Nami Restaurant 835 East Main Street
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Monday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Tuesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Wednesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Thursday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Friday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Saturday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info
Come in and enjoy!
Location
835 East Main Street, Louisville, KY 40206
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
EMMY SQUARED - Nulu Marketplace: Louisville
No Reviews
825 E MARKET ST LOUISVILLE, KY 40206
View restaurant