Nellie's on 3rd
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
Attributes and Amenities
All hours
|Sunday
|12:00 pm - 7:00 pm
|Monday
|12:00 pm - 7:00 pm
|Tuesday
|12:00 pm - 7:00 pm
|Wednesday
|12:00 pm - 7:00 pm
|Thursday
|12:00 pm - 7:00 pm
|Friday
|12:00 pm - 7:00 pm
|Saturday
|12:00 pm - 7:00 pm
Restaurant info
Homemade Reubens. Hand-dipped cheese curds made to order. Tater tots. Pizzas with sauce made fresh daily. Locally brewed and domestic beers on tap. Wine, cocktails, and everything in between. Food that is familiar, housed in the former Grand Rounds Brewing Company Building, a timeless space that has stood for over 150 years, welcoming locals, neighbors, and people from around the world.
Location
4 3rd St SW, Rochester, MN 55902
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
Victoria’s Ristorante & Wine Bar - 7 1st Ave SW
No Reviews
7 1st Ave SW Rochester, MN 55902
View restaurant
Hollandberry Pannekoeken - 214 N. Broadway
No Reviews
214 North Broadway Avenue Rochester, MN 55906
View restaurant