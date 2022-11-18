Restaurant header imageView gallery

Neptune's Fury Coffee Co.

999 Waterside Drive

Norfolk, VA 23510

Order Again

Popular Items

Honey Cinnamon Latte
Iced Mocha Latte
Chai Latte

Food

Bagel Nutz - Cream Cheese Filling

Bagel Nutz - Cream Cheese Filling

$1.75

BagelNutz are cream cheese filled bagel-balls.

Tea Cake

$4.50

by Virginia Pie Co.

Cookie

$3.00Out of stock

Scone

$3.25Out of stock

Organic by Virginia Pie Co.

Savory Onion Fontina Scone

$2.00
Bagel Nutz - Egg & Cheese Filled

Bagel Nutz - Egg & Cheese Filled
$2.25

$2.25

Hot Beverages

Brewed Coffee

Brewed Coffee
$3.00

$3.00
Latte

Latte

$4.50

Chai Latte

$5.00
Matcha Latte

Matcha Latte
$5.00

$5.00

Espresso

$3.25

Double shot Espresso

Hot Tea

$3.00

Hot Cocoa

$4.00
Americano

Americano

$3.50

Cappuccino

$4.50

Mocha Latte

$5.50
Honey Cinnamon Latte

Honey Cinnamon Latte
$5.50

$5.50

Cold Beverages

Iced Coffee

Iced Coffee

$3.00
Iced Latte

Iced Latte

$4.50

Iced Chai Latte

$5.00
Iced Matcha Latte

Iced Matcha Latte
$5.00

$5.00
Iced Americano

Iced Americano
$3.50

$3.50
Iced Mocha Latte

Iced Mocha Latte
$5.50

$5.50

Iced Honey Cinnamon Latte

$5.50
Lemonade

Lemonade

$3.00

Iced Tea

$3.00

Bagged Coffee Beans

Dark Seas

Dark Seas

$16.00

12oz bag

Depth Charge

Depth Charge

$17.00

12oz bag

Finca Monte Verde

Finca Monte Verde

$19.00

12oz bag Roast Level: Medium Origin: El Salvador Sub-Region: Santa Ana Processing Method: Natural Elevation: 1100-1350m

Mirado

Mirado

$19.00

12oz bag Roast Level: Light Origin: Ethiopia Sub-Region: Sidama/Guji Processing Station: Mirado Processing Method: Washed Elevation: 1800-2200 Tasting Notes: ﻿Green tea, lime, lemongrass

Guji

Guji

$19.00

12oz bag Roast Level: Light Origin: Ethiopia Sub-Region: Sidama/Guji Processing Method: Natural Elevation: 1900m Tasting Notes: Red berries, bergamot tea

Slack Tide Decaf

Slack Tide Decaf

$16.00

12oz bag Roast Level: Medium Origin: Colombia Green Processing Method: Fully Washed Decaffeination Process: Sugar Cane

Cold Brew Packs - Samambaia

Cold Brew Packs - Samambaia

$18.00

Includes (5) cold brew packs. Let's face it: Cold brew is worth the wait, but not always worth the preparation. Our Cold Brew Packs take out all the prep work of grinding, measuring, and cleaning a grind-filled filter. Plus, the paper filter lends a clean filtered taste to the cold brewed coffee. The Samambaia coffee is a microlot from Brazil and makes a refreshing cold brew with bright notes and subtle hints of chocolate. With the cold extraction, you can expect a less acidic drink as compared with a hot brewed coffee poured over ice. We absolutely love this cold brew black poured over ice! Mason jar not included with purchase

Cold Brew Packs - Slack Tide Decaf

Cold Brew Packs - Slack Tide Decaf

$18.00

Includes (5) cold brew packs. Let's face it: Cold brew is worth the wait, but not always worth the preparation. Our Cold Brew Packs take out all the prep work of grinding, measuring, and cleaning a grind-filled filter. Plus, the paper filter lends a clean filtered taste to the cold brewed coffee. Mason jar not included with purchase

Beverages

Crunchy Hydration - Calm

Crunchy Hydration - Calm

$3.00

"The Calm formula utilizes aloe vera to rejuvenate the body, chamomile to reach a peaceful state of mind, and l-theanine, while taking advantage of both a mind and a body at rest, to achieve mental clarity."

Crunchy Hydration - Energize

Crunchy Hydration - Energize

$3.00

"The Energize formula utilizes green tea to provide a natural, stable energy boost, goji berry to increase physical endurance, and l-theanine to promote concentration."

Crunchy Hydration - Stabilize

Crunchy Hydration - Stabilize

$3.00

"The Stabilize formula combines licorice, dandelion, and l-theanine to combat mental stressors from a variety of different angles by aiding in the natural production of serotonin, dopamine, and cortisol."

Kombucha - Clear Mind

Kombucha - Clear Mind
$3.50

$3.50
Kombucha - Island Mango

Kombucha - Island Mango
$3.50

$3.50
Kombucha - SuperBerry

Kombucha - SuperBerry
$3.50

$3.50
Jarritos Pineapple Soda

Jarritos Pineapple Soda
$2.00

$2.00
Jarritos Mandarin Soda

Jarritos Mandarin Soda
$2.00

$2.00
Jarritos Strawberry Soda

Jarritos Strawberry Soda
$2.00

$2.00
Mundet Apple Soda

Mundet Apple Soda
$2.00

$2.00
Polar Black Cherry Seltzer Water

Polar Black Cherry Seltzer Water
$1.50

$1.50
Polar Cranberry Lime Seltzer Water

Polar Cranberry Lime Seltzer Water
$1.50

$1.50
Polar Ruby Red Grapefruit Seltzer Water

Polar Ruby Red Grapefruit Seltzer Water
$1.50

$1.50

Bottled Water

$1.25

All Good Granola Bars

Cranberry Almond

Cranberry Almond

$2.25

Ingredients: Spent Grain (Malted Barley), Oats, Almonds, Honey, Cranberries, Brown Sugar, Butter, Chia Seeds, Vanilla Extract, Salt

Blueberry

Blueberry

$2.25

Ingredients: Spent Grain (Malted Barley), Gluten-Free Oats, Almonds, Honey, Dried Bluberries, Brown Sugar, Butter, Sunflower Seeds, Chia Seeds, Vanilla Extract, Salt

Coconut Mango

Coconut Mango

$2.25

Ingredients: Spent Grain (Malted Barley), Oats, Almonds, Honey, Mango, Brown Sugar, Coconut Oil, Chia Seeds, Vanilla Extract, Salt

Chocolate Cherry

Chocolate Cherry

$2.25

Ingredients: Spent Grain (Malted Barley), Oats, Almonds, Honey, Cranberries, Brown Sugar, Butter, Chia Seeds, Vanilla Extract, Salt

Pumpkin Spice

Pumpkin Spice

$2.25

Ingredients: Spent Grain (Malted Barley), Oats, Honey, Brown Sugar, Butter, Pumpkin Seeds, Hemp Seeds, Sunflower Seeds, Chia Seeds, Flax Seeds, Vanilla Extract, Cinnamon, Ginger, Nutmeg, Allspice, Cloves, Salt

Merch

Neptune's Fury T-Shirt

Neptune's Fury T-Shirt
$18.00+

$18.00+
Neptune's Fury Tote Bag

Neptune's Fury Tote Bag
$10.00

$10.00
All hours
Sunday7:30 am - 2:30 pm
Monday7:30 am - 2:30 pm
Tuesday7:30 am - 2:30 pm
Wednesday7:30 am - 2:30 pm
Thursday7:30 am - 2:30 pm
Friday7:30 am - 2:30 pm
Saturday7:30 am - 2:30 pm
Restaurant info

Roastery and Cafe

Website

Location

999 Waterside Drive, Norfolk, VA 23510

Directions

Gallery
Consumer pic
Banner pic
Main pic

