Nellie's on 3rd

review star

No reviews yet

4 3rd St SW

Rochester, MN 55902

Order Again

Popular Items

My Honey
Cheese Burger
Garlic Cheese Bread

Appetizers

artichoke. spinach. cream cheese. + pita
Cheese Curds

Cheese Curds

$10.00Out of stock

beer batter. marinara

6 Wings

6 Wings

$10.00Out of stock

bbq. sweet chili. buffalo. teriyaki. angry jack. + ranch or blue cheese & celery + carrots.

12 Wings

12 Wings

$14.00Out of stock

bbq. sweet chili. buffalo. teriyaki. angry jack. + ranch or blue cheese & celery + carrots.

Boneless Wings

Boneless Wings

$12.00Out of stock

spicy honey mustard. beer cheese. ale mustard.

Garlic Cheese Bread

Garlic Cheese Bread

$13.00

the. best. cheese. bread. ever. + marinara

Spin Dip

Spin Dip

$12.00Out of stock

spinach. artichoke. cream cheese. + pita

Greens

House Salad

$7.00

arugula. cucumber. tomato. red onion. parmesan.

Peanut Salad

$12.00

peanut dressing. oranges. crispy onions. curry.

Beet Salad

Beet Salad

$14.00

arugula. toasted walnuts. beets. goat cheese.

Burgers

LTOP
Hamburger

Hamburger

$11.00
Cheese Burger

Cheese Burger

$12.00

LTOP + American Cheese

Everything Else

Brat

$4.00

Strudla

$5.00

Pork

$6.00

Pizzas

Plain Jane

Plain Jane

$12.00

marinara. mozzarella. parmesan.

Gimme some Pep

Gimme some Pep

$14.00

marinara. double pepperoni. mozzarella.

Meat Sweats

Meat Sweats

$15.00

marinara. sausage. pepperoni. bacon. ham. mozzarella.

Red white and Green

Red white and Green

$13.00

marinara. tomato. mozzarella. fresh basil. balsamic.

CBA

CBA

$15.00Out of stock

white sauce. chicken. bacon. artichoke. onions. mozzarella.

My Honey

My Honey

$16.00

roasted garlic oil. mozzarella. goat cheese. honey. walnuts. arugula. balsamic.

Herbivore

Herbivore

$14.00

marinara. mozzarella. fresh mushrooms. green pepper. green olives. onion.

Little Dragon

Little Dragon

$14.00

marinara. pepperoni. jalapeños. habeñeros. mozzarella.

Piggly Wiggly

Piggly Wiggly

$15.00Out of stock

bbq sauce. pepperoni. ham. sausage. bacon. mixed cheese.

Humble Pie

Humble Pie

$14.00Out of stock

white sauce. mashed potatoes. bacon. parmesan. sour cream. green onion.

Green Queen

Green Queen

$16.00Out of stock

Pesto, Kale, Artichoke, Asparagus, Red onion, goat cheese, Mozzarella

Buffalo 507 Pizza

Buffalo 507 Pizza

$14.00

buffalo sauce. pulled chicken. mozzarella. blue cheese. green onions.

Hang 10

Hang 10

$15.00Out of stock

Canadian Bacon, Jalapeno Pineapple Relish, Roasted Red Peppers, Mozzarella

Reuben Pizza

Reuben Pizza

$15.00

Corned Beef, 1000 Island Dressing, Sauerkraut, Swiss Cheese

Da Wizzzz

Da Wizzzz

$15.00Out of stock

Our version of a Philly Pizza, Sliced steak, peppers, onions, Cheese Sauce and Mozzarella

Gyro Pizza

Gyro Pizza

$15.00Out of stock

Sliced Lamb, Lettuce, Tomato, Red onion, Cucumber, Tzatziki, Goat Cheese

Build your Own

$14.00

Your choice of Red, White or Pesto sauce, + 3 toppings of your choice. Mozzarella

Kids Menu

Chicken Fingers

$6.00

2 chicken strips. fries.

Kids Burger

$6.00

2 sliders. fries.

Kids Cheese Burger

$6.00

2 sliders with american cheese. fries.

Grilled Cheese

$6.00

american cheese on white bread. fries.

Kids Pepperoni Pizza

$6.00

Pita pizza with Pepperoni

Kids Cheese Pizza

$6.00

Pita pizza with cheese blend.

Sides

Fries

$5.00

Tots

$5.00

Slaw

$4.00

Mash

$4.00

Side Salad

$4.00

Chips

$4.00

Sweet Potato Waffle Fries

$6.00

Dessert

Cookie

Cookie

$8.00
Chocolate Cake

Chocolate Cake

$8.00
Cheesecake

Cheesecake

$7.00Out of stock
Root Beer Float

Root Beer Float

$5.00

Girl Scout Desserts

$9.00

WEDDING

BEER

$4.00

WINE

$6.00

COCKTAIL

$7.00

KEG

$350.00
All hours
Sunday12:00 pm - 7:00 pm
Monday12:00 pm - 7:00 pm
Tuesday12:00 pm - 7:00 pm
Wednesday12:00 pm - 7:00 pm
Thursday12:00 pm - 7:00 pm
Friday12:00 pm - 7:00 pm
Saturday12:00 pm - 7:00 pm
Homemade Reubens. Hand-dipped cheese curds made to order. Tater tots. Pizzas with sauce made fresh daily. Locally brewed and domestic beers on tap. Wine, cocktails, and everything in between. Food that is familiar, housed in the former Grand Rounds Brewing Company Building, a timeless space that has stood for over 150 years, welcoming locals, neighbors, and people from around the world.

4 3rd St SW, Rochester, MN 55902

