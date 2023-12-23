Nem's Japandi Bistro
No reviews yet
80 North 6th Street
Brooklyn, NY 11249
Food
Small Dish
Breakfast
Sandwiches, Tartines, & Smørrebrød
Teishoku Set
Smoothies
Smoothies
- Thai Tropical$12.95
- Sunset Beach$11.95
- Pink Flamingo$11.95
- Melon Berry$11.95
- Berry Booster$11.95
- Acai Smoothie$12.95
- Buddha Detox$12.95
- Immune Boosting$12.00
- Tropikale$12.50
- Nice Cream Green$13.00
- Vitamin Sea$13.95
- Strawberry Protein$12.95
- Awakening Espresso$15.50
- Coco Nutty$12.95
- Let's Start The Day$12.95
- Mango Lover$13.95
- Mint Choc Chip$13.95
- Extreme Green Protein$15.50
Smoothie Bowls
Fresh Juices
Juice Shots
Smoothie Cocktails
Coffee Tea Refreshing
- Drip Coffee$4.00
- Cold Brew$5.00
- Espresso$3.75
- Americano$4.00
- Iced Americano$4.00
- Macchiato$4.50
- Flat White$5.00
- Cappuccino$5.00
- Iced Cappuccino$5.00
- Latte$6.00
- Iced Latte$6.00
- Mocha$6.00
- Iced Mocha$6.00
- Chocolate$7.00
- Iced Chocolate$7.00
- Classic Matcha Latte$6.00
- Chai Latte$6.00
- Turmeric Latte$6.00
- Iced Tea$4.50
- Lemon Iced Tea$5.50
- Fresh Lemonade$5.50
- Herbal Tea$5.50
- Green Mango Peach hot$8.00
- Green Mongo Peach cold$8.00
- Ginger Lemongrass hot$8.00
- Ginger Lemongrass cold$8.00
- Yuzu Matcha$12.00
- Ginger & Elderflower$10.00
- Ume & Wild Honey$11.00
- Peachful$10.00
- Pellegrino$8.00
- Tonic Water$5.50
Special Tea
Organic
Premium Ceremonial Matcha
- Japan Premium Matcha Hot$20.00
- Japan Premium Matcha Iced$20.00
- Japan Premium Latte Hot$22.00
- Japan Premium Latte Iced$22.00
- Japan Premium Usucha Hot$20.00
- Japan Premium Usucha Iced$20.00
- Excellent Matcha Hot$16.00
- Excellent Matcha Iced$16.00
- Excellent Latte Hot$18.00
- Excellent Latte Iced$18.00
- Excellent Usucha Hot$16.00
- Excellent Usucha Iced
- Shizuoka Rich Matcha Hot$12.00
- Shizuoka Rich Matcha Iced$12.00
- Shizuoka Rich Latte Hot$14.00
- Shizuoka Rich Latte Iced$14.00
- Shizuoka Rich Usucha Hot$12.00
- Shizuoka Rich Usucha Iced$12.00
Loose Leaf
Experience
Sake
Sake Glass
Sake Carafe
Sake Hot
Sake Bottle
Shochu
Shochu Glass (Copy)
Shochu Carafe (Copy)
Cocktail
Koi Cocktail
Bistro Cocktail
- Maiko Lady$18.00
- The Last Emperor$18.00
- The Answer Is In The Star$18.00
- A Message$18.00
- The Path Of The Wind$18.00
- Matcha Night In Shibuya$18.00
- Peaceful Morning In Copenhagen$18.00
- Nordic Fairytale$18.00
- A Reason For Being$18.00
- East Of The Sun And West Of The Moon$18.00
- Viking Blood$18.00
- Light In The Darkness$18.00
- Japanese Highball$18.00
- Toki Old Fashion$18.00
- It's Aquavit$18.00
- Aperol Spritz$15.00
- Bellini$15.00
- Margarita$15.00
- Mojito$15.00
- Old Fashion$15.00
