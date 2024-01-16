NEON CACTUS TACORIA
241 East Stacy Road
Fairview, TX 75069
Neon Cactus Menu
Bocaditos
- Barbacoa Deviled Eggs$10.00
Topped with crispy barbacoa, sriracha aioli and candied jalapeños
- Chicken Tinga Flautas$12.00
Traditional chicken tinga rolled in corn tortillas, served with refried beans purée, arugula, and chipotle aioli
- Las Tres Picaditas$12.00
Homemade soft corn pie shells, filled with melted Oaxaca cheese, red onions served three ways: 24 hours braised Korean beef and homemade kimchi, beef cheek barbacoa with avocado, pulled pork with charred habanero pineapple sauce. Note: guests can also mix
- Queso Blanco$11.00
Served with homemade chips and rajas
- Shrimp Cocktail$12.00
Poached shrimp in our homemade Mexican sangrita served with avocado, cucumber, jicama
- Corn on a Cob Flight$9.00
Corn cob thirds smothered in buffalo, elote, Cheddar bacon, BBQ, pesto, and flamin' hot sauces
Soups & Salads
- Taco Cobb Chicken$15.00
Achiote-marinated chicken, Romaine lettuce, pepitas, seasonal greens, charred jalapeños, cherry tomatoes, cucumber, sesame seeds, classic bacon, and Mexican ranch dressing
- Cilantro Lime Shrimp$16.00
Seared jumbo shrimp topped with roasted corn and tomatillo relish, cotija cheese, tortilla strips and cilantro-lime vinaigrette on a bed of mixed greens
- Tortilla Soup$13.00
Homemade chipotle guajillo broth, poached chicken with peppers, and epazote herb served with homemade tortilla strips, avocado and queso fresco
Tacoria
- Crispy Orange Chicken Tacos$14.00
Tortilla breaded chicken bites fried, flour tortilla. Garnish: purple cabbage, sesame seeds, arugula. Sauce: cilantro crema, Asian orange sauce
- Korean Short Ribs Tacos$15.00
24 hours braised Korean BBQ short ribs, gringo tortilla. Garnished with Daikon relish, homemade kimchi, fried egg, cilantro. Sauce: gochujang BBQ
- Neon Cactus Carne Asada Tacos$15.00
Marinated skirt steak cooked on our wood burning grill, flour tortilla. Garnished with pico de gallo, shredded Romaine, raw red onions, allumettes fries, microgreens. Sauce: chimichurri crema
- Fish Tacos$14.00
Deep-fried seasonal fish with tortilla breading. Garnished with mango and cabbage slaw. Sauce: chipotle cream
- Pastor Tacos$13.00
Slow cooked pork al pastor, corn tortilla. Garnished with onions and cilantro and grilled pineapple. Sauce: pico de gallo
- Los Camarones$16.00
Seared jumbo shrimp Garnish: Roasted corn tomatillo relish, cotija cheese, tortilla strips Sauce: cilantro-lime vinaigrette
- Birria tacos$14.00
Slow braised birria beef, sautéed onions, melted cheese, scallions, dipped in homemade Abuela’s consommé Garnish: Cilantro Sauce: Abuela’s consommé
Meatless
Our Mesquite Wood Grill
Abuela's Kitchen
- Smoked Birria Burger$16.00
Seasoned akaushi patty, birria beef with fried onions, arugula, avocado crema and side skinny fries
- Loaded Tamale$20.00
Traditional pork el pastor, homemade masa dough, roasted pineapple, wrapped in banana leaf served with mole and a bell pepper sauce
- Catch of the Day$28.00
Pan seared served on a jicama and mango pico de gallo, avocado salsa fresca
- Birria Ramen$18.00
Homemade Abuela’s beef consommé, ramen noodles, slow braised birria beef, topped with an over easy egg
- Barbacoa Torta$16.00
Avocado, crispy beef cheek barbacoa, tomatoes, arugula, tomatoes, onion cilantro and lime juice with a home baked bolillo bread
- Enchilada Duo$16.00
chicken and cheese enchiladas, queso blanco, and salsa verde served with rice and beans
Combos
Side Dishes
- Frijoles De La Olla$6.00
Slow cooked borracho beans in dos equis beer topped with chicharrons and cilantro
- Mexican Rice$6.00
A trio of homemade green chili cilantro lime rice, Mexican style rice and garlic white rice
- Jicama & Mango Slaw$6.00
Mango, cabbage, jicama, and lime with a delicious mango sauce
- Nacho Fries$9.00
Roasted corn, avocado crema, guacamole, pico de gallo, Mexican ranch, cotija cheese and Oaxaca cheese blend
- Rice & Beans$6.00
- 5 Tortillas$2.00
- kitchen gauc$12.00
- small side queso$1.00
- Side nopales$9.00
- avacado slices$1.00
Quesadillas
- Birria Quesadilla$18.00
Beef birria, melted mixed cheese with caramelized onions, cilantro and crispy tortilla dipped in birria sauce
- Cheese Quesadilla$6.00
Melted mixed cheese with guacamole and sour cream
- Chicken Quesadilla$17.00
Mesquite wood-grilled chicken breast, melted mixed cheese with caramelized onions, cilantro, crispy tortilla dipped in cilantro crema, sour cream Mesquite wood-grilled skirt steak 3
- Carne Quesadilla$20.00
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 6:00 pm
|Monday
|Closed
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 9:30 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 9:30 pm
