Neirs Tavern

87-48 78th street

Woodhaven, NY 11421

SMALL PLATES

Choose from a selection of delicious apps!

Torched Mac & Cheese

$6.95

3 Way Fries

$12.95

Caesar Salad

$9.95

French Fries

$7.95

Mozzarella Sticks (5)

$8.95

Onion Rings

$8.95

QUESADILLA

$9.95

Sweet Potato Fries

$8.95

Wings

$12.95+

Soup's On Cup

$1.92

Soup's On Bowl

$6.00

Neir's Specialty Nachos Supreme

$14.95

CHICKEN TENDERS

$11.95

MAIN

FRIED CHICKEN SANDWICH

$16.95

FISH AND CHIPS

$15.95

GOODFELLA BURGER DELUXE

$17.95

PORTABELLO BURGER

$14.95

RICHIE BURGER (Secret Menu)

$17.95

this is a bacon swiss burger

SKIRT STEAK

$24.95

GRILLED CHICKEN SANDWICH

$17.95

NEIR'S CLASSIC BURGER DELUXE

$14.95

NEIR'S PHILLY CHEESE STEAK

$15.95

GRILLED CHEDDAR DELUXE

$15.95

SALADS

SIDE SALAD

$6.95

House Salad

$7.95

DESSERTS

Junior's Cheese Cake

$7.00

Chocolate Fudge Cake

$7.00

Drinks

Mimosa

$6.00

Belini

$6.00

Bloody Mary

$10.00

Coffee

$2.00

Tea

$2.00

Hot Chocolate

$2.00

Restaurant Week 2022

Mozzarella Sticks

$29.00

SUPER BOWL 2022

20 Wings

$22.00

App Platter-moz, rings,fries

$15.00

mozzarella sticks, onion rings, fries

Chips & Dip -Quac or Salsa

$5.00

Valentine's Day

Skirt Steak

$39.00

Chicken Francaise

$39.00

Grilled Salmon

$39.00

cinco de mayo

Cheese Quesadilla

$7.00

Tacos Al Pastor

$12.00

Nachos

$13.00

Modelo on Draft

$5.00

Margarita

$7.00

Frozen Margarita

$5.00

Tequila Shot

$4.00

mothers day brunch menu 2022

WESTERN omelette

$18.95

MEXICAN omelette

$18.95

STEAK AND EGGS

$18.95

CROQUE MADAME

$18.95

BREAKFAST BURGER

$18.95

CHICKEN AND WAFFLES

$18.95

UNLIMITED MIMOSAS

$10.00

TACOS FROZEN MARGARITA TUESDAY

$15.00

WILD WING WEDNESDAY

Thai Honey Wings

$15.00

Classic Buffalo Wings

$15.00

BBQ Sauce Wings

$15.00

BOGO Burger

BYO BURGER

Cheese Burger

GOODFELLA BURGER

PORTABELLO BURGER

Free Appetizer

5 Beans Chili

Sauteed Green Beans

3 Cheese Mac N' Cheese

Creamy Stuffed Mashed Potatoes

Caesar Salad

Sweet Potato Fries

Crispy French Fries

Quesadilla

Mozzarella Sticks

Chicken Fingers

8 Wings

Free Onion Rings

Free Onion Rings

Free Dessert

Junior's Cheese Cake

Chocolate Fudge Cake

Catering

Deposit

$100.00

Menu Items

Western Omelette

$15.95

Mexican Omeleette

$15.95

Steak And Eggs

$20.95

Croque Madame

$15.95

Breakfast Burger

$18.95

Chicken and Waffles

$18.95

Mimosa

Bloody Mary

Aperol Spritz

Bottomless Mimosa

$10.00
All hours
Sunday10:30 am - 3:00 am
Monday10:30 am - 3:00 am
Tuesday10:30 am - 3:00 am
Wednesday10:30 am - 3:00 am
Thursday10:30 am - 3:00 am
Friday10:30 am - 3:00 am
Saturday10:30 am - 3:00 am
One of the oldest & most historic bars in the U.S, site of Goodfellas, Mae West, Anthony Bourdain etc

87-48 78th street, Woodhaven, NY 11421

