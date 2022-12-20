Negroni - LA
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 4:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 12:00 am
|Monday
|11:00 am - 4:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 12:00 am
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 4:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 12:00 am
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 4:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 12:00 am
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 4:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 12:00 am
|Friday
|11:00 am - 4:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 12:00 am
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 4:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 12:00 am
The Negroni Bar and Bistro is a place for friends and family. A lively and fun space that guarantees a great experience for all who enjoy good food and drinks. A fresh and friendly meeting spot during the day, and a warm and candle-lit atmosphere, with a sexy bar, during the night. I have always envisioned Negroni as a place that creates happiness and good times for all.
8022 West Third Street, Los Angeles, CA 90048
