Mediterranean

Nektar

review star

No reviews yet

8 west mechanic st

new hope, PA 18938

Popular Items

TG Truffle Ravioli
TG Turkey & Bacon
TG Italian Grilled Cheese

RECOMMENDED WINE TOGO

This rotating wine selection provides you with new, affordable, interesting and versatile recommendations to pair with all types of takeout food
SPARKLING: Acinum Prosecco Extra Dry NV, Veneto, Italy

SPARKLING: Acinum Prosecco Extra Dry NV, Veneto, Italy

$13.00Out of stock
SPARKLING: Arte Latino Brut Cava

SPARKLING: Arte Latino Brut Cava

$11.00Out of stock
WHITE: Chateau Jouclary Sauvignon Blanc 2019, Languedoc-Roussillon, France

WHITE: Chateau Jouclary Sauvignon Blanc 2019, Languedoc-Roussillon, France

$13.00
WHITE: Rickshaw Chardonnay 2018, California

WHITE: Rickshaw Chardonnay 2018, California

$15.00
RED: Minimalista Argentinian Malbec

RED: Minimalista Argentinian Malbec

$11.00Out of stock
RED: Rapido Puglia Sangiovese 2019, Puglia, Italy

RED: Rapido Puglia Sangiovese 2019, Puglia, Italy

$11.00Out of stock

SMALL PLATES

TG Poké Bowl

TG Poké Bowl

$18.00Out of stock

Ahi tuna, soy sauce, sesame, maui onion, nishiki rice

TG Tuna Tartare

TG Tuna Tartare

$15.00

Ginger, cilantro, jalapeno, wasabi, tomato, scallion  

TG Truffle Ravioli

TG Truffle Ravioli

$16.00

Ricotta ravioli, truffle, Madaio Calcagno cheese

TG Beef Wellington

TG Beef Wellington

$20.00

Petit filet, pate, mushroom, yukon mashed

TG Saganaki

TG Saganaki

$15.00

Halloumi, lime, jalapeno, cilantro

TG Scallops

TG Scallops

$18.00

Thai curry sauce, coconut lime broth, spicy (goes with crostini)

TG Meatball Sliders

TG Meatball Sliders

$12.00

Beef, tomato, fontina, basil

TG Short Rib

TG Short Rib

$18.00

Yukon mashed, shoestring onion

TG Spinach Pie

TG Spinach Pie

$12.00Out of stock

Kale, swiss chard, spinach, feta cheese

TG Octopus

TG Octopus

$17.00

Spanish pulpo, mango, aged balsamic, arugula

TG Portobello Fries

TG Portobello Fries

$12.00

Truffle & mustard (goes with aioli)

TG Korean Fried Wings

TG Korean Fried Wings

$15.00

Sweet & savory soy garlic sauce, sesame

TG Tuna Tacos

TG Tuna Tacos

$16.50

Ahi tuna, salsa verde, onion, sour cream, cilantro    

TG Cauliflower & Baby Carrot

TG Cauliflower & Baby Carrot

$13.50

Roasted heirloom varietals, curry sauce

TG Short Rib Flatbread

TG Short Rib Flatbread

$16.00

Carmelized onion, roasted red peper sauce, Taleggio

TG Mushroom & Goat Cheese Flatbread

TG Mushroom & Goat Cheese Flatbread

$13.00

Crimini, scallion, red pepper

TG Beets Salad

TG Beets Salad

$12.00

Roasted golden & red beets, chevre, arugula, pecan

TG Smoked Duck salad

TG Smoked Duck salad

$14.00

Apple, dry cranberry, arugula, bleu d'Auvergne

TG Fennel & Pecorino Salad

TG Fennel & Pecorino Salad

$11.00

Spring mix, orange, dry cranberry, sweet apple, pecan

TG Honey Tomato Bruschetta

TG Honey Tomato Bruschetta

$12.00

Whipped ricotta, thyme, basil

TG Bacon Marmalade Bruschetta

TG Bacon Marmalade Bruschetta

$15.00

Moses Sleeper cheese, onion, rosemary & thyme

TG Italian Grilled Cheese

TG Italian Grilled Cheese

$13.00

Provolone, fontina, parmesan, tomato, pesto

TG Maple Bacon Grilled Cheese

TG Maple Bacon Grilled Cheese

$13.00

Bacon, apple, cheddar, maple

TG Goat Cheese & Smoked Salmon

TG Goat Cheese & Smoked Salmon

$14.00

Apple, fennel, cucumber, pesto

TG Turkey & Bacon

TG Turkey & Bacon

$14.00
TG Truffle Hamburger

TG Truffle Hamburger

$14.00

Gruyere, cremini, truffle mayo, onion

TG Szechuan Duck Wings

TG Szechuan Duck Wings

$15.00

Spicy Szechuan sauce, Chinese 5 spice, sesame, noodle salad

TG Japchae

$12.00

Sweet potato noodle, soy sauce, mushroom, spinach, pepper

TG Shrimp Santorini

$18.00

Feta, tomato, jalapeno, ouzo

CHARCUTERIE & FROMAGE BOARDS

Select Three

Select Three

$24.00

Pick 3 starting at $20

Select Five

Select Five

$36.00

Pick five starting at $30.

Select One or More

Select One or More

Create your own Meat & Cheese Board.

DESSERT

TG Dark Chocolate Pudding

TG Dark Chocolate Pudding

$10.00

Whipped cream, cocoa nibs

TG Coconut Rice Pudding

TG Coconut Rice Pudding

$9.00

Coconut milk, rice, mango, coconut flakes

TG Ice Cream Cookie Sandwiches

TG Ice Cream Cookie Sandwiches

$8.00Out of stock

House made caramel ice cream, sugar cookies, whipped cream

TG Irish Apple Cake

TG Irish Apple Cake

$8.00Out of stock
TG Caramel Ice Cream

TG Caramel Ice Cream

$6.00
TG Vanilla Ice Cream

TG Vanilla Ice Cream

$6.00
TG Triple Berry Tart

TG Triple Berry Tart

$9.00

SPARKLING & ROSE

Gruet Sauvage Brut, New Mexico, NV

Gruet Sauvage Brut, New Mexico, NV

$58.00

(chard.) Pale straw, minerally aromas, bright citrus, bone-dry

Montefresco Prosecco, Veneto, Italy NV

Montefresco Prosecco, Veneto, Italy NV

$39.00Out of stock

(glera) Straw yellow, light, dry, balanced fruity notes, lime, crisp

BTL Markus Huber Sparkling Rose

$45.00

BTL Gruet Demi Sec

$55.00

(p. noir/chard.) Pale yellow, fresh apple, pears, honeysuckle

WHITE WINE

BTL Domaine Louis Moreau Chablis

BTL Domaine Louis Moreau Chablis

$75.00

(chard.) Pale yellow, clean, crisp, minerally, aromatic Perfect pairing....Tomato Flatbread

BTL Emile Beyer Gewurztraminer

BTL Emile Beyer Gewurztraminer

$60.00

(gewurztraminer) Yellow, papaya, jackfruit, potpourri, honey

BTL Do Ferreiro Albarino

BTL Do Ferreiro Albarino

$72.00

(albarino) Yellow, white peach, mango, herbal, saline

BTL Cvne Monopole Rioja Blanco

$47.00

BTL Camus Muscadet Sevre et Maine

$47.00

RED WINE

Domaine Les Fines Graves, Moulin-A-Vent, France 2017

Domaine Les Fines Graves, Moulin-A-Vent, France 2017

$58.00

(gamay) Purple, cranberry, bubblegum, plums, pepper, granite.

BTL Lamoreaux Landing T23 Cab Franc

BTL Lamoreaux Landing T23 Cab Franc

$45.00

(cab.franc) Dark ruby, ripe blackberry, licorice, firm tannins

BTL Santa Tresa Cerasuolo

BTL Santa Tresa Cerasuolo

$55.00

(nero d'avola/frappato) Ruby, ripe black berries, round tannins

BTL J. Bouchon Pais Viejo

BTL J. Bouchon Pais Viejo

$42.00

(pais) Bright cherry, juicy, fresh, wildflowers, sour cherry

BTL Zensa Nero D'Avola

$55.00

BTL Charbonniere Vacqueyras

$75.00

BEER & CIDER 6 PACK

4 Pck Abandoned Vacation Cider

$12.00

6 Pck Henniker Kolsch

$10.00Out of stock

NON-ALCOHOLIC BEVERAGES

Boylan Soda

Boylan Soda

$10.00

4 Pack.

All hours
Sunday12:00 pm - 8:00 pm
MondayClosed
Tuesday12:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Wednesday12:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Thursday12:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Friday12:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Saturday12:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Place order online and schedule your contactless curbside pickup.

Location

8 west mechanic st, new hope, PA 18938

Directions

Nektar Wine Bar image
Nektar Wine Bar image
Nektar Wine Bar image
Nektar Wine Bar image

