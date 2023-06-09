Neon Banana 10283 Clayton Rd

Restaurant info

Neon Banana is a vibrant health food cafe in St. Louis that specializes in the best and healthiest grab n go food out there! Our menu is made with the freshest and highest quality ingredients, including some organic and locally sourced produce. We serve healthy food options catering to various dietary needs such as vegan, gluten-free, and paleo. Our high-energy atmosphere creates a fun and exciting experience for our customers. Come visit us today and discover a whole new world of healthy and delicious food!