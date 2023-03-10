  • Home
The Neighborhood Sports Bar and Arcade

No reviews yet

301 North Harrison Avenue

Cary, NC 27513

Munchies

Don't Make

All To Go

Bacon Cheese Fries

$10.00

French Fries, Shredded Cheese, Chopped Bacon, Green Onions with Ranch Dressing

Basket Of Dirty Fries

$5.50

Basket Of Fries

$4.50

BBQ Chicken Sliders

$9.00

Pulled BBQ Chicken & Coleslaw on Slider Rolls

BBQ Pork Sliders

$9.00

Pulled BBQ Pork & Coleslaw on Slider Rolls

Cheese Fries

$8.00

French Fries & Shredded Cheese with Ranch Dressing

Cheese Quesadilla

$7.00

Cheddar Jack Cheese, Lettuce, Tomato, Sour Cream, Salsa

Chili Cheese Fries

$10.00

French Fries, Shredded Cheese, Chili, Green Onions with Ranch Dressing

Fried Mozzarella

$8.00

House Breaded Fresh Mozzarella with Marinara

Fried Pickles

$8.00

House Breaded Fried Pickles with Ranch Dressing

Jalapeno Poppers

$9.00

Bacon Wrapped Jalapeno, Cream Cheese, Sausage, Ranch Dressing

Meatballs & Marinara

$8.00

Housemade Meatballs, Marinara, Provolone Cheese

Potato Skins

$9.00

Potato Wedges, Shredded Cheese, Bacon, Green Onion with Ranch Dressing

Sloppy Joe Sliders

$8.00

Housemade Sloppy Joe Mix & American Cheese on Slider Rolls

Wings & Shrimp

5 Wings

$9.00

5 Jumbo Bone-In Wings, Carrots, Celery, Dressing

10 Wings

$17.00

10 Jumbo Bone-In Wings, Carrots, Celery, Dressing

20 Wings

$32.00

20 Jumbo Bone-In Wings, Carrots, Celery, Dressing

1/2 Pound Boneless

$8.00

House Breaded Boneless Wings, Carrots, Celery, Dressing

1 Pound Boneless

$15.00

House Breaded Boneless Wings, Carrots, Celery, Dressing

8 Buffalo Shrimp

$10.00

8 Large House Breaded Shrimp, Carrots, Celery, Dressing

16 Buffalo Shrimp

$19.00

16 Large House Breaded Shrimp, Carrots, Celery, Dressing

Salads

Chef Salad

$13.00

Ham, Turkey, Bacon, Mixed Lettuce, Cucumber, Onion, Tomato, Mixed Cheese

Garlic Parm Caesar

$13.00

Romaine Lettuce, Parmesan Cheese, Caesar Dressing, Garlic Parmesan Boneless Wings

Greek Salad

$14.00

Sauteed Shrimp, Mixed Lettuce, Feta Cheese, Kalamata Olive, Onion, Tomato, Banana Pepper

House Salad

$10.00

Mixed Lettuce, Cucumber, Onion, Tomato, Shredded Cheese

Italian Salad

$13.00

Pepperoni, Salami, Ham, Mixed Lettuce, Cucumber, Onion, Tomato, Banana Pepper, Grated Parmesan

Pizza

12" Cheese Pizza

$12.00

Marinara Base, Mozzarella

16" Cheese Pizza

$18.00

Marinara Base, Mozzarella

12" Pepperoni Pizza

$13.00

Marinara Base, Mozzarella. Pepperoni

16" Pepperoni Pizza

$19.00

Marinara Base, Mozzarella, Pepperoni

12" BBQ Chicken Pizza

$15.00

BBQ Sauce Base, Mozzarella, BBQ Chicken, Onion

16" BBQ Chicken Pizza

$23.00

BBQ Sauce Base, Mozzarella, BBQ Chicken, Onion

12" BBQ Pork Pizza

$15.00

BBQ Sauce Base, Mozzarella, BBQ Pork, Onion

16" BBQ Pork Pizza

$23.00

BBQ Sauce Base, Mozzarella, BBQ Pork, Onion

12" Greek Pizza

$16.00

Scampi Sauce Base, Mozzarella, Banana Pepper, Kalamata Olive, Feta Cheese, Onion, Mushroom, Tomato

16" Greek Pizza

$23.00

Scampi Sauce Base, Mozzarella, Banana Pepper, Kalamata Olive, Feta Cheese, Onion, Mushroom, Tomato

12" Meathead Pizza

$17.00

Marinara Base, Mozzarella, Pepperoni, Sausage, Meatball, Bacon

16" Meathead Pizza

$24.00

Marinara Base, Mozzarella, Pepperoni, Sausage, Meatball, Bacon

12" Sloppy Mofo Pizza

$13.00

Sloppy Joe Mix Base, Mozzarella Cheese, Onion

16" Sloppy Mofo Pizza

$19.00

Sloppy Joe Mix Base, Mozzarella Cheese, Onion

Sandwiches, Wraps & Entrees

Ham & Cheese

$12.00

Ham, Choice of Cheese, Lettuce, Onion, Tomato, Pickle, Mayo, Oil, & Vinegar

Turkey & Cheese

$13.00

Turkey, Choice of Cheese, Lettuce, Onion, Tomato, Pickle, Mayo, Oil, & Vinegar

Neighborhood Clubhouse

$14.00

Ham, Turkey, Bacon, Choice of Cheese, Lettuce, Onion, Tomato, Pickle, Mayo, Oil, & Vinegar

Italian

$14.00

Ham, Pepperoni, Salami, Choice of Cheese, Lettuce, Onion, Tomato, Banana Pepper, Mayo, Oil, & Vinegar

Grilled Cheese BLT

$12.00

Meatball Sub

$12.00

Reuben

$14.00

BBQ Pork Sandwich

$11.00

BBQ Chicken Sandwich

$11.00

Fish Sandwich

$13.00

Sloppy Joe Sandwich

$10.00

Buffalo Chicken Wrap

$13.00

Fish & Chips

$16.00

Shrimp & Chips

$16.00

Dogs

1 Plain Dog

$5.00

2 Plain Dogs

$8.00

1 NC Dog

$7.00

Chili, Onion, Coleslaw

2 NC Dogs

$10.00

Chili, Onion, Coleslaw

1 NY Dog

$7.00

Swiss Cheese, Mustard, Sauerkraut

2 NY Dogs

$10.00

Swiss Cheese, Mustard, Sauerkraut

1 Dirty South Dog Chicken

$7.00

Pulled Chicken, BBQ Sauce, Coleslaw

2 Dirty South Dogs Chicken

$10.50

Pulled Chicken, BBQ Sauce, Coleslaw

1 Dirty South Dog Pork

$7.00

Pulled Pork, BBQ Sauce, Coleslaw

2 Dirty South Dogs Pork

$10.50

Pulled Pork, BBQ Sauce, Coleslaw

1 Hot Diggity

$7.50

Chili, Jalapeno, American Cheese

2 Hot Diggity Dogs

$10.50

Chili, Jalapeno, American Cheese

1 Sloppy Dog

$7.00

Sloppy Joe Mix, Mustard, Fried Onion Straws

2 Sloppy Dogs

$10.00

Sloppy Joe Mix, Mustard, Fried Onion Straws

1 Dog A La Carte

$4.00

Sides

Side Bacon Cheese Fries

$5.00

Side Caesar

$5.00

Side Chili Cheese Fries

$5.00

Side Coleslaw

$3.00

Side Dirty Balls

$3.00

Side Dirty Fries

Side Fries

$3.00

Side Greek

$5.00

Side Pasta Salad

$3.00

Side Salad

$5.00

Dressings & Sauces

Ranch Extra

$0.75

Bleu Cheese Extra

$0.75

Italian Extra

$0.75

Greek Extra

$0.75

Balsamic Vinaigrette Extra

$0.75

Caesar Extra

$0.75

Honey Mustard Extra

$0.75

Russian Extra

$0.75

Mild Extra

$0.75

Medium Extra

$0.75

Hot Extra

$0.75

BBQ Extra

$0.75

Dirty South Extra

$0.75

Garlic Parmesan Extra

$0.75

Mango Habanero Extra

$0.75

Teriyaki Extra

$0.75

Boom Boom Extra

$0.75

Dry Rub Extra

$1.00

Beverages

Pepsi

$3.00

Diet Pepsi

$3.00

Mountain Dew

$3.00

Sierra Mist

$3.00

Ginger Ale

$3.00

Lemonade

$3.00

Sweet Tea

$3.00

Unsweet Tea

$3.00

Red Bull

$4.00

Ginger Beer

$4.00
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Cary’s #1 Bar for Drinks, Food, & Games

Location

301 North Harrison Avenue, Cary, NC 27513

Directions

