Restaurant info

Nestled in the heart of Bend, Oregon, Neighbor stands as more than just a restaurant; it's a welcoming haven for those seeking nourishment and connection, just as our name suggests. We're more than just a rotisserie chicken joint. We're purveyors of wholesome, delicious proteins and veggies, wine, beer, and cocktails; all carefully curated to satisfy every palate. every meal is an opportunity to nourish both body and soul, and every guest is embraced as part of our extended family.