Negroni - Midtown Miami

273 Reviews

$

3201 Buena Vista Blvd

Miami, FL 33127

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

Order Again

Negroni Week Drinks

Titos Fever

$18.00

The Last One

$18.00

Ceviche

Ceviche Classic

Ceviche Classic

$21.60

White fish, red onions, cilantro, peppers, leche de tigre and cancha.

Ceviche Carretillero

$29.90
Ceviche Picoso

Ceviche Picoso

$23.80

White fish and seafood, red onions, cilantro and aji rocoto leche de tigre.

Ceviche Passion

$23.80

Tiraditos

Hamachi Truffled

Hamachi Truffled

$25.20

Hamachi, truffle ponzu sauce, togarashi and shoestring potatoes.

Salmon Maracuya

Salmon Maracuya

$20.40

Salmon, arugula, passion fruit sauce and spring crackers.

Octopus Olivo

$21.60

Octopus, kalamata olives emulsion, togarashi, cilantro, olive oil and spring crackers.

Peruvian Tuna

$20.40

Makis

Maki Bravo

Maki Bravo

$24.40

Fried breaded shrimps, avocado, covered with hamachi, acevichada sauce and togarashi.

Maki Crispy

$25.20

Tuna, cream cheese and avocado served fried with teriyaki sauce.

Maki Ebi Teri

Maki Ebi Teri

$22.80

Grilled shrimps and cream cheese covered with salmon, lime tataki and teriyaki sauce.

Maki Tropical

Maki Tropical

$26.20

Grilled shrimps, cream cheese and mango covered with salmon and passion fruit sauce.

Maki Avocado

Maki Avocado

$24.40

Grilled salmon and cream cheese covered with avocado, sweet chili sauce and crispy coconut.

Maki Huancaino

Maki Huancaino

$24.40

Fried breaded shrimps, brie cheese and avocado covered with hamachi, Huancaína sauce and shoestring potatoes.

Maki Vegan

$22.80

Maki Tartare

$24.40

Maki New Latino

$25.20

Maki Soft Crab

$35.00

Maki Oriental

$25.20

Combinados

Combo Sake x12

$32.40

Bravo (5), Tropical (5) & Nigiri Citric Sake (2)

Combo Criollo x12

$32.40

Huancaino (5), Avocado (5) & Nigiri Lomo Criollo (2)

Combo Trufado x12

$33.60

Combo Amarillo X12

$33.00
Combo Tora x24

Combo Tora x24

$57.60

Bravo, Tropical, Latino, Ebi Teri (5 each), Nigiri Citric Sake & Nigiri Batayaki (2 each)

Combo Ryu x24

Combo Ryu x24

$57.60

Huancaino, Avocado, Coco-Thai- Asalmonado (5 each), Nigiri Lomo Criollo, Nigiri Passion (2 each)

Nigiris

Nigiri French

Nigiri French

$16.80

Tuna, lemon juice, sea salt and foie gras tataki.

Nigiri Trufado

$14.40
Nigiri Octopus Nikkei

Nigiri Octopus Nikkei

$13.00

Octopus with Nikkei sauce, cilantro and chili peppers.

Nigiri Citric Sake

$13.00

Salmon tataki, citric oil, lime and sea salt.

Nigiri Lomo Criollo

$13.00

Beef tataki, criolla Nikkei and shoestring potatoes.

Nigiri Amarillo

$13.00
Nigiri SAMPLE

Nigiri SAMPLE

$35.00

OCTOPUS NIKKEI - CITRIC SAKE - BATAYAKI - LOMO CRIOLLO - PASSION

Sashimi

Sashimi Salmon

$14.40

Sashimi Tuna

$14.40

Sashimi Octopus

$16.80

Sashimi Hamachi

$16.80

Extra Sauces

Eel Sauces

$1.20

Spicy Mayo

$1.20

Ponzu truffle

$1.20

Teriyaki

$1.20

Passion sauce

$1.20

Nikkei sauce

$1.20

Side Platanitos/ plantains side

$2.40

Rocoto Sauce

$1.20

Avocado Sauce

$1.20

Leche De Tigre

$1.20

Antipasti

Provoleta on Fire

$20.40

Grilled provolone cheese, caramelized onions and flambeed with rum.

Tuna Tartare

$24.40

Yellowfin Tuna tartare, onions, peppers, scallions, sesame, avocado aioli, chipotle mayo, crispy quinoa and truflled ponzu sauce.

Italian Burrata

$24.00

Sautéed mixed mushrooms, crispy prosciutto di Parma and Galician toast

Octopus

$33.00

Grilled octopus with Italian parsley aioli, roasted tomatoes sauce and Fingerling potatoes.

Gourmet Empanadas

$16.80

Two breised hand cut wagyu beef empanadas with criolla sauce.

Salads

Gorgonzola, grilled zucchini and butternut squash, arugula, quinoa, grape tomatoes, mixed nuts and homemade cilantro lime dressing.
New Caesar Salad

New Caesar Salad

$23.80

Chicken breast breaded with corn flakes, crispy bacon, bread crumbs, Parmigiano cheese, mixed greens, and homemade Caesar dressing.

Sashimi Salad

$24.00

Salmon, Hamachi and Tuna sashimi. Mix greens, arugula, wakame, mango, onions, cucumber and nikkei vinagrette.

Fiorentina

$22.80

Burrata cheese, mixed greens, quinoa, beets, almonds, and sweet potatoes with balsamic vinaigrette.

Burgers & Paninis

Beyond Burger

Beyond Burger

$25.00

Plant base beef, arugula, tomatoes, onions and Dijon mustard sauce in a brioche bun.

Cheese Burguer

Cheese Burguer

$21.60

Grass fed beef burger, fried egg, roasted peppers and onions, provolone cheese and chimichurri mayo in a brioche bun.

Crispy Chicken Panini

Crispy Chicken Panini

$21.80

Chicken breast breaded with corn flakes, tomatoes, arugula, avocado and homemade honey mustard sauce in a Galician bread. Option: grilled chicken.

Gino's Burger

Gino's Burger

$22.80

Grass fed beef burger, crispy bacon, pickles, caramelized onions, cheddar cheese and BBQ sauce in a brioche bun.

Grilled Chicken Panini

$24.00

Truffle Burger

$25.20

Grass fed beef burger, sauteed mushrooms, stracciatella, truffle mayo.

Entrees

Truffle Gnocchi

Truffle Gnocchi

$26.60

Cheese stuffed potato gnocchi with truffle mushrooms sauce.

Short Rib Ravioli

Short Rib Ravioli

$24.40

Short ribs ravioli in a creamy sauce with prosciutto, grape tomatoes, basil, mushrooms and parmigiano cheese.

Oriental Wok

$28.80
Miso Salmon

Miso Salmon

$38.40

Seared salmon filet glazed with miso and panka sauce with sauteed Asian vegetables and quinoa.

Linguini di Mare

$32.80

Squid ink linguini with seafood in a pinot grigio sauce.

Firenze Milanese

$26.00

Nikkei Filet Mignon

$50.20

Ribeye 12oz

$43.20

Sides

Ponzu Sauce

$1.20

$ide Sautee Mushrooms

$6.00

Homemade Fries

$7.20

$ Grilled Chicken

$7.20

Truffle Frie$

$12.00

$ide Avocado

$4.80

$ide Salad

$6.00

$ide Rice

$6.00

$ide Veggies

$7.20

$ide Tomato

$3.60

$ide Canchita

$1.20

Cilantro Lime Dressing

Honey Mustard

Caesar Dressing

Avocado Sauce

Out of stock

Chimchurri

Side Pomodora Sauce

$1.20

$ide Potatoes

$7.20

$ide Cucumber

$2.40

$Add Prociutto

$7.20

$ide Imposible Burguer

$12.00

Desserts

Dulce De Leche Lava Cake

Dulce De Leche Lava Cake

$14.40

Caramelized banana and banana ice cream.

Cheesecake Brûlée

$14.40

Coconut Flan

$14.40

NEW Choco Negroni

$14.40
Attributes and Amenities
check markReservations
check markDelivery
check markContactless Payments
check markOnline Ordering
check markOutdoor Seating
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday12:00 pm - 3:30 am
Tuesday12:00 pm - 3:59 am
Wednesday12:00 pm - 3:00 am
Thursday12:00 pm - 3:00 am
Friday12:00 pm - 3:59 am
Saturday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info

Negroni Bistro & Sushi Bar is a well renowned brand from Latin America serving actual locations such as Buenos Aires, Montevideo, Punta del Este, Asuncion Paraguay & more. This first Miami location in Midtown features a diverse international confort food menu, offering antipasti, salads, flatbreads, paninis, burgers, & more. All this is combined with our Nikkei Sushi Bar that offers a special variety of Rolls, Nigiris, Tiraditos & Ceviches. Our 2 (two) towering Cocktail Bars (one more tropical style bar in the outdoor, & one more urban NYC style in the indoor) both stand out for serving great craft cocktails, and a homemade varieties of Negronis, Spritzs & Tonics.

Location

3201 Buena Vista Blvd, Miami, FL 33127

Directions

Gallery
Negroni image
Negroni image
Negroni image
Negroni image

