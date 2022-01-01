Bars & Lounges
American
Neirs Tavern
All hours
|Sunday
|10:30 am - 3:00 am
|Monday
|10:30 am - 3:00 am
|Tuesday
|10:30 am - 3:00 am
|Wednesday
|10:30 am - 3:00 am
|Thursday
|10:30 am - 3:00 am
|Friday
|10:30 am - 3:00 am
|Saturday
|10:30 am - 3:00 am
Restaurant info
One of the oldest & most historic bars in the U.S, site of Goodfellas, Mae West, Anthony Bourdain etc
Location
87-48 78th street, Woodhaven, NY 11421
Gallery
