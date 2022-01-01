Restaurant header imageView gallery

Neighborhoods Coffee & Crepes

96 Peterborough St

Boston, MA 02215

Savory Crepes

Signature

$8.50

Feta, mozzarella, arugula, tomato, balsamic vinaigrette

CM (Croque Monsieur)

$10.50

Ham, gruyere cheese, whole grain dijon

Tuscan Chicken

$10.00

Mozzarella, chicken, arugula, tomato, pesto

Billy

$10.00

goat cheese, dried cranberries, arugula, walnuts, with honey and/or balsamic glaze

Garden of Vegan

$10.50

smashed chickpeas, carrots, red onions, pickles, sprouts, and fresh dill on a vegan crepe

Sweet Crepes

Lemon & Sugar

$5.00

Brown or white sugar, butter, squeeze of fresh lemon juice

Raspberry Jammin'

$5.00

House-made raspberry jam

Sweet Simplicity

$7.50

Fair-Trade Chocolate Hazelnut Spread with strawberries, bananas or both

The Tudor

$8.00

Apples or bananas, creamy peanut butter, honey, cinnamon

Bananas Foster

$6.00

Butter, brown sugar, cinnamon, bananas

Peach Cobbler

$8.00

poached peaches, fresh strawberries, cinnamon cobbler topping, with whipped cream

Ricotta Romanza

$8.50

sweetened whipped ricotta with house-made raspberry sauce

L'Abricot

$6.00

unsalted butter and classic French preserves

Breakfast Crepes

Egg and Cheese

$7.00

2 eggs, sharp cheddar cheese

Egg, Veggie, and Cheese

$8.50

2 eggs, arugula, tomato, sharp cheddar cheese

Egg, Turkey Bacon, and Cheese

$10.00

2 eggs, turkey bacon and sharp cheddar cheese

Baked Goods

Chocolate Chip Cookie

$2.50

Ginger Molasses Cookie

$2.50

Muffin

$2.50

Scone

$2.50

Magic Bar

$3.25

Macaroon

$1.25

Brownie

$3.25

Banana Bread

$4.00

Croissant

$2.75

Cupcake

$3.50

Oatmeal Cream Pie

$3.00

Raspberry Streusel Bars

$3.50

George Howell Direct Trade Coffee

Drip Coffee

$2.45+

Cafe Au Lait

$3.25+

Spanish Coffee

$4.25+

Pour-Over

$4.50

rotating selection of premium beans from all over the globe

Iced Coffee

$3.50+

George Howell Espresso + Specialty Drinks

Espresso

$3.25

Americano

$3.25+

Latte

$4.00+

Flavored Latte

$4.25+

Mocha

$4.25+

Beestinger

$5.25+

Latte, honey, nutmeg, cinnamon

Spanish Latte

$4.25+

Latte, sweetened condensed milk

Sweet Matcha Latte

$4.50+

Matcha tea, house-made vanilla, honey, milk

London Fog

$4.25+

Earl Grey Tea Latte, milk and vanilla

Chai Latte

$4.00+

Spiced black tea, steamed milk

Hot Chocolate

$3.00+

Maple Latte

$5.00+

Pumpkin Spice Latte

$4.75+

The Lumberjack

$4.50+

Apple Cider

$2.00+

Pumpkin Chai

$4.75+

Numi Organic Tea + MEM Tea

Single Bag

$2.40

Double Bag

$2.90
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 9:00 pm
Monday6:00 am - 10:00 pm
Tuesday6:00 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday6:00 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday6:00 am - 10:00 pm
Friday6:00 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday7:00 am - 10:00 pm
Neighborhoods is a family-owned artisan coffee and crepe shop in the Fenway neighborhood of Boston. Our goal is to deliver premium products while connecting communities locally and abroad.

