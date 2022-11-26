Restaurant header imageView gallery
Breakfast & Brunch

Negroni Clubhouse Doral Isles

No reviews yet

6450 NW 110 AVE.

Doral, FL 33178

Popular Items

Lomo Saltado
Rabas
Salmon

Specials Cocktails

Negroni

$13.00

Aperol Spritz

$13.00

Veneciano

$13.00

Italian Mojito

$13.00

Love Punch

$13.00

Latin Mule

$13.00

Right Hand

$13.00

Zenzi Fix

$13.00

Deadpool Margarita

$13.00

Jalisco Sour

$13.00

Medici

$13.00

Sangria de Verano

$12.00

Tonico

$13.00

Daily special

$15.00

Veneciano

$13.00

Cuba Libre

$13.00

Mojito

$12.00

Wine

Flor Del Inca Gls

$10.00

Gls Dante Robino Cabernet

$12.00

Gls Velvet Evel Merlot

$12.00

Gls Catena Malbec

$13.00

Gls Malma Pinot Noir

$12.00

Flor Del Inca. Bottle

$33.00

BTL Dante Robino Cab

$36.00

BTL Velvet Evel Merlot

$36.00

BTL Catena Vista Flores Mal

$38.00

BTL Malma Pinot Noir

$36.00

BTL D.V. Catena Tinto Historico

$46.00

BTL El Enemigo Cab Franc

$58.00

Las Compuertas

$58.00

Catena alta

$72.00

Marquez de Riscal

$42.00

BTL El Enemigo Malbec

$58.00

Gls Villa D'Adige Pinot Grigio

$12.00

Gls Eve Chardonnay

$12.00

Gls Bosa Sauv Blanc

$12.00

Gls Charles Smith Riesling

$12.00

Gls Sangria White

$12.00

BTL Villa D'Adige Pinot Grigio

$36.00

BTL Eve Chardonnay

$36.00

BTL Bosa Sau Blanc

$36.00

BTL Kung Fu Girl

$36.00

Gls Pink Flamingo

$12.00

Pink Flamingo Bottle

$36.00

Gls Gambino Prosseco

$12.00

Jules rose

$12.00

Gls Charles Lafitte

$11.00

Gambino Prosecco Bottle

$38.00

BTL Martini & Rossi Rose

$36.00

BTL Charles Lafitte

$36.00

BTL Veuve Du Vernay Ice

$40.00

BTL Pommery

$55.00

Jules Gambino Rose

$40.00

Gls tsukinowa sake

$8.00

Beer

Veza Sur Spanglish

$7.00

Mala Yerba

$7.00

Big Wave

$7.00

Stella draft

$7.00

Heineken

$7.00

Corona Extra

$7.00

Stella Artoise

$7.00

Kirin Ichiban

$7.00

Lagunitas

$7.00

N/A Beverages

Water Bottle

$2.50

Perrier

$3.00

LEMONADE

$6.00

GINGER MINT LEMONADE

$7.00

POMELADE

$7.00

ORANGE JUICE

$6.00

Piña Colada Virgin

$8.00

Frozen lemonade

$7.00

Maracuya Juice

$7.00

Shirley Temple

$5.00

Coca cola

$2.50

Sprite

$2.50

Fanta

$2.50

Ginger beer

$2.50

Coca zero

$2.50

Tonica

$2.50

Coca diet

$2.50

Coffe & Tea

Single

$2.50

Double

$3.50

Hot Tea

$3.50

Tea Over Ice

$6.00

Classic Cocktails

Pina Colada

$12.00

Americano

$12.00

Apple Martini

$12.00

Bloody Mary

$12.00

Caipirinha

$12.00

Caiproska

$12.00

Daiquiri

$12.00

Long Island

$12.00

Margarita

$12.00

Martini

$13.00

Mimosa

$13.00

Mojito

$12.00

Garibaldi

$12.00

Old Fashioned

$13.00

Cuba Libre

$13.00

Gin Tonic

$13.00

Vodka Tonic

$13.00

Moscow Mule

$13.00

Bottles & Pitchers

Pitcher Gran Veneciano

$36.00

Pitcher Gran Tonico

$37.00

Pitcher Tinto De Verano

$34.00

Pitcher Pomegranate Mimosa

$34.00

Spirits

Grey Goose

$13.00

Titos

$13.00

Organika

$11.00

Organika Life

$14.00

Bombay Dry

$10.00

Bombay Saphire

$13.00

Hendriks

$13.00

Zacapa 23

$14.00

Diplomatico Exclusiva

$12.00

Flor de Cana 12 yr.

$12.00

Flor de Cana 18 yr.

$16.00

Havana Club

$11.00

Santa Teresa

$12.00

Casamigos

$14.00

Don Julio Blanco

$14.00

Don Julio Reposado

$16.00

Ilegal Mezcal

$13.00

Patron Anejo

$16.00

Patron Reposado

$15.00

Patron Silver

$13.00

Espolon

$13.00

Wild Turkey Straight Bourbon

$12.00

Basil Hayden Kentucky Straight Bourbon

$14.00

Maker's Mark Kentucky Straight Bourbon

$13.00

Knob Creek Small Batch Bourbon

$13.00

Mitcher's Small Batch Bourbon

$14.00

Woodford Reserve

$13.00

Angel's Envy Rye

$19.00

Bulliet Straight Rye

$13.00

Crown Royal Canadian Whiskey

$13.00

Jack Daniels

$13.00

Glenlivet 12 yr.

$14.00

Glenlivet 18 yr.

$18.00

Macallan 12 yr.

$17.00

Macallan 18 yr.

$30.00

Glenfiddich 12 yr.

$14.00

Glenfiddich 18 yr.

$24.00

Grand Old Parr 12 yr.

$13.00

Buchanan's 12 yr.

$13.00

Buchanan's 18 yr.

$18.00

Johnny Walker Black Label

$13.00

Chivas Regal 12 yr.

$13.00

Chivas Regal 18 yr.

$18.00

Jameson

$13.00

Hennessy VS

$13.00

Hennesy VSOP

$18.00

Courvoisier VS

$13.00

Remy Martin VSOP

$13.00

Remy Martin 1738

$13.00

Baileys

$10.00

Kahlua

$8.00

Disaronno

$10.00

Malibu

$8.00

St. Germaine

$10.00

Grand Marnier

$10.00

Charmbord

$10.00

Drambuie

$13.00

Frangelico

$10.00

Ancho Reyes

$9.00

Jagermeister

$9.00

Fernet Branca

$10.00

Limoncello

$10.00

Sambuca

$8.00

Black Sambuca

$8.00

Cointreau

$8.00

Tia Maria

$8.00

Amarula

$8.00

Godiva

$10.00

Grappa

$9.00

Campari

$12.00

Cinzano Bianco

$9.00

Cinzano Rosso

$9.00

Cinzano Extra Dry

$6.00

Cynar 70

$11.00

Martini Bianco

$9.00

Martini Rosso

$9.00

Strega

$9.00

Pisco

$11.00

Antipasti

Nachos

Nachos

$13.00

Fried corn tortilla with guacamole,Cheddar cheese,crispy bacon and cilantro.

Elote

$9.00

Fried ham croquettes with alioli dipping sauce.

Pork dumplings

$13.00Out of stock

Fried mini areas w smash avocado,black beans and queso blanco.

Carpaccio

Carpaccio

$16.00

Marinated Angus tenderloin with arugula, Parmigiano cheese, grape tomatoes and Dijon vinaigrette.

Provoleta on Fire

$16.00

Grilled provolone cheese with caramelized onions and flambeed with rum.

Burratinas

$16.00

Fresh imported burrata cheese with marinated cherry tomatoes,prosciutto di Parma,basil sauce and pangratatto.

Empanada

Empanada

$4.50

Choose your favorite flavor: beef, chicken, spinach, fugazzeta and ham & cheese.

Tequeños

$12.00

Fried mini tequeños with cilantro emulsion.

Rabas

$16.00

Crispy calamari rings with lime aioli.

Crispy Rice Salmon

$18.00Out of stock

Special Picada

$32.00Out of stock

Coconut Shrimps

$14.00

Sliders

$17.00Out of stock

Salads

Healthy Bowl

$18.00

Seared salmon,quinoa,smashed avocado,red onions,cherry tomatoes,almonds,mixed herbs and lemon vinaigrette.

Latin

$16.00

Grilled shrimps, avocado, sweet corn, grape tomatoes, mixed greens, carrots, granola and honey-mustard dressing.

New Caesar

$12.00

Mixed greens, crispy bacon, crutons, Parmigiano cheese, and homemade Caesar dressing.

Flat Bread

Truffle pizza

$20.00

Mozzarella,roasted onions and kalamata olives..

Rocola Pizza

$17.00

Prosciutto di Parma, Italian tomato sauce, mozzarella, arugula and Parmigiano cheese.

Peppe-Roni

$16.00

Italian tomato sauce, mozzarella, pepperoni and roasted peppers.

Cheese Pizza

$15.00

Italian tomato sauce and mozzarella.

Burgers & Paninis

Double Cheese

$16.00

Angus burger with cheddar cheese,provolone cheese,lettuce,tomatoes and red onions in a brioche bun.

Burger Gino's

$16.00

Pasture raised south Florida angus burger, crispy bacon, pickles, caramelized onions, cheddar cheese and BBQ sauce in a brioche bun.

Chivito Panini

$22.00

Grilled beef tenderloin with lettuce, tomatoes, mozzarella, pancetta, ham, onions, roasted peppers, fried eggs and mayo in a Galician bread.

Prosciutto Y Burrata

$16.00

Prosciutto do Parma,sundries tomatoes,arugula,burrata cheese,pesto sauce in a Galician bread.

Special Burger

$19.00

Entrees

Sorrentina Pasta

$16.00

Penne pasta with fresh cherry tomatoes sauce,basil and burratina.

Gnocchi

$19.00

Cheese stuffed potato gnocchi with waygu beef ragout and tomato malbec sauce.

Lomo Saltado

$24.00

Stir fried beef tenderloin with tomatoes,red onions,sweet peppers served with steamed rice and shoestring potatoes.

Lasagna

$17.00

Homemade traditional beef bolognese lasagna with bechamel sauce and parmigiano cheese.

Salmon

$22.00

Seared salmon filet with steamed rice and passion fruit sauce.

Milanesa

$19.00

Breaded beef or chicken milanese with Italian tomato sauce, prosciutto cotto, mozzarella and roasted peppers served with home fries.

Rib Eye

$28.00

Grilled rib eye steak with mashed potatoes, grilled artichokes hearts and chimichurri sauce.

Chicken madeira

$21.00

Special parrillada

$52.00

Special 1lb Entraña

$44.00

Special Filet Mignon

$46.00Out of stock

Special Salmon

$34.00Out of stock

Special Short Ribs

$49.00Out of stock

Sides

Homemade Fries

$7.00

Vegetales Saltados

$7.00

Avocado Side

$5.00

Grilled Chicken Side

$10.00

Side Salmon

$14.00

Shrimps

$8.00

Rice

$6.00

Side Salad

$7.00

Side Pure

$7.00

Bread

$2.50

Bacon

$3.50

Truffle Fries

$10.00

Desserts

Doral Isles Dessert

$7.00

Dulce de leche lava cake with caramelized banana and vanilla ice cream.

Brownie

$7.00

Homemade chocolate brownie with vanilla ice cream.

Special Churros

$7.00

Dulce de laeche caramelized crepes.

Bowl of Ice Cream

$6.00

Homemade ice cream. Seasonal flavors.

Cake Fee Small Party

$20.00

Cake Fee Big Party

$40.00

Tiramisu

$8.00

Tequenos Nutella

$13.00

Kids Menu

Kids Cheese Pizza

$13.00

Italian tomato sauce and cheese.

Kids Homemade Pasta

$13.00

Penne pasta with your choice of tomato sauce or cheese sauce.

Kids Milanesa

$13.00

Fried breaded chicken with home fries.

KIds Cheese Burger

$13.00

Grass fed beef burger with cheddar cheese and ketchup.

Family meal

Grilled Chicken Side

$10.00

Side Salad

$7.00

Rice

$6.00

Penne Pasta

$14.00

Kids Cheese Pizza

$13.00

Italian tomato sauce and cheese.

salad w chicken

$14.00

Family Meals

FM 4 Burgers w/ Fries

$50.00

FM Ceviche

$44.00Out of stock

FM 2 Large Pizzas

$35.00

FM 12 Empanadas

$48.00

FM Penne Pasta for 4

$48.00

FM Gnocchi for 4

$54.00

FM 4 Milanesas w/ Fries

$50.00

Tequeños

$36.00

Nachos

$35.00
All hours
Sunday12:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Monday12:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Tuesday12:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Wednesday12:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Thursday12:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Friday12:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Saturday12:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Come in and enjoy!

Location

6450 NW 110 AVE., Doral, FL 33178

Directions

