Negril Streets Mobile Food Truck

30 North Avenue Northeast

Atlanta, GA 30308

Streets Food

Small Plates
Jerk Peri Peri Wings

Jerk Peri Peri Wings

$13.00

Grilled, Jerked, Mango Glazed

Jerk Pork Taco

Jerk Pork Taco

$14.00

Dry Rubbed, Paratha, Housemade Jerk Sauce, Salsa, Guacamole

Craft Burger

Craft Burger

$14.00

House-Made Angus Burger, Butter Lettuce, Tomatoes, Caramelized Onions, Cheddar, Brioche Bun, Fries

Fried Chicken Sandwich

Fried Chicken Sandwich

$14.00

Fried Chicken, Butter Lettuce, Tomatoes, Pickles, Cheddar, Aioli, Potato Bun, Fries

Bake and Shark

Bake and Shark

$14.00

Fried Shark, Coleslaw, Lettuce, Tomatoes, Mango Chutney, Tamarind Sauce, Shadon Beni

Mango Kale Salad

Mango Kale Salad

$10.00

Cherry Tomatoes , Cucumbers, Parmesan Mango Vinaigrette

Bowls

Bowls
Negril's Oxtail Stew

Negril's Oxtail Stew

$17.00

Slow-Braised Oxtails, Rice & Peas, Sautéed Cabbage, Fried Sweet Plantains

Curry Goat

Curry Goat

$16.00

Jasmine Rice, Sautéed Cabbage and Fried Sweet Plantains

Jerk Chicken

Jerk Chicken

$15.00

Rice & Peas, Sautéed Cabbage, Fried Sweet Plantains

Guava BBQ Chicken

Guava BBQ Chicken

$15.00

French Fries, Coleslaw

Passionfruit Glazed Salmon

Passionfruit Glazed Salmon

$16.00

Pan Seared Salmon, Passionfruit Glaze Jasmine Rice, Mango Kale

Brown Stew Snapper Fillet

Brown Stew Snapper Fillet

$18.00

Rice and Peas, Sauteed Cabbage and Fried Sweet Plantains

Jumbo Shrimp

Jumbo Shrimp

$16.00

Creole or Curry Jumbo Shrimp, Jasmine Rice, Cabbage, Sweet Plantains

Sides

Sides
Fries

Fries

$6.00
Sweet Plantains

Sweet Plantains

$5.00
White Rice

White Rice

$5.00
Rice & Peas

Rice & Peas

$5.00
Sauteed Cabbage

Sauteed Cabbage

$5.00

Beverages

Beverages
Ginger Pineapple

Ginger Pineapple

$8.00Out of stock

Pineapple, Fresh Ginger, Cane Sugar

Carrot Grapefruit Turmeric

Carrot Grapefruit Turmeric

$9.00Out of stock

Juiced Carrots, Fresh Grapefruit, Turmeric, Cane Sugar

Sorrel

Sorrel

$6.00

Brewed Hibiscus Tea

Organic Coconut Water

Organic Coconut Water

$5.00Out of stock
Bottle Water

Bottle Water

$4.00
Ting

Ting

$4.00
Jamaican Kola Champagne

Jamaican Kola Champagne

$4.00
Jamaican Orange Soda

Jamaican Orange Soda

$4.00Out of stock
Soda

Soda

$2.00
All hours
Sunday9:00 am - 11:00 pm
Monday9:00 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday9:00 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday9:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday9:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday9:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday9:00 am - 11:00 pm
Authentic Caribbean Street Food Mobile Restaurant with popular Caribbean Dishes from the streets of the Caribbean. www.negrilst.com 1-855-2NEGRIL

Location

30 North Avenue Northeast, Atlanta, GA 30308

Directions

