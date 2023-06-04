Restaurant header imageView gallery

Neighbors

review star

No reviews yet

507 Simpson St

Greensboro, NC 27401

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions


Platters

Lo-Fi Platter

$45.00

1/2 pound brisket, 1/2 rack spare ribs, Neese's rope sausage, served with slaw, pit beans, pickles and white bread

Brisket Platter

sliced brisket by the pound or half pound, served with pickles and white bread

St. Louis Spare Ribs Platter

dry rubbed pork ribs by the half or full rack, pickles and white bread

Sausage Platter

Italian rope sausage by the pound served with pickles and white bread

Sandwiches

2 Dogs

Choose your dogs!

Brisket Sandwich

$15.00Out of stock

Brisket, pickles, Duke's mayo, white bread

Carolina Dog

$4.00

Bright Leaf pork dog, chili, slaw, onion, mustard

Chicago Dog

$6.00

Vienna beef dog, tomato, pickle, sport peppers, really green relish, onion, mustard, celery salt, poppy seed bun

Chili Cheese Dog

$4.00

Bright Leaf pork dog, chili, onion, whipped cheese

Plain Dog

$4.00

Veggie Sandwich

$10.00

smoked, marinated eggplant, feta, sweet onion, white bread

Sides

Deviled Eggs

$3.00

beet brined deviled eggs

Fries

$4.00

shoe string fries, fried in beef tallow, dusted with Umami seasoning

Giardiniera

$4.00

assortment of pickled vegetables

Pit Beans

$5.00Out of stock

with pork belly

Seasonal Veg

$6.00Out of stock

compressed cucumber salad, tomato vinaigrette with Feta

Slaw

$3.00Out of stock

creamy

Features

Wedge Salad

$10.00

pork belly, iceberg lettuce, roasted tomato, pickled onions, Ranch & French dressing

Chopped Cheese

$15.00Out of stock

Smash burger meat, cheddar, shrettuce, tomato, onion, ketchup, mayo

All hours
Sunday12:00 pm - 2:00 am
Monday12:00 pm - 2:00 am
Tuesday12:00 pm - 2:00 am
Wednesday12:00 pm - 2:00 am
Thursday12:00 pm - 2:00 am
Friday12:00 pm - 2:00 am
Saturday12:00 pm - 2:00 am
Restaurant info

A late-night neighborhood bar with barbecue.

Location

507 Simpson St, Greensboro, NC 27401

Directions

Gallery
Consumer pic
Banner pic
Main pic

Similar restaurants in your area

The Sage Mule - 608 Battleground Ave
orange starNo Reviews
608 Battleground Ave Greensboro, NC 27401
View restaurantnext
Stumble Stilskins - 202 W Market St, Greensboro, NC, 27401, US
orange star4.4 • 678
202 W Market St Greensboro, NC 27401
View restaurantnext
Crafted - Greensboro
orange starNo Reviews
220 S Elm Street Greensboro, NC 27401
View restaurantnext
Jerusalem Market on Elm
orange starNo Reviews
310 S. Elm St. Greensboro, NC 27401
View restaurantnext
Natty Greene's
orange star4.5 • 2,227
345 S Elm St Greensboro, NC 27401
View restaurantnext
Mac’s Speed Shop - Greensboro
orange star4.3 • 1,888
1218 Battleground Ave greensboro, NC 27408
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in Greensboro

Natty Greene's
orange star4.5 • 2,227
345 S Elm St Greensboro, NC 27401
View restaurantnext
Mac’s Speed Shop - Greensboro
orange star4.3 • 1,888
1218 Battleground Ave greensboro, NC 27408
View restaurantnext
Delicious Bakery
orange star4.5 • 1,293
3700 Lawndale Dr. Greensboro, NC 27455
View restaurantnext
Clean Juice - Friendly Center
orange star4.6 • 1,186
3334 W. Friendly Ave #117 Greensboro, NC 27410
View restaurantnext
Sticks and Stones
orange star4.5 • 1,152
2200 Walker Ave Greensboro, NC 27403
View restaurantnext
Fishbones - Greensboro
orange star4.3 • 1,027
2119 Walker Ave Greensboro, NC 27403
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Greensboro
High Point
review star
Avg 4.3 (15 restaurants)
Kernersville
review star
Avg 4.5 (9 restaurants)
Burlington
review star
Avg 4.6 (12 restaurants)
Winston Salem
review star
Avg 4.5 (68 restaurants)
Asheboro
review star
Avg 4.2 (3 restaurants)
Lexington
review star
No reviews yet
Lexington
review star
No reviews yet
Martinsville
review star
Avg 4.8 (5 restaurants)
Danville
review star
No reviews yet
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston