  • Home
  • /
  • Lynn
  • /
  • Neptune's Cafe - Inside the Demakes YMCA
Restaurant header imageView gallery

Neptune's Cafe Inside the Demakes YMCA

review star

No reviews yet

40 Neptune Blvd

Lynn, MA 01902

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Drinks

Coffee Drinks

Hot Coffee

$1.50+

Ice coffee

$2.75+

Tea Drinks

Hot Tea

$2.75

Arizona Ice tea

$3.25

Smoothies

Smoothie flavor

Milk

Chocolate Milk

$3.25

Juice

Apple Juice

$1.99

Fruit Juice

$1.99

Lemonade

$4.75

Orange Mango

$4.75

Mini OJ

$2.25

Water

Bottled Water

$1.87

Cup of water

$1.00

Hot Chocolate

Med Hot Chocolate

$4.00

Peppermint hot chocolate

$5.00

Energy drink

Gatorade

$3.25

Red bull

$3.74

Shakes

Protein Shakes

$9.00

Specialty Shakes

$8.00

Breakfast

Sandwiches

All American

All American

$5.00

Egg, Cheese on an English Muffin

Morning Sunrise

Morning Sunrise

$6.00

Fresh Egg, Imported Feta Cheese, Vine Ripe Tomatoes, House Roasted Peppers, all on a great english muffin… fresh, Hot, Delicious.

Ham egg and cheese

$6.50

Sliced ham, fresh egg, imported cheddar cheese on an english muffin. Taste great and made fresh to order.

Bakery

Yogurt Muffins

Blueberry

Blueberry

$3.50

The Moistest muffin you'll ever eat … filled with blueberries and an amazing crumble topping.

Double Chocolate Chip

$3.50Out of stock

The Moistest muffin you'll ever eat

Coffee Cake

Coffee Cake

$3.50

The Moistest muffin you'll ever eat … try our great coffee cake muffin with a cup of coffee for extra pleasure.

Cranberry Orange

$3.50

French vanilla choc chip

$3.50Out of stock

Cookies

Tropical oatmeal

$1.59

Smores Cookie

$3.25

Fresh baked - simply delicious

Chocolate Chip Cookie

Chocolate Chip Cookie

$3.25

Fresh baked - simply delicious

Bagels

Cinnamon Raisin

$2.50

Asiago

$2.50

Plain

$2.50

Everything

$2.50

Bars and Brownies

Double Fudge Brownie

$4.25

Pastry

Cinnamon roll

Cinnamon roll

$4.25

What can we say…It’s big, it’s sweet, it’s great … ask for it warmed up and try a cup of our hot or iced coffee with it for an extra treat.

Lunch and Dinner

Handhelds

Tuna Melt

$10.00Out of stock

Savory, fresh made tuna salad, Imported asiago cheese, Romaine lettuce (for some crunch) , and our great country white bread all lead to a great tasting, high protein sandwich. All warmed up for great taste.

Grill cheese

$5.00

The Sophisticated Cuban

$11.99Out of stock

The BLT

$8.00

Toasted Ham and Cheese

$7.25

Looking for something different, satisfying, and mouthwatering? Grab our new ham and cheese melt. Loaded with Ham, Asiago cheese, Avocado Poblano spread, and our great country white bread Grilled to perfection.

Wraps

Chicken Ceasar Wrap

$10.00

Meat Lovers Wrap

$12.00

Filled with your favorite meats including Salami, Prosciutto, Dry Coppa, Greens, Tomato, house made herbed Aioli all in a wrap.

Mediterranean Wrap

Mediterranean Wrap

$10.00

Imported Feta Cheese, Tomato off the vine, house Roasted Peppers, Cucumbers, Dill, Oregano, Herbed Aioli, And our fresh roasted chicken for extra protein.

Southwest Chicken Wrap

$9.00

House made herb aioli, grilled chicken breast, roasted ham, chopped Arcadian mixed greens, Jalepeno, roasted tricolor peppers, cucumber. Sounds interesting, tastes delicious.

Pizza

Mini Pepperoni

Mini Pepperoni

$5.00

Thin Crust, tomato sauce, imported Mozzorella, a pinch of basil.

Mini Meat lovers

$4.75

Bacon, Ham, Chicken, Cheese, herb aioli. Lots of meat for you to eat!

Mini Cheese Pizza

$4.50

6” induvidual cheese flatbread

Spinach Pie

$15.00Out of stock

Cheese

$10.00

Pepperoni

$12.00

Salads

Ceasar Salad

$6.00

Popeyes Favorite

$7.00Out of stock

Fresh Garden

$6.00
Greek

Greek

$7.00

Fresh made salad with spring mix lettuce and spinach, Fresh roasted peppers, garden cukes, and imported Feta cheese.

Ice Cream

Ice Cream

Ice cream

$2.50

One scoop of our delicious ice cream … just enough for a treat.

Sherbert cups

Orange

$1.25

Snacks

Grab and go

Trail Mix

$4.00

A great and healthy mix of Nuts, Dried Cranberry, M and M’s, and chocolate chips.

Chex Mix

$1.39+

Pick de gallo seasoned bread crisps, Cajun corn sticks, cheese zips, Almonds, rice crackers, Chile cheese corn jacks.

Potato chips

$2.33+

Classic potato chips or BBQ

Nutella to go

$2.50

Popcorn

$1.17

Cheese sticks

$1.25

Meal Bars

Nugo Protein Bars

$3.25+

Nutri Grain

$2.05

Snack Packs

Hummus and chips

$3.25

Trix yogurt

$1.50

Jello

$1.50

Pudding

$1.50

$5 Foods

All American

All American

$5.00

Egg, Cheese on an English Muffin

Grill cheese

$5.00
Mini Pepperoni

Mini Pepperoni

$5.00

Thin Crust, tomato sauce, imported Mozzorella, a pinch of basil.

Nachos

$4.00

Nacho chips (round corn) with melted cheddar cheese on the side for dipping.

Mini Cheese Pizza

$4.50

6” induvidual cheese flatbread

Chicken and Cheese Taquitos

$5.00

Not one but two mini taquitos! Stuffed with chicken and cheddar jack cheese, warmed to perfection.

Specials

Promo’s

Ham and Cheddar sandwich

$7.00

Turkey and Provalone

$7.50
All hours
SundayClosed
Monday7:00 am - 7:00 pm
Tuesday7:00 am - 7:00 pm
Wednesday7:00 am - 7:00 pm
Thursday7:00 am - 7:00 pm
Friday7:00 am - 7:00 pm
Saturday7:00 am - 7:00 pm
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

40 Neptune Blvd, Lynn, MA 01902

Directions

Gallery
Consumer pic
Banner pic
Main pic

Similar restaurants in your area

The Atlantic View Cafe @ Eastern Bank Headquarters
orange starNo Reviews
195 Market Street Lynn, MA 01901
View restaurantnext
The Blue Ox
orange star4.9 • 1,971
191 Oxford St Lynn, MA 01901
View restaurantnext
Land of a Thousand Hills Coffee Co.
orange star4.7 • 320
61 Munroe St LYNN, MA 01901
View restaurantnext
Enzo's Pizzeria
orange star4.6 • 496
129 Oxford St LYNN, MA 01901
View restaurantnext
Nightshade Noodle Bar
orange star5.0 • 260
73 Exchange Street Lynn, MA 01901
View restaurantnext
Sin City Superette
orange starNo Reviews
71 Exchange Street Lynn, MA 01901
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in Lynn

The Blue Ox
orange star4.9 • 1,971
191 Oxford St Lynn, MA 01901
View restaurantnext
Antique Table Lynn
orange star4.5 • 873
2 Essex St Lynn, MA 01902
View restaurantnext
Rolly's Tavern on the Square
orange star4.3 • 562
338 Broadway Lynn, MA 01904
View restaurantnext
Enzo's Pizzeria
orange star4.6 • 496
129 Oxford St LYNN, MA 01901
View restaurantnext
Estefani's Restaurant
orange star4.5 • 324
106 Union Street Lynn, MA 01902
View restaurantnext
Land of a Thousand Hills Coffee Co.
orange star4.7 • 320
61 Munroe St LYNN, MA 01901
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Lynn
Saugus
review star
Avg 4.6 (13 restaurants)
Swampscott
review star
Avg 3.9 (4 restaurants)
Salem
review star
Avg 4.4 (53 restaurants)
Peabody
review star
Avg 4.5 (27 restaurants)
Revere
review star
Avg 4.6 (13 restaurants)
Melrose
review star
Avg 4.4 (7 restaurants)
Malden
review star
Avg 4.6 (22 restaurants)
Wakefield
review star
Avg 4.4 (18 restaurants)
Lynnfield
review star
No reviews yet
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston