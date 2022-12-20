Restaurant header imageView gallery

Negroni - LA

review star

No reviews yet

8022 West Third Street

Los Angeles, CA 90048

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 4:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 12:00 am
Monday11:00 am - 4:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 12:00 am
Tuesday11:00 am - 4:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 12:00 am
Wednesday11:00 am - 4:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 12:00 am
Thursday11:00 am - 4:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 12:00 am
Friday11:00 am - 4:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 12:00 am
Saturday11:00 am - 4:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 12:00 am
Restaurant info

The Negroni Bar and Bistro is a place for friends and family. A lively and fun space that guarantees a great experience for all who enjoy good food and drinks. A fresh and friendly meeting spot during the day, and a warm and candle-lit atmosphere, with a sexy bar, during the night. I have always envisioned Negroni as a place that creates happiness and good times for all.

Website

Location

8022 West Third Street, Los Angeles, CA 90048

Directions

Gallery
Consumer pic
Banner pic
Main pic

Similar restaurants in your area

Magee's
orange starNo Reviews
6333 W 3rd St #624 Los Angeles, CA 90036
View restaurantnext
Bacari W. 3rd
orange starNo Reviews
8030 3/4 W 3rd St LA, CA 90048
View restaurantnext
El Granjero Cantina
orange star4.5 • 30
6333 W 3rd St. Los Angeles, CA 90036
View restaurantnext
Market Tavern
orange star4.6 • 102
6333 W. 3rd Street Los Angeles, CA 90036
View restaurantnext
Blue Collar - Blue Collar
orange star5.0 • 25
361 S Fairfax Ave Los Angeles, CA 90036
View restaurantnext
Umami Burger - Grove
orange star4.1 • 1,164
189 The Grove Drive Los Angeles, CA 90036
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in Los Angeles

Calif Chicken Cafe - Hollywood
orange star4.7 • 17,174
6805 Melrose Ave Los Angeles, CA 90038
View restaurantnext
Tatsu Ramen - Sawtelle
orange star4.3 • 13,513
2123 Sawtelle Blvd Los Angeles, CA 90025
View restaurantnext
Pitfire Pizza - Mar Vista
orange star4.6 • 11,757
12924 W Washington Blvd Los Angeles, CA 90066
View restaurantnext
Pitfire Pizza - Westwood
orange star4.6 • 9,360
2018 WESTWOOD BLVD Los Angeles, CA 90025
View restaurantnext
Osteria Mozza - Melrose/Highland
orange star4.4 • 9,044
6602 Melrose Avenue Los Angeles, CA 90038
View restaurantnext
Triple Beam Pizza - HIGHLAND PARK
orange star4.7 • 8,805
5918 N. Figueroa Street Los Angeles, CA 90042
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Los Angeles
West Hollywood
review star
Avg 4.4 (52 restaurants)
Culver City
review star
Avg 4.4 (49 restaurants)
Beverly Hills
review star
Avg 4.3 (40 restaurants)
Inglewood
review star
Avg 4.2 (19 restaurants)
Glendale
review star
Avg 4.4 (51 restaurants)
South Gate
review star
Avg 4.5 (14 restaurants)
Studio City
review star
Avg 4.4 (39 restaurants)
Burbank
review star
Avg 4.2 (37 restaurants)
Monterey Park
review star
Avg 4.3 (15 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston