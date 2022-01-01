The Neighborhood Kitchen imageView gallery

The Neighborhood Kitchen

review star

No reviews yet

3B Keys Ferry Street

McDonough, GA 30253

Order Again

Popular Items

Firecracker Shrimp
8 Piece Wings
HAWAIIAN CHICKEN SANDWICH

Apps

Chips & Queso

$8.00

Tots

$8.00

Firecracker Shrimp

$13.00

Nachos

$14.00

Wings

8 Piece Wings

$12.00

12 Piece Wings

$16.00

24 Piece Wings

$32.00Out of stock

Sides

Plantains

$4.00Out of stock

French Fries

$4.00

Black Beans

$4.00

Mac and Cheese

$4.00

Side Caesar

$4.00

Side Southwest Salad

$4.00

Sweet Potato Tots

$6.00

Mains

SMASHBURGER

$12.00

Topped with American Cheese, Bacon, Lettuce, Tomato, Sesame Seed Bun, Comeback Sauce

HAWAIIAN CHICKEN SANDWICH

$13.00

Marinated Chicken Breast with Seared Pineapple Ring, Honey Mustard, and Pico on a Sesame Seed Bun

CUBAN

$14.00Out of stock

KALE CAESAR

$11.00

SOUTHWEST SALAD

$11.00

Plates

Brisket Plate

$16.00

Ribs Plate

$20.00

Pork Plate

$13.00

Tenders Plate

$12.00

Salmon Plate

$22.00
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
Wednesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Restaurant info

Servicing the McDonough Square; featuring southern small plates & BBQ with a full service bar. Inside dining, patio seating and carry-out available.

Location

3B Keys Ferry Street, McDonough, GA 30253

Directions

Gallery
The Neighborhood Kitchen image

