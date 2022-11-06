A map showing the location of The Watering Hole 25281 Empty Saddle Dr,View gallery

The Watering Hole 25281 Empty Saddle Dr,

No reviews yet

25281 Empty Saddle Dr,

Laguna Hills, CA 92653

Bar Bites

Bacon Wrapped Hot Dog w/ Fries

$10.95

Cheese Board

$24.95

Cheeseburger w/ Fries

$16.95

Coconut Shrimp

$12.95

Fish Burrito

$16.95

Fish Tacos

$13.95

Flatbreads

$13.95

French Fries

$5.95

Grilled Cheese

$8.95

Hot Dog w/ Fries

$8.95

Housemade Chips & Salsa

$4.95

Quesadilla w/ Salsa & Sour Cream

$10.95

Slider W/fries

$15.95

Street Tacos

$7.95

Smoothies

$6.95

Fried Avocados

$9.95

Welch's Fruit Snack

$2.00

Sauteed Sliced Yams And Sweet Pot With Brown Sugar

$5.95

Protein Bar

$3.00

Smoked Pork Belly

$10.95

Pickeled Egg

$3.95

Bbq Pork Sand With Fries

$14.95

Mac N Cheese With Fries

$6.95

Bowls

Beef Bowl

$15.95

Carnitas Bowl

$13.95

Chicken Bowl

$13.95

Roasted Veggie Bowl

$9.95

White Fish

$16.95

Breakfast

Breakfast Burrito

$9.95

Coffee

$3.00

Latte / Cappucino

$4.00

Oatmeal with Berries

$5.95

Two Eggs with Bacon and Toast

$8.95

Bagel W/cream Cheese

$3.95

Smoothies

$6.95

Bagel With Lox

$5.95

Dessert

Petit Pastries (4)

$10.95

Tiramisu

$8.95

Vanilla Ice Cream with Fresh Berries

$6.95

Chocolate Cake w/Ice Cream

$8.95

Churros With Vin. Ice Cream

$7.95

Elder Berry Pie With Vin Ice Cream

$8.95

Pumpkin Pie With Vin Ice Cream

$8.95

Salads

Chicken and Arugula with Quinoa Salad

$14.95

Blue Cheese Wedge Salad w/ Chicken Breast

$13.95

Garden Salad

$8.95

Grilled Romaine Chicken Caesar Salad

$12.95

Sandwiches A La Carte

Grilled Cheese w/ Tomato

$8.95

Tuna Melt

$11.95

Turkey Club

$13.95

Cuban w/ Fries

$15.95

Grilled Cheese Candy Bacon Tomato Soup

$14.95

Specials

Tacos Wih Nachos And Beans And Salsa

$12.95

Asian Smoked Chicken Salad

$18.95

BBQ Sauce Janes On Fire Shes Hot

$15.99

BBQ Sauce Janes Original She Kicks

$13.99

Bowl of Chili

$10.95

Brat With Sauerkraut And Frys

$13.95

Bucatini All'Amatriciana

$18.95

Candy Bacon

$12.95

Chicken Burrito Bowl

$12.95

Chicken Fried Rice

$12.95

Chicken Pasta w/side salad

$16.95

Chicken Pita Sandwich

$12.95

Grilled Chicken Red Onion Mixed Peppers Feta Hummus Arugula Carrots Cucumber

Chicken Potato Veggie Special

$17.95

Chicken Quesadille

$12.95

Bacon Cheese Dogs & Fries

$12.95

Clam Chowder

$6.95

Custom

Dirty Rice

$12.95

Elderberry Raspberry Pie/Ice Cream

$9.95

Fish N' Chips

$16.95

French Onion Soup

$11.95

Grilled Cheese & Tomato Bisque Soup

$12.95

Gumbo

$24.95

Halibut Veracruz

$28.95

Mac And Cheese Bites

$8.95

Meatloaf Grilled Cheese With Fries

$15.95

Meatloaf Special

$17.95Out of stock

Pasta

$16.95

Pasta w/ a Side Salad

$12.95

Peach Cobbler

$7.95

Peach Cobbler W/ice Cream

$9.95

Pulled Chix

$17.95

Pesto sauce, chicken, onion, peppers, spinach, zucchini & Parmesan

Pumpkin Pie

$7.95

Pumpkin Ravioli App

$7.95

Salmon

$21.95

Salmon Cesar Salad

$14.95

Soup of the day

$8.95

Southwestern Salad

$14.95

Steak

$24.95

Street Tacos

$10.95

Stuffed Cheese Focaccia

$15.95

Veggie Lasagna

$14.95

Wonton Eggroll App

$10.95

Tuscan Chicken Pasta W/ Salad

$17.95

APPS/SHAREABLES

Spicy Deviled Eggs

$6.95

Italian Tacos

$7.95

Roasted Brussel Sprouts

$10.95

Chicken Nuggets And Fries

$8.95

Chicken And Waffles

$10.95

BAR BITES

Beef Sliders w/fries

$15.95

Grilled Fish Tacos

$14.95

BAR SNACKS

Housemade Potato Chips

$4.95Out of stock

Roasted Nuts & Pretzels

$4.95

GRAB N GO ITEMS

Mixed Fruit

$5.00

Hummus Plate

$12.95

Turkey Club

$13.95

Cheese Board

$24.95

SALADS

Chopped Salad

$13.95

Garden Salad

$8.95

Grilled Steak with Mixed Greens

$18.95

Lobster, Grapefruit, and Avocado Salad

$24.95

Salmon Caesar Salad

$14.95

Beer

805 Beer

$7.00

Belching Beaver PHANTOM BRIDE 16oz

$12.00

Coors Light

$6.00

Bud Light

$6.00

Firestone Mind Haze

$7.00

Modelo

$7.00

Pacifico

$7.00

Stella

$7.00

Stella Cidre

$7.00

Estrella

$8.00

Sofie

$7.00

Space Dust

$8.00

Sculpin

$7.00

Heineken

$7.00

Custom

Custom

Flights

Margarita Flight

$24.00

Surco Cab

$16.00

Wine Flight

$25.00

Wine Flight w/cheese

$25.00

Gin

Aviation

$10.00

Bombay Sapphire

$12.00

Empress 1908

$12.00

Hendricks

$14.00

Hard Seltzers

Truly

$5.00

White Claw

$5.00

Liqueur

Grand Marnier

$10.00

Lemoncillo

$10.00

Amaretto

$10.00

Martini's

Cosmopolian

$13.00

1.5 Oz Svedka Vodka 1/2 Oz of Triple Sec 1/4 Oz Fresh Lime Juice 1 Oz Cranberry Juice Shaken and strained into martini glass

Empress 1908 Martini

$15.00

1.5 Ounces of Empress 1908 Gin 1/2 Oz of St Germain 1/4 Oz Lavender simple syrup 1/2 Oz Lemon Juice

Espresso Martini

$15.00

1.5 Oz Ketel One Vodka 1/2 Oz Kahlua 1/2 Oz Fresh Coffee 1/2 Oz Espresso Garnish with coffee beans

Fresh Mint Martini

$14.00

Lemon Drop Martini

$15.00

1.5 Oz Lemon Vodka 1/2 Oz Triple Sec 3/4 Oz Fresh lemon juice 1/4 Oz Simple Syrup or 1/2 Tsp Ground Sugar Sugar on the rim**

Lemon Lavender Martini

$15.00

Makers Citrus Basil Manhattan

$15.00

1.5 Ounces of Maker's Mark 1/4 Ounce Sweet Vermouth Fresh Basil Fresh Lemon Juice Bitters Shaken and strained into martini glass

Manhattan

$15.00

Martini

$12.00

Pomegranate Martini

$15.00

Strawberry Lemon Drop

$15.00

Porn Star

$15.00

Add Liquor

$2.00

Non Alcholic

Coke Zero

$3.00

Diet Coke

$3.00

Dr Pepper

$3.00

Ice Tea

$3.00

Juice

$3.00

Lemonade

$3.00

Milk

$2.00

Raspberry Iced Tea

$3.50

Root Beer

$3.00

Soda

$3.00

Sparkling Water

$3.00

Swim Team

$3.00

Ginger Ale with Grenadine Life saver candy on garnish

Espresso

$4.00

Rum

Plantation

$10.00

Malibu

$10.00

Bacardi Superior

$10.00

Captain Morgan

$10.00

Myers Rum

$10.00

Plantation Overproof

$14.00

Scotch

Chivas Regal

$10.00

Glenlivet 12 Year

$14.00

Lagavulin

$16.00

Specialty Cocktails

Aperol Spritz

$15.00

Fill a wine glass with ice 3 Oz Sparkling Wine 2 Oz Aperol Top with soda water Garnish with an orange

Bloody Mary

$14.00

Vodka, Bloody Mary Mix, Garnish with Olive & Pickle

Blue Hawaiian

$14.00

1.5 Ounce Malibu Rum Pineapple Juice Float with 1/2 Oz Blue Curacao

Bombay Negroni

$14.00

1.5 Oz Bombay Gin 1/2 Oz Campari 1/4 Oz Sweet Vermouth Bitters Stirred not shaken - Garnish with orange peel

Cadillac Marg

$15.00

Chocolate Cake Shot

$10.00

Chocolate Martini

$15.00

Empress 1908 Daiquiri

$14.00

1.5 Oz Empress 1908 Gin 1/4 Ounce of Lavender Simple Syrup Coconut Water Grapefruit juice Layered in a rocks glass, float the empress on top

German Chocolate Cake Shot

$10.00

1/2 Vanilla Vodka 1/2 Frangelico Squeeze Lemon Rim with sugar and garnish with lemon. Have guest suck the lemon, then lick the rim of the glass before drinking

Hendricks Negroni

$14.00

Jack Apple Mule

$14.00

Long Island

$14.00

Mai Tai

$12.00

Layered in hurricane glass (substitute with pint if we dont have hurricane) 1 Ounce Silver Rum 3/4 Oz Pineapple Juice 3/4 Oz Orange Juice Grenadine Float top with Myers Rum (if no Myers substitute with dark sweet rum)

Makers Citrus Basil Manhattan

$15.00

2 Oz of Makers Mark 3/4 Oz fresh lemon juice 2-3 Basil leaves Muddle basil leaves Shake and strain into martini glass

Manhattan (Well)

$13.00

Margarita

$10.00

1.5 Oz Jose Cuervo Tequila 1/2 Oz Triple Sec Lime Juice Agave

Mark Fisk Negroni

$10.00

1.5 Oz Svedka 1/2 Oz Campari 1/4 Oz Sweet Vermouth Garnished with an orange peel

Mimosa

$8.00

Old Cuban

$12.00

1.5 Oz Rum 2 Small Slices of Lime 2 Sprigs of Fresh Mint Simple Syrup Shake on ice and pour into Collins glass Top with champagne

Old Fashioned

$10.00

Paul Holland Mai Tai

$10.00

Well Rum Pineapple Orange Grenadine Float Myers Rum

PB&J Old Fashioned

$12.00

Piggy Back

$12.00

Prickly Pear Margarita

$14.00

1.5 Oz Casamigos Blanco 1/2 Oz Triple Sec 1/2 Oz Prickly Pear Puree 2 Dashes Orange Bitters 2 Splash of fresh lime juice Shaken and served into rocks glass, garnish with a lime

Pumpkin White Russian

$15.00

Pumpkintini

$15.00

Purple Rain

$14.00

Skinny Margarita

$14.00

1.5 Oz of Casamigos 1/2 Oz of Triple Sec

Suns Out Guns Out

$15.00

2oz. Gin 1 oz. St Germain Splash lemon juice Splash mango puree

Svedka Spiked Arnold Palmer

$12.00

1.5 Oz Svedka Passion Iced Tea Lemonade Muddled Strawberries Garnished with mint

Svedka Sunrise

$10.00

Tito's Caramel Apple Martini

$14.00

Tito's Cherry Lime Martini

$15.00

2 oz Titos 1/2 oz Cherry Juice 1/2 oz Lime Juice

Tito's Lemon Lavender Mule

$14.00

2 Ounces of Tito's Vodka 3 Squeezed Lemon Slices 1/2 Ounce of Lavender Simple Syrup Fill rest with ginger beer Garnish with lemon and sprig of lavender

Tito's Lemon Lavender Mule

$14.00

1.5 Oz Titos 1/2 Oz Lavender Simple Syrup 1/4 Lemon Juice Top with ginger beer

Totally Pickled

$10.00

Welcome to Nellie Gale

$14.00

1.5 Oz Svedka Lemonade Pomegranate Juice Garnish with mint

White Russian

$12.00

Vodka kahlua and milk

Spirits

Well

$8.00

Tequila

Casamigos Anejo

$14.00

Casamigos Blanco

$12.00

Casamigos Mezcal

$14.00

Casamigos Reposado

$12.00

Clase Azul Blanco

$18.00

Clase Azul Reposado

$29.00

Don Julio Blanco

$12.00

El Jimador

$12.00

Anejo

Hornitos Plata

$10.00

Jose Cuervo Tradicional

$8.00

Mezcal El Silenco

$10.00

Patron Silver

$12.00

Tres Generacions

$12.00

Vodka

Absolut Citron

$10.00

Grey Goose

$12.00

Ketel One

$10.00

Svedka

$8.00

Tito's

$10.00

Well Vodka

$8.00

Stoli Vanilla

$10.00

Weekly Specials

$4 Truly

$4.00

$5 Fat Tire

$5.00

$5 Mind Haze

$5.00

$5 Pacifico

$5.00

$8 Phantom IPA

$8.00

Anejo New Fashioned

$10.00

Anejo Sidecar

$10.00

Sugar on the rim 1 Oz El Jimador Anejo Tequila 1/2 Ounce Triple Sec Fill with Lemonade Garnish with lemon

Beer Bucket

$25.00

Clase Azul Blanco Margarita

$18.00

Claze Azul Blanco Cadillac Margarita

$20.00

Cuatro Smash

$10.00

Espresso Manhattan

$12.00

Jungle Bird

$12.00

Margarita Flight

$25.00

Moon Runner

$15.00

Pain Killer

$10.00

Patron Paloma

$12.00

Seltzer Bucket

$22.00

Whiskey Flight

$35.00

Wine Tasting Flight

$15.00

1.5 Oz Rose 1.5 Oz Barbera 1.5 Oz Cabernet 1.5 Oz Chardonnay

Wine Tasting Flight w/Cheese

$25.00

Whiskey

Angel's Envy

$14.00

Chivas Regal

$12.00

Evan Williams

$10.00

Fireball

$8.00

Horse Soldier

$14.00

Jack Daniels

$10.00

Jameson

$12.00

Jim Beam

$10.00

Lagavulin

$16.00

Maker's Mark 46

$12.00

Makers

$10.00

Whistle Pig

$12.00

Skrewball

$10.00

Contains Peanuts**

Tullamore Dew

$10.00

Woodford Reserve

$14.00

Yukon Jack

$8.00

Glenlivet 12 Year

$14.00

Macallan 12

$15.00

Crown Royal

$12.00

Case of Yukon Jack

$232.92

Basil Hayden

$16.00

Westward Single Malt

$18.00

Bulleit Rye

$12.00

Wine

Austin Hope

$17.00+

Cabernet

Butter 2018

$9.00

Chardonnay

Caymus Conundrum

$10.00

Corkage Fee

$15.00

Daou

$14.00

Cabernet

Ferrari Bottle

$45.00

Ferrari Carano 2018

$12.00

Chardonnay

House Cabernet

$7.00

House Chardonnay

$7.00

Juggernaut

$11.00

Red blend

Justin Icoceles

$60.00+

Bottle of Cabernet

Cockburns Port Wine

$12.00

Port

Meiomi

$12.00

Pinot Noir

Mezza Corona

$7.00

Oyster Bay 2019

$8.00

Patz and Hall 2017

$14.00+

Chardonnay

Saint Hilarie Brut

$8.00

Sparkling wine

Veuve Clicquot

$20.00+

Wine Tasting Flight

$30.00

Zaca Mesa

$12.00

Syrah

Pionero Chenin Blanc

$12.00

Justin Sauvignon Blanc

$13.00

The Beach Rose

$10.00

Caymus Conundrum

$10.00

Cockburns

$12.00

House (Raymond)

$7.00

Juggernaut

$11.00

Butter

$10.00

House

$7.00

Ferrari

$12.00

Pionero Chennin Blanc

$14.00

Meiomi

$12.00

Vino De Le Casa Barbera

$10.00

Reggies Party

Blue Hawaiian

$10.00

Blue Margarita

$10.00

Clase Azul

$18.00

Hen-a-Kaze

$9.00

Island Boi

$15.00

Royal Blue

$15.00

Ziggy Star

$15.00

Special Event

Special Event (Custom)

All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 11:00 pm
Monday8:00 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday8:00 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday8:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday8:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday8:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday8:00 am - 11:00 pm
Restaurant info

The Watering Hole offers a private dining and beverage experience for Nellie Gail Ranch homeowners and recreation center members. The kitchen is overseen by Chef Justin Myers delivering chef-inspired cuisine in the atmosphere of a home-cooked gathering of friends and neighbors.

Location

25281 Empty Saddle Dr,, Laguna Hills, CA 92653

Directions

Gallery

Photos coming soon!

