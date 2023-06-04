Neighbors
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|12:00 pm - 2:00 am
|Monday
|12:00 pm - 2:00 am
|Tuesday
|12:00 pm - 2:00 am
|Wednesday
|12:00 pm - 2:00 am
|Thursday
|12:00 pm - 2:00 am
|Friday
|12:00 pm - 2:00 am
|Saturday
|12:00 pm - 2:00 am
Restaurant info
A late-night neighborhood bar with barbecue.
Location
507 Simpson St, Greensboro, NC 27401
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
The Sage Mule - 608 Battleground Ave
No Reviews
608 Battleground Ave Greensboro, NC 27401
View restaurant
Stumble Stilskins - 202 W Market St, Greensboro, NC, 27401, US
4.4 • 678
202 W Market St Greensboro, NC 27401
View restaurant
Popular restaurants in Greensboro
Clean Juice - Friendly Center
4.6 • 1,186
3334 W. Friendly Ave #117 Greensboro, NC 27410
View restaurant