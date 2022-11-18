Neptune's Fury Coffee Co.

Cold Brew Packs - Samambaia

$18.00

Includes (5) cold brew packs. Let's face it: Cold brew is worth the wait, but not always worth the preparation. Our Cold Brew Packs take out all the prep work of grinding, measuring, and cleaning a grind-filled filter. Plus, the paper filter lends a clean filtered taste to the cold brewed coffee. The Samambaia coffee is a microlot from Brazil and makes a refreshing cold brew with bright notes and subtle hints of chocolate. With the cold extraction, you can expect a less acidic drink as compared with a hot brewed coffee poured over ice. We absolutely love this cold brew black poured over ice! Mason jar not included with purchase