Restaurant header imageView gallery
Mediterranean
Middle Eastern

Neomonde Mediterranean Morrisville Catering

review star

No reviews yet

10235 Chapel Hill Rd.

Morrisville, NC 27560

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Popular Items

Pita Pocket Platter
Large Chicken Kabob
Large Hummus

Boxed Lunches

Small Kabob Platter

$10.99

Large Kabob Platter

$12.99

Pita Pocket Platter

$11.99

Choose from our made-fresh pita pocket sandwiches accompanied by two salad/side selections.

Pick 4

$11.99

Kabobs

All-Natural Charbroiled marinated Kabobs over a bed of grilled tomatoes & onions. With Lebanese whipped garlic on the side.

Small Chicken Kabob

$60.00

12 Marinated grilled Chicken Kabobs over grilled tomatoes & onions. Served with Lebanese garlic paste on the side.

Medium Chicken Kabob

$90.00

18 Marinated grilled Chicken Kabobs over grilled tomatoes & onions. Served with Lebanese garlic paste on the side.

Large Chicken Kabob

$115.00

24 Marinated grilled Chicken Kabobs over grilled tomatoes & onions. Served with Lebanese garlic paste on the side.

Small Lamb Kafta Kabob

$85.00

12 Marinated grilled Lamb Kafta over grilled tomatoes & onions. Served with Lebanese garlic paste on the side.

Medium Lamb Kafta Kabob

$125.00

18 Marinated grilled Lamb Kafta over grilled tomatoes & onions. Served with Lebanese garlic paste on the side.

Large Lamb Kafta Kabob

$165.00

24 Marinated grilled Lamb Kafta over grilled tomatoes & onions. Served with Lebanese garlic paste on the side.

Small Mixed Kabobs

$75.00

6 Marinated grilled Chicken Kabobs and 6 Lamb Kafta over grilled tomatoes & onions. Served with Lebanese garlic paste on the side.

Medium Mixed Kabobs

$110.00

9 Marinated grilled Chicken Kabobs and 9 Lamb Kafta over grilled tomatoes & onions. Served with Lebanese garlic paste on the side.

Large Mixed Kabob

$145.00

12 Marinated grilled Chicken Kabobs and 12 Lamb Kafta over grilled tomatoes & onions. Served with Lebanese garlic paste on the side.

Shawarma

Served with Tahini and Pita Bread on the side

Small Chicken Shawarma

$55.00

Seared tender strips of chicken in a yogurt marinade, sautéed tomato and Lebanese pickles. (8-12 Servings)

Large Chicken Shawarma

$95.00

Seared tender strips of chicken in a yogurt marinade, sautéed tomato and Lebanese pickles. (16-20 Servings)

Starter Platters

Small Falafel

$35.00

20 Crispy chickpea fritters made with a blend of garlic, herbs and spices. Served with tahini and pita bread on the side.

Large Falafel

$60.00

40 Crispy chickpea fritters made with a blend of garlic, herbs and spices. Served with tahini and pita bread on the side.

Small Mezza

$55.00

Large Mezza

$90.00

Small Cheese

$55.00

Large Cheese

$90.00

Small Crudite

$45.00

Large Crudite

$75.00

Small Fruit

$45.00

Large Fruit

$75.00

Small Grape Leaves

$60.00

Large Grape Leaves

$105.00

Small Manoushe

$50.00

Large Manoushe

$90.00

Dips

Served with Pita Chips or Pita Bread.

Small Hummus

$30.00

Chickpeas, tahini, garlic, lemon juice. (8-12 Servings)

Large Hummus

$45.00

Chickpeas, tahini, garlic, lemon juice. (16-20 Servings)

Small Cilantro Jalapeno Hummus

$35.00

Chickpeas, cilantro, jalapeno, tahini, lemon juice, garlic. (8-12 Servings)

Large Cilantro Jalapeno Hummus

$55.00

Chickpeas, cilantro, jalapeno, tahini, lemon juice, garlic. (16-20 Servings)

Small Baba Ghanouj

$35.00

Eggplant, tahini, lemon juice, garlic salt. (8-12 Servings)

Large Baba Ghanouj

$55.00

Eggplant, tahini, lemon juice, garlic salt. (16-20 Servings)

Small Tatziki

$45.00

Lebanese yogurt, cucumber, garlic, mint. (8-12 Servings)

Large Tatziki

$60.00

Lebanese yogurt, cucumber, garlic, mint. (16-20 Servings)

Cold Sides

Small Black Bean

$40.00

Black beans, chickpeas, red & green bell peppers, jalapenos, cilantro, green onion. (8-12 Servings)

Large Black Bean

$60.00

Black beans, chickpeas, red & green bell peppers, jalapenos, cilantro, green onion. (16-20 Servings)

Small Butternut Chickpea

$55.00

Butternut squash, chickpeas, pomegranate kernels, red onion, cilantro. (Servings 8-12)

Large Butternut Chickpea

$65.00

Butternut squash, chickpeas, pomegranate kernels, red onion, cilantro. (Servings 16-20)

Small Couscous

$40.00

Couscous, chickpeas, tomato, mint, parsley. (8-12 Servings)

Large Couscous

$50.00

Couscous, chickpeas, tomato, mint, parsley. (16-20 Servings)

Small Chicken Salad

$65.00

Chicken breast, celery, golden raisins, walnuts, light mayo, parsley. (8-12 Servings)

Large Chicken Salad

$85.00

Chicken breast, celery, golden raisins, walnuts, light mayo, parsley. (16-20 Servings)

Salads

Small Fatoush

$40.00

Romaine lettuce, tomato, cucumber, green bell pepper, red onion, parsley. (8-12 Servings)

Large Fatoush

$65.00

Romaine lettuce, tomato, cucumber, green bell pepper, red onion, parsley. (16-20 Servings)

Small Lebanese Cabbage Slaw

$40.00

Cabbage, tomatoes, parsley, EVOO, garlic and lemon juice. (8-12 Servings)

Large Lebanese Cabbage Slaw

$55.00

Cabbage, tomatoes, parsley, EVOO, garlic and lemon juice. (16-20 Servings)

Small Pomegranate Salad

$60.00

Mixed greens, strawberries, walnuts, feta cheese, parsley, freshly made pomegranate dressing. (8-12 Servings)

Large Pomegranate Salad

$75.00

Mixed greens, strawberries, walnuts, feta cheese, parsley, freshly made pomegranate dressing. (16-20 Servings)

Small Quinoa Tabouli

$45.00

Italian parsley, quinoa, tomato, onion, cucumber. (8-12 Servings)

Large Quinoa Tabouli

$60.00

Italian parsley, quinoa, tomato, onion, cucumber. (16-20 Servings)

Small Classic Tabouli

$40.00

Large Classic Tabouli

$50.00

Small Kale Salad

$40.00

Large Kale Salad

$65.00

Small Potato Salad

$40.00

Large Potato Salad

$55.00

Small Beets & Orange Salad

$40.00

Large Beets & Orange Salad

$55.00

Hot Sides

Small Mediterranean Rice

$40.00

Long grain rice, crisp vermecelli noodles. (8-12 Servings)

Large Mediterranean Rice

$55.00

Long grain rice, crisp vermecelli noodles. (16-20 Servings)

Small Mjadarah

$40.00

French lentils, rice, caramelized onions. (8-12 Servings)

Large Mjadarah

$55.00

French lentils, rice, caramelized onions. (16-20 Servings)

Small Ratatouille

$40.00

Eggplant, tomato, onion, green bell pepper, garlic. (8-12 Servings)

Large Ratatouille

$55.00

Eggplant, tomato, onion, green bell pepper, garlic. (16-20 Servings)

Small Roasted Vegetables

$40.00

Carrots, yellow squash, zucchini, onion. (8-12 Servings)

Large Roasted Vegetables

$55.00

Carrots, yellow squash, zucchini, onion. (16-20 Servings)

Sandwich Platters

Pita Wraps Platter

$80.00

Choose one of our different wrap options. (8 Wraps)

Pita Pocket Platter

$11.99

Choose from our made-fresh pita pocket sandwiches accompanied by two salad/side selections.

Desserts

Small Baklava Platter

$45.00

Assorted Mediterranean pastries made with layers of fillo dough, nuts and syrup; baked to a golden brown and cut into bite size pieces. (10-15 Servings)

Large Baklava Platter

$55.00

Assorted Mediterranean pastries made with layers of fillo dough, nuts and syrup; baked to a golden brown and cut into bite size pieces. (20-25 Servings)

Small Cookies & Brownies

$45.00

An assortment of freshly-baked cookies and fudge brownies cut into bite size pieces. (8-12 Servings)

Large Cookies & Brownies

$55.00

An assortment of freshly-baked cookies and fudge brownies cut into bite size pieces. (16-20 Servings)

Beverage

Bottled Water

$1.99

Gallon Iced Tea

$9.00

Option of Sweet or Unsweet Tea. Cups and ice included. (10 Servings)

Gallon Lemonade

$9.00

Cups and ice Included. (10 Servings)

Gluten Free Pita

Gluten Free Pita - Per Piece

$2.49

Pita Bread, Plates, Forks, Napkins, and serving Utensils

Pita Bread, Plates, Forks, Napkins, and serving Utensils

All hours
Sunday10:30 am - 12:00 am
Monday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday10:30 am - 12:00 am
Restaurant info

Let us host your next affair. Whether it’s a wedding, corporate function, or social get together, you can count on great food and experience!

Location

10235 Chapel Hill Rd., Morrisville, NC 27560

Directions

Gallery
Neomonde Mediterranean image
Neomonde Mediterranean image

Similar restaurants in your area

Neomonde Mediterranean - Morrisville
orange star4.3 • 1,251
10235 Chapel Hill Rd Morrisville, NC 27560
View restaurantnext
Baba Ghannouj
orange starNo Reviews
5400 S Miami Bvd Durham, NC 27703
View restaurantnext
Plates Neighborhood Kitchen
orange star4.5 • 2,482
301 Glenwood Ave Suite 100 Raleigh, NC 27603
View restaurantnext
COPA - Durham
orange star4.4 • 1,637
107 W. Main Street Durham, NC 27701
View restaurantnext
Zweli's Kitchen & Catering - Zweli's Kitchen
orange starNo Reviews
4600 Durham-Chapel Hill Blvd Suite 26 Durham, NC 27707
View restaurantnext
Juju Durham
orange star4.6 • 3,010
737 9th St,Ste 210 Durham, NC 27705
View restaurantnext
Search similar restaurants

Popular restaurants in Morrisville

Neomonde Mediterranean - Morrisville
orange star4.3 • 1,251
10235 Chapel Hill Rd Morrisville, NC 27560
View restaurantnext
The Kupkake Fairy
orange star4.8 • 388
10123 Chapel Hill Rd Morrisville, NC 27560
View restaurantnext
Clean Juice - Park West
orange star4.5 • 380
3035 Village Market Place Morrisville, NC 27560
View restaurantnext
Bul Box - Morrisville
orange star4.7 • 303
1125 Hatches Pond Lane #118 Morrisville, NC 27560
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Morrisville
Cary
review star
Avg 4.6 (70 restaurants)
Cary
review star
Avg 4.6 (70 restaurants)
Apex
review star
Avg 4.5 (19 restaurants)
Raleigh
review star
Avg 4.4 (218 restaurants)
Raleigh
review star
Avg 4.4 (218 restaurants)
Apex
review star
Avg 4.5 (19 restaurants)
Durham
review star
Avg 4.4 (132 restaurants)
Holly Springs
review star
Avg 4.6 (13 restaurants)
Chapel Hill
review star
Avg 4.5 (37 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston