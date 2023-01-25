  • Home
A map showing the location of Neighborhood Wraps & Smoothies 45 Moreland ave Ste 600View gallery

Neighborhood Wraps & Smoothies 45 Moreland ave Ste 600

No reviews yet

45 Moreland ave Ste 600

Atlanta, GA 30318

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

Call

Hours

Directions

Gift Cards

Order Again

Chicken Wraps

Buffalo Chicken Wrap

$10.99

Grilled Chicken drizzled in Buffalo Sauce, Green Leaf Lettuce, Spinach, Diced Tomato, Onions, and Ranch Dressing

Caesar Chicken Wrap

$10.99

Grilled Chicken, Green Leaf Lettuce, Parmesan Cheese, Turkey Bacon, Crushed Croutons, Caesar Dressing

Asian Chicken Wrap

$10.99

Chicken grilled in Asian Ginger Sauce, Green Leaf Lettuce, Shredded Slaw, Thai Peanut Sauce

East Atlanta Chicken Wrap

$10.99

Grilled Chicken, Melted Cheddar Cheese, Grilled Onions and Peppers, Green Leaf Lettuce, Cilantro Lime Spread, Ranch Dressing

Jerk Chicken Wrap

$10.99

Grilled Chicken drizzled in Jerk Sauce, Green Leaf Lettuce, Onions, Diced Tomato, Pineapple Salsa

Santa Fe Chicken Wrap

$10.99

Grilled Chicken in Chipotle Sauce, Shredded Cheese, Green Leaf Lettuce, Black Bean Corn Salsa, Cilantro Lime Spread

Habanero Mango Chicken Wrap

$10.99

Grilled Chicken, Green Leaf Lettuce, Pineapple Salsa, Avocado, Habanero Mango dressing

Shrimp Wraps

Buffalo Shrimp Wrap

$13.99

Grilled Shrimp drizzled in Buffalo Sauce, Green Leaf Lettuce, Spinach, Diced Tomato, Onions, and Ranch Dressing

Caesar Shrimp Wrap

$13.99

Grilled Shrimp, Green Leaf Lettuce, Parmesan Cheese, Turkey Bacon, Crushed Croutons, Caesar Dressing

Asian Shrimp Wrap

$13.99

Shrimp grilled in Asian Ginger Sauce, Green Leaf Lettuce, Shredded Slaw, Thai Peanut Sauce

East Atlanta Shrimp Wrap

$13.99

Grilled Shrimp, Melted Cheddar Cheese, Grilled Onions and Peppers, Green Leaf Lettuce, Cilantro Lime Spread, Ranch Dressing

Jerk Shrimp Wrap

$13.99

Grilled Shrimp drizzled in Jerk Sauce, Green Leaf Lettuce, Onions, Diced Tomato, Pineapple Salsa

Santa Fe Shrimp Wrap

$13.99

Grilled Shrimp in Chipotle Sauce, Shredded Cheese, Green Leaf Lettuce, Black Bean Corn Salsa, Cilantro Lime Spread

Habanero Mango Shrimp Wrap

$13.99

Grilled Shrimp, Green Leaf Lettuce, Pineapple Salsa, Avocado, Habanero Mango dressing

Salmon Wraps

Buffalo Salmon Wrap

$14.99

Grilled Salmon drizzled in Buffalo Sauce, Green Leaf Lettuce, Spinach, Diced Tomato, Onions, and Ranch Dressing

Caesar Salmon Wrap

$14.99

Grilled Salmon, Green Leaf Lettuce, Parmesan Cheese, Turkey Bacon, Crushed Croutons, Caesar Dressing

Asian Salmon Wrap

$14.99

Salmon grilled in Asian Ginger Sauce, Green Leaf Lettuce, Shredded Slaw, Thai Peanut Sauce

East Atlanta Salmon Wrap

$14.99

Grilled Salmon, Melted Cheddar Cheese, Grilled Onions and Peppers, Green Leaf Lettuce, Cilantro Lime Spread, Ranch Dressing

Jerk Salmon Wrap

$14.99

Grilled Salmon drizzled in Jerk Sauce, Green Leaf Lettuce, Onions, Diced Tomato, Pineapple Salsa

Santa Fe Salmon Wrap

$14.99

Grilled Salmon in Chipotle Sauce, Shredded Cheese, Green Leaf Lettuce, Black Bean Corn Salsa, Cilantro Lime Spread

Habanero Mango Salmon Wrap

$14.99

Grilled Salmon, Green Leaf Lettuce, Pineapple Salsa, Avocado, Habanero Mango dressing

Other Wraps

Tuna Wrap

$9.99

Albacore Tuna Salad, Red Onions, Green Leaf Lettuce, Spinach, Honey Dijon Mustard

Black Bean Wrap

$12.99

Chopped Black Bean Burger, Melted Cheese, Avocado, Green Leaf Lettuce, Shredded Carrots, Grilled Red Onions, Creamy Cucumber Sauce

BBQ Jackfruit Wrap

$13.99

BBQ Sautéed Pulled Jackfruit, Shredded Slaw, Avocado

Specialty Burgers

Salmon Burger

$9.99

Salmon Burger, Melted Cheese, Lettuce, Ketchup, Mustard, Tomato, Turkey Bacon

Turkey Burger

$9.99

Turkey Burger, Melted Cheese, Lettuce, Ketchup, Mustard, Tomato, Turkey Bacon

Black Bean Burger

$9.99

Black Bean Burger, Melted Cheese, Grilled Red Onions, Avocado, Tziki Sauce

Jackfruit Burger

$10.99

BBQ Pulled Jackfruit, Shredded Slaw, on a Toasted Bun

Salads

Cobb Salad

$8.99

Spring Blend Lettuce, Chopped Turkey Bacon, Boiled Egg, Avocado, Blue Cheese Crumbles, Your Choice of Dressing

Fresh Strawberry Salad

$8.99

Spring Blend Lettuce, Fresh Strawberries, Feta Cheese, Almond, Grape Tomatoes, Raspberry Vinaigrette

House Salad

$8.99

Spring Blend Lettuce, Cucumber, Black Olives, Banana Peppers, Carrots, Croutons

Caesar Salad

$8.99

Spring Blend Lettuce, Shredded Parmesan Cheese, Turkey Bacon, Croutons, Caesar Dressing

Santa Fe Chicken Salad

$12.99

Grilled Chicken in Roasted Chipotle Sauce, Spring Blend Lettuce, Black Bean Corn Salsa, Shredded Cheese

Habanero Mango Salmon Salad

$14.99

Grilled Chicken, Shrimp, and Salmon with Mango Habanero Sauce, Pineapple Salsa, Spring Blend Lettuce, Grape Tomatoes

Habanero Mango Shrimp Salad

$13.99

Grilled Chicken, Shrimp, and Salmon with Mango Habanero Sauce, Pineapple Salsa, Spring Blend Lettuce, Grape Tomatoes

Black Bean Salad

$11.99

Chopped Black Bean Burger, Avocado, Spring Mix Lettuce, Shredded Carrots, Red Onions, Shredded Cheese

Rice Bowls

Chicken Rice Bowl

$12.99

Fried Rice, Peppers, Red Onions, Zucchini, Carrots, with Your choice of Teriyaki, Habanero Mango, or Sweet and Sour Sauce

Shrimp Rice Bowl

$13.99

Fried Rice, Peppers, Red Onions, Zucchini, Carrots, with Your choice of Teriyaki, Habanero Mango, or Sweet and Sour Sauce

Salmon Rice Bowl

$14.99

Fried Rice, Peppers, Red Onions, Zucchini, Carrots, with Your choice of Teriyaki, Habanero Mango, or Sweet and Sour Sauce

Salmon & Shrimp Rice Bowl

$19.99

Fried Rice, Peppers, Red Onions, Zucchini, Carrots, with Your choice of Teriyaki, Habanero Mango, or Sweet and Sour Sauce

Lamb Chop Rice Bowl

$21.99

Fried Rice, Peppers, Red Onions, Zucchini, Carrots, with Your choice of Teriyaki, Habanero Mango, or Sweet and Sour Sauce

Smoothies

Berry Mama

$8.99+

Strawberry, Blueberry, Banana, Almond Milk

Summer Fling

$8.99+

Strawberry, Pineapple, Coconut, White Chocolate

Pop Tart

$8.99+

Blueberry, Mango, Spinach, Kale, Granola, Honey

Nut Lover

$8.99+

Peanut Butter, Chocolate, Banana, Almond Milk

Vacation Date

$8.99+

Strawberry, Mango

Green Chaser

$8.99+

Pineapple, Mango, Spinach, Kale, Splash of Lemon, Ginger

Sweet Love

$8.99+

Strawberry, Blueberry, Banana, Pineapple, Agave Nectar, Honey

Sunny Days

$8.99+

Mango, Pineapple

The Breakup

$8.99+

Strawberry, Banana, Granola, Almond Milk

Build Your Own

$8.99+

Soft Drinks

"Powerade" Fruit Punch

$3.00

"Powerade" Mountain Berry

$3.00

"Powerade" Lemon Lime

$3.00

"Snapple" Apple

$3.00

Snapple" lemon Tea

$3.00

"Snapple" Mango Madness

$3.00

Lemonade

16 oz

$2.45

24 oz

$2.95

Tea

16 oz

$2.45

24 oz

$2.95
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

45 Moreland ave Ste 600, Atlanta, GA 30318

Directions

