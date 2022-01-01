Restaurant header imageView gallery
Cafes, Coffee & Tea
American

Neon Pig

762 Reviews

$$

1203 N Gloster St

Tupelo, MS 38804

Order Again

Popular Items

Crash Burger
Stuffe Sweet Tater
Smash Burger

Entree

Smash Burger

$13.50

Bash Burger

$12.50

Crash Burger

$16.50

Slaw Burger

$13.50

America Burger

$12.50

Belvis Burger

$16.50

Blue Canoe Burger

$13.50

Small Salad

$4.75

Tall Salad

$6.50

1/2 Poboy

$9.00

Whole Poboy

$16.00

Jerky Chicken

$10.00

Hot Shrimp

$10.00

BLTC

$11.00

Salmon BLT

$13.00

Shrimp BLT

$13.00

Pork Belly

$12.00

Shrimp

$12.00

Chicken

$12.00

Veggie

$11.00

Trash Hamburger Steak

$18.00

Shrimp Dinner

$24.00

Butcher Cut

$35.00

Fish/Steak Dinner

$40.00

Smash Potato

$18.00

Veggie Plate

$14.00

Smoked Stuffed Pepper

$13.00

No Sleep Coma Turkey

$13.00

Stuffed Pepper

$13.00

Daily Special

$11.99

BYO Taco

$13.00

Split Wrap/Bun

$11.00

Butcher Board

$20.00

Stuffe Sweet Tater

$13.00

Taco Tuesday

$5.50

French Toast

$12.00

Breakfast Bowl

$12.00

Steak and Eggs

$20.00

Soup\sandwich\salad

$12.00

Vday Special

$115.00

Vday Special

$80.00

Soup w/ Grilled Cheese

$9.00

Pork Chop Special

$30.00

Special

$11.00

Talbot House Cookies

$2.00

Smash Combo

$14.00

Sides

Regular Fries

$3.50

Loaded Fries

$4.50

Potato Salad

$2.00

Cole Slaw

$2.00

Pimento Cheese

$3.00

Zapp's

$2.00

Grilled/Steamed Veggies

$5.00

Extra Sauce

$0.50

Beverages

Coke/Tea

$2.00

Bottled Water

$2.00

Domestic Beer

$4.00

Craft Beer

$4.00

BYO 6-pack

$11.99

$9.99 6-pack

$9.99

$8.99 6-pack

$8.99

$10.99 6-pack

$10.99

$11.99 6-pack

$11.99

$5 Bomber

$5.00

$6 Bomber

$6.00

$5 Single

$5.00

$4 Single

$4.00

Abita Root Beer

$3.00

Cork Fee

$8.00

16.99 Truly

16.99 Truly

$16.99

13.99 Beer

$13.99

$3 Single

$3.00

.25 Water

$0.25

14.99 6-pack

$14.99

Cold Brew

$5.00

corona

$9.99

Kids

Piglet Burger

$4.00

Piglet Chicken

$4.00

Piglet Grilled Cheese

$4.00

Desserts

Memory Orchard Cake

$4.50

Popsy

$3.00

Gelato

$7.00

Sugaree Cakes

$29.00+

Sugaree Pound Cake

$29.00

Italian Cake

$50.00

Strawberry Cake

$50.00

Caramel Cake

$65.00

Chocolate Cake

$50.00

Red Velvet

$50.00

Rainbow

$50.00

Coconut Cake

$50.00

Cupcakes

$2.50

1\2 cake

$25.00
Attributes and Amenities
check markSeating
check markDelivery
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markTable Service
check markParking
check markHigh Chairs
check markOnline Ordering
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 4:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
We are a locally owned cafe and butcher shop. We break down whole cows and source from local farms to provide you with the best meats and vegetables around!

1203 N Gloster St, Tupelo, MS 38804

Neon Pig image
Neon Pig image

