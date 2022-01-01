A map showing the location of Nekos of NY Framingham - Concord St. 969 Concord StView gallery

Nekos of NY Framingham - Concord St. 969 Concord St

92 Reviews

$

969 Concord St

Framingham, MA 01701

Popular Items

16" JIMMY THE GENT
10" MARGHERITA NAPOLITANO
FRIED PICKLES

10" SIGNATURE PIES

10" MARGHERITA NAPOLITANO

$14.99

Red sauce, basil, fresh mozzarella, parmigiano reggiano, tomatoes, EVOO and sea salt

10" THE NYC ORIGINAL

$13.99

Red sauce, parmigiano reggiano, mozarella, Sicilian oregano, roasted garlic and EVOO

10" THE NEW YORK WHITE

$14.99

Ricotta base, EVOO, roasted garlic, parmigiano reggiano, mozzarella, Sicilian oregano. No pizza sauce.

10" THE AMSTERDAM 110TH

$14.99

Fried chicken, bacon, tomatoes, mozzarella, topped with ranch drizzle. No pizza sauce.

10" JIMMY THE GENT

$14.99

Red sauce, sausage, green pepper, onion, mushroom and mozzarella

10" BUFFALO NEW YORK

$14.99

Buffalo fried chicken and mozzarella, topped off with ranch drizzle. No pizza sauce.

10" THE QUEENS

$14.99

BBQ fried chicken, red onions, mozzarella, topped with BBQ drizzle no pizza sauce

10" THE BABYLON

$14.99

Pesto, tomatoes, roasted garlic, ricotta, fresh mozzarella and provolone blend. No pizza sauce

10" THE LONG ISLAND

$14.99

Pesto, grilled chicken, bacon, onion, mozzarella. No pizza sauce

10" GENOVESE

$14.99

Pesto, ricotta, fresh mozzarella, mushrooms. No pizza sauce

10" BROOKLYN PIE

$15.99

Red sauce, roasted garlic, sausage, ricotta, pepperoni, mozzarella, Sicilian oregano, parmigiano reggiano

10" THE FRANK WHITE

$15.99

Alfredo, grilled chicken, broccoli, roasted garlic, ricotta, mozzarella, parmigiano reggiano. No pizza sauce

10" THE TEFLON DON

$16.99

Red sauce, pepperoni, sausage, hamburg, bacon, salami, green peppers, onions, mushrooms, mozzarella, parmigiano reggiano

10" THE @NEKOTWENTY3

$14.99

Red sauce, beef pepperoni, roasted garlic, cherry peppers, green olives, mozzarella

10" DOMINEKO DI FARA

$15.99

Red sauce, sausage, green peppers, onions, fresh mozzarella, basil

10" THE RAQUEL

$14.99

Red sauce, spinach, roasted garlic, ricotta, mushrooms, mozarella

10" THE EMPIRE STATE

$15.99

Red sauce, spinach, green peppers, onion, mushrooms, broccoli, black olives, zucchini, tomatoes, mozzarella, parmigiano reggiano, Sicilian oregano

10" THE SARATOGA

$14.99

Red sauce, spinach, eggplant, feta, tomatoes, mozzarella

16" SIGNATURE PIZZAS

16" MARGHERITA NAPOLITANO

$21.99

Red sauce, basil, fresh mozzarella, parmigiano reggiano, tomatoes, EVOO and sea salt

16" THE NYC ORIGINAL

$20.99

Red sauce, parmigiano reggiano, mozarella, Sicilian oregano, roasted garlic and EVOO

16" THE NEW YORK WHITE

$21.99

Ricotta base, EVOO, roasted garlic, parmigiano reggiano, mozzarella, Sicilian oregano. No pizza sauce.

16" THE AMSTERDAM 110TH

$21.99

16" JIMMY THE GENT

$21.99

16" BUFFALO NEW YORK

$21.99

16" THE QUEENS

$21.99

16" THE BABYLON

$21.99

16" THE LONG ISLAND

$21.99

16" GENOVESE

$21.99

16" BROOKLYN PIE

$22.99

16" THE FRANK WHITE

$22.99

16" THE TEFLON DON

$25.99

16" THE @NEKOTWENTY3

$21.99

16" DOMINEKO DI FARA

$23.99

16" THE RAQUEL

$21.99

16" THE EMPIRE STATE

$23.99

16" THE SARATOGA

$21.99

ROMAN (17"X13") SIGNATURES

ROMAN MARGHERITA NAPOLITANO

$23.99

ROMAN THE NYC ORIGINAL

$22.99

ROMAN THE NEW YORK WHITE

$23.99

ROMAN THE AMSTERDAM 110TH

$23.99

ROMAN JIMMY THE GENT

$23.99

ROMAN BUFFALO NEW YORK

$23.99

ROMAN THE QUEENS

$23.99

ROMAN THE BABYLON

$23.99

ROMAN THE LONG ISLAND

$23.99

ROMAN GENOVESE

$23.99

ROMAN BROOKLYN PIE

$24.99

ROMAN THE FRANK WHITE

$24.99

ROMAN THE TEFLON DON

$27.99

ROMAN THE @NEKOTWENTY3

$23.99

ROMAN DOMINEKO DI FARA

$25.99

ROMAN THE RAQUEL

$23.99

ROMAN THE EMPIRE STATE

$25.99

ROMAN THE SARATOGA

$23.99

ROMAN CHEESE

$22.99

KETO SIGNATURE PIZZAS

KETO MARGHERITA NAPOLITANO

$16.99

KETO THE NYC ORIGINAL

$15.99

KETO THE NEW YORK WHITE

$16.99

KETO THE AMSTERDAM 110TH

$16.99

KETO JIMMY THE GENT

$16.99

KETO BUFFALO NEW YORK

$16.99

KETO THE QUEENS

$16.99

KETO THE BABYLON

$16.99

KETO THE LONG ISLAND

$16.99

KETO GENOVESE

$16.99

KETO BROOKLYN PIE

$17.99

KETO THE FRANK WHITE

$17.99

KETO THE TEFLON DON

$18.90

KETO THE @NEKOTWENTY3

$16.99

KETO DOMINEKO DI FARA

$17.99

KETO THE RAQUEL

$16.99

KETO THE EMPIRE STATE

$17.99

KETO THE SARATOGA

$16.99

KETO CHEESE

$14.99

GF SIGNATURE PIZZAS

GF MARGHERITA NAPOLITANO

$18.99

GF THE NYC ORIGINAL

$17.99

GF THE NEW YORK WHITE

$18.99

GF THE AMSTERDAM 110TH

$18.99

GF JIMMY THE GENT

$18.99

GF BUFFALO NEW YORK

$18.99

GF THE QUEENS

$18.99

GF THE BABYLON

$18.99

GF THE LONG ISLAND

$18.99

GF GENOVESE

$18.99

GF BROOKLYN PIE

$19.99

GF THE FRANK WHITE

$19.99

GF THE TEFLON DON

$20.99

GF THE @NEKOTWENTY3

$18.99

GF DOMINEKO DI FARA

$19.99

GF THE RAQUEL

$18.99

GF THE EMPIRE STATE

$19.99

GF THE SARATOGA

$18.99

GF CHEESE

$16.99

COLD SUBS

EGG SALAD SUB

$7.99

TURKEY & CHEESE SUB

$9.49

HAM & CHEESE SUB

$8.99

ITALIAN SUB

$10.99

TUNA SUB

$9.49

CHICKEN SALAD SUB

$8.99

HOT/PARM SUBS

GRILLED CHICKEN & CHEESE

$8.99

Mayo, lettuce & tomato. Make it a BOMB - Green pepper, onions & mushroom

CHICKEN CUTLET & CHEESE

$8.99

CHICKEN BACON & RANCH SUB

$9.99

BUFFALO CHICKEN SUB

$9.49

BBQ CHICKEN & CHEESE SUB

$9.49

BLT

$9.99

VEGGIE & CHEESE SUB

$8.99

STEAK & CHEESE SUB

$10.99

NEKO'S STEAK TIP & CHEESE

$11.99

CHOPPED CHEESE SUB

$11.49

FRIED HADDOCK & CHEESE

$11.49

CHICKEN PARM SUB

$9.99

MEATBALL PARM SUB

$9.99

EGGPLANT PARM SUB

$9.99

BUILD YOUR OWN PIZZA

10" SMALL BYO PIZZA

$9.99

16" LARGE BYO PIZZA

$15.99

ROMAN BYO PIZZA

$17.99

KETO BYO PIZZA

$12.99

GLUTEN FREE BYO PIZZA

$14.99

SPECIAL SIGNATURE PIES

XXL CORPORATE PIE

$49.99

GRANDMA PIE

$24.99

SLICE

SLICE- Cheese

$4.00

SLICE- Pepperoni

$5.00

SLICE of the Day

$6.00

APPETIZERS

FRENCH FRIES

$6.99

FRIED PICKLES

$7.99

ONION RINGS

$6.99

FRIED ZUCCHINI

$9.99

MOZZARELLA STICKS

$7.99

GARLIC BREAD

$4.99

CHEESY GARLIC BREADSTICKS

$9.99

JUMBO FRIED RAVIOLI

$12.99

Side of Dressing

Side of Wing Sauce

SALADS

CHEF SALAD

$11.99

ANTIPASTO SALAD

$11.99

TUNA SALAD

$9.99

CHICKEN SALAD

$9.99

BUFFALO CHICKEN SALAD

$11.49

BBQ CHICKEN SALAD

$11.49

GARDEN SALAD

$7.49

CAESAR SALAD

$7.99

GREEK SALAD

$8.49

Side of Dressing

WRAPS

CAESAR WRAP

$6.99

GREEK WRAP

$7.99

CRISPY CHICKEN WRAP

$10.99

BUFFALO CHICKEN WRAP

$10.99

BBQ CHICKEN WRAP

$10.99

BACON SCALLOP WRAP

$12.99

CHICKEN WINGS/POPS

WING DINGS- SMALL

$8.99

FLAVORED WING DINGS- SMALL

$9.99

POPCORN CHICKEN- SMALL

$8.99

FLAVORED POPCORN CHICKEN- SMALL

$9.99

WING DINGS- MEDIUM

$12.99

WING DINGS- LARGE

$19.99

FLAVORED WING DINGS- MEDIUM

$13.99

FLAVORED WING DINGS- LARGE

$20.99

POPCORN CHICKEN- LARGE

$19.99

FLAVORED POPCORN CHICKEN- LARGE

$20.99

Side of Wing Sauce

Side of Dressing

NYC CALZONES

YOUR CHOICE

$14.99

THE STALLION

$15.99

VEGGIE SUPREME

$15.99

GRILLED CHICKEN & BROCCOLI

$14.99

STEAK & CHEESE CALZONE

$14.99

BUFFALO CHICKEN CALZONE

$14.99

BUILD YOUR OWN CALZONE

$12.99

SEAFOOD PLATES

FISH & CHIPS

$15.99

FRIED SHRIMP PLATE

$18.99

CLAIM STRIP PLATE

$16.99

SCALLOP PLATE

$19.99

2 WAY COMBO PLATE

$21.99

NEKO'S SUPER SEAFOOD PLATE

$29.99

PASTA

PASTA & MARINARA

$11.99

PASTA PARMESAN

$13.49

PESTO STROZZAPRETI

$16.99

RIGATONI BOLOGNESE

$17.99

RAVIOLI ROSA

$15.99

CHICKEN BROCCOLI & ALFREDO

$14.99

TERIYAKI RICE BOWLS

TERIYAKI GRILLED CHICKEN

$14.99

TERIYAKI STEAK TIPS

$16.99

TERIYAKI GRILLED SHRIMP

$18.99

STROMBOLI

BUILD YOUR OWN STROMBOLI

$10.99

THE BALBOA

$15.99

THE 42ND STREET

$12.99

HAMBURG DELUXE

$14.99

WALDORF ASTORIA

$13.99

TRI BOROUGH

$12.99

QUEEN'S BLVD MCDOWELL'S SPECIAL

$15.99

NEKO'S OTHER

FRIED DOUGH BITES

$8.99

NEKO'S WORLD FAMOUS PIZZA SAUCE

$12.99

DOUGH BALL

$4.99

Side of Wing Sauce

Side of Dressing

DRINKS

20 oz Bottle

$2.00

2L Bottle

$4.99

Glass Bottle

$3.00

LifeWater

$3.00
Attributes and Amenities
check markCasual
check markKid-Friendly
check markReservations
check markDelivery
check markFast Service
check markOnline Ordering
check markSolo Dining
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Monday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

969 Concord St, Framingham, MA 01701

Directions

Gallery

Photos coming soon!

