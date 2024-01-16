Neighbor Rotisserie 1004 Northwest Newport Avenue
All hours
|Sunday
|Closed
|Monday
|Closed
|Tuesday
|Closed
|Wednesday
|Closed
|Thursday
|Closed
|Friday
|Closed
|Saturday
|Closed
Restaurant info
Nestled in the heart of Bend, Oregon, Neighbor stands as more than just a restaurant; it's a welcoming haven for those seeking nourishment and connection, just as our name suggests. We're more than just a rotisserie chicken joint. We're purveyors of wholesome, delicious proteins and veggies, wine, beer, and cocktails; all carefully curated to satisfy every palate. every meal is an opportunity to nourish both body and soul, and every guest is embraced as part of our extended family.
Location
1004 Northwest Newport Avenue, Bend, OR 97703