Neighbors 828 Artisan Kitchen
Main Menu
Neighbors Shareables
- Spinach Artichoke Dip$11.00
A spinach artichoke dip topped with diced tomatoes served with toasted crostinis
- Parmesan Knots$12.00
Knots made from our house-made pizza dough topped with our signature Parmesan herb blend and garlic butter
- Wings$15.00
Deep fried wings served with celery and carrots with your choice of ranch or bleu cheese dressing and your choice of sauce (mild, hot, BBQ, Asian Zing, Lemon Pepper, or Garlic Parmesan)
- Signature Parmesan Fries$11.00
French fries topped with our signature Parmesan herb blend
- Baked Ricotta Dip$11.00
Savory ricotta baked with Parmesan, garlic and herbs served with french bread toast points
- Basket of Homestyle Chips$7.00
As said above it is a basket of homestyle chips. Upgrade to neighbors style for a twist on these chips
- Mozzarella Bites$11.00
Salads
- Small Cilantro Lime Chicken Salad$11.00
Baby greens, romaine lettuce, grilled chicken, shredded Cheddar, tomato, cucumbers, pumpkin seeds and topped with house-made cilantro lime vinaigrette
- Large Cilantro Lime Chicken Salad$16.00
Baby greens, romaine lettuce, grilled chicken, shredded Cheddar, tomato, cucumbers, pumpkin seeds and topped with house-made cilantro lime vinaigrette
- Small Caesar Salad$8.00
Romaine lettuce and housemade croutons tossed in our creamy Caesar dressing and topped with shaved Parmesan
- Large Caesar Salad$11.00
Romaine lettuce and housemade croutons tossed in our creamy Caesar dressing and topped with shaved Parmesan
- Small Signature House Salad$8.00
Mixture of baby greens and romaine lettuce, Roma tomatoes, cucumbers, onions and croutons. Served with your choice of dressing
- Large Signature House Salad$11.00
Mixture of baby greens and romaine lettuce, Roma tomatoes, cucumbers, onions and croutons. Served with your choice of dressing
- Small Antipasto Salad$11.00
Romaine lettuce, green peppers, cucumbers, onions, Kalamata olives, Roma tomatoes, banana peppers and Parmesan cheese, fresh mozzarella cheese, chopped pepperoni, and prosciutto. Served with our Italian dressing
- Large Antipasto Salad$16.00
Romaine lettuce, green peppers, cucumbers, onions, Kalamata olives, Roma tomatoes, banana peppers and Parmesan cheese, fresh mozzarella cheese, chopped pepperoni, and prosciutto. Served with our Italian dressing
- Panzanella Salad$14.00
Juicy roma tomatoes tossed with fresh mozzarella, cucumbers, red onion, olive oil, herbs and topped with crushed housemade croutons
Entree
- Asiago Chicken$21.00
Grilled chicken breast, applewood smoked bacon, oven-roasted tomatoes, and Asiago cream sauce on top of penne pasta
- Beef Braciole$23.00Out of stock
Seasoned skirt steak stuffed with Parmesan and bread crumbs. Braised in a delicious tomato sauce
- Mama Rotella's Pasta$19.00
Pasta covered in our housemade vodka sauce, topped with shaved Parmesan and grilled chicken breast served with garlic butter toast points
- Chicken Parm$19.00
Seasoned and breaded chicken breast covered with our homemade marinara, fresh mozzarella and provolone cheeses, finished with fresh basil and grated Parmesan
Burgers & Sandwiches
- Blackened Chicken Panini$15.00
Blackened chicken, mozzarella cheese, roasted red peppers, caramelized onion, chili pepper aioli, on foccacia bread.
- Chicken Club$15.00
Sliced chicken, organic baby greens, tomato, maple glazed bacon, garlic aioli and served on a toasted bun
- Italian BLT$15.00
Prosciutto, salami, pepperoni, bacon, provolone cheese, tomatoes, baby greens, banana peppers and garlic aioli on focaccia bread
- Meatball Panini$15.00
House-made meatballs topped with marinara sauce, melted mozzarella, oregano and Parmesan cheese on focaccia bread
- Neighbors Burger$16.00
Grilled Angus burger with pickled red onions, sliced tomato, bib lettuce, white Cheddar, and garlic aioli on an artisan bun. Served with Parmesan herb fries and a fresh garlic and dill pickle.
- Pesto Roasted Vegetable Panini$14.00
Roasted mushrooms, bell peppers, roasted tomatoes, caramelized onion, Jack cheese and basil pesto on house-made focaccia bread
- Fried Mozzarella Burger$16.00
Grilled Angus Burger with fried housemande mozzarella cheese, bib lettuce, sliced tomato, red onion, and garlic aioli on an artisan bun. Served with parmensan herb fries and a dill pickle.
- Western Grilled Chicken$15.00
Grilled chicken breast topped with white cheddar cheese, caramelized onions, and candied jalapenos on an artisan bun. Served with parmesan herb fries and a fresh dill pickle.
Ala Carta
- The Mac$7.00
Weekly pasta with sharp Cheddar cheese, Gruyere cheese, grated Parmesan cheese and topped with a crumb crust
- The Veggies$6.00
Skillet of sauteed seasonal vegetables seasoned with garlic, oregano, and topped with Parmesan cheese
- The Meatballs$9.00Out of stock
Our housemade meatballs smothered in fresh marinara and topped with bubbly mozzarella
- The Penne$7.00
Pasta covered in our house-made red sauce, Topped with shaved parmesan and house-made crostini's
- The Gratin$7.00
Sliced potatoes stacked and baked with creamy cheese sauce
Calzones
- Calzone All the Meats$15.99
Mozzarella, pepperoni, sausage, ground beef, salami and applewood smoked bacon. Kinda lazy of us but yea, it's just like the pizza but now it's a calzone
- Calzone Just the Veggies$14.99
Spinach, mushrooms, roma tomatoes, onions, green peppers, seasoned ricotta, mozzarella, and provolone
- Calzone Just Cheese Please$12.49
Mozzarella, seasoned ricotta, and provolone
Pizza Menu
Small Pizzas 10"
- 10" All the Meats$16.00
Housemade red sauce base with mozzarella, pepperoni, sausage, ground beef, salami and applewood smoked bacon
- 10" Just the Veggies$15.00
Housemade red sauce base with mozzarella, spinach, green peppers, mushrooms, onions, black olives, broccolini and tomatoes
- 10" Hold the Kitchen Sink$16.00
Housemade red sauce base with mozzarella, pepperoni, sausage, ground beef, salami, applewood smoked bacon, mushrooms, black olives, roma tomatoes, green peppers, onions and a why not, more cheese
- 10" Buff Chicken$15.00
Buffalo base, mozzarella, all-natural buffalo chicken, caramelized onions, and applewood smoked bacon. Served with a swirl of your choice of bleu cheese or ranch dressing
- 10" Loaded Baked Potato Pie... Seriously, Its Really Good$15.00
Oil & garlic base, mozzarella, sliced potatoes, bacon, caramelized onions and Cheddar cheese. Topped with fresh chives and swirled with sour cream and/or our spicy ranch dressing
- 10" Prosciutto, Pesto and Ricotta$15.00
Housemade pesto base topped with prosciutto, whipped ricotta, sliced roma tomatoes and topped with fresh basil
- 10" Margherita... Not the Drink but Omg You Have to Try Our Margherita$15.00
Oil & garlic base, housemade mozzarella, roma tomatoes and fresh basil
- 10" Hawaiian Heat Wave$15.00
House-Made Red Sauce Base With Mozzarella, Pineapple, Pepperoni And Caramelized Onions
- 10" Speciality Half & Half
- 10"Build Your Own Pie$12.00
Customize to your pizza with any of the fresh ingredients listed. Base sauce choices include olive oil & garlic, pesto and our housemade red sauce
- 10" Cheese$12.00
- 10" Pepperoni$13.00
Medium Pizzas
- 14" All the Meats$23.00
Housemade red sauce base with mozzarella, pepperoni, sausage, ground beef, salami and applewood smoked bacon
- 14" Just the Veggies$21.00
Housemade red sauce base with mozzarella, spinach, green peppers, mushrooms, onions, black olives, broccolini and tomatoes
- 14" Hold the Kitchen Sink$24.00
Housemade red sauce base with mozzarella, pepperoni, sausage, ground beef, salami, applewood smoked bacon, mushrooms, black olives, roma tomatoes, green peppers, onions and a why not, more cheese
- 14" Buff Chicken$23.00
Buffalo base, mozzarella, all-natural buffalo chicken, caramelized onions, and applewood smoked bacon. Served with a swirl of your choice of bleu cheese or ranch dressing
- 14" Loaded Baked Potato Pie... Seriously, Its Really Good$23.00
Oil & garlic base, mozzarella, sliced potatoes, bacon, caramelized onions and Cheddar cheese. Topped with fresh chives and swirled with sour cream and/or our spicy ranch dressing
- 14" Prosciutto, Pesto and Ricotta$23.00
Housemade pesto base topped with prosciutto, whipped ricotta, sliced roma tomatoes and topped with fresh basil
- 14" Margherita... Not the Drink but Omg You Have to Try Our Margherita$23.00
Oil & garlic base, housemade mozzarella, roma tomatoes and fresh basil
- 14" Hawaiian Heat Wave$23.00
House-Made Red Sauce Base With Mozzarella, Pineapple, Pepperoni And Caramelized Onions
- 14" Speciality Half & Half
- 14" Build Your Own Pie$17.00
Customize to your pizza with any of the fresh ingredients listed. Base sauce choices include olive oil & garlic, pesto and our housemade red sauce
- 14' Cheese$17.00
- 14' Pepperoni$18.00
Large Pizzas
- 16" All the Meats$28.00
Housemade red sauce base with mozzarella, pepperoni, sausage, ground beef, salami and applewood smoked bacon
- 16" Just the Veggies$26.00
Housemade red sauce base with mozzarella, spinach, green peppers, mushrooms, onions, black olives, broccolini and tomatoes
- 16" Hold the Kitchen Sink$29.00
Housemade red sauce base with mozzarella, pepperoni, sausage, ground beef, salami, applewood smoked bacon, mushrooms, black olives, roma tomatoes, green peppers, onions and a why not, more cheese
- 16" Buff Chicken$26.00
Buffalo base, mozzarella, all-natural buffalo chicken, caramelized onions, and applewood smoked bacon. Served with a swirl of your choice of bleu cheese or ranch dressing
- 16" Loaded Baked Potato Pie... Seriously, Its Really Good$27.00
Oil & garlic base, mozzarella, sliced potatoes, bacon, caramelized onions and Cheddar cheese. Topped with fresh chives and swirled with sour cream and/or our spicy ranch dressing
- 16" Prosciutto, Pesto and Ricotta$27.00
Housemade pesto base topped with prosciutto, whipped ricotta, sliced roma tomatoes and topped with fresh basil
- 16" Margherita... Not the Drink but Omg You Have to Try Our Margherita$27.00
Oil & garlic base, housemade mozzarella, roma tomatoes and fresh basil
- 16" Hawaiian Heat Wave$26.00
House-Made Red Sauce Base With Mozzarella, Pineapple, Pepperoni And Caramelized Onions
- 16" Specialty Half & Half
- 16" Build Your Own Pie$20.00
Customize to your pizza with any of the fresh ingredients listed. Base sauce choices include olive oil & garlic, pesto and our housemade red sauce
- 16" Cheese$20.00
- 16" Pepperoni$21.00
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Monday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Locally owned and operated restaurant with fresh ingredents and delicious pizza.
3861 Terrell Park Drive, Suite 100, Sherrills Ford, NC 28673