacy.$11.77
Sauteed Salt Fish
Sauteed to perfection in fresh Jamaican herbs and spices, have a bit of this salted delight.$12.47
Ackee & Saltfish
Good Mawning! Our Jamaican National dish is authentically prepared fresh each morning and offered to you with JA pride.$13.86
Liver
Bursting with flavor, this authentic Jamaican breakfast dish is a tasty way to kick start your morning. Featuring real beef liver in our signature brown stew sauce.$11.77
Cabbage & Corn Beef$13.86
Okra & Saltfish$13.86
Breakfast Sides
Jamaican Rice & Peas$4.04
Fried Plantains$4.04
Mac & Cheese$4.04
Steamed Cabbage$4.04
Salad$4.04
1/2 Bammy$2.50
Boiled Dumplings$0.75
Fried Dumpling$0.75
Festival$1.50
Small side Callaloo on Plate only$4.00
Yellow Yam$1.50
White Yam$1.25
Sweet Potatoes$1.25
Green Banana$1.25
Sweet Cassava$1.25
1/2 Side Corn$1.82
1/2 Side Cabbage$1.82
1/2 Side Salad$1.82
1/2 Plantains$1.82
1/2 Side Rice & Peas$1.82
1/2 White Rice$1.82
Large side Callaloo on plates only$6.00
Small side Ackee and Saltfish on plate only$4.00
Large Side Ackee and Saltfish on plate only$6.00
Large Side Sauteed Saltfish on plate only$6.00
Large Side Okra and Saltfish on plate only$6.00
Large Side Salt Mackerel on plate only$6.00
Large Side Liver on plate only$6.00
Large Side Cabbage and corn beef on plate only$6.00
Small side Sauteed saltfish on Plate only$4.00
Small Side Okra and Saltfish on plate only$4.00
Small Side Salt Mackerel on plate only$4.00
Small Side Liver on plate only$4.00
Small Side Cabbage and corn beef on plate only$4.00
Pastries
Breakfast Specials
Lunch & Dinner
Lunch & Dinner Plates
Brown Stew Chicken
Enjoy this Jamaican staple infused with the most authentic flavors form the Island.$12.47
Curry Chicken
Known to the locals as the "Best curry in town," enjoy this authentic Jamaican favorite.$12.47
Curry Goat
Known to the locals as the "best curry in town", enjoy this succulent Jamaican favorite for lunch or dinner today.$16.63
Curry Shrimp
Known to the locals as the "Best curry in town," enjoy this authentic Jamaican favorite$17.18
Express Brown Stew Chicken$8.31
Express Curry Chicken$8.31
Express Fried Chicken$8.31
Express Jerk Chicken$9.72
Fried Chicken$12.47
Jerk Chicken
Enjoy our pan Jerked Chicken. This meal is authentically prepared in our "Jerk pit pan," over an open flame for that unmistakable smoked flavor.$15.24
King Fish Meal$13.86
Oxtail Jamaican Style
Full of bold flavor, our Jamaican Oxtail will have you full but wanting more.$19.57
Roti Curried Goat
This delicious Caribbean delicacy represent the melting pot of flavors that is Jamaican cuisine. Enjoy our signature curried goat wrapped in a warm Indian inspired Roti$19.41
Tilapia$11.08
Veggie Plate$10.60
Sides
Jamaican Rice & Peas$4.04
Fried Plantains$4.04
Mac & Cheese$4.04
Steamed Cabbage$4.04
Corn$4.04
Salad$4.04
1/2 Bammy$2.50
Fried Dumpling$0.75
Festival$1.50
Side Callaloo$4.00
1/2 Side Plantains$1.82
Jerk Sauce$0.25
1/2 Side Corn$1.82
1/2 Side Shredded Cabbage$2.00
1/2 Side Cabbage$1.82
1/2 Side Salad$1.82
1/2 Side Rice & Peas$1.82
1/2 Side White$1.82
Fried Fish Only
Chicken Only
Done to Order
Steam Fish (30 Min prep Time)$25.47
Curry Fish (30 Min Prep Time)$25.47
Curry Shrimp (30 Min Prep Time)$17.18
Butter Shrimp (30 Min Prep Time)$17.18
Garlic Shrimp (30 Min Prep Time)$17.18
Curry Chicken Roti (10 Min Prep Time)$16.63
Curry Goat Roti (10 Min Prep Time)$19.41
Vegetable Stew (30 Min Prep Time)$15.47
One Extra Shrimp$1.50
Soup of the Day
Pastries (Copy)
Meat Only
Drinks
Non-Alcoholic Drinks
Can Sprite$1.50
Aquafina Water 500ml$1.50
Bottle Arizona Fruit Punch$1.50
Bottle Arizona Mucho Mango$1.50
Can Arizona Strawberry$1.50
Bottle Arizona Watermelon$1.50
Bigga Apple$2.75
Bigga Cream Soda$2.75
Bigga Fruit Punch$2.75
Bigga Ginger Beer$2.75
Bigga Kola$2.75
Bigga Pineapple$2.75
Boom Energy Drink$3.00
Canada Dry$1.50
Canada Dry Can Soda$1.50
Caribbean Gold Coconut Water$5.50
Caribbean Gold Coconut Water$5.50
Caribbean King$2.75
Celsius Fuji Apple Pear$3.00
Celsius Orange$3.00
Coca & Cola 2L$3.99
Coca Cola Bottle (16oz)$2.75
Coca Cola Can Soda$1.50
Coca Cola Soda 2 Liter$3.99
Cranberry Wata$2.75
Crush Sodas$2.75
D&G 2L Ginger Beer$3.99
D&G 2L Kola$3.99
D&G 2L Pineapple$3.99
D&G Cream$2.75
D&G Ginger Beer$2.75
D&G Grape$2.75
D&G Kola Champagne$2.75
D&G Orange$2.75
D&G Pineapple$2.75
D&G Pineapple Ginger$2.75
Dr. Pepper Can Soda$1.50
Fanta Grape$2.75
Fanta Orange$2.75
Fanta Orange$1.50
Fanta Pineapple$2.75
Fanta Sodas$2.75
Fanta Strawberry Can$1.50
Farmer Brown$5.00
Farmer's Coconut Aloe Vera$2.75
Farmer's Mango Aloe Vera$2.75
Farmer's Pineapple Aloe Vera$2.75
Farmer's Pomegranate Aloe Vera$2.75
Faygo Orange$1.50
Faygo Red Pop$1.50
Frappuccino$3.75
Fresh Cranberry Lychee Juice$3.50
Fresh Grape Juice$3.50
Ginseng Up$3.00
Ginseng Up Kola$3.00
Grace Coconut Water Box 330ml$2.25
Grace Coconut Water Can 500ml$3.50
Grace Coconut Water (1L Box)$4.99
Grace Coconut Water (310ML Can)$2.25
Grace Coconut Water (500ML Box)$2.75
Grace Coconut Water (500ML Can)$2.75
Grace Peanut Punch (250ml)$3.50
Green Machine Naked Juice$5.50
Hawaiian Punches$1.25
Heineken$3.50
Irish Moss Peanut$3.75
Irish Moss Vanilla$3.50
Ital Roots$8.00
Jumex Mango Nectar$1.50
Lipton Diet Green Tea$2.75
Lucozade Small 380ml$2.75
Lucozade Lage 900ml$5.99
Me Sorrel$10.00
Mighty Mango Naked Juice$5.50
Milo$2.50
Minute Maid$2.75
Minute Maid Apple Juice$2.75
Minute Maid Orange Juice$2.75
Mistic$2.75
Mistic Bahama Blueberry$2.75
Mistic Mango Carrot$2.75
Monster Energy$3.00
Monster Energy Drinks (16oz)$3.00
Monster Energy Drinks (24oz)$5.00
Negril Beet Rood & Carrot$5.50
Negril Carrot Juice$5.50
Negril Coconut Water$5.50
Negril Coconut Water$5.50
Negril Fruit Punch$5.50
Negril Lemonade$3.00
Negril Passion Fruit$3.00
Negril Peanut Punch$5.50
Negril Pineapple Ginger$5.50
Negril Sorrel$5.50
Nutrament$3.50
Nutriment$3.50
Ocean Spray Cranberry$2.75
Orange Soda Can$1.50
Ovaltine$9.99
Pepsi 2L$3.99
Pepsi Bottle (16oz)$2.75
Pepsi Soda 2 Liter$3.99
Pepsi Can Soda$1.50
Pink Ting$3.00
Pure Life Water$1.50
Red Bull$3.00
Red Bull (250ml)$3.50
Red Bull Strawberry$3.00
Snapple$2.75
Snapple Apple$2.75
Snapple Black Cherry$2.75
Snapple Kiwi Strawberry$2.75
Snapple Mango Madness$2.75
Snapple Pineapple$2.75
Snapple Watermelon Lemonade$2.75
Solo Apple$3.00
Splash Juices$2.75
Sprite Bottle (16oz)$2.75
Sprite Can$1.50
Sprite Can Soda$1.50
Strawberry Nutriment$3.50
Sunkist Blueberry Lemonade$1.50
Sunkist Cherry Limeade$1.50
Sunkist Mango Orange$1.50
Sunkist Orange Soda$1.50
Supligen$3.50
Supligen Peanut$3.50
Supligen Vanilla$3.00
Tampico$1.25
Ting$3.00
Ting (Green & Pink)$3.00
Tropical Rhythm$2.75
Tropical Rhythm Fruit Punch$2.75
Tropical Rhythm Fruit Punch$4.99
Tropical Rhythm Island Mango$2.75
Tropical Rhythm Lychee Paraside$2.75
Tropical Rhythm Mango Carrot$2.75
Tropical Rhythm Pineapple Ginger$2.75
Tropical Rhythm Pineapple Guava$2.75
Tropical Rhythm Reggae Medley$2.75
Tropical Rhythm Sorrel Ginger$2.75
Tropical Rhythm Sorrel Ginger$4.99
Tropical Rhythms (1L Box)$4.99
Tropicana Apple Juice$2.75
Tropicana Orange Juice$2.75
Tru Juice Cherry$3.50
Tru Juice Fruit Punch$3.50
Tru Juice Guava Pineapple$3.50
Tru Juice Orange Pineapple$3.50
Tru Juice Sorrel$3.50
Twist Lemonades$2.25
V8 Splash Berry Blend$2.75
V8 Splash Mango Peach$2.75
V8 Splash Tropical Blend$2.75
Vita Malt Classic$3.50
Vita Malt Ginseng$3.50
Vita Malts$2.75
Vitamin Water Acai Blueberry$2.75
Vitamin Water Dragonfruit$2.75
Vitamin Water Tropical Citrus$2.75
Watermelon Can Soda$1.50
Welch's Cranberry$2.75
Welch's Fruit Punch$1.75
Welch's Grape$1.75
Welch's Orange Pineapple$2.75
Welch's Orange Pineapple$1.75
Yoohoo$2.25
Zephyrhills Water 500ml$1.50
Gatorade$2.75
Big Foot$1.25
Yummy Bread$5.50
Slice Cheese$2.99
Zephyrhills 591ml$2.00
Zephyrhills 1L$2.50
Gatorade$2.75
D&G Pineapple Ginger (Copy)$2.75
D&G Pineapple (Copy)$2.75
Can Arizona Water Melon$1.50
Tampico Tropical Punch$2.75
Can Arizona Green Tea$1.50
Can Arizona Fruit Punch$1.50
Pure Leaf Sweet Tea$2.75
Power Malt$3.50
Arizona Mucho Mango$1.50
Can Arizona Grapeade$1.50
Ginsengup Ginger$3.00
D & G Malta$3.50
GinsengUp Original$3.00
Bigga Grape$2.75
Fanta Grape$2.75
Twist strawberry Lemonade$2.75
Minute Maid Fruit Punch$2.75
Vita Malt Ginger$3.50
Gatorade Arctic Blitz$2.75
Gatorade Glacier Cherry$2.75
Gatorade Cool Blue$2.75
Gatorade Orange$2.75
Gatorade Fruit Punch$2.75
Gatorade Lemon Lime$2.75
Gatorade Fruit Punch
12 FL OZ$1.75
Gatorade Lemon Lime
12oz$1.75
Gatorade Orange
12oz$1.75
Hawaiian Punch
10 FL OZ$1.75
D & G Pineapple Soda
12 FL OZ$2.75
Tropical Rhythms Guava Carrot
16 FL OZ$2.75
Pocas Splash Orange Carrot Juice Drink$2.75
Pocas Splash Pineapple Carrot Juice Drink$2.75
Tropical Rhythms Mango Carrot
1.05 QT.$4.99
Mistic Tropical Carrot$2.75
True Juice June Plum$4.00
Snapple Peach Tea$2.75
Snapple Raspberry Tea$2.75
Snapple Fruit Punch$2.75
Snapple Kiwi Strawberry$2.75
Snapple Lemon Tea$2.75
V8 Splash Fruit Medley$2.75
Tropicana Orange Juice$3.50
Welch's Concord Grape$3.50
Sparkling ICE$1.50
Alcoholic
Heineken$3.50
Dragon Stout Spit fire$3.50
Sorrel Beer$5.50
Corona Light$3.50
Corona Extra$3.50
Guinness$3.50
Bedroom Bully$5.00
Red Stripe Regular$3.50
Baba Roots$5.00
Red Stripe Beer Lemon$5.50
Red Stripe Beer Water Melon$5.50
Red Stripe Beer Sorrel$5.50
Ital roots Small 147ml$5.00
Ital Roots Large 295ml$7.00
Zion Roots$5.00
Mount Teman Roots Small 147ml$5.00
Mount Teman Roots Large 295ml$7.00
Fountain Drinks
Thursday Special
Stew Beef Special
Gravy cups
|Sunday
|7:30 am - 8:00 pm
|Monday
|7:30 am - 9:00 pm
|Tuesday
|7:30 am - 9:00 pm
|Wednesday
|7:30 am - 9:00 pm
|Thursday
|7:30 am - 9:00 pm
|Friday
|7:30 am - 10:00 pm
|Saturday
|7:30 am - 10:00 pm
Come in and enjoy!
6301 Silver Star Rd, Orlando, FL 32818