Neomonde Mediterranean - Morrisville
1,251 Reviews
$
10235 Chapel Hill Rd
Morrisville, NC 27560
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
Popular Items
Plates
Pita Pockets
Man'oushe
Family Meals
Family Kabob
Six Chicken Kabobs, Large Salad, Two Small Sides, Large Rice or Mjadarah, and Four Pieces Baklava
Family Falafel
Sixteen Pieces of Falafel, Large Salad, Two Small Sides, Large Rice or Mjadarah, and Four Pieces Baklava
Family Pepper Chicken
Family Chicken n Mushroom
Family Veggie Curry
Family Lasagna
Sides
Grab & Go
Baba Ghanouj
eggplant, tahini, lemon juice, garlic
Bamyieh (okra)
Beet Salad
beets and oranges tossed with red onions, pine nuts, and herbs in a carob, pomegranate balsamic-vinaigrette with a hint of orange blossom water
Black Bean Salad
black beans, chickpeas, diced red and green peppers, parsley, cilantro, jalapenos, green onion, EVOO, red wine vinegar, lemon juice, and spices
Bulgar Tabouli
romaine, tomato, red onion, cucumber, green pepper, radish, parsley, olive oil. (GF and Vegan)
Butternut Chickpea Salad
with red onions and herbs in a pomegranate dressing
Cabbage Delight
chopped cabbage, spinach, onion and green pepper sautéed with cracked wheat and spices
Cabbage Salad
cabbage, tomatoes, parsley, EVOO, garlic and lemon juice
Chicken Salad
chopped chicken breast with celery, golden raisins, walnuts, mayo, parsley and spices
Cilantro Jalapeno Hummus
classic hummus, cilantro, jalapeno
Couscous Salad
a delicious mixture of couscous, chickpeas, tomatoes in a lemon-herb dressing
Fatoush
Fresh Fruit
mixed greens, strawberries, walnuts, feta cheese pomegranate dressing (GF and Vegetarian)
Garlic Paste
Green Beans
Hummus
chickpeas, tahini, lemon juice, garlic, and spices
Kale Salad
Labneh
Lentil Salad
Mediterannean Rice *contains Gluten*
Mjadarah
Neomonde Sesame Pita (4 Pack)
Neomonde White Pita (4 Pack)
Neomonde Whole Wheat Pita (4 Pack)
Orzollinni
Pomegranate Salad
Potato Salad
Quinoa Tabouli
Ratatouille
Sweet Potatoes
Sauteed Spinach w/Caramelized Onion
Tahini
Tatziki
Tuna Salad
Sea Salt Pita Chips
Zaatar Pita Chips
Desserts
Betty's Bouza
Creamy, stretchy, Lebanese artisan ice cream infused with Mastic, Orange Blossom & Rose Water.
Betty's Bouza Pistachio
Creamy, stretchy, Lebanese artisan ice cream infused with Mastic, Orange Blossom & Rose Water and roasted pistachio pieces mixed in.
Brownie
Carrot Cake
Cheesecake
Chocolate Baklava
Cinnamon Baklava
Lady Finger
Orange & White Chocolate Baklava
Chocolate Mousse Cake
Small Assorted Baklava (8 pieces)
Mini Rose
Pistachio BAKLAVA
Walnut BAKLAVA
Cookies
Large Assorted Baklava (14 Pieces)
Rice Pudding
Namoura
Pistachio Mamoul
Walnut Mamoul
Date Mamoul
Tiramisu Cup
Promotions
Non Alcoholic Bottles
Bottled Water
San Pellegrino .5 L
Bottle opener needed to open.
Dr Brown's Soda
Coffee/Hot Tea
Azul Coconut Juice
Arz Plain Yogurt Drink
Art Mint Yogurt Drink
Gopi Mango Yogurt Drink
Barbican Plain
Barbican Apple
Vimto Cans
San Pellegrino 16.9 Fl Oz
Wine
Fountain Drinks
Kids Beverages
Kabobs
Small Chicken Kabob
12 Marinated grilled Chicken Kabobs over grilled tomatoes & onions. Served with Lebanese garlic paste on the side.
Medium Chicken Kabob
18 Marinated grilled Chicken Kabobs over grilled tomatoes & onions. Served with Lebanese garlic paste on the side.
Large Chicken Kabob
24 Marinated grilled Chicken Kabobs over grilled tomatoes & onions. Served with Lebanese garlic paste on the side.
Small Lamb Kafta Kabob
12 Marinated grilled Lamb Kafta over grilled tomatoes & onions. Served with Lebanese garlic paste on the side.
Medium Lamb Kafta Kabob
18 Marinated grilled Lamb Kafta over grilled tomatoes & onions. Served with Lebanese garlic paste on the side.
Large Lamb Kafta Kabob
24 Marinated grilled Lamb Kafta over grilled tomatoes & onions. Served with Lebanese garlic paste on the side.
SM Steak Kabob
MED Steak Kabob
LG Steak Kabob
Small Mixed Kabobs
6 Marinated grilled Chicken Kabobs and 6 Lamb Kafta over grilled tomatoes & onions. Served with Lebanese garlic paste on the side.
Medium Mixed Kabobs
9 Marinated grilled Chicken Kabobs and 9 Lamb Kafta over grilled tomatoes & onions. Served with Lebanese garlic paste on the side.
Large Mixed Kabob
12 Marinated grilled Chicken Kabobs and 12 Lamb Kafta over grilled tomatoes & onions. Served with Lebanese garlic paste on the side.
Shawarma
Starter Platters
Small Falafel
20 Crispy chickpea fritters made with a blend of garlic, herbs and spices. Served with tahini and pita bread on the side.
Large Falafel
40 Crispy chickpea fritters made with a blend of garlic, herbs and spices. Served with tahini and pita bread on the side.
Small Fruit Platter
Large Fruit Platter
Small Mezza Sampler
Large Mezza Sampler
Small Cheese and Olive Platter
Large Cheese and Olive Platter
Small Crudite (Veggie Platter)
Large Crudite (Veggie Platter)
Small Grape Leaves Platter (35 pieces)
Large Grape Leaves Platter (60 pieces)
Small Man'oushe Platter
Large Man'oushe Platter
Dips
Small Hummus
Chickpeas, tahini, garlic, lemon juice. (8-12 Servings)
Large Hummus
Chickpeas, tahini, garlic, lemon juice. (16-20 Servings)
Small Cilantro Jalapeno Hummus
Chickpeas, cilantro, jalapeno, tahini, lemon juice, garlic. (8-12 Servings)
Large Cilantro Jalapeno Hummus
Chickpeas, cilantro, jalapeno, tahini, lemon juice, garlic. (16-20 Servings)
Small Baba Ghanouj
Eggplant, tahini, lemon juice, garlic salt. (8-12 Servings)
Large Baba Ghanouj
Eggplant, tahini, lemon juice, garlic salt. (16-20 Servings)
Small Tatziki
Lebanese yogurt, cucumber, garlic, mint. (8-12 Servings)
Large Tatziki
Lebanese yogurt, cucumber, garlic, mint. (16-20 Servings)
Cold Sides
Small Black Bean
Black beans, chickpeas, red & green bell peppers, jalapenos, cilantro, green onion. (8-12 Servings)
Large Black Bean
Black beans, chickpeas, red & green bell peppers, jalapenos, cilantro, green onion. (16-20 Servings)
Small Butternut Chickpea
Butternut squash, chickpeas, pomegranate kernels, red onion, cilantro. (Servings 8-12)
Large Butternut Chickpea
Butternut squash, chickpeas, pomegranate kernels, red onion, cilantro. (Servings 16-20)
Small Couscous
Couscous, chickpeas, tomato, mint, parsley. (8-12 Servings)
Large Couscous
Couscous, chickpeas, tomato, mint, parsley. (16-20 Servings)
Small Chicken Salad
Chicken breast, celery, golden raisins, walnuts, light mayo, parsley. (8-12 Servings)
Large Chicken Salad
Chicken breast, celery, golden raisins, walnuts, light mayo, parsley. (16-20 Servings)
Large Beet Salad
Small Fruit Salad
Lg Fruit Salad
Sm Potato Salad
Lg Potato Salad
Salads
Small Fatoush
Romaine lettuce, tomato, cucumber, green bell pepper, red onion, parsley. (8-12 Servings)
Large Fatoush
Romaine lettuce, tomato, cucumber, green bell pepper, red onion, parsley. (16-20 Servings)
Small Lebanese Cabbage Slaw
Cabbage, tomatoes, parsley, EVOO, garlic and lemon juice. (8-12 Servings)
Large Lebanese Cabbage Slaw
Cabbage, tomatoes, parsley, EVOO, garlic and lemon juice. (16-20 Servings)
Small Pomegranate Salad
Mixed greens, strawberries, walnuts, feta cheese, parsley, freshly made pomegranate dressing. (8-12 Servings)
Large Pomegranate Salad
Mixed greens, strawberries, walnuts, feta cheese, parsley, freshly made pomegranate dressing. (16-20 Servings)
Small Quinoa Tabouli
Italian parsley, quinoa, tomato, onion, cucumber. (8-12 Servings)
Large Quinoa Tabouli
Italian parsley, quinoa, tomato, onion, cucumber. (16-20 Servings)
Small House Salad
Large House Salad
Sm Kale Salad
Large Kale Salad
Sm Bulgar Tab
Lg Bulgar Tab
Hot Sides
Small Mediterranean Rice
Long grain rice, crisp vermecelli noodles. (8-12 Servings)
Large Mediterranean Rice
Long grain rice, crisp vermecelli noodles. (16-20 Servings)
Small Mjadarah
French lentils, rice, caramelized onions. (8-12 Servings)
Large Mjadarah
French lentils, rice, caramelized onions. (16-20 Servings)
Small Ratatouille
Eggplant, tomato, onion, green bell pepper, garlic. (8-12 Servings)
Large Ratatouille
Eggplant, tomato, onion, green bell pepper, garlic. (16-20 Servings)
Small Roasted Vegetables
Carrots, yellow squash, zucchini, onion. (8-12 Servings)
Large Roasted Vegetables
Carrots, yellow squash, zucchini, onion. (16-20 Servings)
Small Green Beans
Large Green Beans
Small Lasagna (12 Pieces)
Large Lasagna (24 Pieces)
Small Cabbage Delight
Large Cabbage Delight
Desserts
Small Baklava Platter
Assorted Mediterranean pastries made with layers of fillo dough, nuts and syrup; baked to a golden brown and cut into bite size pieces. (10-15 Servings)
Large Baklava Platter
Assorted Mediterranean pastries made with layers of fillo dough, nuts and syrup; baked to a golden brown and cut into bite size pieces. (20-25 Servings)
Small Cookies & Brownies
An assortment of freshly-baked cookies and fudge brownies cut into bite size pieces. (8-12 Servings)
Large Cookies & Brownies
An assortment of freshly-baked cookies and fudge brownies cut into bite size pieces. (16-20 Servings)
|Sunday
|Closed
|Monday
|10:00 am - 11:59 pm
|Tuesday
|10:00 am - 11:59 pm
|Wednesday
|10:00 am - 11:59 pm
|Thursday
|10:00 am - 11:59 pm
|Friday
|10:00 am - 11:59 pm
|Saturday
|10:00 am - 11:59 pm
We would like to invite you to visit our family restaurant, where you’ll discover a wonderful mix of traditional and contemporary Mediterranean menu items, including a wide variety of vegetarian, vegan, and gluten-free options. Since 1977, we have proudly offered our guests flavorful, gourmet-quality dishes at an affordable price, made fresh each day from our family’s personal recipes. We believe that healthy, honest food has soul so it not only tastes good and is good for your body, but it makes you feel good too!
10235 Chapel Hill Rd, Morrisville, NC 27560