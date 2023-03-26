Main picView gallery

Neighborhood Kitchen

312 Rowland Street

Ballston Spa, NY 12020

Popular Items

Crispy Chicken Sandwich
Bourbon Glazed Meatloaf Sandwich
Salt & Vinegar Style Crispy Brussels

RESTAURANT WEEK

Starters

PLEASE CHOOSE ONE

RW Tuscan Caesar Crispy Brussels

$25.00

RW Garlicky Clams

$25.00

RW The NK Salad

$25.00

Entrees

PLEASE CHOOSE ONE

RW Fettuccini Alfredo with Chicken

RW Rigatoni Alla Vodka

RW Chicken Parmigiana

RW Pork Pinwheel

LITE FARE

Stuffed Pepper

$11.00

Whole bell pepper stuffed with braised pork spare ribs, rice, smoked fresh mozzarella and Sunday sauce

Salt & Vinegar Style Crispy Brussels

$10.00

Salt-n-vinegar style with chopped bacon, dried cranberries and balsamic vinegar

Caesar Style Crispy Brussels

$10.00

Crispy brussels with tuscan caesar dressing, smashed croutons & chopped bacon

Burrata

Burrata

$11.00

Mozzarella cheese infused with butter & cream served with heirloom tomatoes, speck, pickled onions, basil, sweety drops and finished with a balsamic glaze

Garlicky Clams

$14.00

Sauteed littleneck clams with garlic, butter, white wine, lemon and parsley

SOUPS

Butternut Squash Cup

$4.00

Butternut Squash Pint

$7.00

Butternut Squash Quart

$10.00

NE Clam Chowder Cup

$4.00

NE Clam Chowder Pint

$7.00

NE Clam Chowder Qt

$10.00

GREENS

Classic Caesar

Classic Caesar

$8.00

Crisp romaine, fresh parmesan, tuscan caesar dressing with smashed croutons

NK Salad

NK Salad

$10.00

Arcadian greens, tomatoes, cucumbers, onions, sicilian olives & pepperoncini with white balsamic dressing

Nut & Berry

Nut & Berry

$12.00

Arcadian greens, fresh berries, sweety drops, dried cranberries, goat cheese & toasted hazelnuts with raspberry vinaigrette

Chopped BLT

Chopped BLT

$12.00

Crispy romaine, cherry tomatoes, applewood bacon, avocado & goat cheese with sun-dried tomato dressing

Steak Salad

$18.00

Arcadian greens, caramelized onions, roasted red peppers, cheddar cheese, pine nuts & pickled onions topped with sliced sirloin with white balsamic dressing

Salmon Salad

Salmon Salad

$18.00

Crisp romaine, parmesan cheese, cherry tomatoes, sweety drops, smashed croutons and pan seared wild salmon with tuscan caesar dressing

HANDHELDS

Two Classic Splitters

Two Classic Splitters

$9.00

All beef crispy skin franks with relish, onions, ketchup and mustard on a brioche bun

Two NK Splitters

Two NK Splitters

$11.00

Two all beef crispy skin franks with lettuce, onions, bacon, pickles and NK sauce on a brioche bun

Crispy Chicken Sandwich

Crispy Chicken Sandwich

$12.00

Fried chicken breast, house-made bread & butter pickles, lettuce, applewood bacon, NK sauce & pickled onions on a brioche bun

Bourbon Glazed Meatloaf Sandwich

$12.00

House made meatloaf, bourbon glaze, cheddar cheese, caramelized onions & applewood bacon on a brioche bun

DINNER PASTA

Fettuccine Alfredo

$15.00

Egg fettuccine nests in a rich parmesan cream sauce

Rigatoni Alla Vodka

Rigatoni Alla Vodka

$17.00

Rigatoni, prosciutto di parma, tomato & basil tossed in a vodka cream sauce

Pesto Gnocchi

Pesto Gnocchi

$18.00

Pesto stuffed house made gnocchi pillows with garlic, spinach, cherry tomatoes & fresh mozzarella cheese

Gnocchi Bolognese

Gnocchi Bolognese

$20.00

Veal, beef & pork simmered with mirepoix and port wine, tossed with house made ricotta gnocchi pillows

Short Rib Ravioli

Short Rib Ravioli

$22.00

Fresh pasta stuffed with braised beef short rib, ricotta cheese & herbs sauteed in a shallot sherry mushroom cream sauce

Lobster Ravioli

Lobster Ravioli

$28.00

Fresh pasta stuffed with Maine lobster and tossed in a light pink sauce with walnuts, dried cranberries & basil

Mac & Cheese

Mac & Cheese

$16.00

Ages of cheddar tossed with trottole pasta and baked with breadcrumbs and chives

DINNER MAINS

Pan Seared Salmon

$26.00

Wild salmon served with tri color quinoa, zucchini, squash, sweety drops, toasted hazelnuts & fresh lemon

Bourbon Meatloaf

$22.00

House made meatloaf, bourbon glaze, caramelized onions, mashed potatoes & sauteed spinach

Chicken Parmigiana

$20.00

Breaded chicken cutlet, tomato sauce, melted mozzarella with a side of rigatoni

Chicken Saltimbocca

Chicken Saltimbocca

$22.00

Pan seared chicken breast, sage, spinach, prosciutto & melted mozzarella with a side of rigatoni

Chicken Luisa

$22.00

Thinly pounded chicken breast in a vodka pink sauce with basil over capellini

Sunday Braciole

$28.00

Thin sirloin rolled with pancetta, romano cheese, pine nuts, golden raisins, garlic & cooked in traditional Sunday sauce over rigatoni