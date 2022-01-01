Restaurant header imageView gallery

Nellie's

2458 W. Division St.

Chicago, IL 60622

Order Again

Popular Items

Avena de Coco
Egg, Ham, and Cheese Sandwich
Jibarito

Avena

Avena de Coco

Avena de Coco

$3.50+

Our ever famous Coconut Oatmeal topped with cinnamon. — It's supposed to be a breakfast thing.. but some have it for lunch, as dessert, & others take it home for a midnight snack.

Café Drinks

Cold Brew Coffee

$3.25+

Iced Mocha

$4.00+

Iced Latte

$3.25+

Americano

$2.50+

Cortado

$3.00

Mocha

$3.75+

Espresso

$1.75+

Cafe con Leche

$3.00+

Coffee

$1.75+

Hot Tea

$2.75+

Hot Chocolate

$2.25+

Milk

$1.50+

Chai Latte

$3.25+

Choco Chai

$3.75+

Cafe con Leche

$3.00+

Espresso

$1.75+

Hot Tea

$2.75+

Coffee

$1.75+

Mocha

$3.75+

Americano

$2.50+

Cortado

$3.00

Hot Chocolate

$2.25+

Chai Latte

$3.25+

Choco Chai

$3.75+

Iced Mocha

$4.00+

Iced Latte

$3.25+

Cold Brew Coffee

$3.25+

Iced Chai

$4.25

Cold Brew Coffee

$3.25+

Iced Choco Chai

$4.25

Milk

$1.50+

Refreshments

Parcha Juice

Parcha Juice

$2.75

Apple Juice

$2.00

Cranberry Juice

$2.00

Orange Juice

$3.00

Fountain Drinks

$3.00

Cola Champagne

$1.50

Italian Soda

$3.00

Coco Rico

$1.50

Malta

$2.00

Bottled Water

$1.75

Soda 12oz Can

$1.00

Jarritos

$3.00

Coconut Water

$2.00

Powerade

$2.50

Topo Chico

$3.00

Vitamin Water

$2.50

Glass Bottle Coke

$3.50

San Pellegrino

$3.25

Pastries

Banana Bread

$2.25Out of stock

Chocolate Banana Bread

$2.25Out of stock

Coconut Banana Bread

$2.25Out of stock

Flan de Coco

$2.75Out of stock

Flan de Queso

$2.75
Guava and Cheese Pastry

Guava and Cheese Pastry

$2.75
Guava Pastry

Guava Pastry

$2.50

Mini Quesito

$0.75

Oatmeal & Chocolate Chip Cookies

$2.00

Quesito

$2.50
Tornillo

Tornillo

$2.25Out of stock

Walnut Banana Bread

$2.25Out of stock

Omelets

Nellie's Breakfast Special

Nellie's Breakfast Special

$14.00

Tortilla Boricua, an open faced-omelet seasoned with sofrito, mozzarella cheese, tomatoes, green peppers, salchichon sausage, maduros (sweet plantains), onions, served with a cup of avena de coco (coconut oatmeal) and tostada criolla (toasted french bread)

Ham and Cheese Omelet

$11.00

Served with breakfast potatoes and choice of sourdough, whole wheat, multigrain, and rye toast. Substitute breakfast potatoes or toast with fruit cup.

Spinach and Feta Cheese Omelet

$11.00

Served with breakfast potatoes and choice of sourdough, whole wheat, multigrain, and rye toast. Substitute breakfast potatoes or toast with a fruit cup.

Veggie Omelet

$12.00

Served with breakfast potatoes and choice of sourdough, whole wheat, multigrain, and rye toast. Substitute breakfast potatoes or toast with fruit cup.

Isla Omelet

$11.00

Cilantro, tomatoes, onions, and mozzarella cheese. Served with breakfast potatoes and choice of sourdough, whole wheat, multigrain, and rye toast. Substitute breakfast potatoes or toast with fruit cup.

El Coqui Omelet

$12.00

Two scrambled eggs, avocado, tomatoes, onions, Cheddar cheese, and choice of bacon, sausage, or ham.

Create Your Own Omelet

$12.00

Choice of ingredients: ham, sausage, bacon, tomatoes, onions, green peppers, spinach, and mushrooms. Served with breakfast potatoes and choice of sourdough, whole wheat, multigrain, and rye toast. Substitute breakfast potatoes or toast with fruit cup.

El Vecino Omelet

$14.00

Sandwiches

Breakfast Jibarito

Breakfast Jibarito

$12.00

Fried plantain sandwich with eggs any style, ham, lettuce, tomato, mayo, and garlic served with a cup of avena de coco

El Coqui Sandwich

$10.00

Two scrambled eggs, avocado, tomatoes, onions, cheddar cheese, and choice of bacon, sausage, or ham

Egg, Ham, and Cheese Sandwich

$8.00

Served with lettuce, tomato, mayo, and mojo criollo.

Grilled Cheese

$6.00

American and Mozzarella cheese on Texas toast. All sandwiches served with seasoned french fries. Upgrade to sweet potato fries for an additional charge.

Egg and Cheese Sandwich

$6.00

Served with lettuce, tomato, mayo, and mojo criollo.

Create Your Own Sandwich

$8.00

Served with a scrambled eggs, choice of protein, cheese, lettuce, tomato, mayo, and mojo criollo.

Eggs

El Coqui Scrambled

$12.00

2 Scrambled eggs, avocado, tomatoes, onions, cheddar cheese, and choice of bacon, sausage, or ham

2 Eggs and Maduros, Choice of Bacon/ Sausage/ Ham

$12.00

Served with maduros (sweet plantains) and toast.

2 Eggs Scrambled with Diced Ham

$11.00

2 Eggs, Choice of Bacon/ Sausage/ Ham

$11.00

Pancakes & French Toast

Crunchy French Toast (Combo Special)

$15.00

Crunchy French toast, two eggs any style with a choice of bacon, sausage, or ham,.

Crunchy French Toast (Low Cholesterol)

Crunchy French Toast (Low Cholesterol)

$13.00

Wheat bread, egg beaters, dipped in corn flakes, served with fresh strawberries and bananas.

French Toast Combo Special

$12.00

Two French toast, two eggs any style with a choice of bacon, sausage, or ham.

3 French Toast

$10.00

Banana Pancakes

$14.00Out of stock

Topped with sliced bananas and strawberries. Served with cream cheese glaze.

Pancake Combo Special

$12.00

Three buttermilk pancakes, two eggs any style with a choice of bacon, sausage, or ham.

3 Buttermilk Pancakes

$10.00

Topped with whipped butter and powdered sugar.

Kids Pancakes

$6.00

Single French Toast

$4.00

Single Pancake

$4.00

Sides

One Pancake

$4.00

Seasonal Fruit Cup

$5.00

Seasoned Breakfast Potatoes

$4.00

Bacon, Sausage, or Ham

$4.00

Toast/ Tostada Criolla

$3.00

French bread.

Maduros

$4.00

Egg

$2.00

Egg Whites

$2.00

Turkey Bacon

$4.00

Jibaritos

Jibarito Bowl

Jibarito Bowl

$14.00

Served with tostones. Jibratos are served with choice of arroz Blanco con habichuelas (white rice and red beans) or arroz con gandules (yellow rice with pigeon peas).

Jibarito

Jibarito

$12.00

Green plantain sandwich, served with choice of steak, chicken, pork or veggies, lettuce, tomato, mayo, American cheese, and garlic sauce. Jibratos are served with choice of arroz Blanco con habichuelas (white rice and red beans) or arroz con gandules (yellow rice with pigeon peas).

Entreebistec

Chuleta en Salsa

$14.00

Pork chop in criollo sauce. Entrees are served with a choice of arroz Blanco con habichuelas (white rice and red beans) or arroz con gandules (yellow rice with pigeon peas).

Pescado en Escabeche

$13.00Out of stock

Kingfish sauteed in garlic sauce. Entrees are served with a choice of arroz Blanco con habichuelas (white rice and red beans) or arroz con gandules (yellow rice with pigeon peas).

Carne Frita

$14.00

Fried pork medallions. Entrees are served with a choice of arroz Blanco con habichuelas (white rice and red beans) or arroz con gandules (yellow rice with pigeon peas).

Lechón Asado

$14.00

Puerto Rican style roasted pork. Entrees are served with a choice of arroz Blanco con habichuelas (white rice and red beans) or arroz con gandules (yellow rice with pigeon peas).

Chicharron de Pollo

$13.00

Fried hormone-free chicken with choice of arroz blanco y habichuelas o arroz con gandules.

Pechuga de Pollo a la Parilla

$13.00

Grilled hormone-free chicken breast. Entrees are served with a choice of arroz Blanco con habichuelas (white rice and red beans) or arroz con gandules (yellow rice with pigeon peas).

Bistec Empanado

$15.00

Deep-fried breaded steak. Entrees are served with a choice of arroz Blanco con habichuelas (white rice and red beans) or arroz con gandules (yellow rice with pigeon peas).

Bistec Encebollado

$15.50

Beef steak in sautéed onions. Entrees are served with a choice of arroz blanco con habichuelas (white rice and red beans) or arroz con gandules (yellow rice with pigeon peas).

Chuleta

$14.00

Grilled center-cut pork chop. Entrees are served with a choice of arroz Blanco con habichuelas (white rice and red beans) or arroz con gandules (yellow rice with pigeon peas).

Mofongo

Mofongo Relleno con Caldito de Pollo

$15.00

Mofongo con Chicharron de Pollo

$14.00

Mashed Plantain with garlic and seasoning served with a fried chicken.

Mofongo con Caldito de Pollo y Carne Frita

Mofongo con Caldito de Pollo y Carne Frita

$14.00

Mashed Plantain with garlic and seasoning served with a side of chicken broth and fried chicken medallions.

Mofongo con Caldito de Pollo

$12.00

Stuffed mofongo, choice of hormone-free chicken, steak, or shrimp.

Tostones con Carne

Carne Frita con Tostones

$14.00

Full order of tostones with pork medallions. With a side of mayo ketchup.

Chicharron de Pollo con Tostones

$13.00

Chuleta con Tostones

$14.00

Full order of tostones with grilled pork chops. With a side of mayo ketchup.

Bistec con Tostones

$15.00

Full order of tostones with grilled beef steak. With a side of mayo ketchup.

Vianda

Vianda y Bacalao Guisado

$14.00

Malanga, yautia, ñame y guineo, stewed codfish, and avocado.

Soup

Sopa de Salchichón (Puerto Rican Salami)

$5.00+

Served with noodles and potatoes.

Sancocho

$8.00+

Puerto Rican beef stew served with white rice.

Salad

Cobb Salad

Cobb Salad

$8.00

Mixed greens, tomatoes, red onions, cucumbers, egg, bacon bits, and avocado.

House Salad

$5.00

Mixed greens, tomatoes, red onions, and cucumbers.

Sandwiches

El Boricua

$12.00

Steak, mozzarella cheese, grilled onions, lettuce, tomato, mayo and mojo

Tripleta

$13.00

Steak, lechón, ham, mozzarella cheese, onions, lettuce, tomato, mayo, and mojo. All sandwiches served with seasoned french fries. Upgrade to sweet potato fries for an additional charge.

Media Noche

$12.00

Steak, ham, Mozzarella cheese, onions, lettuce, tomato, mayo, and mojo. All sandwiches served with seasoned french fries. Upgrade to sweet potato fries for an additional charge.

Vegetariano

$10.00

Half avocado, Mozzarella cheese, red pepper, red onion, lettuce, tomato, mayo, and mojo. All sandwiches served with seasoned french fries. Upgrade to sweet potato fries for an additional charge.

Chicken Sandwich

$12.00

Grilled hormone-free chicken breast, onions, lettuce, tomato, mayo, and mojo. All sandwiches served with seasoned french fries. Upgrade to sweet potato fries for an additional charge.

Nellie's Cubano

Nellie's Cubano

$12.00

Shredded pork, in-bone ham, Swiss cheese, pickles, garlic cilantro dressing. All sandwiches served with seasoned french fries. Upgrade to sweet potato fries for an additional charge.

Ham and Cheese

$9.00

Ham, American cheese, lettuce, tomato, mayo, and mojo. All sandwiches served with seasoned french fries. Upgrade to sweet potato fries for an additional charge.

Pernil

$11.00

Shredded pork, Mozzarella cheese, red pepper, red onion, lettuce, tomato, mayo, and mojo. All sandwiches served with seasoned french fries. Upgrade to sweet potato fries for an additional charge.

Grilled Cheese

$8.00

American and Mozzarella cheese on Texas toast. All sandwiches served with seasoned french fries. Upgrade to sweet potato fries for an additional charge.

Sides

Sweet Potato Fries

$4.00+

Seasoned Fries

$3.00+

Maduros

$4.00

Yuca Fries

$7.00

Served with mayo ketchup.

Bacalao Fries

$8.00Out of stock

Tostones

$4.00
Arroz con Gandules

Arroz con Gandules

$4.00

Yellow rice with pigeon peas.

Arroz Blanco

$4.00

White rice.

Habichuelas

$4.00

Avocado

$3.00

Bacalao

$7.00
All hours
Sunday7:00 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 11:59 pm
Monday7:00 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 11:59 pm
Tuesday7:00 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 11:59 pm
Wednesday7:00 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 11:59 pm
Thursday7:00 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 11:59 pm
Friday7:00 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 11:59 pm
Saturday7:00 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 11:59 pm
Restaurant info

Since March 2006: Nellie’s has become widely recognized as one of “Chicago’s Best”. A staple of the Humboldt Park neighborhood with its blend of Puerto Rican fare & American breakfast favorites.

Website

Location

2458 W. Division St., Chicago, IL 60622

Directions

