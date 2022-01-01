Restaurant header imageView gallery
Caterers

Nepo 42

1,176 Reviews

$$

5403 NE 42nd Ave

Portland, OR 97218

BRUNCH FOOD!

Pancake Of The Day

$10.00

FRENCH TOAST

$12.00

Chicken n' Waffle

$16.00

Fried chicken breast and bacon on a waffle with sage infused maple syrup

Pancake of the Day

$10.00

Two Egg Breakfast

$12.00

Two eggs your way with choice of ham, bacon, sausage, or tempeh and toast, sub biscuit $1

Biscuits And Sausage Gravy

$14.00

2 eggs sunny side up with biscuit and herbed sausage gravy

Mr. October

$16.00

Biscuit topped with cheddar, bacon, fried chicken breast, sausage gravy and 2 eggs sunny side up

Huevos Rancheros

$14.00

Nepo Benedict

$15.00

Garden Toast

$15.00

Breakfast Barnyard Potatoes

$16.00

Fried potatoes topped with fondue cheese sauce, braised pork, shredded extra sharp white cheddar, pepper bacon, sliced Jalepenos, sour cream, red peppers, avocado and 2 eggs sunny side up

Veggie Hash

$13.00

Potatoes, broccoli, bell peppers, carrots, onions, mushrooms, sharp cheddar, topped with 2 eggs sunny side up- side of toast or sub biscuit $1

South of the Border Hash

$14.00

House-made chorizo, Jalapeños, sharp cheddar, tomatoes and potatoes with 2 eggs sunny side up, sour cream, and avocado.

6 Wings

$12.00

Smoked then fried, tossed in our house-made wing sauce, served with blue cheese dressing, carrots and celery.

9 Wings

$15.00

Smoked then fried, tossed in our house-made wing sauce, served with blue cheese dressing, carrots and celery.

12 Wings

$18.00

Smoked then fried, tossed in our house-made wing sauce, served with blue cheese dressing, carrots and celery.

Basket of Fries

$6.00

The Pub Burger

$15.00

1/2 LB Cascade natural beef, on a rustic .bun with lettuce, tomato, red onion and pickles

Impossible burger

$17.00

Vegetable based burger, served on a vegan bun with spicy vegan aioli, lettuce, tomato, red onion, and pickle.

Pastrami Reuben

Pastrami Reuben

$15.00

Our house-made corned pastrami, sauerkraut, Swiss cheese, spicy Russian.

Vegetarian Reuben

$14.00

Oven roasted spicy Broccoli on Toasted rye bread with sauerkraut, Swiss cheese and Russian dressing.

Mac n' Cheese

$15.00

Bacon, onions, spinach, roasted red peppers, in a sharp white cheddar cheese sauce.

Small House Salad

$6.00

Mixed greens, carrots, red onions, orange segments, creamy horseradish vinaigrette and garnished with fried capers.

House Salad

$10.00

Mixed greens, carrots, red onions, orange segments, creamy horseradish vinaigrette, garnished with fried capers.

Nepo Salad

$13.00

Mixed greens, roasted red peppers, avocado, scallions, bacon, bleu cheese, dressed with balsamic vinaigrette.

Strawberry Feta Salad

$12.00

Spinach, strawberries, feta cheese, and quinoa, tossed in honey vinaigrette, and topped with spiced nuts.

One Egg

$2.00

Two Eggs

$4.00

One pancake

$4.00

Three Pancakes

$12.00

Toast

$2.00

Biscuit

$3.00

Side Of Breakfast Potatoes

$4.00

Avocado

$2.00

Bacon

$5.00

Ham

$4.00

Sausage

$5.00

Sausage Gravy

$3.00

Hollandaise

$3.00

Waffle

$5.00

Side Of Syrup

Burger Patty, Plain

$6.00

Pickled Veggies

$4.00

Extra Pita

$2.00

Extra Waffle

$5.00

Mashed Potatoes

$4.00

S/ Yum Yum

$0.50

S/ Balsalmic

$0.50

S/ Blu Chz Dress

$0.50

S/ Guajillo

S/ Horsey

$0.50

S/ Jalapeno Cilantro

S/ Mayo

S/ Ranch

$0.50

S/ Russian Dress

$0.50

S/ Honey Vin

$0.50

S/ Vegan Aioli

$0.50

S/ Wing Sauce

$0.50

Sausage Gravy

$2.00

S/ BBQ

$0.50

Side Extra Carrots & Celery

$1.00

Side Fondue

$2.00

Side Fried Chicken

$6.00

Side Grilled Chicken

$6.00

Side of Avocado

$2.00

Side Of Syrup

Side Pulled Pork

$4.00

Side Salmon

$7.00

Side Sour Cream

$0.50

Side, Bacon

$5.00

Stone Ground Mustard

$0.50

Veggie Patty

$4.00

Tortilla Chips

$1.00

Slice of Cornbread

$2.00

N/A DRINKS!

SODA!

COFFEE!

$3.00

ICED TEA!

$3.00

JUICE!

$3.00

HOT CHOCOLATE!

$3.00

COLD BREW!

$4.50

HOT TEA!

$4.00

HOT CIDER!

$3.00

GRAPE CBD

$7.00
 LEMON GINGER! CBD

LEMON GINGER! CBD

$7.00

The organic white peony tea, organic kombucha culture, organic cane sugar & organic dried ginger give this a kick while being well balanced.

CRATER LAKE ROOT BEER!

$4.00

COCK N' BULL GINGER BEER!

$3.00

LEMONADE!

$3.00

LIMEADE!

$3.00

ARNOLD PALMER!

$3.00

REFILL!

CHERRY LIMEADE!

$5.00

SODA & BITTERS!

$2.00

MILK!

$3.00

VIRGIN BLOODY!

$5.00

VIRGIN TODDY!

$5.00

VIRGIN RITA!

$5.00

SPARKLING LIMEADE

$4.00

SPARKLING LEMONADE

$4.00

RETAIL!

Growler

$12.00

NEPO Zip-Up Hoodle

$40.00

Nepo Beanie

$20.00

Nepo Shirt

$25.00

Nepo Blanket

$20.00
check markCasual
check markKid-Friendly
check markGroups
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markTable Service
check markParking
check markOnline Ordering
check markTV
check markSeating
check markBike Parking
check markReservations
check markDelivery
check markCryptocurrency
check markOutdoor Seating
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 3:00 am
Monday10:30 am - 3:00 am
Tuesday10:30 am - 3:00 am
Wednesday10:30 am - 3:00 am
Thursday10:30 am - 3:00 am
Friday10:30 am - 3:00 am
Saturday11:00 am - 3:00 am
Restaurant info

We are a local Pub in the Concordia / Cully Neighborhoods. Our place is a local hangout close to the PDX airport - where everyone is welcome and encouraged to become a regular! The food is focused on scratch-made items - Burgers, Wings, & other Pub favorites!

Website

Location

5403 NE 42nd Ave, Portland, OR 97218

Directions

Nepo 42 image
Nepo 42 image
Nepo 42 image

