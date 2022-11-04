Negril Streets Mobile Food Truck
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|9:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Monday
|9:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Tuesday
|9:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Wednesday
|9:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Thursday
|9:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Friday
|9:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Saturday
|9:00 am - 11:00 pm
Restaurant info
Authentic Caribbean Street Food Mobile Restaurant with popular Caribbean Dishes from the streets of the Caribbean. www.negrilst.com 1-855-2NEGRIL
Location
30 North Avenue Northeast, Atlanta, GA 30308
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
Suite Food Lounge - 375 Luckie Street Northwest
No Reviews
375 Luckie Street Northwest Atlanta, GA 30313
View restaurant
Nani's Piri Piri Chicken - Ponce City Market
No Reviews
Ponce CIty Market, 675 Ponce De Leon Ave NE EX-125 Atlanta, GA 30308
View restaurant
Popular restaurants in Atlanta
Gu's Dumplings - Krog Street Market
4.6 • 13,860
99 Krog St NE Suite M Atlanta, GA 30307
View restaurant
Chopt Creative Salad Co. - Ansley Mall
4.7 • 8,067
Ansley Mall 1544 Piedmont Ave NE Atlanta, GA 30324
View restaurant