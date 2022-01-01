Neon Tiger imageView gallery
Pizza
Vegan
Bars & Lounges

Neon Tiger

No reviews yet

King Street

Charleston, SC 29401

Popular Items

Fromaggio & Champignon
Sm Caesar Salad
Garlic Knots

12" Pizza

Animal Lovers

$23.00

Classic marinara with mozzarella, chargrilled Beyond sausage, seitan pepperoni, seasoned ground beef and crispy soy bacon.

Buffalo Cauliflower

$21.00

Potato cauliflower cream sauce base, crushed red pepper, battered & fried cauliflower topped with mozzarella, bleu cheese buffalo sauce, and green onions. *note: we offer the gluten free crust with this pizza, however the cauliflower is already breaded so the pizza is not GF!

Cheese

$16.00

Classic marinara base and melted mozzarella

Fromaggio & Champignon

$22.00

Blend of mozzarella and parmesan cheeses with a cauliflower and potato cream sauce, with caramelized oyster and cremini mushrooms, fresh thyme, cracked black pepper, baby arugula and truffle oil

Pepperoni

$19.00

Classic tomato sauce with melted mozzarella and seitan pepperoni

Pesto Margherita

$20.00

Marinara base with fresh mozzarella medallions, and a pesto drizzle garnished with fresh basil.

Steve's Cheeseburger

$21.00

Ketchup/mustard base, American cheese, mozzarella, caramelized onions, diced pickles, and beef, garnished with ketchup and fresh parsley.

Hawaiian Special

$20.00

Classic Hawaiian Pizza: marinara base and mozzarella cheese topped with ham, pineapple, and red onion.

Bbq Chicken

$23.00

Nightmare B4 Christmas

$21.00Out of stock

Apps

Sm Caesar Salad

$10.00

A mix of romaine lettuce and kale tossed in a creamy Caesar dressing with crispy soy bacon, Parmesan, croutons and sun-dried tomatoes

Lg Caesar Salad

$18.00

A mix of romaine lettuce and kale tossed in a creamy Caesar dressing with crispy soy bacon, Parmesan, croutons and sun-dried tomatoes

Sm Falafel

$10.00

Mix of romaine lettuce and kale topped with quinoa tabouli, cucumber, tomato, parsley, two crispy chickpea falafels, red beet hummus, and a side of lemon tahini drizzle.

Lg Falafel

$18.00

Mix of romaine lettuce and kale topped with quinoa tabouli, cucumber, tomato, parsley, four crispy chickpea falafels, red beet hummus, and a side of lemon tahini drizzle.

Desserts

Chocolate Cake

$14.00

A slice of decadent chocolate cake. 'To go' comes with a side of chocolate sauce to drizzle on top.

Pumpkin Cheesecake

$11.00

Mabel Mae's creamy, tart, passionfruit cheesecake with strawberry and white chocolate. GF and no refined sugar.

Special Dessert

$11.00

Mabel Mae's creamy, zesty, lemon cheesecake topped with blueberry crumble and white chocolate. GF and no refined sugar.

Mains Plates

Mac & Cheese

$17.00Out of stock

Golden brown baked butternut squash mac and cheese topped with toasted bread crumbs and parmesan.

Reuben

$19.00

Marble rye bread, piled high with shaved seitan smoked meat, melted Provolone cheese, sauerkraut and Russian dressing

Big Buffalo Chicken Sandwich

$20.00

Crispy fried chicken, tossed in a spicy buffalo sauce topped with bleu cheese mayo, lettuce, tomato, and melted cheese served on a soft pretzel bun

The Classic Burger

$19.00

Chargrilled Beyond burger served on a soft pretzel bun with lettuce, tomato, pickles, and red onion

BBQ Burger

$21.00

Chargrilled Beyond burger served on a soft pretzel bun with crispy bacon, melted cheese, garlic aioli, caramelized onions, BBQ sauce, lettuce, tomatoes, and pickles

Philly Cheesesteak

$20.00Out of stock

Thinly shaved black pepper and dijon seitan, garlic aioli, caramelized onions and green peppers, and cream cheese. On a soft amoroso bun.

Fettuccine Alfredo

$20.00

Fettuccine tossed in our creamy cashew alfredo sauce, served with parmesan cheese, fresh green peas, chopped parsley, cracked black pepper and a lemon wedge.

Tacos

$18.00Out of stock

Sides

Fries W/ Chipotle Aioli

$8.00

Fries tossed with salt and fresh thyme, served with our house made chipotle aioli.

Garlic Knots

$10.00

Crispy dough knots brushed with garlic oil and served with marinara

House Salad

$10.00

Mixed local lettuces and greens, cucumber, tomato and house made lemon tahini dressing.

RETAIL

OG Hat

$25.00

Shirt

$20.00

Iron On Patch

$3.00

Trucker Hat

$30.00

Mule Mug

$15.00

Sticker

$1.00

Cropped Hoodie

$50.00

Zipped Hoodie

$50.00
All hours
Sunday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Monday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Restaurant info

Come on in and enjoy!

Location

King Street, Charleston, SC 29401

Directions

Gallery
Neon Tiger image

