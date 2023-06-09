A map showing the location of Neon Banana 10283 Clayton RdView gallery

Neon Banana 10283 Clayton Rd

10283 Clayton Rd

Ladue, MO 63124

JUICE

Nirvana Juice 16oz

$9.95

Spinach, Kale Cucumber, Apple Lemon

Nirvana Juice 32oz

$19.95

Spinach, Kale Cucumber, Apple Lemon

Bolt Juice 16oz

$9.95

The Nirvana + Ginger

Bolt Juice 32oz

$20.00

The Nirvana + Ginger

Nourishment Juice 16oz

$10.25

Apple, Celery, Parsley, Jalapeno, Blue Spirulina, Spinach, Kale

Nourishment Juice 32oz

$20.00

Apple, Celery, Parsley, Jalapeno, Blue Spirulina, Spinach, Kale

Eclipse Juice 16oz

$9.95Out of stock

Apple, Carrot, Beet, Lemon

Eclipse Juice 32oz

$19.95

Apple, Carrot, Beet, Lemon

Neon Sun Juice 16oz

$9.95

Pineapple, Carrot, Orange, Ginger, Mint

Neon Sun Juice 32oz

$19.95

Pineapple, Carrot, Orange, Ginger, Mint

Friday Juice 16oz

$10.25Out of stock

Carrot, Pineapple, Ginger, Turmeric, Lemon, EG

Friday Juice 32oz

$20.00

Carrot, Pineapple, Ginger, Turmeric, Lemon, EG

Celery Juice 16oz

$10.25Out of stock

Just Straight Celery

Celery Juice 32oz

$20.00Out of stock

Just Straight Celery

Seasonal Juice 16oz

$9.95

Seasonal, Rotating

Seasonal Juice 32oz

$19.95

Seasonal, Rotating

OJ Juice 16oz

$9.95

100% fresh pressed Orange Juice.

OJ Juice 32oz

$19.95

100% fresh pressed Orange Juice.

NATURE-AID

Wave 16oz

$9.95

Blue Spirulina, Lemon, Coconut Powder, Agave, Water

Wave 32oz

$19.95

Blue Spirulina, Lemon, Coconut Powder, Agave, Water

Midnight 16oz

$9.95

Charcoal, Lemon, Coconut Powder, Agave, Water

Midnight 32oz

$19.95

Charcoal, Lemon, Coconut Powder, Agave, Water

Rose 16oz

$9.95

Pitaya, Lemon, Coconut Powder, Agave, Water

Rose 32oz

$19.95

Pitaya, Lemon, Coconut Powder, Agave, Water

CLEANSES

6 Pack Juice Cleanse

$55.00

Pick any 6 - 16 oz juices.

3 Shots + 3 Juice Bundle

$43.00

1 of each shot + 3 Juice

3 Pack Broth Cleanse

$46.00

SHOTS

Triple Punch 3oz

$4.00

Lemon, Ginger & Pineapple

Electric Energy 3oz

$4.00

Elderberry, Lemon, Honey, Ginger, Cinnamon

Citrus Shock 3oz

$4.00

Lemon, Orange, Ginger, Turmeric, Korean Pepper, Honey

SMOOTHIES

Hand crafted and blended smoothies. Never any filler, all fresh fruits and vegetables.

Primate Punch Smoothie 16oz

$10.95

Coconut Water, Orange Juice, Pitaya, Lemon, Pineapple, Strawberry

Strong Arm Smoothie 16oz

$12.95

Almond Milk, Banana, Blueberry, Oats, Spinach, Almond Butter, Cacao Powder, Protein Powder

Glow Getter Smoothie 16oz

$10.50

Coconut Water, Pineapple, Banana, Spinach, Kale, Cucumber

Amped Ape Smoothie 16oz

$10.50

Cold Brew Coffee, Almond Milk, Banana, Cacao, Almond Butter

NEON Banana Smoothie 16oz

$11.95

Coconut Water, Orange Juice, Pineapple, Mango, Blue Majik

Rainforest Refresher Smoothie 16oz

$10.50

Apple Juice, Acai, Banana, Blueberry, Lemon

Elixir Smoothie16oz

$12.95

Apple Juice, Lemon, Strawberry, Blueberry, Banana, Mint, Ginger, Spinach, Kale, Green Spirulina, Super Seeds

SMOOTHIE BOWLS

Rainforest Refresher Bowl

$15.00

Rainforest Refresher + Granola, Bruled Banana, Peanut Butter, Fresh Blueberry, Superfood Mix

NEON Banana Bowl

$15.00

Coconut water, orange juice, mango, pineapple and banana. Blue spirulina swirl, granola, tantalizing toppings, fresh fruit

The DUO Bowl - açaí and NEON Banana

$15.00

Our Organic Açaí smoothie and NEON Banana smoothie combined to make for a tantalizing bowl. Granola, fresh fruit, almond butter, superfood toppings.

BROTH

Healing Vegetable Broth

$8.00+

Wild Mushroom, Sweet Potato, Cabbage, Fennel, Ginger, Onion, Carrot, Celery, Turmeric, Tomato, Black Peppercorn, Thyme, Parsley, Bay Leaf

Beef Bone Broth

$8.00+

Beef Bones, Onion, Carrot, Celery, Garlic, Black Peppercorn, Thyme, Parsley, Bay Leaf

Chicken Bone Broth

$8.00+

Chicken Bones, Onion, Carrot, Celery, Garlic, Black Peppercorn, Thyme, Parsley, Bay Leaf

FOOD

Hummus

$6.00

Lemon, Tahini and Cumin Hummus w/ Assorted Veggies

Chia Pudding

$6.00

Bloomed Chia Seeds, Almond Milk, Fresh Fruit, Peach Jam

Overnight Oats

$6.00

Rolled Oats, Almond Milk, Almond Butter, Fresh Fruit, Super Seeds, Cacao Nibs, Honey

Peanut Butter Bad Banana

$7.00

Toasted English Muffin, Fresh Ground Peanut Butter, Banana, Shaved Chocolate, Honey

Berry & Ricotta Toast

$7.00

Toasted English Muffin, Ricotta Cheese, Strawberry Jam, Fresh Berries, Thyme, Honey

Medi Salad

$11.00

Cucumber, Tomato, Red Onion, Olives, Chickpeas, Red Wine Dill Dressing

Spring Roll Salad

$11.00

Superfood Greens Mix, Carrot, Red Cabbage, Scallions, Rice Noodle, Cilantro, Peanut Dressing

Avocado Toast

$7.00

Toasted English Muffin, Smashed Avocado, Pickled Onions, Everything Bagel Seasoning, EVOO

Vegan Ceviche

$11.00

GRAB N GO

Kombucha

$4.00

Rotating Flavor

Alkaline Water

$4.00

Coconut Water

$4.00

House Made Protein Balls

$5.00

Perfect Bars

$3.00

Small Bars

$1.50

Fresh Ground Peanut Butter

$5.00+

T-Shirts

$12.00

Nik Naks

$1.00

Beef Jerky

$3.00

Seaweed

$3.00

Dried Fruit Mix

$6.00

Cold Brew Coffee

$4.00
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 4:00 pm
Monday8:00 am - 4:00 pm
Tuesday8:00 am - 4:00 pm
Wednesday8:00 am - 4:00 pm
Thursday8:00 am - 4:00 pm
Friday8:00 am - 4:00 pm
Saturday8:00 am - 4:00 pm
Neon Banana is a vibrant health food cafe in St. Louis that specializes in the best and healthiest grab n go food out there! Our menu is made with the freshest and highest quality ingredients, including some organic and locally sourced produce. We serve healthy food options catering to various dietary needs such as vegan, gluten-free, and paleo. Our high-energy atmosphere creates a fun and exciting experience for our customers. Come visit us today and discover a whole new world of healthy and delicious food! We also serve healthy food options catering to various dietary needs such as vegan, gluten-free, and paleo. Our high-energy atmosphere creates a fun and exciting experience for our customers. Come visit us today and discover a whole new world of healthy and delicious food!

10283 Clayton Rd, Ladue, MO 63124

