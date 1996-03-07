Restaurant header imageView gallery
Pizza

Neo Pizza & Taphouse Mt. Vernon, MD

12 Reviews

$$

520 Park Ave

Baltimore, MD 21201

Popular Items

10" Margherita
10" Great White
Meatball Pizza

Small Plates

Fried Mac N Cheese

$9.95

Beer Battered Onion Rings

$8.95

Wings

$14.95

Cheese Curds

$7.95

Neo Fries

$3.95

Sweet Potato Fries

$4.95

Specialty Pizzas

10" Florentine

$12.95

10" Fuego

$12.95

10" Downtown Philly

$12.95

10" Margherita

$12.95

10" Bbq Chicken

$12.95

10" Great White

$12.95

10" Chesapeake

$14.95

10" Erin’s Own

$12.95

Good Fellas

$12.95

Meatball Pizza

$12.95

Veggie Pizza

$12.95

Dessert

Funnel Cake

$5.95

Kids Tenders

Kids tenders

$7.95
Attributes and Amenities
check markDelivery
check markCatering
check markOnline Ordering
check markFresh Ingredients
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday10:30 am - 12:00 am
Monday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Tuesday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Wednesday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Thursday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Friday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Saturday10:30 am - 12:00 am
Come in and enjoy!

Location

520 Park Ave, Baltimore, MD 21201

Directions

