Neils Barbecue & Grill

Appetizers

BBQ Egg Rolls

$11.00

Neil's Southern Sausage App

$11.00

Potato Skins

$12.00

Fried Cheese

$11.00

Loaded Cheese Fries

$11.00

Fried Green Tomatoes

$11.00

Fried Mushrooms

$11.00

Fried Pickles

$11.00

Sauteed Mushrooms

$11.00

Pig & Chips

$11.00

Beef Brisket & Chips

$13.00

Chicken & Chips

$13.00

BBQ Quesdilla

$8.00

Chicken Quesdilla

$8.00

Loaded Spud Nachos

$12.00

Signature Salads

Beef Brisket Salad

$15.00

Smoked Turkey Salad

$13.00

Blackened Chicken Salad

$14.00

Barbeque Salad

$12.00

Grilled Chicken Salad

$13.00

Fried Chicken Salad

$13.00

Tossed Salad

$5.25

Potatoes Plus

Overly Stuffed Potato - BBQ Pork

$10.00

Overly Stuffed Potato - Beef Brisket

$12.00

Overly Stuffed Potato - Chicken

$12.00

Loaded Potato

$7.00

Baked Potato

$5.00

Entrees

Neil's Southern Sausage Plate

$14.00

Barbeque Plate

$13.00

Beef Brisket Plate

$15.00

Smoked Turkey Plate

$15.00

Chicken Monterey

$15.00

Chicken Monterey w/Baked Potato & Salad

$17.00

Smoked Pork Chop

$20.00

Mr. Charlie's Catfish Dinner

$15.00

Chopped Ground Steak

$15.00

Chicken Tenders

$15.00

Country Fried Steak

$15.00

Country Fried Steak w/Baked Potato & Salad

$17.00

BBQ Chicken Breast

$16.00

Extras

Small Dressing

$2.00

Large Dressing

$2.50

Jalapeno Peppers

$2.00

Sauted Mushrooms

$2.25

Bacon Bits

$2.50

Chives

$1.25

Cheese

$2.25

On The Side

Side BBQ Beans

$2.50

Side Homemade Slaw

$3.50

Side Potato Salad

$4.00

Side Fresh Bread

$2.50

Side Fries

$3.50

Side Onion RIngs

$4.50

Side Baked Potato

$4.00

Side Vegetables of the Day

$3.00

Side Sauteed Mushrooms

$3.75

House Chips

$3.50

Sandwiches & Things

BBQ Pork Sandwich

$10.00

BBQ Bologna Sandwich

$10.00

Beef Brisket Sandwich

$12.00

Smoked Turkey Sandwich

$12.00

Fried Chicken Sandwich

$12.00

Neil's Southern Sausage Sandwich

$11.00

Pimento Cheese Sandwich

$9.00

Hamburger

$11.00

Catfish Sandwich

$12.00

Grilled Chicken Sandwich

$12.00

Grilled Chicken Wrap

$12.00

Blackened Grilled Chicken Wrap

$13.00

Spicy Fried Chicken Wrap

$12.00

Chicken bacon ranch wrap

$12.00

Fried Green Tom Blt

$10.00

Fried Chicken Wrap

$12.00

Chicken Mont Slider

$12.00

Brisket Slider

$12.00

Slider Plate

$10.00

Prime Rib Sandwich

$12.00

BBQ Wrap

$12.00

Combo & Choice Beef Selections

Combo

$20.00

Chopped Ground Steak

$15.00

Ribeye

$26.00

Filet Mignon

$26.00

Surf and Turf

$35.00

Kids

Kids Slider Plate

$5.99

Kids Corn Dog

$4.99

Kids Grilled Cheese

$4.99

Kids Chicken Tender

$5.99

Kids Chicken Nugget

$5.99

Desserts

Fried Pie

$4.00

Chess Pie

$5.00

Takeout Only

1/2 Pound BBQ

$6.00

School Order

$8.20

8 pack of Buns

$4.00

Family Pack

$25.00

Game Day Pack

$40.00

Gallon of Tea

$6.00

Pound of BBQ

$12.00

Pound of Brisket

$16.00

Large Dressing

$2.00

Small Dressing

$1.00

Bbq Sandwich

$7.00
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Family Owned and Family Operated

470 Mall Blvd A, Dyersburg, TN 38024

