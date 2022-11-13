Nello's Pizza

Restaurant header imageView gallery

Popular Items

14" BYO Pizza
12" BYO Pizza
Garden Salad - LG

Appetizers

Soup - White Chicken Chili

$7.00

Fritto Misto

$14.00

Crispy Shrimp, Calamari & Pepperoncinis, served with Romesco Sauce

Garlic Bread

$4.00

Polpette Formaggio

$10.00

Two Meatballs, Marinara, Mozzarella, Breadcrumbs, Parsley, Reggiano

Rosemary Roasted Olives

$6.00

Olive Mix, Rosemary Oil, Rosemary Sprig

Seasoned Crust W/Sauce

$8.00

Garlic Butter, Parmesean

Chicken Wings

$15.00

Boards

Bruschetta - BBLT

$14.00

Garlic Aioli, Arugula, Tomato, Burrata, Smoked Bacon, Olive Oil

Bruschetta - PB&J

$14.00

Almond Butter, Goat Cheese, Fig Jam, Prosciutto, Chives

Bruschetta - Pomo

$14.00

Pomadoro Mix, Cucumber, Balsalmic Reduction, Parsley, Reggiano Cheese

Caprese Board

$14.00

House Stretched Mozzarella, Vine-ripened Tomato, Fresh Basil, Walnut Pesto, Mixed Olives, Toasted Baguette

Classico

$16.00

Chef's assortment of Meat, Cheese, and other selected fare

Vegetarian Chef's Board

$14.00

Assortment of Cheeses and Vegetables

Salads

Antipasto - LG

$16.00

House Mixed Greens, Italian Cured Meats, Asiago, Fontinella, Tomato, Mixed Olive, Roasted Red Bell Pepper, Pepperoncini, Red Onion, Tossed in Nello's House Dressing

Antipasto - SM

$10.00

House Mixed Greens, Italian Cured Meats, Asiago, Fontinella, Tomato, Mixed Olive, Roasted Red Bell Pepper, Pepperoncini, Red Onion, Tossed in Nello's House Dressing

Arugula Salmon Cous Cous - LG

$16.00

Organic Wild Arugula, cherry Tomato, Pepitas, Currant, Corn, Asiago, Smoked Salmon, CousCous, Tossed in Pesto Ranch Dressing

Arugula Salmon Cous Cous - SM

$10.00

Organic Wild Arugula, cherry Tomato, Pepitas, Currant, Corn, Asiago, Smoked Salmon, CousCous, Tossed in Pesto Ranch Dressing

Caesar Salad - LG

$14.00

Romaine Hearts, Asiago, Parmigiano Croutons, Tossed in Caesar Dressing

Caesar Salad - SM

$8.00

Romaine Hearts, Asiago, Parmigiano Croutons, Tossed in Caesar Dressing

Chopped Chicken Gorgonzola - LG

$16.00

Roasted Chicken, Organic Spring Greens, Gorgonzola, Tomato, Pine Nut, Tossed in White Balsamic Dressing

Chopped Chicken Gorgonzola - SM

$10.00

Roasted Chicken, Organic Spring Greens, Gorgonzola, Tomato, Pine Nut, Tossed in White Balsamic Dressing

Garden Salad - LG

$15.00

House Greens, Black Olive, Mushroom, Carrot, Tomato, Fontinella, Cheddar, Asiago, Choice of Turkey or Ham

Garden Salad - SM

$9.00

House Greens, Black Olive, Mushroom, Carrot, Tomato, Fontinella, Cheddar, Asiago, Choice of Turkey or Ham

Old World Salad - LG

$15.00

Romaine, Feta, Black Olive, Cucumber, Red Onion, Mushroom, Artichoke Heart, Sundried Tomato, Garbanzo Bean, Pepperoncini

Old World Salad - SM

$9.00

Romaine, Feta, Black Olive, Cucumber, Red Onion, Mushroom, Artichoke Heart, Sundried Tomato, Garbanzo Bean, Pepperoncini

Side Salad - SM

$5.00

House Greens, Black Olive, Carrot, Tomato & Parmigiano Croutons

Spinach Salad - LG

$15.00

Organic Spinach, Applewood Smoked Bacon, Tomato, Scallion, Mushroom, Radish, Egg

Spinach Salad - SM

$9.00

Organic Spinach, Applewood Smoked Bacon, Tomato, Scallion, Mushroom, Radish, Egg

Sandwiches

Chicken Parmesan

$14.00

Crispy Chicken Cutlet, Red Sauce, Mozzarella, Artisan Baguette

Crispy Chicken Sandwich

$16.00

Crispy Chicken Cutlet, Spicy Aioli, Purple Slaw on Brioche

Italian Beef

$15.00

House Roasted Beef, Pomodoro Bell Pepper, Mozzarella, Au Jus, Artisan Baguette

Parlor Burger

$15.00

7oz Burger, Garlic Aioli, Arugala, Tomato on Brioche

Turkey Club

$13.00

House Roasted Turkey, Applewood Smoked Bacon, Aioli, Red Onion, Spring Mix, Tomato, Smoked Provolone, Avocado, Multi-Grain Bread

1/2 Chicken Parm

$8.00

1/2 Italian Beef

$8.50

1/2 Meatball Sub

$8.00

1/2 Turkey Club

$7.50

Pasta

Bolognese

$17.00

Bolognese Sauce, Pappardelle Pasta, Reggiano Cheese, Chives, Rosemary Oil

Crema Americana

$16.00

Alfredo Sauce, Tagliatelle Pasta, Parsley, Reggiano

Lasagna

$17.00

Pasta layered with Bolognese Sauce, Mozzarella, Fontinella, Asiago, Ricotta

Pomodoro Tagliatelle

$16.00

Marinara Sauce, Spaghetti, Basil, Reggiano

8" Pizza

8" BBQ Chicken

$11.00

BBQ Sauce, Smoked Provolone, Chicken, Red Onion, Cilantro, Mozzarella

8" BYO Pizza

$7.00

Build Your Own Pizza

8" Classic European

$10.00

Housemade Sausage, Fontinella, Mozzarella, Ricotta, Romano, Fresh Basil, San Marzano Tomato, Olive Oil

8" Deluxe Combo

$11.00

Pepperoni, Sausage, Onion, Black Olive, Green Bell Pepper, Mushroom, Mozzarella

8" Four Cheese

$10.00

8" Funghi & Formagio

$11.00

8" Margherita

$10.00

San Marzano Tomato, Fresh Basil, Mozzarella, Romano, Fontinella, Olive Oil, Garlic

8" Pavone Pepperoni

$11.00

Schreiner's Pavone Pepperoni, Mozzarella, Torn Basil

8" Pesto Bianca

$10.00

Walnut Pesto, Sundried Tomato, Fontinella, Mozzarella

8" Portabella Arugula

$11.00

Wild Mushrooms, Olive Oil, Mozzarella, Fontinella, Garlic, Fresh Arugula, Grana Padano

8" Sajone

$12.00

8" Salsiccia

$11.00

Housemade Sausage, Grilled Radicchio, Sage, SABA, Mozzarella

8" Spinaci

$10.00

Organic Spinach, Mushroom, Garlic, Tomato, Feta, Mozzarella

8" Veggie

$10.00

Tomato, Roasted Red Pepper, Green Bell Pepper, Onion, Organic Spinach, Mushroom, Garlic, Mozzarella

8" Yukon Gold

$11.00

Yukon Gold Potato, Pancetta, Gorgonzola, Mozzarella, Rosemary, Olive Oil

8" Murphy

$10.00

8" Numero Uno

$10.00

12" Pizza

12" BBQ Chicken

$18.00

BBQ Sauce, Smoked Provolone, Chicken, Red Onion, Cilantro, Mozzarella

12" BYO Pizza

$10.00

Build Your Own Pizza

12" Classic European

$16.00

Housemade Sausage, Fontinella, Mozzarella, Ricotta, Romano, Fresh Basil, San Marzano Tomato, Olive Oil

12" Deluxe Combo

$18.00

Pepperoni, Sausage, Onion, Black Olive, Green Bell Pepper, Mushroom, Mozzarella

12" Four Cheese

$17.00

12" Fuhghi & Formagio

$18.00

12" Margherita

$16.00

San Marzano Tomato, Fresh Basil, Mozzarella, Romano, Fontinella, Olive Oil, Garlic

12" Pavone Pepperoni

$18.00

Schreiner's Pavone Pepperoni, Mozzarella, Torn Basil

12" Pesto Bianca

$16.00

Walnut Pesto, Sundried Tomato, Fontinella, Mozzarella

12" Portabella Arugula

$18.00

Wild Mushrooms, Olive Oil, Mozzarella, Fontinella, Garlic, Fresh Arugula, Grana Padano

12" Salsiccia

$18.00

Housemade Sausage, Grilled Radicchio, Sage, SABA, Mozzarella

12" Spinaci

$17.00

Organic Spinach, Mushroom, Garlic, Tomato, Feta, Mozzarella

12" Veggie

$17.00

Tomato, Roasted Red Pepper, Green Bell Pepper, Onion, Organic Spinach, Mushroom, Garlic, Mozzarella

12" Yukon Gold

$18.00

Yukon Gold Potato, Pancetta, Gorgonzola, Mozzarella, Rosemary, Olive Oil

12" Four Cheese

$14.00

12" Sajone

$20.00

14" Pizza

14" BBQ Chicken

$22.00

BBQ Sauce, Smoked Provolone, Chicken, Red Onion, Cilantro, Mozzarella

14" BYO Pizza

$12.00

Build Your Own Pizza

14" Classic European

$20.00

Housemade Sausage, Fontinella, Mozzarella, Ricotta, Romano, Fresh Basil, San Marzano Tomato, Olive Oil

14" Deluxe Combo

$22.00

Pepperoni, Sausage, Onion, Black Olive, Green Bell Pepper, Mushroom, Mozzarella

14" Four Cheese

$21.00

14" Funghi & Formagio

$22.00

14" Margherita

$20.00

San Marzano Tomato, Fresh Basil, Mozzarella, Romano, Fontinella, Olive Oil, Garlic

14" Pavone Pepperoni

$22.00

Schreiner's Pavone Pepperoni, Mozzarella, Torn Basil

14" Pesto Bianca

$20.00

Walnut Pesto, Sundried Tomato, Fontinella, Mozzarella

14" Portabella Arugula

$22.00

Wild Mushrooms, Olive Oil, Mozzarella, Fontinella, Garlic, Fresh Arugula, Grana Padano

14" Sajone

$24.00

14" Salsiccia

$22.00

Housemade Sausage, Grilled Radicchio, Sage, SABA, Mozzarella

14" Spinaci

$21.00

Organic Spinach, Mushroom, Garlic, Tomato, Feta, Mozzarella

14" Veggie

$21.00

Tomato, Roasted Red Pepper, Green Bell Pepper, Onion, Organic Spinach, Mushroom, Garlic, Mozzarella

14" Yukon Gold

$22.00

Yukon Gold Potato, Pancetta, Gorgonzola, Mozzarella, Rosemary, Olive Oil

Bambinos

8" Kids Pizza

$7.00

8" Cheese or Pepperoni Pizza

Kids Mac & Cheese

$7.00

House Made Mac & Cheese

Dessert

Cannoli

$5.00

Chocolate Chips, Pistacchio, Ricotta Filling

Cheesecake

$8.00

Homemade Lemon Cheesecake

Gelato

$3.00

Chocolate, Vanilla, Salted Carmel, or Seasonal

Tiramisu

$8.00

Homemade Taditional Tiramisu

Sides

12" Dough

$4.00

Chx Parm Breast

$7.00

Grilled Chx Breast

$6.00

SD 1/2 Trad Bread

$2.00

SD Alfredo Sauce

$2.50

SD Anchovies

$2.00

SD Aujus

$1.00

SD Bacon

$2.00

SD BBQ Sauce

$1.00

SD Black Olives

$0.50

SD Broccoli Raw

$2.50

SD Broccoli Steamed

$2.50

SD Chips

$2.00

SD Croutons

$1.00

SD Dressing

$1.00

SD Egg

$2.00

SD Feta

$2.00

SD Flat Bread

$2.00

SD Fries

$4.00

SD Full Trad Bread

$4.00

SD Garlic Aioli

$2.00

SD Giardenera

$2.00

SD Green Olives

$0.50

SD Jalapenos

$0.50

SD Mayo

$1.00

SD Meatball (1)

$3.00

SD Pasta Bread

SD Pepperoncini's

$1.00

SD Pesto

$2.50

SD Pickels

$2.00

SD Pine Nuts

$2.00

SD Pizza Sauce

$1.00

SD Pomodoro

$2.50

SD Proscuitto

$4.00

SD Romesco

$2.50

SD SABA

$2.50

SD Slaw

$2.50

SD Spicy Aioli

$2.00

SD Tarter Sauce

$0.50

SD White Onion

$0.50

SD Wing Sauce

$2.50

SD Yellow Mustard

Utensils

Extra SD Pasta Bread

$1.00

SD Fruit

$3.00

SD Fresh basil

$1.00

SD Tomato jam

$2.50

SD Garlic aioli

$2.00

NA Beverages

Arnold Palmer

$3.00

Coffee

$3.00

Coke

$3.00

Cranberry Juice

$3.00

Diet Coke

$3.00

Dr Pepper

$3.00

Iced Tea

$3.00

Kids Drink

$1.50

Lemonade

$3.00

Peligrino

$4.00

Rootbeer

$3.00

Sprite

$3.00

Milk

$3.00

Hot Tea

$3.00

Growlers

Bell's Two Hearted GR

$22.00

Church Music GR

$22.00

Coors Lt GR

$14.00

Franziskaner GR

$22.00

Guinness GR

$22.00

Kiltlifter GR

$22.00

Peroni GR

$22.00

Sierra Nevada GR

$22.00

Smithwick's GR

$22.00

Spellbinder GR

$22.00

Weinstephan GR

$22.00

Wow Wheat GR

$22.00

Red Wine BTB

Barbera, Viberti BTL

$38.00

Barolo, "Rocche di Castiglione Reserva" BTL

$65.00

Cabernet, Juggernaut BTL

$44.00

Cabernet, Lavis BTL

$34.00

Cabernet, Tortoise Creek BTL

$34.00

Chianti, La Ginestra BTL

$32.00

Featured Red, Vitiano BTL

$38.00

Malbec, Piatelli BTL

$36.00

Montepulciano d'abruzzo la Borgata BTL

$36.00

Montepulciano, Zaccagnini BTL

$36.00

Pinot Noir, Joel Gott BTL

$38.00

Pinot Noir, Smith Perry BTL

$44.00

Red Blend, Dos Cabezas BTL

$36.00

Red Blend, Horseshoes & Hand Grenades BTL

$44.00

Rosso, Santa Marina BTL

$28.00

Super Tuscan, il Ghizzano BTL

$48.00

Zinfandel, Gen BTL

$30.00

Barolo, Violetta BTL

$68.00

Barbera, Ca Viola BTL

$38.00

White Wines BTB

Chadonnay, Dough BTL

$34.00

Chardonnay, Golden BTL

$26.00

Chardonnay, Newton Skyside BTL

$44.00

Chardonnay, Rombauer BTL

$50.00

Chardonnay, Santa Marina BTL

$28.00

Copane

$34.00

Featured White, Est BTL

$34.00

Pinot Grigio, Antinori Santa Cristina BTL

$32.00

Pinot Grigio, Good BTL

$26.00

Riesling, Shine BTL

$36.00

Rose, Long Meadow Ranch BTL

$36.00

Sauv Blanc, Ant Moore BTL

$26.00

LE Crema BTL

$44.00

By the Bottle

Moscato, Saracco

$26.00

Sparkling Rose Le Contesse btl

$34.00

Franciacorta Brut, Contadi Castaldi

$45.00

Food

Food

$35.00

Wine

$40.00
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 3:00 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:00 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:00 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:00 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:00 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:00 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:00 am
Restaurant info

In Crust We Trust!

Website

Location

4710 East Warner Road, Suite 10, Phoenix, AZ 85044

Directions

Gallery
Banner pic
Main pic

