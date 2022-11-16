Restaurant header imageView gallery

Neomonde Mediterranean Raleigh Catering

3909 beryl RD

Raleigh, NC 27607

Small Falafel
Small Hummus
Large Falafel

Kabobs

All-Natural Charbroiled marinated Kabobs over a bed of grilled tomatoes & onions. With Lebanese whipped garlic on the side.

Small Chicken Kabob

$60.00

12 Marinated grilled Chicken Kabobs over grilled tomatoes & onions. Served with Lebanese garlic paste on the side.

Medium Chicken Kabob

$90.00

18 Marinated grilled Chicken Kabobs over grilled tomatoes & onions. Served with Lebanese garlic paste on the side.

Large Chicken Kabob

$115.00

24 Marinated grilled Chicken Kabobs over grilled tomatoes & onions. Served with Lebanese garlic paste on the side.

Small Steak Kabob

$65.00

12 Marinated grilled Steak Kabobs over a bed of grilled tomatoes & onions. Served with Lebanese whipped garlic on the side.

Medium Steak Kabob

$95.00

18 Marinated grilled Steak Kabobs over a bed of grilled tomatoes & onions. With Lebanese whipped garlic on the side.

Large Steak Kabob

$120.00

24 Marinated grilled Steak Kabobs over grilled tomatoes & onions. With Lebanese whipped garlic on the side.

Small Lamb Kafta Kabob

$85.00

12 Marinated grilled Lamb Kafta over grilled tomatoes & onions. Served with Lebanese garlic paste on the side.

Medium Lamb Kafta Kabob

$125.00

18 Marinated grilled Lamb Kafta over grilled tomatoes & onions. Served with Lebanese garlic paste on the side.

Large Lamb Kafta Kabob

$165.00

24 Marinated grilled Lamb Kafta over grilled tomatoes & onions. Served with Lebanese garlic paste on the side.

Small Mixed Kabobs

$75.00

6 Marinated grilled Chicken Kabobs and 6 Lamb Kafta over grilled tomatoes & onions. Served with Lebanese garlic paste on the side.

Medium Mixed Kabobs

$110.00

9 Marinated grilled Chicken Kabobs and 9 Lamb Kafta over grilled tomatoes & onions. Served with Lebanese garlic paste on the side.

Large Mixed Kabob

$145.00

12 Marinated grilled Chicken Kabobs and 12 Lamb Kafta over grilled tomatoes & onions. Served with Lebanese garlic paste on the side.

Shawarma

Served with Tahini and Pita Bread on the side

Small Chicken Shawarma

$55.00

Seared tender strips of chicken in a yogurt marinade, sautéed tomato and Lebanese pickles. (8-12 Servings)

Large Chicken Shawarma

$95.00

Seared tender strips of chicken in a yogurt marinade, sautéed tomato and Lebanese pickles. (16-20 Servings)

Small Beef & Lamb Shawarma

$65.00

Sizzling strips of beef & lamb sautéed tomatoes, onions and Lebanese pickles. (8-12 Servings)

Large Beef & Lamb Shawarma

$115.00

Sizzling strips of beef & lamb sautéed tomatoes, onions and Lebanese pickles. (16-20 Servings)

Starter Platters

Small Falafel

$35.00

20 Crispy chickpea fritters made with a blend of garlic, herbs and spices. Served with tahini and pita bread on the side.

Large Falafel

$60.00

40 Crispy chickpea fritters made with a blend of garlic, herbs and spices. Served with tahini and pita bread on the side.

Small Mezza

$55.00

Large Mezza

$90.00

Small Cheese Platter

$55.00

Large Cheese Platter

$90.00

Small Crudite

$45.00

Large Crudite

$75.00

Small Fruit Platter

$45.00

Large Fruit Platter

$75.00

Small Grape Leaves

$60.00

Large Grape Leaves

$105.00

Small Man'oushe

$55.00

Large Man'oushe

$90.00

Small Kibbeh

$65.00

Large Kibbeh

$105.00

Dips

Served with Pita Chips or Pita Bread.

Small Hummus

$30.00

Chickpeas, tahini, garlic, lemon juice. (8-12 Servings)

Large Hummus

$45.00

Chickpeas, tahini, garlic, lemon juice. (16-20 Servings)

Small Cilantro Jalapeno Hummus

$35.00

Chickpeas, cilantro, jalapeno, tahini, lemon juice, garlic. (8-12 Servings)

Large Cilantro Jalapeno Hummus

$55.00

Chickpeas, cilantro, jalapeno, tahini, lemon juice, garlic. (16-20 Servings)

Small Baba Ghanouj

$35.00

Eggplant, tahini, lemon juice, garlic salt. (8-12 Servings)

Large Baba Ghanouj

$55.00

Eggplant, tahini, lemon juice, garlic salt. (16-20 Servings)

Small Tatziki

$45.00

Lebanese yogurt, cucumber, garlic, mint. (8-12 Servings)

Large Tatziki

$60.00

Lebanese yogurt, cucumber, garlic, mint. (16-20 Servings)

Cold Sides

Small Black Bean

$40.00

Black beans, chickpeas, red & green bell peppers, jalapenos, cilantro, green onion. (8-12 Servings)

Large Black Bean

$60.00

Black beans, chickpeas, red & green bell peppers, jalapenos, cilantro, green onion. (16-20 Servings)

Small Butternut Chickpea

$55.00

Butternut squash, chickpeas, pomegranate kernels, red onion, cilantro. (Servings 8-12)

Large Butternut Chickpea

$65.00

Butternut squash, chickpeas, pomegranate kernels, red onion, cilantro. (Servings 16-20)

Small Couscous

$40.00

Couscous, chickpeas, tomato, mint, parsley. (8-12 Servings)

Large Couscous

$50.00

Couscous, chickpeas, tomato, mint, parsley. (16-20 Servings)

Small Chicken Salad

$65.00

Chicken breast, celery, golden raisins, walnuts, light mayo, parsley. (8-12 Servings)

Large Chicken Salad

$85.00

Chicken breast, celery, golden raisins, walnuts, light mayo, parsley. (16-20 Servings)

Small Orzo Salad

$40.00

Large Orzo Salad

$60.00

Salads

Small Fatoush

$40.00

Romaine lettuce, tomato, cucumber, green bell pepper, red onion, parsley. (8-12 Servings)

Large Fatoush

$65.00

Romaine lettuce, tomato, cucumber, green bell pepper, red onion, parsley. (16-20 Servings)

Small Lebanese Cabbage Slaw

$40.00

Cabbage, tomatoes, parsley, EVOO, garlic and lemon juice. (8-12 Servings)

Large Lebanese Cabbage Slaw

$50.00

Cabbage, tomatoes, parsley, EVOO, garlic and lemon juice. (16-20 Servings)

Small Pomegranate Salad

$60.00

Mixed greens, strawberries, walnuts, feta cheese, parsley, freshly made pomegranate dressing. (8-12 Servings)

Large Pomegranate Salad

$75.00

Mixed greens, strawberries, walnuts, feta cheese, parsley, freshly made pomegranate dressing. (16-20 Servings)

Small Quinoa Tabouli

$45.00

Italian parsley, quinoa, tomato, onion, cucumber. (8-12 Servings)

Large Quinoa Tabouli

$60.00

Italian parsley, quinoa, tomato, onion, cucumber. (16-20 Servings)

Small Kale Salad

$40.00

Large Kale Salad

$65.00

Small Potato Salad

$40.00

Large Potato Salad

$55.00

Small Beets & Orange Salad

$40.00

Large Beets & Orange Salad

$55.00

Small Tuna Salad

$45.00

Large Tuna Salad

$60.00

Hot Sides

Small Mediterranean Rice

$40.00

Long grain rice, crisp vermecelli noodles. (8-12 Servings)

Large Mediterranean Rice

$55.00

Long grain rice, crisp vermecelli noodles. (16-20 Servings)

Small Mjadarah

$40.00

French lentils, rice, caramelized onions. (8-12 Servings)

Large Mjadarah

$55.00

French lentils, rice, caramelized onions. (16-20 Servings)

Small Ratatouille

$40.00

Eggplant, tomato, onion, green bell pepper, garlic. (8-12 Servings)

Large Ratatouille

$55.00

Eggplant, tomato, onion, green bell pepper, garlic. (16-20 Servings)

Small Roasted Vegetables

$40.00

Carrots, yellow squash, zucchini, onion. (8-12 Servings)

Large Roasted Vegetables

$55.00

Carrots, yellow squash, zucchini, onion. (16-20 Servings)

Small Cabbage Delight

$40.00

Large Cabbage Delight

$55.00

Sandwich Platters

Pita Wraps Platter

$80.00

Choose one of our different wrap options. (8 Wraps)

Pita Pocket Platter

$12.99

Choose from our made-fresh pita pocket sandwiches accompanied by two salad/side selections.

Desserts

Small Baklava Platter

$45.00

Assorted Mediterranean pastries made with layers of fillo dough, nuts and syrup; baked to a golden brown and cut into bite size pieces. (10-15 Servings)

Large Baklava Platter

$55.00

Assorted Mediterranean pastries made with layers of fillo dough, nuts and syrup; baked to a golden brown and cut into bite size pieces. (20-25 Servings)

Small Cookies & Brownies

$45.00

An assortment of freshly-baked cookies and fudge brownies cut into bite size pieces. (8-12 Servings)

Large Cookies & Brownies

$55.00

An assortment of freshly-baked cookies and fudge brownies cut into bite size pieces. (16-20 Servings)

Beverage

Bottled Water

$1.99

Gallon Iced Tea

$9.00

Option of Sweet or Unsweet Tea. Cups and ice included. (10 Servings)

Gallon Lemonade

$9.00

Cups and ice Included. (10 Servings)

Boxed Lunches

Small Kabob Platter

$11.99

Large Kabob Platter

$12.99

Pick 4

$12.99

Gluten Free Pita

Gluten Free Pita - 1 Piece

$2.49

Extra Pita for (5 people)

Extra Pita for (5 people)

$1.89
All hours
Sunday10:30 am - 12:00 am
Monday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday10:30 am - 12:00 am
Let us host your next affair. Whether it’s a wedding, corporate function, or social get together, you can count on great food and experience!

Location

3909 beryl RD, Raleigh, NC 27607

Directions

