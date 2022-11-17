Restaurant header imageView gallery

Neil St Blues

92 Reviews

$$

301 N Neil Street

Champaign, IL 61820

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

Order Again

Popular Items

Wing Dinner
Catfish Fillet Dinner
Philly Cheesesteak Egg Rolls

DAILY SPECIALS

8 Pc Family Fried Chicken Special

$28.00

Two of each: Leg, Wing, Breast and Thigh, fried to a crispy golden brown. Served with two LARGE sides and four dinner rolls.

Swai Fish Dinner

Swai Fish Dinner

$14.00

Served with 2 sides! Swai fish is one of the most common white fish available in the United States. Swai is also called Basa fish. They are a type of catfish and has a delicate taste, with semi-firm flesh. You will love this fish!

Whole Catfish & Spaghetti

Whole Catfish & Spaghetti

$14.00Out of stock

One whole deep fried catfish served with a side of spaghetti in meat sauce!

Smothered Pork Chop & Rice

$14.00Out of stock

Fried Pork Chop smothered in savory onion gravy. Served over rice with one side. Tender and full of flavor!

Honey Cajun Salmon

$21.00Out of stock

Pan seared cajun salmon finished a a honey drizzle, served with 2 sides of your choice.

STARTERS

Buffalo Wings

Buffalo Wings

$12.00

Six, fried naked, served with fries. Choice of buffalo, bbq, or teriyaki sauce.

Charbroiled Oysters

Charbroiled Oysters

$12.00

Five Oysters Charbroiled with butter, Parmesan & chives.

Crab Cakes

Crab Cakes

$12.00

Two grilled cakes served with our house remoulade sauce. Gluten Free recipe!

Fried Green Tomatoes

Fried Green Tomatoes

$8.00

Lightly breaded with cornmeal and served with our house remoulade sauce.

Frog Legs

Frog Legs

$13.00

Breaded and deep fried. Served with fries and drizzled with remoulade sauce.

Hush Puppies

Hush Puppies

$7.00

Fried to a nice crisp, served with Pimento cheese & chives.

Philly Cheesesteak Egg Rolls

Philly Cheesesteak Egg Rolls

$10.00

Tender cuts of steak, Mozzarella, Parmesan, Cream Cheese, peppers and onions.

Rib Tip Basket

$10.00

Smoked bbq pork tips. Served with Sweet or Spicy sauce and fries.

Spinach Artichoke Dip

Spinach Artichoke Dip

$10.00

Made in-house from scratch, served with toasted French bread.

CLASSICS

Catfish Fillet Dinner

Catfish Fillet Dinner

$17.00

Deep fried or grilled catfish fillets served with 2 sides & dinner rolls. Regular size is one fillet. You can add an additional fillet and make it a large!

Wing Dinner

Wing Dinner

$17.00

4 whole wings, deep fried and served with 2 sides & dinner rolls

Smoked BBQ Ribs

Smoked BBQ Ribs

$18.00+Out of stock

Fall off the bone and slow smoked in house. Served with sweet or spicy bbq sauce and choice of 2 sides.

Creole Fettuccine Pasta

$17.00

Turkey smoked sausage, grilled shrimp & chicken, peppers & onions sauteed in a creamy creole sauce. Topped with Parmesan; served with French bread.

Shrimp & Grits

Shrimp & Grits

$18.00

Cheddar & Parmesan cheesy grits topped with a creole gumbo roux, jumbo grilled shrimp and bacon bits. Served with french bread.

Jumbo Shrimp Dinner

$18.00

7 Jumbo Shrimp, Blackened or breaded and deep fried to perfection! Served with 2 sides.

Jambalaya

$17.00

Chicken & turkey smoked sausage, shrimp, peppers & onions, celery, tomatoes and long grain rice. Served with French bread.

Chicken & Waffles

Chicken & Waffles

$14.00

Three fried chicken wings on top of a Belgium waffle. Warm maple syrup and butter. Sub Chicken Tenders 1

4pc Mixed Chicken

$17.00

Leg, wing, thigh & breast. Deep fried and served with 2 sides & dinner roll.

8 Pc Mixed Fried Chicken

$29.00

2 Legs, 2 wings, 2 thighs & 2 breasts. Deep fried, served with 2 sides & dinner rolls.

Two Meat Combo Platter

$22.00

Your Choice: Three fried wings, one catfish fillet, three fried shrimp! Served with 2 sides

Three Meat Combo Platter

$26.00

Your Choice: Three fried wings, one catfish fillet, three fried shrimp! Served with 2 sides

SANDWICHES & PO' BOYS

Black Bean Burger

$12.00

Black beans blended with peppers and spices. Topped with avocado, tomatoes, and lettuce.

Blues Burger

$13.00

Half-pound beef patty, topped with smoked pulled pork, crispy onion ring, american cheese and bbq sauce

Po Boy

Po Boy

Southern Favorite: Shrimp, Catfish or Alligator. Served Carolina Style topped with slaw or Regular with lettuce, tomato and pickles

Yard Bird

Yard Bird

$13.00

Double stacked boneless chicken fillets fried to perfection. Topped with Monterey Jack, pickles and house remoulade sauce.

Smokin' Carolina

Smokin' Carolina

$12.00

Smoked Pull Pork topped with coleslaw, pickles and bbq sauce.

Create Your Own Burger

$12.00

Half-Pound Burger grilled to your temperature. Add your favorite cheese and toppings!

SALADS

Caesar Salad

$8.00

Fresh romaine lettuce, croutons, and Parmesan tossed in Creamy Caesar dressing

House Salad

$7.00

Mixed greens, tomato, cucumber and red onion

SOUPS

Turkey Sausage & Chicken Gumbo

$6.00+

Made from scratch. Served with long grain white rice topped with chives. Served with fresh cornbread.

Sweet Corn & Crab Bisque

Sweet Corn & Crab Bisque

$6.00+

Cream, sweet corn and crab claw meat. Served with fresh corn bread

Three Bean Turkey Chili

$5.00+

Turkey Chili - black beans, kidney beans, pinto beans, corn and ground turkey! Absolutely delicious!

VEGAN

Vegan Jambalaya

Vegan Jambalaya

$16.00

Bell peppers, onions, fresh rosemary, parsley, and Seitan Vegan Smoked Sausage with long grain rice

BBQ Jack Fruit Sandwich

$12.00

Served with vegan bbq sauce and pickles. Served on a Pretzel Bun

Oyster Mushroom Po'Boy

$12.00

Fried and topped with lettuce, tomato, pickles and vegan mayo

Red Beans & Rice Entree

$8.00

Savory red beans and rice served with French bread

DESSERTS

Britt's Southern Style Banana Puddin'

Britt's Southern Style Banana Puddin'

$8.00

Vanilla Wafers layered in rich pudding. Topped with whipped cream.

Peach Cobbler

$8.00

Grandmas recipe! Sliced peaches simmered in a sweet syrup, topped with homemade cinnamon-sugar biscuit crumble crust.

Strawberry Shortcake Cheesecake

Strawberry Shortcake Cheesecake

$8.00

Delicious house-made cheesecake with strawberry swirls and graham cracker topping!

Bread pudding

$7.00

Whole Cheesecake

$65.00

Delicious and moist Lemon Bundt Cake with mouthwatering cream cheese icing. Limited special dessert so get yours today!

KIDS

Grilled Cheese

$5.00

Chicken Tenders Basket

$7.00

Kids Mac N Cheese

$5.00

EXTRAS

Candied Yams

$5.00

Coleslaw

$3.00

Collard Greens

$5.00

CORNBREAD (2)

$2.00

Dirty Rice

$5.00Out of stock

EXTRA DINNER ROLLS (2)

$2.00

Fried Okra

$5.00

Fries

$4.00

Mac n Cheese

$5.00

Potato Salad

$5.00

Sauteed Green Bean

$5.00

Side Red Beans & Rice

$5.00

Side Salad

$5.00

Sweet Potato Fries

$5.00

Extra French Bread

$1.00

Spaghetti

$5.00

Ala Cart Waffle

$5.00

Cheesy Grits

$5.00

Fried Cabbage

$5.00

Three Bean Turkey Chili

$5.00

Ranch

$0.50

HOT SAUCE

$0.25

Remoulade

$0.50

BBQ Sauce

$0.50

Ketchup

Blue Cheese

$0.50

French

$0.50

Italian

$0.50

Tartar Sauce

$0.50

Mayo

$0.50

Mustard

Add Wings

$3.00

Add Shrimp (4)

$5.00

1 Catfish Fillet

$7.00

Ribs

$14.00+

1.25 Wings

$1.25

Flour Bags

Regular Chicken Flour

$10.00

Regular Fish Flour

$10.00

Spicy Chicken Flour

$10.00

Spicy Fish Flour

$10.00
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 7:00 pm
MondayClosed
Tuesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
FridayClosed
SaturdayClosed
Restaurant info

Enjoy Southern Style Cuisine with a Cajun Flair! Comfortable atmosphere!

Website

Location

301 N Neil Street, Champaign, IL 61820

Directions

