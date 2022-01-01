Neomonde Mediterranean - Morrisville

Restaurant header imageView gallery
Popular Items

Large Kabob Plate
Pita Pocket Plate
Chicken Shawarma

Featured Specials

Sm Salmon Kabob Plate

$15.99Out of stock

Lg Salmon Kabob Plate

$18.99Out of stock

Plates

Entree Salad

$9.99

Large Kabob Plate

$13.99

Neomonde Plate

$12.99

tabouli, hummus, baba ghanouj, grape leaves, labneh, EVOO, and olives

Pick 3 Plate

$10.99

Pick 4 Plate

$12.99

Pita Pocket Plate

$11.99

Small Kabob Plate

$11.99

Veggie Lasagna Plate

$12.99

Pita Pockets

Beef & Lamb Shawarma

$6.49

Famous Chicken Salad Pita Pocket

$5.99

Chicken Shawarma

$5.99

Falafel Pita Pocket

$4.99

Grilled Chicken Pita Pocket

$5.99

Grilled Veggie Pita Pocket

$4.99

Lamb Kafta Pita Pocket

$6.99

Steak Pita Pocket

$6.49

Kabobs

Chicken Kabob

$4.99

Steak Kabob

$5.99

Lamb Kafta Kabob

$5.99

Salmon Kabob

$7.00Out of stock

Man'oushe

Jibni Man'oushe

$7.59

Tomato Olive Man'oushe

$7.59

Lahem B'ahjeen Man'oushe

$7.59

Spinach Feta Man'oushe

$7.59Out of stock

Zaatar Man'oushe

$4.99

Zaattar Deluxe

$7.49

Our Zaatar Manoushe with a spread of Hummus or Lebni, and fresh cut mint, cucumber, tomato and Kalamata Olives

Mozzarella Spicy Herbs

$7.59

Family Meals

Family Kabob

$59.99

Six Chicken Kabobs, Large Salad, Two Small Sides, Large Rice or Mjadarah, and Four Pieces Baklava

Family Falafel

$59.99

Sixteen Pieces of Falafel, Large Salad, Two Small Sides, Large Rice or Mjadarah, and Four Pieces Baklava

Family Pepper Chicken

$59.99Out of stock

Family Chicken n Mushroom

$59.99Out of stock

Family Veggie Curry

$59.99Out of stock

Family Lasagna

$59.99Out of stock

Kid's Meal

Kid's Cheese Pie *contains Gluten*

$7.99

Kid's Kabob

$7.99

Kid's Falafel

$7.99

Sides

Falafel

$0.85

Fall Falafel Piece

$0.75Out of stock

Fries

$4.49

Grape Leaves

$0.89

Veggie Lasagna Piece

$6.49

Gluten Free Pita Piece

$2.49

Ramekin

Kibbeh

$1.25

Lentil Soup

$4.99Out of stock

Spicy Okra Fries

$3.99Out of stock

Grab & Go

8 oz or 16 oz Togo containers
Baba Ghanouj

Baba Ghanouj

eggplant, tahini, lemon juice, garlic

Bamyieh (okra)

Beet Salad

beets and oranges tossed with red onions, pine nuts, and herbs in a carob, pomegranate balsamic-vinaigrette with a hint of orange blossom water

Black Bean Salad

black beans, chickpeas, diced red and green peppers, parsley, cilantro, jalapenos, green onion, EVOO, red wine vinegar, lemon juice, and spices

Bulgar Tabouli

romaine, tomato, red onion, cucumber, green pepper, radish, parsley, olive oil. (GF and Vegan)

Butternut Chickpea Salad

with red onions and herbs in a pomegranate dressing

Cabbage Delight

chopped cabbage, spinach, onion and green pepper sautéed with cracked wheat and spices

Cabbage Salad

cabbage, tomatoes, parsley, EVOO, garlic and lemon juice

Chicken Salad

chopped chicken breast with celery, golden raisins, walnuts, mayo, parsley and spices

Cilantro Jalapeno Hummus

classic hummus, cilantro, jalapeno

Couscous Salad

a delicious mixture of couscous, chickpeas, tomatoes in a lemon-herb dressing

Fatoush

Fresh Fruit

mixed greens, strawberries, walnuts, feta cheese pomegranate dressing (GF and Vegetarian)

Garlic Paste

Green Beans

Hummus

chickpeas, tahini, lemon juice, garlic, and spices

Kale Salad

Labneh

Out of stock

Lentil Salad

Mediterannean Rice *contains Gluten*

Mjadarah

Neomonde Sesame Pita (4 Pack)

$2.69

Neomonde White Pita (4 Pack)

$1.99Out of stock

Neomonde Whole Wheat Pita (4 Pack)

$1.99Out of stock

Orzollinni

Pomegranate Salad

Potato Salad

Quinoa Tabouli

Ratatouille

Sweet Potatoes

Sauteed Spinach w/Caramelized Onion

a delicious mixture of couscous, chickpeas, tomatoes in a lemon-herb dressing

Tahini

Tatziki

Out of stock

Tuna Salad

Out of stock

Sea Salt Pita Chips

$5.50Out of stock

Zaatar Pita Chips

$5.99Out of stock

Desserts

Betty's Bouza

$3.99

Creamy, stretchy, Lebanese artisan ice cream infused with Mastic, Orange Blossom & Rose Water.

Betty's Bouza Pistachio

$5.49

Creamy, stretchy, Lebanese artisan ice cream infused with Mastic, Orange Blossom & Rose Water and roasted pistachio pieces mixed in.

Brownie

$2.99

Carrot Cake

$4.49

Cheesecake

$4.49

Chocolate Baklava

$1.49Out of stock

Cinnamon Baklava

$1.49

Lady Finger

$1.49

Orange & White Chocolate Baklava

$1.49

Chocolate Mousse Cake

$4.49

Small Assorted Baklava (8 pieces)

$9.99

Mini Rose

$1.49Out of stock

Pistachio BAKLAVA

$1.49

Walnut BAKLAVA

$1.49

Cookies

$2.49

Large Assorted Baklava (14 Pieces)

$16.99

Rice Pudding

$3.49

Namoura

$1.49

Pistachio Mamoul

$1.99Out of stock

Walnut Mamoul

$1.99

Date Mamoul

$1.99

Tiramisu Cup

$4.49

Promotions

Peaks & Valleys Album

Peaks & Valleys Album

$10.00

This album is dedicated to Neomonde and it’s 42-year history – with plenty of Peaks and Valleys along the way. 25% of sales go to KidzNotes charity. Check out the album: https://boombatt.com/music

Non Alcoholic Bottles

Bottled Water

$1.99

San Pellegrino .5 L

$3.49

Bottle opener needed to open.

Dr Brown's Soda

$2.99

Coffee/Hot Tea

$1.85

Azul Coconut Juice

$1.99

Arz Plain Yogurt Drink

$1.99

Art Mint Yogurt Drink

$1.99Out of stock

Gopi Mango Yogurt Drink

$2.99Out of stock

Barbican Plain

$2.79

Barbican Apple

$2.79

Vimto Cans

$1.49

San Pellegrino 16.9 Fl Oz

$2.49Out of stock

Wine

Creto Cabernet

$8.00+

Creto Merlot

$8.00+Out of stock

Creto Pinot Noir

$8.00+

Creto Sauvignon Blanc

$8.00+

Valle Dorado Chardonnay

$8.00+

Creto Pinot Grigio Glass

$8.00

Fountain Drinks

Iced Tea

$2.00

Pepsi

$2.00

Dr Pepper

$2.00

Diet Dr Pepper

$2.00

Cheerwine

$2.00

Sierra Mist

$2.00

Pink Lemonade

$2.00

Mountain Dew

$2.00

Kids Beverages

Chocolate Milk

$1.50

Milk

$1.50

Apple Juice

$1.50

Kabobs

All-Natural Charbroiled marinated Kabobs over a bed of grilled tomatoes & onions. With Lebanese whipped garlic on the side.

Small Chicken Kabob

$60.00

12 Marinated grilled Chicken Kabobs over grilled tomatoes & onions. Served with Lebanese garlic paste on the side.

Medium Chicken Kabob

$90.00

18 Marinated grilled Chicken Kabobs over grilled tomatoes & onions. Served with Lebanese garlic paste on the side.

Large Chicken Kabob

$115.00

24 Marinated grilled Chicken Kabobs over grilled tomatoes & onions. Served with Lebanese garlic paste on the side.

Small Lamb Kafta Kabob

$85.00

12 Marinated grilled Lamb Kafta over grilled tomatoes & onions. Served with Lebanese garlic paste on the side.

Medium Lamb Kafta Kabob

$125.00

18 Marinated grilled Lamb Kafta over grilled tomatoes & onions. Served with Lebanese garlic paste on the side.

Large Lamb Kafta Kabob

$165.00

24 Marinated grilled Lamb Kafta over grilled tomatoes & onions. Served with Lebanese garlic paste on the side.

SM Steak Kabob

$75.00

MED Steak Kabob

$115.00

LG Steak Kabob

$130.00

Small Mixed Kabobs

$75.00

6 Marinated grilled Chicken Kabobs and 6 Lamb Kafta over grilled tomatoes & onions. Served with Lebanese garlic paste on the side.

Medium Mixed Kabobs

$110.00

9 Marinated grilled Chicken Kabobs and 9 Lamb Kafta over grilled tomatoes & onions. Served with Lebanese garlic paste on the side.

Large Mixed Kabob

$145.00

12 Marinated grilled Chicken Kabobs and 12 Lamb Kafta over grilled tomatoes & onions. Served with Lebanese garlic paste on the side.

Shawarma

Served with Tahini and Pita Bread on the side

Small Chicken Shawarma

$55.00

Seared tender strips of chicken in a yogurt marinade, sautéed tomato and Lebanese pickles. (8-12 Servings)

Large Chicken Shawarma

$95.00

Seared tender strips of chicken in a yogurt marinade, sautéed tomato and Lebanese pickles. (16-20 Servings)

Starter Platters

Small Falafel

$35.00

20 Crispy chickpea fritters made with a blend of garlic, herbs and spices. Served with tahini and pita bread on the side.

Large Falafel

$60.00

40 Crispy chickpea fritters made with a blend of garlic, herbs and spices. Served with tahini and pita bread on the side.

Small Fruit Platter

$45.00

Large Fruit Platter

$75.00

Small Mezza Sampler

$55.00

Large Mezza Sampler

$90.00

Small Cheese and Olive Platter

$55.00

Large Cheese and Olive Platter

$90.00

Small Crudite (Veggie Platter)

$45.00

Large Crudite (Veggie Platter)

$75.00

Small Grape Leaves Platter (35 pieces)

$60.00

Large Grape Leaves Platter (60 pieces)

$105.00

Small Man'oushe Platter

$50.00

Large Man'oushe Platter

$90.00

Dips

Served with Pita Chips or Pita Bread.

Small Hummus

$30.00

Chickpeas, tahini, garlic, lemon juice. (8-12 Servings)

Large Hummus

$45.00

Chickpeas, tahini, garlic, lemon juice. (16-20 Servings)

Small Cilantro Jalapeno Hummus

$25.00

Chickpeas, cilantro, jalapeno, tahini, lemon juice, garlic. (8-12 Servings)

Large Cilantro Jalapeno Hummus

$55.00

Chickpeas, cilantro, jalapeno, tahini, lemon juice, garlic. (16-20 Servings)

Small Baba Ghanouj

$35.00

Eggplant, tahini, lemon juice, garlic salt. (8-12 Servings)

Large Baba Ghanouj

$40.00

Eggplant, tahini, lemon juice, garlic salt. (16-20 Servings)

Small Tatziki

$45.00

Lebanese yogurt, cucumber, garlic, mint. (8-12 Servings)

Large Tatziki

$60.00

Lebanese yogurt, cucumber, garlic, mint. (16-20 Servings)

Cold Sides

Small Black Bean

$35.00

Black beans, chickpeas, red & green bell peppers, jalapenos, cilantro, green onion. (8-12 Servings)

Large Black Bean

$40.00

Black beans, chickpeas, red & green bell peppers, jalapenos, cilantro, green onion. (16-20 Servings)

Small Butternut Chickpea

$55.00

Butternut squash, chickpeas, pomegranate kernels, red onion, cilantro. (Servings 8-12)

Large Butternut Chickpea

$65.00

Butternut squash, chickpeas, pomegranate kernels, red onion, cilantro. (Servings 16-20)

Small Couscous

$35.00

Couscous, chickpeas, tomato, mint, parsley. (8-12 Servings)

Large Couscous

$50.00

Couscous, chickpeas, tomato, mint, parsley. (16-20 Servings)

Small Chicken Salad

$65.00

Chicken breast, celery, golden raisins, walnuts, light mayo, parsley. (8-12 Servings)

Large Chicken Salad

$85.00

Chicken breast, celery, golden raisins, walnuts, light mayo, parsley. (16-20 Servings)

Large Beet Salad

$55.00

Small Fruit Salad

$45.00

Lg Fruit Salad

$60.00

Sm Potato Salad

$45.00

Lg Potato Salad

$60.00

Salads

Small Fatoush

$40.00

Romaine lettuce, tomato, cucumber, green bell pepper, red onion, parsley. (8-12 Servings)

Large Fatoush

$65.00

Romaine lettuce, tomato, cucumber, green bell pepper, red onion, parsley. (16-20 Servings)

Small Lebanese Cabbage Slaw

$40.00

Cabbage, tomatoes, parsley, EVOO, garlic and lemon juice. (8-12 Servings)

Large Lebanese Cabbage Slaw

$55.00

Cabbage, tomatoes, parsley, EVOO, garlic and lemon juice. (16-20 Servings)

Small Pomegranate Salad

$60.00

Mixed greens, strawberries, walnuts, feta cheese, parsley, freshly made pomegranate dressing. (8-12 Servings)

Large Pomegranate Salad

$75.00

Mixed greens, strawberries, walnuts, feta cheese, parsley, freshly made pomegranate dressing. (16-20 Servings)

Small Quinoa Tabouli

$45.00

Italian parsley, quinoa, tomato, onion, cucumber. (8-12 Servings)

Large Quinoa Tabouli

$60.00

Italian parsley, quinoa, tomato, onion, cucumber. (16-20 Servings)

Small House Salad

$40.00

Large House Salad

$60.00

Sm Kale Salad

$40.00

Large Kale Salad

$65.00

Sm Bulgar Tab

$45.00

Lg Bulgar Tab

$60.00

Hot Sides

Small Mediterranean Rice

$40.00

Long grain rice, crisp vermecelli noodles. (8-12 Servings)

Large Mediterranean Rice

$55.00

Long grain rice, crisp vermecelli noodles. (16-20 Servings)

Small Mjadarah

$40.00

French lentils, rice, caramelized onions. (8-12 Servings)

Large Mjadarah

$55.00

French lentils, rice, caramelized onions. (16-20 Servings)

Small Ratatouille

$40.00

Eggplant, tomato, onion, green bell pepper, garlic. (8-12 Servings)

Large Ratatouille

$55.00

Eggplant, tomato, onion, green bell pepper, garlic. (16-20 Servings)

Small Roasted Vegetables

$40.00

Carrots, yellow squash, zucchini, onion. (8-12 Servings)

Large Roasted Vegetables

$55.00

Carrots, yellow squash, zucchini, onion. (16-20 Servings)

Small Green Beans

$40.00

Large Green Beans

$55.00

Small Lasagna (12 Pieces)

$75.00

Large Lasagna (24 Pieces)

$150.00

Small Cabbage Delight

$40.00

Large Cabbage Delight

$55.00

Sandwich Platters

Pita Wraps Platter

$80.00

Choose one of our different wrap options. (8 Wraps)

Desserts

Small Baklava Platter

$45.00

Assorted Mediterranean pastries made with layers of fillo dough, nuts and syrup; baked to a golden brown and cut into bite size pieces. (10-15 Servings)

Large Baklava Platter

$55.00

Assorted Mediterranean pastries made with layers of fillo dough, nuts and syrup; baked to a golden brown and cut into bite size pieces. (20-25 Servings)

Small Cookies & Brownies

$45.00

An assortment of freshly-baked cookies and fudge brownies cut into bite size pieces. (8-12 Servings)

Large Cookies & Brownies

$55.00

An assortment of freshly-baked cookies and fudge brownies cut into bite size pieces. (16-20 Servings)

Beverage/Other

Bottled Water

$1.99

Gallon Iced Tea

$9.00

Option of Sweet or Unsweet Tea. Cups and ice included. (10 Servings)

Gallon Lemonade

$9.00

Cups and ice Included. (10 Servings)

Gluten Free Pita Piece

$2.49
All hours
SundayClosed
Monday10:00 am - 11:59 pm
Tuesday10:00 am - 11:59 pm
Wednesday10:00 am - 11:59 pm
Thursday10:00 am - 11:59 pm
Friday10:00 am - 11:59 pm
Saturday10:00 am - 11:59 pm
Restaurant info

We would like to invite you to visit our family restaurant, where you’ll discover a wonderful mix of traditional and contemporary Mediterranean menu items, including a wide variety of vegetarian, vegan, and gluten-free options. Since 1977, we have proudly offered our guests flavorful, gourmet-quality dishes at an affordable price, made fresh each day from our family’s personal recipes. We believe that healthy, honest food has soul so it not only tastes good and is good for your body, but it makes you feel good too!

Website

Location

10235 Chapel Hill Rd, Morrisville, NC 27560

Directions

