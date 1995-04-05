Negroni - Midtown Miami

Restaurant info

Negroni Bistro & Sushi Bar is a well renowned brand from Latin America serving actual locations such as Buenos Aires, Montevideo, Punta del Este, Asuncion Paraguay & more. This first Miami location in Midtown features a diverse international confort food menu, offering antipasti, salads, flatbreads, paninis, burgers, & more. All this is combined with our Nikkei Sushi Bar that offers a special variety of Rolls, Nigiris, Tiraditos & Ceviches. Our 2 (two) towering Cocktail Bars (one more tropical style bar in the outdoor, & one more urban NYC style in the indoor) both stand out for serving great craft cocktails, and a homemade varieties of Negronis, Spritzs & Tonics.