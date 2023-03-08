Restaurant header imageView gallery

Neon Palm

review star

No reviews yet

1223 W FLAGLER ST

MIAMI, FL 33135

Popular Items

20" Pepperoni
20" Cheese


Whole Pies

20" Cheese

$20.00

Tomato sauce, mozz, parm and basil

20" Pepperoni

$24.00

Tomato sauce, pepperoni, parm

20" White Garlic

$24.00

Olive oil, garlic, mozz, parm and parsley

20" Mushroom and Spinach

$26.00Out of stock

Mozzarella, mushrooms, spinach, roasted garlic, lemon cream, parmesan

20" Supreme

$28.00

Tomato sauce, mozz, red onion,garlic pepperoni, sausage, jalapeno

Slices

Cheese Slice

$3.00

Tomato sauce, mozz, parm and basil

Pepperoni Slice

$3.50

Tomato sauce, pepperoni, parm

White Garlic slice

$4.00

Olive oil, garlic, mozz, parm and parsley

Mushroom Spinach slice

$4.00Out of stock

Supreme slice

$4.25

Tomato sauce, mozz, red onion,garlic pepperoni, sausage, jalapeno

Drinks

Coke

$2.50

Diet Coke

$2.50

Cherry Coke

$2.50

Sprite

$2.50

Fanta Orange

$2.50

Minute Maid Lemonade

$2.50

Bottled Water

$2.00

Side

Ranch

$1.25

Red Sauce

$1.25
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Come in and enjoy!

1223 W FLAGLER ST, MIAMI, FL 33135

