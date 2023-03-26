- Home
Neighborhood Kitchen
312 Rowland Street
Ballston Spa, NY 12020
RESTAURANT WEEK
Starters
Entrees
LITE FARE
Stuffed Pepper
Whole bell pepper stuffed with braised pork spare ribs, rice, smoked fresh mozzarella and Sunday sauce
Salt & Vinegar Style Crispy Brussels
Salt-n-vinegar style with chopped bacon, dried cranberries and balsamic vinegar
Caesar Style Crispy Brussels
Crispy brussels with tuscan caesar dressing, smashed croutons & chopped bacon
Burrata
Mozzarella cheese infused with butter & cream served with heirloom tomatoes, speck, pickled onions, basil, sweety drops and finished with a balsamic glaze
Garlicky Clams
Sauteed littleneck clams with garlic, butter, white wine, lemon and parsley
GREENS
Classic Caesar
Crisp romaine, fresh parmesan, tuscan caesar dressing with smashed croutons
NK Salad
Arcadian greens, tomatoes, cucumbers, onions, sicilian olives & pepperoncini with white balsamic dressing
Nut & Berry
Arcadian greens, fresh berries, sweety drops, dried cranberries, goat cheese & toasted hazelnuts with raspberry vinaigrette
Chopped BLT
Crispy romaine, cherry tomatoes, applewood bacon, avocado & goat cheese with sun-dried tomato dressing
Steak Salad
Arcadian greens, caramelized onions, roasted red peppers, cheddar cheese, pine nuts & pickled onions topped with sliced sirloin with white balsamic dressing
Salmon Salad
Crisp romaine, parmesan cheese, cherry tomatoes, sweety drops, smashed croutons and pan seared wild salmon with tuscan caesar dressing
HANDHELDS
Two Classic Splitters
All beef crispy skin franks with relish, onions, ketchup and mustard on a brioche bun
Two NK Splitters
Two all beef crispy skin franks with lettuce, onions, bacon, pickles and NK sauce on a brioche bun
Crispy Chicken Sandwich
Fried chicken breast, house-made bread & butter pickles, lettuce, applewood bacon, NK sauce & pickled onions on a brioche bun
Bourbon Glazed Meatloaf Sandwich
House made meatloaf, bourbon glaze, cheddar cheese, caramelized onions & applewood bacon on a brioche bun
DINNER PASTA
Fettuccine Alfredo
Egg fettuccine nests in a rich parmesan cream sauce
Rigatoni Alla Vodka
Rigatoni, prosciutto di parma, tomato & basil tossed in a vodka cream sauce
Pesto Gnocchi
Pesto stuffed house made gnocchi pillows with garlic, spinach, cherry tomatoes & fresh mozzarella cheese
Gnocchi Bolognese
Veal, beef & pork simmered with mirepoix and port wine, tossed with house made ricotta gnocchi pillows
Short Rib Ravioli
Fresh pasta stuffed with braised beef short rib, ricotta cheese & herbs sauteed in a shallot sherry mushroom cream sauce
Lobster Ravioli
Fresh pasta stuffed with Maine lobster and tossed in a light pink sauce with walnuts, dried cranberries & basil
Mac & Cheese
Ages of cheddar tossed with trottole pasta and baked with breadcrumbs and chives
DINNER MAINS
Pan Seared Salmon
Wild salmon served with tri color quinoa, zucchini, squash, sweety drops, toasted hazelnuts & fresh lemon
Bourbon Meatloaf
House made meatloaf, bourbon glaze, caramelized onions, mashed potatoes & sauteed spinach
Chicken Parmigiana
Breaded chicken cutlet, tomato sauce, melted mozzarella with a side of rigatoni
Chicken Saltimbocca
Pan seared chicken breast, sage, spinach, prosciutto & melted mozzarella with a side of rigatoni
Chicken Luisa
Thinly pounded chicken breast in a vodka pink sauce with basil over capellini
Sunday Braciole
Thin sirloin rolled with pancetta, romano cheese, pine nuts, golden raisins, garlic & cooked in traditional Sunday sauce over rigatoni