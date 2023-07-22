Neighborhood Wraps
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 7:00 pm
|Monday
|11:00 am - 7:00 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 7:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 7:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 7:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 7:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 7:00 pm
Restaurant info
Come in and enjoy!
Location
45 MORELAND AVE SE #600, Atlanta, GA 30316
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
Chi Chi Vegan - - Moreland Avenue
No Reviews
1 Moreland Avenue Southeast Atlanta, GA 30316
View restaurant
Muchacho Reynoldstown Catering
No Reviews
904 Memorial Drive Southeast Atlanta, GA 30316
View restaurant
Popular restaurants in Atlanta
Gu's Dumplings - Krog Street Market
4.6 • 13,860
99 Krog St NE Suite M Atlanta, GA 30307
View restaurant
Chopt Creative Salad Co. - Ansley Mall
4.7 • 8,067
Ansley Mall 1544 Piedmont Ave NE Atlanta, GA 30324
View restaurant