Nepal House (Devon)
2601 West Devon Avenue
Chicago, IL 60659
Soups and Salad
Condiments
Chaats, Papad, and Bhel
Appetizers (Nepali) - Mo:Mo
Appetizers (Nepali) - Chow Mein
Appetizers (Nepali) - Choila
Appetizers (Indian) - Pakora
Appetizers (Indian) - Samosa
Appetizers (Indian) - Chilli Specialties
Nepalese Style Entrées
- Aloo Ra Seemi Ko Tarkari$16.95
Fresh potatoes cooked to perfection with green beans and mild Nepalese spices along with ginger tomatoes & fresh herbs
- Aloo Tama Bodi$17.95
Combination of potatoes, bamboo shoots & black-eyed beans cooked with Himalayan spices
- Palungoko Saag$17.95
Fresh spinach sautéed with cumin, mustard, and fenugreek seeds alongside dry red chilies, garlic, and ginger
- Tadka Style Janeko Daal$16.95
Yellow lentils cooked in a traditional Nepalese wok with onion, ginger, garlic, & tomatoes
- Bhuteko Kauli$17.95
Cauliflower sautéed with onion, tomatoes, and Nepalese spices
- Bone-in Nepali Khasi$18.95
Chunks of bone-in goat stewed in Nepali spices
- Nepali Khukura$18.95
Bone-in chicken cooked in Nepali spices
- Goat Chili Masala$18.95
Tender bone-in goat cooked with green chilies and hot spices in a tangy gravy with onions, tomatoes, cilantro, and Indian spices
Indian Style Vegetarian Curries
- Veggie Makhani$16.95
Makhani is an Indian word meaning "With butter". Therefore this is a dish cooked in a rich creamy sauce made with butter or ghee, onions, tomatoes, and mild spices
- Veggie Vindaloo$16.95
A highly seasoned and spicy curry made with mixed vegetables cooked in a sauce of vinegar, red chilies, garlic, and spices
- Aloo Mutter$16.95
Green peas and potatoes cooked with tomatoes, onion, and ginger-garlic paste
- Saag Chana$16.95
Fresh spinach cooked with chickpeas and spices
- Dal Makhani$16.95
Whole black lentils simmered and tempered with ginger, tomatoes, and herbs
- Aloo Gobi$17.95
Fresh cauliflower and potatoes cooked to perfection with mild Indian spices along with ginger
- Chana Masala$16.95
Delicious chickpeas cooked in an exotic blend of North Indian spices
- Baigan Bharta$17.95
Fresh eggplant roasted in a clay tandoor oven then smashed and marinated in a rich blend of Mughlai spices and finally cooked over a low heat cream sauce to draw the richness of the spices
- Vegetable Kofta$16.95
Mashed vegetables formed into bite size balls mixed with cheese, and cooked in a creamy sauce with herbs and spices
- Farsi Bhaji$16.95
Green beans cooked with a rich coconut milk and cream
- Navratan Korma$16.95
Mixed vegetables cooked in a savory cashew and almond nut gravy
- Saag Aloo$16.95
Delicately spiced, spinach cooked with potatoes
- Bhindi Masala$16.95
Fresh okra cooked with onions, tomatoes, & herbs
- Palak Paneer$16.95
Delicately spiced creamed spinach cooked with fresh, homemade paneer
- Kadhai Paneer$17.95
Fresh, homemade paneer cooked with bell peppers, garlic, onion, tomatoes, and wild chilies
- Mutter Paneer$16.95
Fresh, homemade paneer cooked with green peas tomatoes, onion, ginger-garlic paste, and cream sauce
- Paneer Bhurji$17.95
Fresh, homemade paneer scrambled and cooked with onion, tomatoes, and spices
- Paneer Chili Masala$17.95
Stir-fried paneer sautéed with a variety of peppers, then cocked in spices and herbs
- Paneer Makhani$17.95
Fresh, homemade paneer cooked in a creamy tomato sauce
- Paneer Tikka Masala$17.95
Fresh, homemade paneer cooked in a creamy sauce with onion, tomatoes, and aromatic spices
Indian Style Chicken Curries
- Chicken Madras$17.95
Freshly-mode savory coconut curry with madras masala including a mix of several Indian spices
- Chicken Makhani$17.95
Makhani is an Indian word meaning "With butter. Therefore this is a dish cooked in a rich creamy sauce made with butter or ghee, onions, tomatoes, mild spices
- Chicken Tikka Masala$17.95
Boneless cubes of chicken roasted in a clay tandoor oven and folded into a creamy sauce with aromatic spices
- Chicken Curry$17.95
In an Indian-style sauce containing onions, tomatoes, and Indian spices
- Chicken Saag$17.95
Tender boneless chicken cooked in delicately spiced cream spinach
- Chicken Korma$17.95
A rich, almond-flavored creamy curry cooked in boneless chicken with a mixture of mild spices
- Chicken Vindaloo$16.95
A highly seasoned and spicy curry made with boneless chicken cooked in a sauce of vinegar, red chilies, garlic, and spices
- Chicken Chili Masala$17.95
Tender boneless chicken cooked with green chilies and hot spices in a tangy gravy with onions, tomatoes, cilantro, and Indian spices
- Kadhai Chicken$17.95
Tender boneless chicken cooked with bell peppers, garlic, onion, tomatoes, and wild chilies
Indian Style Lamb Curries
- Lamb Madras$18.95
Freshly-made savory coconut curry with madras masala including a mix of several Indian spices
- Lamb Tikka Masala$18.95
Boneless pieces of lamb roasted in a clay tandoor oven and folded into a creamy sauce with aromatic spices
- Lamb Curry$18.95
A cardamom flavored curry dish cooked in an Indian-style sauce containing onions, tomatoes and Indian spices
- Lamb Korma$18.95
A rich, almond flavored creamy curry cooked in boneless lamb with a mixture of mild spices
- Keema Mutter