Restaurant header imageView gallery

Neighborhood Sushi

359 Reviews

1716 S Congress Ave

Austin, TX 78704

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

Order Again

Popular Items

Spicy Tuna Roll
Spicy Salmon Roll
Sushi per Person

Combos

Sushi per Person

$40.00

Choice of Soup or Salad, 4 Nigiri pieces, and a Roll. *All Combo Orders come with Edamame*

A La Carte

Grilled Edamame

$10.00

Grilled edamame dressed in ponzu sauce and green sichuan peppercorn.

Neighborhood Salad

$11.00

Romaine lettuce, grated carrots, cherry tomatoes, and green onions served with a carrot ginger dressing.

Seaweed Salad

$7.00

House made marinated seaweed salad, with yuzu kosho, thai chilis, sesame seeds and red pepper threads.

Miso Soup

$6.00

Miso Soup with tofu and Scallions. Option to add shiitake mushrooms and clams.

Egg Drop Soup

$7.00

Tuna Nigiri

$6.00

Yellowtail Nigiri

$6.00

Salmon Nigiri

$5.00

Eggplant Nigiri

$5.00

Spicy Tuna Roll

$17.00

Big Eye tuna, kewpie mayo, avocado and jalapeños wrapped in nori and rice.

Spicy Salmon Roll

$16.00

Fermented chili, cucumber, ikura

Snow Crab Roll

$18.00

Snow Crab California Roll w/ avocado, cucumber, wasabi tobiko.

Tempura Shrimp Roll

$19.00

Finished with Big Eye Tuna and Avocado

Cucumber Avocado Roll

$9.00

Cocktails

Red Dragonn

$12.00

Paloma*

$12.00

The Suki Suki

$12.00

Summer Breeze

$13.00

Midnight In Toyko

$14.00

Samurai Sword

$14.00

Sparkling

BTL Raventos

$66.00

BTL Empire Estates

$55.00

BTL Heidsieck Brut Reserve

$90.00

BTL Camille Savés Grand Cru Rosé

$140.00

BTL Bollinger Special

$170.00

BTL Bruno Paillard Zero Dosage

$155.00Out of stock

BTL Parigot & Richard Cremant de Bourgogne

$54.00

BTL Sebastien Dwvid Pet Nat

$75.00

BTL Didier-Ducos Champagne

$88.00

Rose

BTL Pink Beret

$50.00

BTL Lorenza True Rose

$54.00

BTL Broc Cellars Rosé

$58.00

BTL Les Sarrins

$58.00

Grange Rosa Rose Petnat

$70.00

White Wine

BTL Von Winning 2019

$54.00

BTL Domäne Wachau Grüner Veltliner

$50.00

BTL Chablis 'La Chantemerle'

$95.00

BTL Egon Muller 'Scharzhof' Riesling

$120.00

BTL Meinklang Harslevelú

$65.00

BTL Weixelbaum Grüner Veltliner

$70.00

George Vernay Viognier

$96.00

BTL J De Villebois

$100.00

BTL Hans Wirsching Riesling 2016

$135.00

BTL Taupernot Bourgogne Aligote

$50.00

BTL Leon Beyer PB

$54.00

BTL Famille Paquet Chardonnay

$78.00

BTL Jean Claude Bessin 1er Cru

$160.00

BTL Vieux Taillefer

$150.00

BTL Evening Land Chardonnay

$110.00

Red Wine

BTL Domaine Guiberteau

$62.00

BTL Lioco 'Indica' Carignan

$50.00

BTL Anthill Farms Pinot Noir

$70.00

BTL Norton Ridge Cabernet Sauv

$75.00Out of stock

BTL Dr. Heger 2014 Pinot Noir

$88.00

BTL Nicolas Rossignol Pinot Noir

$168.00

BTL Clendenan Gamay '2015

$55.00

BTL Dr. Bürklin-Wolf Pinot Noir

$58.00

BTL L'ecole Cab Sauv

$95.00

Orange Wine

BTL Marto Weiss Field Blend

$62.00

Danjou Bannessy 'Supernova'

$55.00

SNACK SIZE

Onikoroshi Sakari Box

$11.00

Kikusui Funaguchi Nama Can

$14.00

Old Mountain

$15.00

SAKE BTB

BTL Yuho Eternal Embers

$208.00

BTL 'Seaside Sparkling' Fukucho

$48.00

BTL 'Tears of Dawn' Konteki

$195.00

BTL Yuho 'Rhythm' Bottle Aged

$60.00

BTL Moon On The Water

$90.00

BTL Eight Peaks

$79.00

BTL 'Winter Warrior' Yoshinogawa

$64.00

BTL Hakkaisan #45 Junmai Daiginjo

$90.00Out of stock

BTL Ichinokura Cedar Barrel 720ml

$70.00

BTL Pure Grain

$135.00Out of stock

BTL Yuki Bosha 'Cabin in the Snow'

$75.00

BTL Mystery

$75.00

BTL Roadto Osaka

$60.00

BTL Soul of the Sensei

$124.00

BTL Divine Droplets

$200.00

Riharu Dreamy Clouds

$70.00

BTL Amabuki Rosé 'Gin no Kurenai'

$68.00

BTL Shared Promise 300 mL

$30.00

Rihaku Origin Of Purity Nama

$90.00

Kinmon Akita 'Shiroyamabuki'

$115.00

BTL Noble Arrow Nama

$118.00

BTL Dewanoyuki

$35.00

BTL Tedorigawa 'Chrysanthemum Meadow' 720 mL

$100.00

BTL Wandering Poet

$95.00

BTL'Cherry Bouquet' Dewazakura

$40.00

Heaven to Earth - 2 oz.

BTL 300 ML 'Chrysanthemum Meadow' Tedorigawa

$45.00Out of stock

Cold

Iced Tea

$4.00

Green Tea Refill

Black Tea Refill

Diet Coke Can

$5.00

Acqua Pana 750mL

$7.00

San Pellegrino

$7.00

Ginger Brew

$5.00

Ramune

$5.00Out of stock

Sprite

$5.00

Mexican Coke

$5.00

Mocktail

$6.00

Topo Chico

$5.00Out of stock

Calpico

$5.00

Richard's Sparkling

$5.00

Matcha Lemonade

$6.00

Cold Brew

$4.00

Add Wholemilk

Add Oat Milk

$2.00

Staff Cold Brew

$2.00

Sauces & Add ons

Side Ponzu

$0.50

Side Spicy Mayo

$0.50

Side Cubanelle

$0.50

Side Kizami Wasabi

$1.00

Side Eel Sauce

$0.50

Side Thai Chiles

$0.50

Side Serranos

$0.50

Side Confetti Sauce

$1.00

Side Fresh Wasabi

$1.00

Side Carrot Ginger Dressing

$0.50

Side Tensuyu

SD Avocado

$3.00

SD Ginger

$3.00

SD Crispy Garlic & Thai Chili

$1.00

Sake Brewers Dinner

Course 2: 5 Nigiri // Silent Stream JDG

Course 3: Hamachi Sashimi // Crane of Paradise J

Course 4: Pork Belly // Everlasting Roots TJ

Course 5: Maki Roll // Shared Promised J

Course 6: Tempura Trio // Dreamy Clouds TJN

Course 7: Dessert // Rhythm of the Centuries

Attributes and Amenities
check markUpscale
check markFormal
check markReservations
check markGift Cards
check markOnline Ordering
check markOutdoor Seating
check markDelivery
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 3:59 pm, 4:00 pm - 11:45 pm
Monday11:00 am - 3:59 pm, 4:00 pm - 11:45 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 3:59 pm, 4:00 pm - 11:45 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 3:59 pm, 4:00 pm - 11:45 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 3:59 pm, 4:00 pm - 11:45 pm
Friday11:00 am - 3:59 pm, 4:00 pm - 11:45 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 3:59 pm, 4:00 pm - 11:45 pm
Restaurant info

Located on Austin’s vibrant South Congress Avenue, Neighborhood Sushi serves high quality sushi and Japanese-inspired dishes in a casual and beautiful setting. Lunch 12 - 3:30 Tuesday - Sunday. Dinner available every day from 4:30pm - 10:00pm. Happy hour will offer food and beverage specials weekdays 3-5pm throughout the entire restaurant. Our front door is on the neighborhood facing side, in the Annie Street parking lot. Look for a black-stained door with a white and wood light-box sign. Our host will be waiting inside to welcome you! ADA accessible entry through the Sake Garden on the Congress sidewalk.

Website

Location

1716 S Congress Ave, Austin, TX 78704

Directions

Gallery
Neighborhood Sushi image
Neighborhood Sushi image

Similar restaurants in your area

Café No Sé
orange starNo Reviews
1603 S Congress Ave Austin, TX 78704
View restaurantnext
June's All Day
orange starNo Reviews
1722 S Congress Austin, TX 78704
View restaurantnext
Lucky Robot Japanese Kitchen
orange starNo Reviews
1303 south congress ave austin, TX 78704
View restaurantnext
Joann's Fine Foods
orange star4.3 • 575
1224 S Congress Austin, TX 78704
View restaurantnext
Elizabeth Street Cafe Austin
orange star3.9 • 2,335
1501 S 1st St Austin, TX 78704
View restaurantnext
Mañana Coffee and Bakeshop - South Congress Hotel
orange starNo Reviews
1603 S Congress Ave Austin, TX 78704
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in Austin

Southside Flying Pizza on South Congress
orange star4.1 • 1,070
2206 South Congress Austin, TX 78748
View restaurantnext
Tiny Pies - South Lamar
orange star4.6 • 532
1100 S Lamar Blvd Austin, TX 78704
View restaurantnext
Picnik | South Lamar
orange star4.3 • 338
1700 S. Lamar Boulevard Austin, TX 78704
View restaurantnext
Jeni's Splendid Ice Creams - South Congress
orange star4.7 • 267
1208 South Congress Ave Austin, TX 78704
View restaurantnext
The Meteor Cafe - Austin
orange star4.3 • 235
2110 South Congress Ave. Austin, TX 78704
View restaurantnext
Mumtaz Table
orange star4.2 • 68
1816 S 1st St Austin, TX 78704
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Austin
Circle C Ranch
review star
Avg 4.2 (4 restaurants)
Rosedale
review star
Avg 4.3 (13 restaurants)
West Campus
review star
Avg 4.8 (6 restaurants)
Warehouse District
review star
Avg 4.4 (14 restaurants)
East Austin
review star
Avg 4.4 (84 restaurants)
Downtown
review star
Avg 4.4 (49 restaurants)
Southeast Austin
review star
Avg 4.8 (10 restaurants)
Market District
review star
Avg 4.5 (8 restaurants)
Clarksville
review star
Avg 3.8 (4 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston