Neptune Fish Market 531 North Dixie Highway

531 North Dixie Highway

Lake Worth, FL 33460

CLAMS

LITTLENECK CLAMS - 100 CT BAG

$30.00

LITTLENECK CLAMS - DOZEN 12 PCS

$10.00

MIDDLENECK CLAMS - 100 CT BAG

$50.00

MIDDLENECK CLAMS - DOZEN 12 PCS

$12.00

CRAB

JUMBO STONE CRAB

$69.00

LARGE STONE CRAB

$50.00

KING CRAB LEGS

$55.00

SOFT SHELL CRAB

$5.95

SNOW CRAB

$15.95

COLOSSAL STONE CRAB

$79.95

CRAB MEAT

PHILLIPS - JUMBO CRAB MEAT

$60.00

PHILLIPS - CLAW FINGERS

$29.00

PHILLIPS - LUMP CRAB MEAT

$45.00

PRIMA STAR - JUMBO LUMP

$60.00Out of stock

PHILLIPS - COCKTAIL CLAWS

$25.00

PHILLIPS - COLOSSAL CRAB MEAT

$70.00

SEAFARER - JUMBO FRESH CRAB MEAT

$45.00Out of stock

SIGNATURE CATCH - JUMBO LUMP

$60.00Out of stock

CRAWFISH

CRAWFISH

$9.95

FRESH FISH

BRANZINO FILLET

$22.95

BRANZINO WHOLE

$11.95

COD LOIN

$16.95

FLOUNDER

$19.95

GROUPER

$36.00

HALIBUT

$22.95

LAKE PERCH

$6.95Out of stock

MAHI

$15.95

MONKFISH

$11.95

SCOTTISH SALMON

$19.95

SEA BASS

$39.95

SNAPPER FILLET

$22.95

SNAPPER WHOLE

$11.95

SWORDFISH

$19.95

TUNA LOIN

$16.95

TUNA STEAK

$16.95

POMPANO FILLET

$16.95

FROG LEGS

$1.99

CONCH F.

$23.95

TILAPIA F.

$5.95

COBIA F.

$8.95

TURBOT

$16.95Out of stock

FAROE ISLAND SALMON

$29.95

TROUT

$9.95

LOBSTER

CARIBBEAN LOBSTER TAIL 6-8 OZ

$41.00

CARIBBEAN LOBSTER TAIL 10-12 OZ

$41.00

MAINE LOBSTER WHOLE 1.25-1.75 LB

$18.95

MAIN LOBSTER WHOLE 2 LB

$29.95

MUSSEL

MUSSEL 10 LB BAG

$45.00

MUSSEL LBS

$6.25

BOSTON SWORD AND TUNA - MUSSELS 2 LB BAG

$10.00

OYSTERS

BLUE POINT OYSTERS CASE

$110.00

GULF OYSTERS CASE

$80.00

GULF OYSTERS DOZEN 12 PCS

$15.00

GULF OYSTERS PCS

$2.25

BARBER'S SEAFOOD - OYSTERS (SHUCKED)

$29.00

SAUCES

SEMINOLE - COCKTAIL SAUCE

$4.00

SEMINOLE - HORSERADISH SAUCE

$4.00

SEMINOLE - STONE CRAB SAUCE

$4.00

SEMINOLE - TARTAR SAUCE

$4.00

SILVER SPRING - WASABI SAUCE

$4.95

EL CAPRICHO SALMURIA (ANCHOVY EXTRACT

$29.95

NEPTUNE HOUSE SAUCE STONE CRAB

$11.00

SCALLOP

SCALLOP

$36.00

SHRIMP

JUMBO SHRIMP

$19.95

EXTRA LARGE SHRIMP

$14.95

COOKED SHRIMP

$18.95

KEY WEST SHRIMP

$19.95

SMOKE

ACME - SMOKED ATLANTC SALMON (CENTER-SLICED)

ACME - SMOKED CALI WHITE STURGEON / LB

$39.00

ACME - SMOKED NOVA SALMON

CATSMO SALMON - 1 LB

$35.00

FOSSEN - SMOKED STEELHEAD TROUT

$11.95

PIERRE'S SALMON BY LBS

$21.50

PINNACLE - GRAVADLAX

$18.95

MCQUEENS - SCOTTISH STYLE SMOKED SALMON

SOUP

BAY SHORE - LOBSTER BISQUE

$9.95

BAY SHORE - N.E. CLAM CHOWDER

$9.95

BAY SHORE - SHRIMP CORN CHOWDER

$9.95

FROZEN PRODUCTS

CENSEA - 13/15 COOKED T/ON SHRIMP

$39.00

CENSEA - 16/20 COOKED T/ON SHRIMP

$34.00Out of stock

CENSEA - 21/25 COOKED T/ON SHRIMP

$34.00Out of stock

CRYSTAL REEF - FROZEN CLAMS

$6.95

DEEP - 16/20 UNCOOKED SHRIMP

$32.00

DIVELLA - CHERRY TOMATOES

$2.99

DIVELLA - GNOCCHI

$6.95

EMPIRE - BLACK MUSSELS COOKED

$4.95

ENCURTIDOS MURCIANOS - CAPERS

$10.95

FLOTT - ANCHOVIES FILLET

$3.95Out of stock

FLOTT - SL TUNA O.OIL

$6.95

FLOTT - SL TUNE OREGANO O.OIL

$6.95Out of stock

FRANTOI CUTRERA - EXTRA VIRGIN OLIVE OIL

$22.00Out of stock

IPOSEA - CARCIOFI

$9.95

IPOSEA - KALAMATA OLIVES

IPOSEA - VERDE (GREEN) OLIVES

KINGS BRANDS - U3 FRESH FROZEN SHRIMP

$55.00

LOUISIANA - CAJUN BLACKNED SEASONING

$3.75Out of stock

NOIR CAVIAR - SALMON ROE

$22.95

OLD BAY - SEASONING SEAFOOD

$2.00Out of stock

PANAPESCA - BABY CLAM M&J

$6.95

PANAPESCA - CALAMARI RINGS & TENT

$27.95

PANAPESCA - CALAMARI TNT

$8.95

PANAPESCA - COOKED MUSSEL MEATS

$4.95Out of stock

PANAPESCA - MEDITERRANEAN MIX

$8.95

PANAPESCA - NEW ENGLAND MEDLEY

$9.95

PANAPESCA - OCTOPUS TENTACLES

$19.95

PANAPESCA - RAW ARGENTINE RED SHRIMP

$14.95

PANAPESCA - SEAFOOD MIX

$7.95

PANAPESCA - SHRIMP & SCALLOP SKEWERS

$14.95

PANAPESCA - TUSCAN MEDLEY

$8.95

PESFASA - 2/4 OCTOPUS

$11.95

PESFASA - GOURMET OCTOPUS

$23.00Out of stock

PROFAND - BABY OCTOPUS

$19.95

SAIL BRAND - 13/15 COOKED T/ON SHRIMP

$34.00Out of stock

SANFORD - GREENSHELL MUSSELS FR.

$15.95Out of stock

SANFORD - SCAMPI

$175.00

SANTINI - BALSALMIC VINEGAR

$8.99

SAPORITA - ASPARAGO DI MARE

$18.95

SEA-APPLE - 5/8 TUBE CALAMARI

$19.95Out of stock

SEASTAR - 31/40 UNCOOKED SHRIMP

$28.00

SEAWATCH - RAW CHOPPED CLAMS

$9.95

SOLE - FILETTI DI TONNO

$7.95

SUSHI CHEF - WASSABI 1 OZ

$4.00

TESORI DEL MATESE - TARTUFI

$9.95

WORLD DOCK FROZEN COOKED CLAMS

$6.95

CRYSTAL REEF - COOKED BLACK MUSSELS

$4.95

DIPS

FISH DIP

FISH DIP

$8.00

SMOKE MAHI AND SMOKE SALMON

CAVIAR

ANCHOVIES - 2.2 LBS

$29.95

ANCHOVIES - 7 OZ

$8.95

BEMKA - SALMON ROE - 1 OZ

$14.95

MARKY'S - RUSSIAN BLINI

$18.95

BOTTARGA - MULLET ROE

$75.00

EL LISON - CUTTLEFISH INK

$3.95

EL LISON - CUTTLEFISH INK 17.6 OZ

$39.95

LA BRIYULA - HUEVAS DE ERIZO DE MAR

$65.00

MARKY'S - BOWFIN - 2 OZ

$16.95

MARKY'S - CAPELIN WASABI -1 OZ

$10.95

MARKY'S - CASPIAN OSETRA

$65.95Out of stock

MARKY'S - HACKLEBACK - 1 OZ

$31.95Out of stock

MARKY'S - KALUGA IMPERIAL GOLD

$150.00

MARKY'S - KARAT RUSSIAN OSETRA

$99.00

MARKY'S - PADDLEFISH 1 OZ

$28.95

MARKY'S - SALMON ROE - 2 OZ

$28.95

MARKYS - SIBERIAN STURGEON 1 OZ

$66.95

TOBYCO - FLYING FISH ROE

$45.95Out of stock

BEMKA - CUTTLEFISH INK 6.3 OZ

$19.95

FOOD

AUNTIE TRISHA - MAC-N-CHEESE

$7.99Out of stock

IN STORE PRODUCTS

ABBAPRID - WILDFLOWER HONEY

$8.99

ACME - HERRING WINE SAUCE - 32 OZ

$18.95

ALESSI - SEA SALT

$3.00

CURTIRISO - RICE RISOTTO

$6.95

DI MARTINO - LINGUINE

$4.49

DI MARTINO - PENNE PASTA

$4.49

DI MARTINO - RIGATONI

$4.49

DI MARTINO - SPAGHETTI PASTA

$4.49

DIVELLA - CHERRY TOMATOES

$2.99

DIVELLA - GNOCCHI

$6.95

ENCURTIDOS MURCIANOS - CAPERS

$10.95

FLOTT - ANCHOVIES FILLET

$3.95

FLOTT - SL TUNA IN OIL

$6.95

FLOTT - SL TUNE WITH OREGANO IN OIL

$6.95

FRANTOI CUTRERA - EXTRA VIRGIN OLIVE OIL

$22.00

IPOSEA - CARCIOFI

$9.95

IPOSEA - KALAMATA OLIVES

$9.95

IPOSEA - VERDE (GREEN) OLIVES

$9.95

SANTINI - BALSALMIC VINEGAR

$8.99

SAPORITA - ASPARAGO DI MARE

$18.95

SOLE - FILETTI DI TONNO

$7.95

SUSHI CHEF - WASSABI 1 OZ

$4.00

TESORI DEL MATESE - TARTUFI

$9.95
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
FRESHNESS / QUALITY / SERVICE Come in and check us out!

531 North Dixie Highway, Lake Worth, FL 33460

